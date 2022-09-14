>Seguros de Autos>Texas

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Odessa, Texas (2024)

Odessa drivers can find the cheapest rates with State Farm, which offers liability-only policies as low as $40 per month.

Courtney Mikulski
Editado porCourtney Mikulski
Courtney Mikulski
Courtney MikulskiSenior Editor, Auto

  • Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales

  • Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify

Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Texas

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $35/mes para solo responsabilidad y $58/mes para cobertura total en Texas.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

The average cost of car insurance in Odessa, Texas, is $188 a month — which is more than the national average of $158.

Many factors affect car insurance premiums, such as weather, traffic patterns, and crime rates. Odessa experiences a relatively large number of car thefts and accidents compared to its population and size, which can contribute to its more expensive car insurance rates.[1] [2]

Here’s what you need to know about getting cheap car insurance in Odessa, Texas.

Datos Breves

  • State Farm, GEICO, and Hugo have the cheapest car insurance rates in Odessa.

  • The average cost of car insurance in Odessa is on par with the Texas average rate of $184 a month.

  • Auto insurers in Texas can use your credit history to determine car insurance premiums.[3]

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Odessa

Before diving into which car insurance companies offer the cheapest rates in Odessa, it’s important to note that the lowest price may not correlate with the best policy for your needs. You should choose a company that’s reliable, has the features you need, and can offer you the right amount of coverage for the best price.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
State Farm4.5$64$38Discounts
GEICO4.2$69$42Bundling
Mile Auto3.5$108$53Low-mileage drivers
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for discounts: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$40/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$65/mo

Odessa residents have to watch their budgets carefully, thanks to the high cost of living in this Texas city. To help keep auto insurance spending low, drivers will appreciate that State Farm offers some of the lowest average premiums in the city, as well as various discounts.

You can get a discount for getting good grades, taking defensive driving lessons, installing safety features in your car, and more to help you save on your auto insurance premiums. You can also save by bundling your auto insurance policy with one of State Farm’s many insurance products, like renters, home, and life insurance.

Ventajas

  • No. 2 in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study in Texas

  • Multiple available discounts

Contras

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

  • Quotes not available online

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for bundling: GEICO

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$43/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$72/mo

Amid rising prices, drivers have a lot of expenses, and it makes sense to try to cut costs where possible. Whether you rent or own your home, bundling renters or homeowners insurance with car insurance from one company can be convenient and financially beneficial. With GEICO, you can bundle your auto insurance policy with a condo, renters, homeowners, or mobile home insurance policy.

Your job can also help you save with GEICO. Military members, federal employees, and workers at more than 500 different employers can all qualify for extra savings on their car insurance premiums.

Ventajas

  • Popular mobile app

  • 24/7 customer service

Contras

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Doesn’t offer rideshare insurance

Read our GEICO review
Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

Best insurer for low-mileage drivers: Mile Auto

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$54/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$108/mo

No commute? Working from home can save you a lot on gas and vehicle maintenance. And with the right car insurance company, working from home can also help you save on car insurance. Mile Auto offers pay-per-mile policies in which you spend less when you don’t drive that often. All you have to do to qualify for savings is take a picture of your car’s odometer once a month.

Ventajas

  • Doesn’t require a telematics device

  • Offers online quotes

Contras

  • Bad for long commutes

  • No J.D. Power rankings available

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Odessa

If you’re looking to save on your car insurance policy in Odessa, here are some money-saving tips that can help you find cheap car insurance:

  • Compare quotes. To find the best policy that suits your needs and budget, start by comparing quotes from multiple insurance companies. The cheapest auto insurance company for you offers the lowest rate for the coverage you want.

  • Bundle multiple policies. If you already have another form of insurance — such as homeowners insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance — from an insurer, check if that insurance company also offers auto insurance. Many companies provide bundling discounts for customers with multiple policies.

  • Choose the right car. Choose a less expensive car, as they’re cheaper to repair and replace, resulting in lower insurance claims. This choice can lead to significant savings on your car insurance premium.

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Odessa, Texas

Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Odessa: State Farm

Liability-only car insurance provides coverage for damages you cause to others in an accident. It covers their medical expenses and property damage. It doesn’t cover your own car. Drivers often choose this type of coverage when they drive older or less valuable vehicles.

Liability-only coverage, also called minimum coverage, averages $105 per month in Odessa, according to Insurify data. The following table outlines the cheapest liability-only car insurance policies in Odessa.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm40
GEICO43
Hugo54
Mile Auto54
Allstate55
USAA71
Safeco82
Nationwide93
Mercury96
Midvale Home & Auto99
Progressive99
Dairyland106
Clearcover108
Chubb120
National General124
Liberty Mutual128
Elephant130
Commonwealth Casualty134
Direct Auto136
21st Century138
The General150
GAINSCO152
Bristol West167
State Auto179
AssuranceAmerica186
Infinity193
Foremost221
Hallmark233
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Odessa: State Farm

The main difference between liability-only and full-coverage car insurance is what they protect. Liability insurance covers damages you cause to others, while full-coverage also includes protection for your own vehicle.

Full coverage is beneficial for drivers with newer or high-value cars, as it provides comprehensive protection in case of accident, theft, or natural disaster. In Odessa, the average cost of full-coverage car insurance is $271 a month.

The next table gives a look at the lowest average rates for full-coverage policies in Odessa.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm65
GEICO72
Allstate92
Mile Auto108
USAA116
Clearcover143
Hugo147
Mercury152
Travelers163
Nationwide167
Progressive176
Midvale Home & Auto177
Safeco177
Chubb198
Elephant212
21st Century229
AssuranceAmerica241
Liberty Mutual262
Direct Auto268
Dairyland269
National General273
Infinity295
The General303
Bristol West315
State Auto328
GAINSCO330
Commonwealth Casualty343
Foremost443
Hallmark462
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Odessa car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Texas

In most states, including Texas, liability car insurance coverage is mandatory. Texas, being an at-fault state, requires Odessa drivers to have a certain level of liability insurance to cover damage and medical expenses for other parties in accidents they cause.

These are the minimum-coverage requirements in Texas:[4]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

While you must maintain the minimum coverage levels in Texas, you have the option to enhance your auto insurance policy with the following additional coverages:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage takes care of vehicle damages if you hit stationary objects or other vehicles.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage deals with damages stemming from non-collision events, such as fire, vandalism, theft, falling objects, and natural disasters.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/73ee7a876e/repair.svg

    Glass coverage

    Don’t overlook the significance of glass protection, which includes windshield and glass damage, and potentially provides no-deductible coverage for side windows, rear windows, and glass sunroofs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage steps in when an uninsured or inadequately insured driver is responsible for an accident, covering your damages and injuries.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    If you financed or leased your vehicle, gap insurance covers the difference between your auto loan balance and the insurance settlement in case of a total loss.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Finding the most affordable car insurance when you have incidents on your driving record — such as speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), at-fault accidents, and other moving violations — is a top priority. Incidents raise insurance rates due to the increased risk they signal to car insurance companies. Insurance companies view drivers with incidents as more likely to file claims, which results in higher premiums.

Shop for Car Insurance in Odessa, TX

Rates start at $49 for drivers with an incident

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Speeding tickets can significantly affect your car insurance rates due to the increased risk they signal to insurance companies. When you receive a speeding ticket, it suggests a tendency to engage in risky behavior behind the wheel, which makes you more likely to be involved in accidents. Insurance companies adjust your rates to compensate for this higher risk, potentially leading to higher premiums. Multiple tickets or severe violations may result in even steeper rate increases.

The overall average rate for drivers with a speeding ticket in the city is $267 a month. If you have speeding tickets on your record, you may want to research the following Odessa insurance companies.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
State Farm4051
GEICO4355
Hugo5476
Mile Auto5477
Allstate5570
USAA7191
Safeco82114
Nationwide93120
Mercury96142
Progressive99132
Dairyland106141
Clearcover108149
Chubb120156
National General124160
Liberty Mutual128177
Elephant130168
Commonwealth Casualty134167
Direct Auto136180
21st Century138184
The General150200
GAINSCO152190
Bristol West167218
AssuranceAmerica186255
Infinity193255
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

At-fault accidents can significantly affect your car insurance rates because they indicate a higher risk of future claims. When you’re responsible for an accident, auto insurance companies see you as a more accident-prone driver.

To cover the potential cost of your future claims, insurers may increase your premiums. With an at-fault accident, car insurance costs an overall average of $284 a month in Odessa.

This table outlines the insurance companies that offer the lowest rates for drivers with accidents on their records in Odessa.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
State Farm4054
GEICO4359
Hugo5474
Mile Auto5483
Allstate5575
USAA7197
Safeco82122
Nationwide93129
Mercury96150
Progressive99141
Dairyland106148
Clearcover108175
Chubb120166
National General124173
Liberty Mutual128188
Elephant130180
Commonwealth Casualty134185
Direct Auto136193
21st Century138195
The General150213
GAINSCO152205
Bristol West167229
AssuranceAmerica186266
Infinity193254
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Alcohol and drugs were a factor in more than 22,000 car crashes in Texas in 2022.[5] DUIs significantly affect your car insurance rates because they signify a high level of risk. When you have a DUI conviction, insurance companies perceive you as a driver with impaired judgment and consider you more likely to be involved in accidents.

To cover the potential costs of these accidents, insurance companies increase your premiums substantially. Additionally, some insurers may even choose not to renew your policy.

Car insurance costs are an overall average of $322 a month for drivers in Odessa with a DUI. Review the following table to see which auto insurance companies tend to offer the lowest rates to drivers with DUIs.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
State Farm4065
GEICO4370
Hugo5481
Mile Auto5491
Allstate5590
USAA71116
Safeco82134
Nationwide93152
Mercury96161
Progressive99161
Dairyland106173
Clearcover108176
Chubb120196
National General124202
Liberty Mutual128209
Elephant130212
Commonwealth Casualty134196
Direct Auto136222
21st Century138225
The General150245
GAINSCO152248
Bristol West167272
AssuranceAmerica186303
Infinity193315
Foremost221360
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm

Car insurance rates tend to decrease around age 35 as you gain experience and maintain a good driving record. However, rates start to increase around age 75 due to factors like reduced reaction times and increased vulnerability to accidents.[6] Insurance companies view older drivers as a slightly higher risk, resulting in an uptick in premiums.

On average, senior drivers in Odessa pay $134 a month for car insurance. This next table can help senior drivers find the cheapest car insurance in Odessa.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
State Farm4729
GEICO5332
Allstate6941
Mile Auto7738
USAA8653
Mercury11673
Nationwide11765
Progressive11866
Clearcover12594
Chubb13481
Safeco14165
Elephant15595
21st Century16197
AssuranceAmerica166128
Direct Auto19398
Liberty Mutual20098
Dairyland20380
National General20694
The General231114
Bristol West236125
Commonwealth Casualty25299
GAINSCO253117
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: GEICO

Teenagers often face considerably higher car insurance rates than adults due to their limited driving experience and the higher risk associated with young drivers. Inexperienced teens are more prone to accidents, leading insurance companies to charge more for premiums. On average, teens and young drivers pay $320 a month for car insurance in Odessa.

However, teenagers can still get affordable car insurance. One effective approach is staying on a parent’s insurance policy, benefitting from their parent’s established driving history. Opting for a safe, reliable car with advanced safety features can also help lower premiums. Additionally, maintaining good grades can lead to a good student discount, reducing insurance costs for responsible students.

These auto insurance companies offer the lowest average rates for teen drivers in Odessa.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
State Farm10967
GEICO11166
Allstate15995
USAA188115
Mile Auto204102
Clearcover251189
Hugo26096
Mercury274173
Nationwide280156
Progressive310174
Safeco310144
Elephant344211
Chubb360218
21st Century375226
Dairyland428168
Liberty Mutual433212
AssuranceAmerica455351
The General475235
Direct Auto480243
Infinity486318
National General509231
Bristol West513272
GAINSCO580267
Commonwealth Casualty589230
Foremost776387
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Find Car Insurance in Odessa

Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Odessa car insurance quotes by credit tier

In the state of Texas, car insurance companies are allowed to take your credit history into account when determining rates.[3] The higher your credit score is, the less you tend to pay for car insurance. Drivers with good and excellent credit scores usually pay less for car insurance than drivers with poor credit scores.

In Odessa, this is how average car insurance rates vary based on credit score.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Odessa?

The nationwide average cost for a car insurance policy is $213 a month for full coverage and $104 for a liability-only policy. Unfortunately, you should plan to spend a bit more than that if you live in Odessa.

Drivers in Odessa can expect to spend an average of $271 a month for full coverage and $105 for liability-only coverage. The exact ZIP code you live in causes variations in how much you spend on car insurance thanks to factors like weather, crime rates, and traffic patterns.

More cities in Texas

Here’s how other Texas cities’ average rates compare to Odessa’s car insurance rates:

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Arlington$247$125
Austin$235$129
Dallas$279$138
Fort Worth$242$123
Houston$315$170
Killeen$208$108
Lubbock$238$108
Midland$235$101
Plano$244$123
San Antonio$244$125
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Odessa car insurance FAQs

Learn about how long a DUI can stay on your record, and check out Insurify’s answers to common questions about car insurance in Odessa below.

  • How much is car insurance in Odessa, Texas?

    The average cost of car insurance in Odessa is $271 a month for full coverage and $105 for liability only.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Odessa?

    State Farm offers the cheapest rates for Odessa drivers, with minimum-coverage policies starting at $40 per month. GEICO and Hugo are the city's second- and third-cheapest insurers, with liability-only rates as low as $43 and $54, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Odessa?

    The best car insurance companies in Odessa include State Farm and GEICO. These insurers have solid Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores, high J.D. Power rankings, and strong AM Best ratings. This is just a starting point for your own car insurance research, however. You should always compare quotes and research company reputations to find the best insurer for your needs.

  • How much is car insurance in Texas per month?

    Car insurance in Texas costs an average of $119 a month for liability only and $250 a month for full coverage.

  • What’s the minimum car insurance in Texas?

    Texas requires 30/60/25 liability insurance limits. This translates to $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage and $25,000 per accident for property damage liability coverage.[4]

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Federal Bureau of Investigation. "TEXAS Offenses Known to Law Enforcement by City, 2019."
  2. Texas Department of Transportation. "Crashes and Injuries: Cities and Towns 202."
  3. Texas Department of Insurance. "Credit Scoring and Insurance."
  4. Texas Department of Insurance. "Auto insurance guide."
  5. Texas Department of Transportation. "Crash Contributing Factors: 2022."
  6. III. "Senior driving safety and insurance tips."

Compara cotizaciones de seguros de auto instantáneamente

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers