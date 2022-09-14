>Seguros de Autos>Texas

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Mesquite, Texas (2024)

State Farm has the cheapest liability car insurance in Mesquite, with rates of $44 per month.

Erin Gobler
Escrito porErin Gobler
Erin Gobler
Erin Gobler

  • Más de 5 años de experiencia en redacción financiera 

  • Certificado de planificación financiera por la Universidad de Boston

Erin es escritora y periodista especializada en finanzas personales. Sus artículos exploran inversiones, tarjetas de crédito, hipotecas, seguros y mucho más.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
Courtney Mikulski
Editado porCourtney Mikulski
Courtney Mikulski
Courtney MikulskiSenior Editor, Auto

  • Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales

  • Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify

Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Texas

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $35/mes para solo responsabilidad y $58/mes para cobertura total en Texas.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Mesquite drivers pay an average of $206 per month — or $2,477 per year — for auto insurance. In general, Texas’ insurance premiums are higher than the national average, and unfortunately, Mesquite’s proximity to Dallas is likely why it’s among the most expensive Texas cities for insurance premiums. 

The good news is you can still save on your premiums by shopping around for coverage and taking advantage of insurer discounts.

Datos Breves

  • The average cost of car insurance in Mesquite is $132 per month for liability insurance and $281 per month for full coverage.

  • State Farm is the cheapest insurer for full-coverage car insurance in Mesquite.

  • Texas requires $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident of bodily injury coverage, as well as $25,000 per accident of property damage liability coverage.[1]

Cheapest car insurance companies in Mesquite

When you’re shopping for car insurance in Mesquite, it’s important to choose an insurer that truly fits your needs. While you have many options to choose from, Insurify narrowed down the list to the top three auto insurance companies in Mesquite. 

These companies offer cheap auto insurance with all the coverage you need, discounts to help you save, and reputable service.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
USAA4.5$114$68Military families
GEICO4.2$69$42Discounts
State Farm4.5$64$38Customer satisfaction
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for military families: USAA

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$77/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$128/mo

USAA offers auto insurance and other financial services to military families. Given that 7% of Texans are veterans — that’s on par with the national average — it’s important to have a financial services company that caters to their specific needs. USAA is known for having affordable car insurance and highly rated customer satisfaction, especially among Texas customers.

Ventajas

  • Highly rated customer satisfaction

  • Offers usage-based discounts

Contras

  • Only available to military and veteran families

  • No gap insurance

Read our USAA review
Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for discounts: GEICO

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$47/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$78/mo

GEICO is one of the top insurance companies in the country thanks to its affordable premiums, various coverage options, and long list of discounts. GEICO offers more discounts than nearly any other insurer. You can save money by driving a safe vehicle, taking certain driving courses, being a part of certain groups, and more.

Ventajas

  • Highly rated mobile app

  • Above-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating

Contras

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Texas

Read our GEICO review
Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

Best insurer for customer satisfaction: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$44/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$72/mo

State Farm is an industry leader for auto insurance companies because of its affordable premiums, highly rated service, variety of coverage options, and more. State Farm consistently ranks among the top companies for customer satisfaction, specifically in Texas. And with local agents in Mesquite, State Farm lets drivers find personalized customer service when they want.

Ventajas

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Texas

  • Local insurance agents available

Contras

  • Fewer discounts than other insurers

  • Gap insurance not available

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Mesquite

Various factors can influence your car insurance premiums, including your age, gender, driving history, credit, and more.[2] But regardless of those factors, you can save some money on your car insurance premiums with these tips:

  • Shop around for quotes. You’ll likely get different quotes from different insurance companies, so get a free quote from multiple insurers to find the best price. Shop with each insurer individually, or use a quote-comparison site.

  • Look for discounts. Car insurance companies offer discounts for customers to save on their premiums. Common discounts include ones for driving a safe vehicle, using an app that tracks your driving habits, and setting up certain payment options.

  • Bundle your policies. Companies that offer multiple insurance products often offer a lower rate when you bundle them. You can save by getting your car insurance from the same company that provides your homeowners insurance or renters insurance.

  • Choose the right coverage. The best financial move when shopping for car insurance is to get enough coverage to protect you after an accident but not so much that you’re overpaying for unnecessary coverage. Review your coverage options and drop add-ons or reduce limits if needed.

Find Car Insurance in Mesquite, Texas

Liability rates start at $44 per month

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Mesquite: State Farm

Liability insurance is the most basic type of coverage you can purchase and the best way to get cheap car insurance. It protects your finances when you’re at fault for an accident. Mandatory in nearly every state, this type of insurance pays for both bodily injury and property damage to other parties after an accident you’re responsible for. However, it doesn’t pay for your injuries or damage to your vehicle.

State Farm is the cheapest liability insurer in Mesquite, with rates of $44 per month, but you can use the following table to search for other cheap companies.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm44
GEICO47
Hugo59
Mile Auto59
Allstate60
USAA77
Safeco90
Nationwide102
Mercury105
Midvale Home & Auto109
Progressive109
Dairyland116
Clearcover119
Chubb131
National General135
Liberty Mutual140
Elephant142
Commonwealth Casualty147
Direct Auto149
21st Century151
The General165
GAINSCO167
Bristol West182
State Auto196
AssuranceAmerica204
Infinity212
Foremost242
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Mesquite: State Farm

Full-coverage car insurance provides more protection than liability insurance. In addition to liability coverage, full coverage typically also includes collision and comprehensive coverages, both of which pay for damages to your vehicle in various situations. Full-coverage insurance can also include other optional coverages, such as uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.

Full-coverage insurance is a good idea for many people. Given the rising cost of vehicles, it’s important to have more coverage to repair or replace yours in the event of a total loss. Additionally, lenders usually require full coverage when you have a loan or lease on your vehicle.

Mesquite drivers pay an average of $281 per month for full coverage, and the cheapest insurance company is State Farm.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm72
GEICO78
Allstate101
Mile Auto119
USAA128
Clearcover157
Hugo161
Mercury167
Travelers179
Nationwide182
Progressive193
Midvale Home & Auto194
Safeco194
Chubb217
Elephant232
21st Century251
AssuranceAmerica264
Liberty Mutual287
Direct Auto293
Dairyland294
National General299
Infinity324
The General333
Bristol West345
State Auto359
GAINSCO362
Commonwealth Casualty376
Foremost486
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Mesquite car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Texas

Texas law requires all drivers to have liability insurance to legally operate a vehicle. Texas’ minimum liability requirements are slightly more than in many other states. Texas requires all auto insurance policies to include personal injury protection (PIP), but drivers can waive this coverage in writing.

Here are Texas’ minimum car insurance requirements:[1]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

In addition to the minimum liability coverage Texas drivers must have, you can also purchase several optional coverages. Here are some examples:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for damage to your vehicle after hitting a stationary object or another vehicle, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays for damage to your vehicle from a non-collision event, such as theft, vandalism, or inclement weather.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments coverage pays for your medical expenses after an accident, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage pays for damage to your vehicle when the at-fault driver doesn’t have proper insurance coverage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Towing and labor coverage

    Towing and labor coverage pays for towing and other roadside assistance when your car breaks down.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental reimbursement coverage

    Rental reimbursement coverage pays for your rental car when your vehicle is undrivable due to a covered incident.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

One of the factors car insurance companies use to set insurance rates is your driving history. Someone with a clean driving history may be eligible for the cheapest rate, while someone with incidents on their record — including speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, or driving under the influence (DUI) convictions — will likely pay more for car insurance.

Your insurance premium increase depends on several factors, including the severity of the incident. For example, your insurance is likely to increase far more after a DUI that caused an accident than after a speeding ticket that didn’t cause an accident.

The table below shows average insurance premiums for Mesquite drivers with clean driving records compared with people with certain incidents on their driving records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket With At-Fault Accident With DUI
State Farm44566072
GEICO47606577
Hugo59848189
Mile Auto598490100
Allstate60778298
USAA7799106126
Safeco90125134147
Nationwide102132141166
Mercury105155164176
Progressive109146155178
Dairyland116154163189
Clearcover119165193194
Chubb131171181214
National General135174189220
Liberty Mutual140193206228
Elephant142184197231
Commonwealth Casualty147184203215
Direct Auto149197211243
21st Century151202214246
The General165220234269
GAINSCO167209225272
Bristol West182238250297
AssuranceAmerica204279291333
Infinity212280279346
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Shop for Car Insurance in Mesquite, TX

Compare instant quotes from the best insurers in minutes

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Average cost of car insurance by age

Age is another important factor that affects your insurance premiums. Generally speaking, teens and young drivers pay the highest insurance premiums — an average of $351 per month in Mesquite. Due to a lack of experience and a propensity for high-risk driving activities, teens and other young drivers are more likely to get into accidents and file claims.

Premiums then tend to decrease for the next several decades, reaching their lowest rates during a driver’s 60s. At that point, they’re a more experienced driver and are the least likely to file a claim. 

However, once a driver reaches their 70s, their risk starts to rise again, as do their insurance premiums; senior drivers in Mesquite pay an average of $147 per month for car insurance.

The table below shows the average insurance premiums for drivers of each age bracket in Mesquite.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$432
20s$300
30s$220
40s$197
50s$172
60s$162
70s$175
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Find Car Insurance in Mesquite

Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Mesquite car insurance quotes by credit tier

Another factor insurers use to gauge your level of risk is your credit profile. Generally speaking, insurers view drivers with excellent or good credit to be lower-risk drivers, while they believe drivers with poor credit to be higher-risk drivers.

Because of this perceived risk, there’s usually an inverse correlation between credit score and insurance premiums. The higher your credit score, the lower your insurance premiums, and vice versa.

The table below shows the average insurance premiums for Mesquite drivers of each credit profile.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Mesquite car insurance FAQs

Understand the factors that affect rates before shopping for quotes, and check out the answers to common questions about auto coverage in Mesquite below.

  • How much is car insurance in Mesquite?

    The average cost of car insurance in Mesquite is $132 per month for liability insurance and $281 per month for full coverage.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Mesquite?

    State Farm, GEICO, and Hugo have the cheapest liability-only car insurance rates in Mesquite. These insurers offer rates of $44, $47, and $59 per month, respectively.

    But the best way to find the cheapest rates for your situation is to compare quotes. Get quotes from at least three different insurers to find the one that offers you the best rate for the coverage you need.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Mesquite?

    GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are some of the best car insurance companies that Insurify identified in Mesquite. These insurers have high Insurify Quality Scores, good J.D. Power satisfaction ratings, and excellent AM Best financial strength scores.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Texas Department of Insurance. "Auto insurance guide."
  2. III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
Erin Gobler
Erin Gobler

Erin Gobler es una escritora y periodista especializada en finanzas personales basada en Madison, Wisconsin. Con más de cinco años de experiencia, Erin ha cubierto temas como inversiones, tarjetas de crédito, hipotecas, seguros y mucho más. Su trabajo ha aparecido en publicaciones importantes como Business Insider, Fox Business y Time. Erin recibió su bachillerato de la Universidad de Wisconsin-Oshkosh en 2013, estudiando periodismo y ciencias políticas. También recibió un certificado de planificación financiera de la Universidad de Boston en 2022.

Más información
linkedin
Courtney Mikulski
Editado porCourtney MikulskiSenior Editor, Auto
Courtney Mikulski
Courtney MikulskiSenior Editor, Auto

  • Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales

  • Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify

Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Compara cotizaciones de seguros de auto instantáneamente

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers