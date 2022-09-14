Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

At-fault accidents, speeding tickets, DWIs, and other incidents can cause your auto insurance prices to surge. Insurers see these traffic violations as indicators of risky behavior, which increases the potential of having to pay future claims. If your driving record isn’t perfect, you aren’t doomed to high rates — savvy Brownsville drivers can still find cost-effective coverage.

Shop for Car Insurance in Brownsville, TX Rates start at $44 per month for drivers with an incident Código postal Get My Quotes Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar. Basado en más de 3806 reseñas 4.8/5

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Getting a speeding ticket means more than an immediate fine. It sends a message to insurers that you might be a high-risk driver, potentially leading to more expensive auto insurance coverage. The overall average cost of car insurance for Brownsville drivers with a speeding ticket is $242 a month.

If you’re ready to compare coverage options, look at the table below. It shows how Brownsville car insurance companies measure up for drivers with speeding tickets.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only State Farm 75 45 GEICO 83 50 Allstate 106 64 USAA 135 82 Mile Auto 139 70 Clearcover 178 136 Hugo 188 69 Nationwide 196 109 Mercury 204 129 Progressive 212 120 Safeco 223 103 Chubb 233 141 Elephant 247 151 21st Century 277 167 AssuranceAmerica 298 230 National General 319 145 Direct Auto 320 163 Dairyland 322 127 Liberty Mutual 327 159 Infinity 353 231 The General 365 181 Bristol West 373 197 GAINSCO 373 173 Commonwealth Casualty 387 151 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

If you cause an accident, you’re not only responsible for paying for the injuries of the other driver and their passengers, but it also puts you in a riskier category for car insurance. A riskier profile often translates to steeper auto insurance premiums. Some insurers offer accident forgiveness, providing some financial relief, even for at-fault accidents.

You may also see lower rates by switching to a different insurance company. In Brownsville, the overall average for car insurance after an at-fault accident is $257 per month. To start your search, consider the insurers in the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only State Farm 80 49 GEICO 89 54 Allstate 114 69 USAA 144 88 Mile Auto 150 75 Hugo 183 67 Clearcover 209 159 Nationwide 209 116 Mercury 216 136 Progressive 226 128 Safeco 239 110 Chubb 247 149 Elephant 265 162 21st Century 293 177 AssuranceAmerica 311 240 Dairyland 340 134 Direct Auto 343 174 National General 345 156 Liberty Mutual 348 169 Infinity 352 230 The General 389 193 Bristol West 391 207 GAINSCO 402 186 Commonwealth Casualty 429 167 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DWI: State Farm

Driving under the influence isn’t just a legal misstep — it casts a shadow over your insurance rates. In 2021, the Brownsville Police Department reported 3.5 times more alcohol-related car accidents than in 2020.[3]

Drunk driving increases your risk level, leading insurers to hike up your premiums — the overall average cost for insurance after a DWI in Brownsville is $291 a month. You may also need to file an SR-22 certificate to verify insurance coverage.

Check out the table below for a comparison of Brownsville insurance quotes for drivers with a DWI.