Cheapest Auto Insurance in Brownsville, Texas (2024)

State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Brownsville, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $36 per month.

Amy Beardsley
Escrito porAmy Beardsley
Amy BeardsleyEscritora de seguros

Amy es una escritora de marketing de contenido quien especializa en finanzas personales y tecnología. Con una formación en el sector legal, tiene un talento de transformar temas complejos en contenido fácil de entender. Cuando no está escribiendo, a ella le gusta leer y jugar a los juegos de mesa con su familia. Puede aprender más sobre Amy al visitar amybeardsley.com.

Courtney Mikulski
Editado porCourtney Mikulski
Courtney Mikulski
Courtney MikulskiSenior Editor, Auto

  • Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales

  • Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify

Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Texas

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $35/mes para solo responsabilidad y $58/mes para cobertura total en Texas.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

In Brownsville, car insurance costs an average of $170 a month, which is close to the Texas state average of $184. For comparison, the national average rate is $158. 

A growing population in the state is partly to blame for the city’s more expensive insurance costs. Additionally, Brownsville’s location in the Rio Grande Valley exposes it to threats like tornadoes, flash flooding, and wildfires, further driving up car insurance costs.[1]

Comparing quotes is crucial to finding a great deal on Brownsville car insurance. Just remember that your cost depends on your circumstances and coverage needs.

Datos Breves

  • The average cost of car insurance in Brownsville is $232 a month for full coverage and $109 for liability.

  • Brownsville drivers must carry 30/60/25 liability limits to drive legally in Texas.[2]

  • The Texas Automobile Insurance Plan Association can help if insurers deny you coverage.

Best and cheapest car insurance companies in Brownsville

Finding cheap auto insurance isn’t easy. Drivers in the state of Texas saw a 25% jump in premiums in 2023, according to Insurify’s latest car insurance pricing report. But Brownsville drivers can still find affordable rates and good service. Here are three top insurers to consider.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
State Farm4.5$64$38Liability-only coverage
Allstate4.2$90$54Young drivers
GEICO4.2$69$42Drivers with a DWI
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for liability-only coverage: State Farm

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$36/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$59/mo

State Farm has some of the lowest average rates for liability-only insurance in Brownsville. The company has been in business for more than 100 years and is the largest car insurance company in the U.S. by market share. You’ll find eight State Farm agents in Brownsville, who can help you customize your coverage to lower your costs.

Ventajas

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Texas

  • Generous rental car coverage

Contras

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Can’t purchase a policy online

Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for young drivers: Allstate

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
833
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$50/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$83/mo

The fourth-largest car insurance company in the U.S., Allstate offers rates that are notably less than the city’s average. It’s also the best auto insurance company for teens. The company has discount programs specifically tailored for Brownsville’s young drivers. Additionally, eight of the nine local Allstate insurance agents have “elite” status, suggesting top-tier customer service.

Ventajas

  • Accident forgiveness, regardless of fault

  • Custom parts and sound system coverage available

Contras

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Texas

  • Missing multi-car discount

Carolyn - April 24, 2024
Verified

Change in Agency, Considering Switch

I've been with Allstate at the Welsh agency for the past 5 years and the service has been very good. However, since the retirement of my agent, I haven't had the same personal experience with the Carlisle agency and am considering switching to another company.
James - April 23, 2024
Verified

Recommend Allstate

Other than continually raising my rate, I consider them very good.
James - April 22, 2024
Verified

Good

Very good but expensive.

Best insurer for drivers with a DWI: GEICO

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$39/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$65/mo

Brownsville drivers generally pay less for car insurance when they go with GEICO. Although there’s no in-person support, considering the nearest agent is more than 160 miles away in Corpus Christi, GEICO customer service can help you file an SR-22 certificate with the state if your DWI conviction requires one.

Ventajas

  • Highly rated mobile app

  • Roadside assistance starts at $14 per year

Contras

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Texas

  • No gap insurance option

Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Brownsville

To reduce your premiums, it helps to know what insurance rating factors contribute to a car insurance quote. Insurers consider driving history, vehicle type, marital status, credit history, and where you park overnight. Consider these strategies to increase your savings on your next car insurance bill:

  • Ask about discounts. While car insurance discounts can vary by auto insurance company, many offer discounts for good grades, safe drivers, and eco-friendly vehicles.

  • Increase policy deductibles. Higher deductibles can lower your rates, but it means you’ll pay more out of pocket if you file a claim.

  • Bundle policies. Combine home or renters insurance with auto insurance to take advantage of bundling discounts.

  • Shop around. Low auto insurance rates won’t just appear on your doorstep. Get multiple quotes to compare coverage and choose the best deal.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Brownsville

Liability car insurance doesn’t cover your car’s dents. It pays for damages and injuries you cause to others in a car accident. This coverage meets Texas’ auto insurance requirements but can leave gaps in your protection.

In Brownsville, State Farm leads the pack for budget-friendly liability-only car insurance, averaging a rate of just $36 a month. The table below shows the average car insurance quotes for liability coverage from the best companies in Brownsville.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm36
GEICO39
Hugo49
Mile Auto49
Allstate50
USAA64
Safeco74
Nationwide84
Mercury87
Midvale Home & Auto90
Progressive90
Dairyland96
Clearcover98
Chubb108
National General112
Liberty Mutual115
Elephant117
Commonwealth Casualty121
Direct Auto123
21st Century125
The General136
GAINSCO138
Bristol West151
State Auto162
AssuranceAmerica168
Infinity175
Foremost200
Hallmark211
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Brownsville

While liability insurance offers minimum coverage for damages you cause to others, full-coverage car insurance goes the extra mile. You’ll get protection for your vehicle’s damages. If you’re financing or leasing a vehicle, your lender may require full coverage. However, it’s also helpful if you’re looking for more peace of mind.

The average cost of full coverage in Brownsville is $232 a month, and the table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies for full coverage in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm59
GEICO65
Allstate83
Mile Auto98
USAA105
Clearcover129
Hugo133
Mercury138
Travelers148
Nationwide151
Progressive159
Midvale Home & Auto160
Safeco160
Chubb179
Elephant191
21st Century207
AssuranceAmerica218
Liberty Mutual237
Direct Auto242
Dairyland243
National General247
Infinity267
The General274
Bristol West285
State Auto297
GAINSCO298
Commonwealth Casualty310
Foremost401
Hallmark418
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Brownsville car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Texas

Texas auto insurance has specific requirements, including having a 30/60/25 policy with personal injury protection (PIP) included. If you don’t want PIP coverage, you must inform your insurer in writing. The state uses a fault system, which means you’re on the hook for damages and injuries if you cause an accident. However, minimum coverage may not always cover the full scope of expenses, and the Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) suggests increasing your coverage limits.

Here are the minimum car insurance requirements in Texas:[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

Buying more than the bare-minimum coverage is a good idea. Brownsville’s best car insurance companies offer additional coverage to customize your policy. Two common options are collision and comprehensive insurance, but TDI specifically mentions five add-ons to increase your coverage:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage steps in when your car hits another vehicle or object to pay for your repair or replacement costs, no matter who’s at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage protects against theft, fire, vandalism, tornadoes, hail, and falling objects, among other non-collision events.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments coverage pays for medical bills for you and your passengers, even if you’re the passenger in another vehicle or get injured while cycling or on foot.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Towing, battery boosts, and other emergency roadside help is handy if you find yourself stuck on the side of the road.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental car coverage

    This helps pay for a temporary ride if your vehicle needs repairs after an accident.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

At-fault accidents, speeding tickets, DWIs, and other incidents can cause your auto insurance prices to surge. Insurers see these traffic violations as indicators of risky behavior, which increases the potential of having to pay future claims. If your driving record isn’t perfect, you aren’t doomed to high rates — savvy Brownsville drivers can still find cost-effective coverage.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Getting a speeding ticket means more than an immediate fine. It sends a message to insurers that you might be a high-risk driver, potentially leading to more expensive auto insurance coverage. The overall average cost of car insurance for Brownsville drivers with a speeding ticket is $242 a month.

If you’re ready to compare coverage options, look at the table below. It shows how Brownsville car insurance companies measure up for drivers with speeding tickets.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote: Full CoverageAverage Monthly Quote: Liability Only
State Farm7545
GEICO8350
Allstate10664
USAA13582
Mile Auto13970
Clearcover178136
Hugo18869
Nationwide196109
Mercury204129
Progressive212120
Safeco223103
Chubb233141
Elephant247151
21st Century277167
AssuranceAmerica298230
National General319145
Direct Auto320163
Dairyland322127
Liberty Mutual327159
Infinity353231
The General365181
Bristol West373197
GAINSCO373173
Commonwealth Casualty387151
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

If you cause an accident, you’re not only responsible for paying for the injuries of the other driver and their passengers, but it also puts you in a riskier category for car insurance. A riskier profile often translates to steeper auto insurance premiums. Some insurers offer accident forgiveness, providing some financial relief, even for at-fault accidents.

You may also see lower rates by switching to a different insurance company. In Brownsville, the overall average for car insurance after an at-fault accident is $257 per month. To start your search, consider the insurers in the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote: Full CoverageAverage Monthly Quote: Liability Only
State Farm8049
GEICO8954
Allstate11469
USAA14488
Mile Auto15075
Hugo18367
Clearcover209159
Nationwide209116
Mercury216136
Progressive226128
Safeco239110
Chubb247149
Elephant265162
21st Century293177
AssuranceAmerica311240
Dairyland340134
Direct Auto343174
National General345156
Liberty Mutual348169
Infinity352230
The General389193
Bristol West391207
GAINSCO402186
Commonwealth Casualty429167
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DWI: State Farm

Driving under the influence isn’t just a legal misstep — it casts a shadow over your insurance rates. In 2021, the Brownsville Police Department reported 3.5 times more alcohol-related car accidents than in 2020.[3] 

Drunk driving increases your risk level, leading insurers to hike up your premiums — the overall average cost for insurance after a DWI in Brownsville is $291 a month. You may also need to file an SR-22 certificate to verify insurance coverage.

Check out the table below for a comparison of Brownsville insurance quotes for drivers with a DWI.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote: Full CoverageAverage Monthly Quote: Liability Only
State Farm9659
GEICO10664
Allstate13582
Mile Auto16683
USAA171104
Hugo20074
Clearcover210160
Mercury231146
Nationwide246137
Progressive259147
Safeco261121
Chubb292176
Elephant311191
21st Century337204
AssuranceAmerica355274
Liberty Mutual386187
Direct Auto395201
Dairyland396157
National General403183
Infinity435285
The General447222
Commonwealth Casualty454177
Bristol West465246
GAINSCO486225
Foremost654326
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm

Car insurance rates can change as drivers age. Rates typically decrease around age 35 due to better driving habits and more experience. While seniors are often safe drivers, premiums tend to rise by age 70 because they’re more likely to get into fatal car accidents.[4]

Seniors drivers in Brownsville pay an average of $78 a month for liability insurance and $165 a month for full coverage. Other Brownsville car insurance companies offer affordable coverage for senior drivers, as shown in the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
State Farm2642
GEICO2948
Mile Auto3570
Allstate3862
USAA4878
Nationwide59106
Safeco59127
Progressive60106
Mercury66105
Dairyland72183
Chubb73121
National General85186
Clearcover86113
Elephant86140
21st Century88145
Direct Auto88174
Liberty Mutual88181
Commonwealth Casualty89228
The General104209
GAINSCO106229
Bristol West113213
AssuranceAmerica116150
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm

Being a teen driver can be fun, but it’s often costly when it comes to car insurance. Teens are new to driving and likely to make more mistakes, so insurance companies see them as risky and charge them more. To save money, young drivers can rely on a few strategies:

  • Stay on their parents’ insurance plan. Adding a teen to a parent’s policy is cheaper than buying separate coverage.

  • Choose a safe car. Vehicles with better safety ratings qualify for lower premiums.

  • Earn good grades. Insurers often provide good student discounts.

  • Complete a driver’s education course. Taking a driver’s education course can open up insurer discounts.

Brownsville car insurance costs for teen drivers are an average of $186 a month for liability only and $395 for full coverage. Check out the table below to see how companies offer different quotes for teen drivers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
GEICO60100
State Farm6099
Allstate86143
Hugo87236
Mile Auto93186
USAA104170
Safeco130280
Nationwide141253
Dairyland153386
Mercury157248
Progressive159280
Clearcover172226
Elephant190310
Liberty Mutual190392
Chubb196325
21st Century205339
Commonwealth Casualty208532
National General209461
The General213429
Direct Auto220433
GAINSCO242524
Bristol West246464
Infinity288440
AssuranceAmerica317412
Foremost350703
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Brownsville car insurance quotes by credit tier

While Texas has some of the toughest rules about how insurers use credit information, credit history is still a primary factor for car insurance quotes.[5] It’s common for drivers with poor credit scores to pay twice as much as drivers with excellent or good credit scores, even if they have a safe driving record.

Here’s how monthly rates stack up based on different credit levels for Brownsville drivers.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Brownsville?

Location plays a big role when insurers calculate car insurance quotes. Prices vary by city and ZIP code, and Brownsville auto insurance premiums are more expensive on average. While rates in the city are similar to the Texas average, Brownsville insurance policies cost more than the national average.

More cities in Texas

Here’s how other Texas cities compare to Brownsville’s car insurance costs.

CityAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Abilene$93$207
Amarillo$105$242
Corpus Christi$122$230
Dallas$138$279
El Paso$92$220
Lubbock$108$238
Plano$123$244
San Antonio$125$244
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Brownsville car insurance FAQs

Learn how to shop for car insurance in Insurify’s guide, and check out the answers to questions about car insurance in Brownsville below.

  • How much is car insurance in Brownsville?

    The average cost of car insurance in Brownsville is $232 a month for full coverage and $109 a month for liability.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Brownsville?

    State Farm is the cheapest car insurance company in Brownsville, with an average cost of $36 for liability insurance.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Brownsville?

    Some of the best car insurance companies in Brownsville include State Farm, Allstate, and GEICO. These companies have solid Insurify Quality Scores, relatively affordable average rates, and strong AM Best ratings.

  • How much does car insurance cost a month in Texas?

    The average cost of car insurance in Texas is $119 a month for liability only and $250 a month for full coverage.

  • What is the bare-minimum car insurance in Texas?

    Texas requires 30/60/25 liability insurance, which translates to $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident for property damage liability.[2]

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. National Weather Service. "Rio Grande Valley, Texas Hazardous Weather Awareness Guide 202."
  2. Texas Department of Insurance. "Auto insurance guide."
  3. Brownsville Police Department. "2021 Annual Report."
  4. AAA. "Senior Driver Safety & Mobility – AAA Exchange."
  5. Texas Department of Insurance. "Credit Scoring and Insurance."
