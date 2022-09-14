Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify
Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Texas
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $35/mes para solo responsabilidad y $58/mes para cobertura total en Texas.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
The average cost of car insurance in Odessa, Texas, is $188 a month — which is more than the national average of $158.
Many factors affect car insurance premiums, such as weather, traffic patterns, and crime rates. Odessa experiences a relatively large number of car thefts and accidents compared to its population and size, which can contribute to its more expensive car insurance rates.[1][2]
State Farm, GEICO, and Hugo have the cheapest car insurance rates in Odessa.
The average cost of car insurance in Odessa is on par with the Texas average rate of $184 a month.
Auto insurers in Texas can use your credit history to determine car insurance premiums.[3]
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Odessa
Before diving into which car insurance companies offer the cheapest rates in Odessa, it’s important to note that the lowest price may not correlate with the best policy for your needs. You should choose a company that’s reliable, has the features you need, and can offer you the right amount of coverage for the best price.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best for
State Farm
4.5
$64
$38
Discounts
GEICO
4.2
$69
$42
Bundling
Mile Auto
3.5
$108
$53
Low-mileage drivers
4.5
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$40/mo
Full Coverage
$65/mo
Odessa residents have to watch their budgets carefully, thanks to the high cost of living in this Texas city. To help keep auto insurance spending low, drivers will appreciate that State Farm offers some of the lowest average premiums in the city, as well as various discounts.
You can get a discount for getting good grades, taking defensive driving lessons, installing safety features in your car, and more to help you save on your auto insurance premiums. You can also save by bundling your auto insurance policy with one of State Farm’s many insurance products, like renters, home, and life insurance.
Ventajas
No. 2 in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study in Texas
4.2
JD Power
835
Liability Only
$43/mo
Full Coverage
$72/mo
Amid rising prices, drivers have a lot of expenses, and it makes sense to try to cut costs where possible. Whether you rent or own your home, bundling renters or homeowners insurance with car insurance from one company can be convenient and financially beneficial. With GEICO, you can bundle your auto insurance policy with a condo, renters, homeowners, or mobile home insurance policy.
Your job can also help you save with GEICO. Military members, federal employees, and workers at more than 500 different employers can all qualify for extra savings on their car insurance premiums.
3.5
A.M. Best
NR
Liability Only
$54/mo
Full Coverage
$108/mo
No commute? Working from home can save you a lot on gas and vehicle maintenance. And with the right car insurance company, working from home can also help you save on car insurance. Mile Auto offers pay-per-mile policies in which you spend less when you don’t drive that often. All you have to do to qualify for savings is take a picture of your car’s odometer once a month.
Ventajas
Doesn’t require a telematics device
Offers online quotes
Contras
Bad for long commutes
No J.D. Power rankings available
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Odessa
If you’re looking to save on your car insurance policy in Odessa, here are some money-saving tips that can help you find cheap car insurance:
Compare quotes. To find the best policy that suits your needs and budget, start by comparing quotes from multiple insurance companies. The cheapest auto insurance company for you offers the lowest rate for the coverage you want.
Bundle multiple policies. If you already have another form of insurance — such as homeowners insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance — from an insurer, check if that insurance company also offers auto insurance. Many companies provide bundling discounts for customers with multiple policies.
Choose the right car. Choose a less expensive car, as they’re cheaper to repair and replace, resulting in lower insurance claims. This choice can lead to significant savings on your car insurance premium.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Odessa, Texas
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Odessa: State Farm
Liability-only car insurance provides coverage for damages you cause to others in an accident. It covers their medical expenses and property damage. It doesn’t cover your own car. Drivers often choose this type of coverage when they drive older or less valuable vehicles.
Liability-only coverage, also called minimum coverage, averages $105 per month in Odessa, according to Insurify data. The following table outlines the cheapest liability-only car insurance policies in Odessa.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
40
GEICO
43
Hugo
54
Mile Auto
54
Allstate
55
USAA
71
Safeco
82
Nationwide
93
Mercury
96
Midvale Home & Auto
99
Progressive
99
Dairyland
106
Clearcover
108
Chubb
120
National General
124
Liberty Mutual
128
Elephant
130
Commonwealth Casualty
134
Direct Auto
136
21st Century
138
The General
150
GAINSCO
152
Bristol West
167
State Auto
179
AssuranceAmerica
186
Infinity
193
Foremost
221
Hallmark
233
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Odessa: State Farm
The main difference between liability-only and full-coverage car insurance is what they protect. Liability insurance covers damages you cause to others, while full-coverage also includes protection for your own vehicle.
Full coverage is beneficial for drivers with newer or high-value cars, as it provides comprehensive protection in case of accident, theft, or natural disaster. In Odessa, the average cost of full-coverage car insurance is $271 a month.
The next table gives a look at the lowest average rates for full-coverage policies in Odessa.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
65
GEICO
72
Allstate
92
Mile Auto
108
USAA
116
Clearcover
143
Hugo
147
Mercury
152
Travelers
163
Nationwide
167
Progressive
176
Midvale Home & Auto
177
Safeco
177
Chubb
198
Elephant
212
21st Century
229
AssuranceAmerica
241
Liberty Mutual
262
Direct Auto
268
Dairyland
269
National General
273
Infinity
295
The General
303
Bristol West
315
State Auto
328
GAINSCO
330
Commonwealth Casualty
343
Foremost
443
Hallmark
462
Car insurance requirements in Texas
In most states, including Texas, liability car insurance coverage is mandatory. Texas, being an at-fault state, requires Odessa drivers to have a certain level of liability insurance to cover damage and medical expenses for other parties in accidents they cause.
These are the minimum-coverage requirements in Texas:[4]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
While you must maintain the minimum coverage levels in Texas, you have the option to enhance your auto insurance policy with the following additional coverages:
Collision coverage
Collision coverage takes care of vehicle damages if you hit stationary objects or other vehicles.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage deals with damages stemming from non-collision events, such as fire, vandalism, theft, falling objects, and natural disasters.
Glass coverage
Don’t overlook the significance of glass protection, which includes windshield and glass damage, and potentially provides no-deductible coverage for side windows, rear windows, and glass sunroofs.
If you financed or leased your vehicle, gap insurance covers the difference between your auto loan balance and the insurance settlement in case of a total loss.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Finding the most affordable car insurance when you have incidents on your driving record — such as speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), at-fault accidents, and other moving violations — is a top priority. Incidents raise insurance rates due to the increased risk they signal to car insurance companies. Insurance companies view drivers with incidents as more likely to file claims, which results in higher premiums.
Shop for Car Insurance in Odessa, TX
Rates start at $49 for drivers with an incident
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
Speeding tickets can significantly affect your car insurance rates due to the increased risk they signal to insurance companies. When you receive a speeding ticket, it suggests a tendency to engage in risky behavior behind the wheel, which makes you more likely to be involved in accidents. Insurance companies adjust your rates to compensate for this higher risk, potentially leading to higher premiums. Multiple tickets or severe violations may result in even steeper rate increases.
The overall average rate for drivers with a speeding ticket in the city is $267 a month. If you have speeding tickets on your record, you may want to research the following Odessa insurance companies.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
State Farm
40
51
GEICO
43
55
Hugo
54
76
Mile Auto
54
77
Allstate
55
70
USAA
71
91
Safeco
82
114
Nationwide
93
120
Mercury
96
142
Progressive
99
132
Dairyland
106
141
Clearcover
108
149
Chubb
120
156
National General
124
160
Liberty Mutual
128
177
Elephant
130
168
Commonwealth Casualty
134
167
Direct Auto
136
180
21st Century
138
184
The General
150
200
GAINSCO
152
190
Bristol West
167
218
AssuranceAmerica
186
255
Infinity
193
255
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
At-fault accidents can significantly affect your car insurance rates because they indicate a higher risk of future claims. When you’re responsible for an accident, auto insurance companies see you as a more accident-prone driver.
To cover the potential cost of your future claims, insurers may increase your premiums. With an at-fault accident, car insurance costs an overall average of $284 a month in Odessa.
This table outlines the insurance companies that offer the lowest rates for drivers with accidents on their records in Odessa.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
State Farm
40
54
GEICO
43
59
Hugo
54
74
Mile Auto
54
83
Allstate
55
75
USAA
71
97
Safeco
82
122
Nationwide
93
129
Mercury
96
150
Progressive
99
141
Dairyland
106
148
Clearcover
108
175
Chubb
120
166
National General
124
173
Liberty Mutual
128
188
Elephant
130
180
Commonwealth Casualty
134
185
Direct Auto
136
193
21st Century
138
195
The General
150
213
GAINSCO
152
205
Bristol West
167
229
AssuranceAmerica
186
266
Infinity
193
254
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
Alcohol and drugs were a factor in more than 22,000 car crashes in Texas in 2022.[5] DUIs significantly affect your car insurance rates because they signify a high level of risk. When you have a DUI conviction, insurance companies perceive you as a driver with impaired judgment and consider you more likely to be involved in accidents.
To cover the potential costs of these accidents, insurance companies increase your premiums substantially. Additionally, some insurers may even choose not to renew your policy.
Car insurance costs are an overall average of $322 a month for drivers in Odessa with a DUI. Review the following table to see which auto insurance companies tend to offer the lowest rates to drivers with DUIs.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
State Farm
40
65
GEICO
43
70
Hugo
54
81
Mile Auto
54
91
Allstate
55
90
USAA
71
116
Safeco
82
134
Nationwide
93
152
Mercury
96
161
Progressive
99
161
Dairyland
106
173
Clearcover
108
176
Chubb
120
196
National General
124
202
Liberty Mutual
128
209
Elephant
130
212
Commonwealth Casualty
134
196
Direct Auto
136
222
21st Century
138
225
The General
150
245
GAINSCO
152
248
Bristol West
167
272
AssuranceAmerica
186
303
Infinity
193
315
Foremost
221
360
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
Car insurance rates tend to decrease around age 35 as you gain experience and maintain a good driving record. However, rates start to increase around age 75 due to factors like reduced reaction times and increased vulnerability to accidents.[6] Insurance companies view older drivers as a slightly higher risk, resulting in an uptick in premiums.
On average, senior drivers in Odessa pay $134 a month for car insurance. This next table can help senior drivers find the cheapest car insurance in Odessa.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
State Farm
47
29
GEICO
53
32
Allstate
69
41
Mile Auto
77
38
USAA
86
53
Mercury
116
73
Nationwide
117
65
Progressive
118
66
Clearcover
125
94
Chubb
134
81
Safeco
141
65
Elephant
155
95
21st Century
161
97
AssuranceAmerica
166
128
Direct Auto
193
98
Liberty Mutual
200
98
Dairyland
203
80
National General
206
94
The General
231
114
Bristol West
236
125
Commonwealth Casualty
252
99
GAINSCO
253
117
Cheapest car insurance for teens: GEICO
Teenagers often face considerably higher car insurance rates than adults due to their limited driving experience and the higher risk associated with young drivers. Inexperienced teens are more prone to accidents, leading insurance companies to charge more for premiums. On average, teens and young drivers pay $320 a month for car insurance in Odessa.
However, teenagers can still get affordable car insurance. One effective approach is staying on a parent’s insurance policy, benefitting from their parent’s established driving history. Opting for a safe, reliable car with advanced safety features can also help lower premiums. Additionally, maintaining good grades can lead to a good student discount, reducing insurance costs for responsible students.
These auto insurance companies offer the lowest average rates for teen drivers in Odessa.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
State Farm
109
67
GEICO
111
66
Allstate
159
95
USAA
188
115
Mile Auto
204
102
Clearcover
251
189
Hugo
260
96
Mercury
274
173
Nationwide
280
156
Progressive
310
174
Safeco
310
144
Elephant
344
211
Chubb
360
218
21st Century
375
226
Dairyland
428
168
Liberty Mutual
433
212
AssuranceAmerica
455
351
The General
475
235
Direct Auto
480
243
Infinity
486
318
National General
509
231
Bristol West
513
272
GAINSCO
580
267
Commonwealth Casualty
589
230
Foremost
776
387
Find Car Insurance in Odessa
Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Odessa car insurance quotes by credit tier
In the state of Texas, car insurance companies are allowed to take your credit history into account when determining rates.[3] The higher your credit score is, the less you tend to pay for car insurance. Drivers with good and excellent credit scores usually pay less for car insurance than drivers with poor credit scores.
In Odessa, this is how average car insurance rates vary based on credit score.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Odessa?
The nationwide average cost for a car insurance policy is $213 a month for full coverage and $104 for a liability-only policy. Unfortunately, you should plan to spend a bit more than that if you live in Odessa.
Drivers in Odessa can expect to spend an average of $271 a month for full coverage and $105 for liability-only coverage. The exact ZIP code you live in causes variations in how much you spend on car insurance thanks to factors like weather, crime rates, and traffic patterns.
More cities in Texas
Here’s how other Texas cities’ average rates compare to Odessa’s car insurance rates:
The average cost of car insurance in Odessa is $271 a month for full coverage and $105 for liability only.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Odessa?
State Farm offers the cheapest rates for Odessa drivers, with minimum-coverage policies starting at $40 per month. GEICO and Hugo are the city's second- and third-cheapest insurers, with liability-only rates as low as $43 and $54, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Odessa?
The best car insurance companies in Odessa include State Farm and GEICO. These insurers have solid Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores, high J.D. Power rankings, and strong AM Best ratings. This is just a starting point for your own car insurance research, however. You should always compare quotes and research company reputations to find the best insurer for your needs.
How much is car insurance in Texas per month?
Car insurance in Texas costs an average of $119 a month for liability only and $250 a month for full coverage.
What’s the minimum car insurance in Texas?
Texas requires 30/60/25 liability insurance limits. This translates to $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage and $25,000 per accident for property damage liability coverage.[4]
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.