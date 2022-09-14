Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Finding the most affordable car insurance when you have incidents on your driving record — such as speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), at-fault accidents, and other moving violations — is a top priority. Incidents raise insurance rates due to the increased risk they signal to car insurance companies. Insurance companies view drivers with incidents as more likely to file claims, which results in higher premiums.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Speeding tickets can significantly affect your car insurance rates due to the increased risk they signal to insurance companies. When you receive a speeding ticket, it suggests a tendency to engage in risky behavior behind the wheel, which makes you more likely to be involved in accidents. Insurance companies adjust your rates to compensate for this higher risk, potentially leading to higher premiums. Multiple tickets or severe violations may result in even steeper rate increases.

The overall average rate for drivers with a speeding ticket in the city is $267 a month. If you have speeding tickets on your record, you may want to research the following Odessa insurance companies.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket State Farm 40 51 GEICO 43 55 Hugo 54 76 Mile Auto 54 77 Allstate 55 70 USAA 71 91 Safeco 82 114 Nationwide 93 120 Mercury 96 142 Progressive 99 132 Dairyland 106 141 Clearcover 108 149 Chubb 120 156 National General 124 160 Liberty Mutual 128 177 Elephant 130 168 Commonwealth Casualty 134 167 Direct Auto 136 180 21st Century 138 184 The General 150 200 GAINSCO 152 190 Bristol West 167 218 AssuranceAmerica 186 255 Infinity 193 255 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

At-fault accidents can significantly affect your car insurance rates because they indicate a higher risk of future claims. When you’re responsible for an accident, auto insurance companies see you as a more accident-prone driver.

To cover the potential cost of your future claims, insurers may increase your premiums. With an at-fault accident, car insurance costs an overall average of $284 a month in Odessa.

This table outlines the insurance companies that offer the lowest rates for drivers with accidents on their records in Odessa.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident State Farm 40 54 GEICO 43 59 Hugo 54 74 Mile Auto 54 83 Allstate 55 75 USAA 71 97 Safeco 82 122 Nationwide 93 129 Mercury 96 150 Progressive 99 141 Dairyland 106 148 Clearcover 108 175 Chubb 120 166 National General 124 173 Liberty Mutual 128 188 Elephant 130 180 Commonwealth Casualty 134 185 Direct Auto 136 193 21st Century 138 195 The General 150 213 GAINSCO 152 205 Bristol West 167 229 AssuranceAmerica 186 266 Infinity 193 254 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Alcohol and drugs were a factor in more than 22,000 car crashes in Texas in 2022.[5] DUIs significantly affect your car insurance rates because they signify a high level of risk. When you have a DUI conviction, insurance companies perceive you as a driver with impaired judgment and consider you more likely to be involved in accidents.

To cover the potential costs of these accidents, insurance companies increase your premiums substantially. Additionally, some insurers may even choose not to renew your policy.

Car insurance costs are an overall average of $322 a month for drivers in Odessa with a DUI. Review the following table to see which auto insurance companies tend to offer the lowest rates to drivers with DUIs.