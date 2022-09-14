Amy es una escritora de marketing de contenido quien especializa en finanzas personales y tecnología. Con una formación en el sector legal, tiene un talento de transformar temas complejos en contenido fácil de entender. Cuando no está escribiendo, a ella le gusta leer y jugar a los juegos de mesa con su familia. Puede aprender más sobre Amy al visitar amybeardsley.com.
Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify
Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.
Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Texas
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $35/mes para solo responsabilidad y $58/mes para cobertura total en Texas.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
In Brownsville, car insurance costs an average of $170 a month, which is close to the Texas state average of $184. For comparison, the national average rate is $158.
A growing population in the state is partly to blame for the city’s more expensive insurance costs. Additionally, Brownsville’s location in the Rio Grande Valley exposes it to threats like tornadoes, flash flooding, and wildfires, further driving up car insurance costs.[1]
Comparing quotes is crucial to finding a great deal on Brownsville car insurance. Just remember that your cost depends on your circumstances and coverage needs.
Datos Breves
The average cost of car insurance in Brownsville is $232 a month for full coverage and $109 for liability.
Brownsville drivers must carry 30/60/25 liability limits to drive legally in Texas.[2]
The Texas Automobile Insurance Plan Association can help if insurers deny you coverage.
Best and cheapest car insurance companies in Brownsville
Finding cheap auto insurance isn’t easy. Drivers in the state of Texas saw a 25% jump in premiums in 2023, according to Insurify’s latest car insurance pricing report. But Brownsville drivers can still find affordable rates and good service. Here are three top insurers to consider.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
Best insurer for liability-only coverage: State Farm
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$36/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$59/mo
State Farm has some of the lowest average rates for liability-only insurance in Brownsville. The company has been in business for more than 100 years and is the largest car insurance company in the U.S. by market share. You’ll find eight State Farm agents in Brownsville, who can help you customize your coverage to lower your costs.
Ventajas
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Texas
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
833
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$50/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$83/mo
The fourth-largest car insurance company in the U.S., Allstate offers rates that are notably less than the city’s average. It’s also the best auto insurance company for teens. The company has discount programs specifically tailored for Brownsville’s young drivers. Additionally, eight of the nine local Allstate insurance agents have “elite” status, suggesting top-tier customer service.
Ventajas
Accident forgiveness, regardless of fault
Custom parts and sound system coverage available
Contras
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Texas
I've been with Allstate at the Welsh agency for the past 5 years and the service has been very good. However, since the retirement of my agent, I haven't had the same personal experience with the Carlisle agency and am considering switching to another company.
James - April 23, 2024
Verified
Recommend Allstate
Other than continually raising my rate, I consider them very good.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$39/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$65/mo
Brownsville drivers generally pay less for car insurance when they go with GEICO. Although there’s no in-person support, considering the nearest agent is more than 160 miles away in Corpus Christi, GEICO customer service can help you file an SR-22 certificate with the state if your DWI conviction requires one.
Ventajas
Highly rated mobile app
Roadside assistance starts at $14 per year
Contras
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Texas
Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified
Average
The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified
We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!
The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Brownsville
To reduce your premiums, it helps to know what insurance rating factors contribute to a car insurance quote. Insurers consider driving history, vehicle type, marital status, credit history, and where you park overnight. Consider these strategies to increase your savings on your next car insurance bill:
Ask about discounts. While car insurance discounts can vary by auto insurance company, many offer discounts for good grades, safe drivers, and eco-friendly vehicles.
Increase policy deductibles. Higher deductibles can lower your rates, but it means you’ll pay more out of pocket if you file a claim.
Bundle policies. Combine home or renters insurance with auto insurance to take advantage of bundling discounts.
Shop around. Low auto insurance rates won’t just appear on your doorstep. Get multiple quotes to compare coverage and choose the best deal.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Brownsville, Texas
Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Brownsville
Liability car insurance doesn’t cover your car’s dents. It pays for damages and injuries you cause to others in a car accident. This coverage meets Texas’ auto insurance requirements but can leave gaps in your protection.
In Brownsville, State Farm leads the pack for budget-friendly liability-only car insurance, averaging a rate of just $36 a month. The table below shows the average car insurance quotes for liability coverage from the best companies in Brownsville.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
36
GEICO
39
Hugo
49
Mile Auto
49
Allstate
50
USAA
64
Safeco
74
Nationwide
84
Mercury
87
Midvale Home & Auto
90
Progressive
90
Dairyland
96
Clearcover
98
Chubb
108
National General
112
Liberty Mutual
115
Elephant
117
Commonwealth Casualty
121
Direct Auto
123
21st Century
125
The General
136
GAINSCO
138
Bristol West
151
State Auto
162
AssuranceAmerica
168
Infinity
175
Foremost
200
Hallmark
211
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Brownsville
While liability insurance offers minimum coverage for damages you cause to others, full-coverage car insurance goes the extra mile. You’ll get protection for your vehicle’s damages. If you’re financing or leasing a vehicle, your lender may require full coverage. However, it’s also helpful if you’re looking for more peace of mind.
The average cost of full coverage in Brownsville is $232 a month, and the table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies for full coverage in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
59
GEICO
65
Allstate
83
Mile Auto
98
USAA
105
Clearcover
129
Hugo
133
Mercury
138
Travelers
148
Nationwide
151
Progressive
159
Midvale Home & Auto
160
Safeco
160
Chubb
179
Elephant
191
21st Century
207
AssuranceAmerica
218
Liberty Mutual
237
Direct Auto
242
Dairyland
243
National General
247
Infinity
267
The General
274
Bristol West
285
State Auto
297
GAINSCO
298
Commonwealth Casualty
310
Foremost
401
Hallmark
418
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Texas
Texas auto insurance has specific requirements, including having a 30/60/25 policy with personal injury protection (PIP) included. If you don’t want PIP coverage, you must inform your insurer in writing. The state uses a fault system, which means you’re on the hook for damages and injuries if you cause an accident. However, minimum coverage may not always cover the full scope of expenses, and the Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) suggests increasing your coverage limits.
Here are the minimum car insurance requirements in Texas:[2]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
Buying more than the bare-minimum coverage is a good idea. Brownsville’s best car insurance companies offer additional coverage to customize your policy. Two common options are collision and comprehensive insurance, but TDI specifically mentions five add-ons to increase your coverage:
Collision coverage
Collision coveragesteps in when your car hits another vehicle or object to pay for your repair or replacement costs, no matter who’s at fault.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverageprotects against theft, fire, vandalism, tornadoes, hail, and falling objects, among other non-collision events.
Medical payments coverage
Medical payments coveragepays for medical bills for you and your passengers, even if you’re the passenger in another vehicle or get injured while cycling or on foot.
Roadside assistance coverage
Towing, battery boosts, and other emergency roadside help is handy if you find yourself stuck on the side of the road.
Rental car coverage
This helps pay for a temporary ride if your vehicle needs repairs after an accident.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
At-fault accidents, speeding tickets, DWIs, and other incidents can cause your auto insurance prices to surge. Insurers see these traffic violations as indicators of risky behavior, which increases the potential of having to pay future claims. If your driving record isn’t perfect, you aren’t doomed to high rates — savvy Brownsville drivers can still find cost-effective coverage.
Shop for Car Insurance in Brownsville, TX
Rates start at $44 per month for drivers with an incident
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
Getting a speeding ticket means more than an immediate fine. It sends a message to insurers that you might be a high-risk driver, potentially leading to more expensive auto insurance coverage. The overall average cost of car insurance for Brownsville drivers with a speeding ticket is $242 a month.
If you’re ready to compare coverage options, look at the table below. It shows how Brownsville car insurance companies measure up for drivers with speeding tickets.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
State Farm
75
45
GEICO
83
50
Allstate
106
64
USAA
135
82
Mile Auto
139
70
Clearcover
178
136
Hugo
188
69
Nationwide
196
109
Mercury
204
129
Progressive
212
120
Safeco
223
103
Chubb
233
141
Elephant
247
151
21st Century
277
167
AssuranceAmerica
298
230
National General
319
145
Direct Auto
320
163
Dairyland
322
127
Liberty Mutual
327
159
Infinity
353
231
The General
365
181
Bristol West
373
197
GAINSCO
373
173
Commonwealth Casualty
387
151
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
If you cause an accident, you’re not only responsible for paying for the injuries of the other driver and their passengers, but it also puts you in a riskier category for car insurance. A riskier profile often translates to steeper auto insurance premiums. Some insurers offer accident forgiveness, providing some financial relief, even for at-fault accidents.
You may also see lower rates by switching to a different insurance company. In Brownsville, the overall average for car insurance after an at-fault accident is $257 per month. To start your search, consider the insurers in the table below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
State Farm
80
49
GEICO
89
54
Allstate
114
69
USAA
144
88
Mile Auto
150
75
Hugo
183
67
Clearcover
209
159
Nationwide
209
116
Mercury
216
136
Progressive
226
128
Safeco
239
110
Chubb
247
149
Elephant
265
162
21st Century
293
177
AssuranceAmerica
311
240
Dairyland
340
134
Direct Auto
343
174
National General
345
156
Liberty Mutual
348
169
Infinity
352
230
The General
389
193
Bristol West
391
207
GAINSCO
402
186
Commonwealth Casualty
429
167
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DWI: State Farm
Driving under the influence isn’t just a legal misstep — it casts a shadow over your insurance rates. In 2021, the Brownsville Police Department reported 3.5 times more alcohol-related car accidents than in 2020.[3]
Drunk driving increases your risk level, leading insurers to hike up your premiums — the overall average cost for insurance after a DWI in Brownsville is $291 a month. You may also need to file an SR-22 certificate to verify insurance coverage.
Check out the table below for a comparison of Brownsville insurance quotes for drivers with a DWI.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
State Farm
96
59
GEICO
106
64
Allstate
135
82
Mile Auto
166
83
USAA
171
104
Hugo
200
74
Clearcover
210
160
Mercury
231
146
Nationwide
246
137
Progressive
259
147
Safeco
261
121
Chubb
292
176
Elephant
311
191
21st Century
337
204
AssuranceAmerica
355
274
Liberty Mutual
386
187
Direct Auto
395
201
Dairyland
396
157
National General
403
183
Infinity
435
285
The General
447
222
Commonwealth Casualty
454
177
Bristol West
465
246
GAINSCO
486
225
Foremost
654
326
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
Car insurance rates can change as drivers age. Rates typically decrease around age 35 due to better driving habits and more experience. While seniors are often safe drivers, premiums tend to rise by age 70 because they’re more likely to get into fatal car accidents.[4]
Seniors drivers in Brownsville pay an average of $78 a month for liability insurance and $165 a month for full coverage. Other Brownsville car insurance companies offer affordable coverage for senior drivers, as shown in the table below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
State Farm
26
42
GEICO
29
48
Mile Auto
35
70
Allstate
38
62
USAA
48
78
Nationwide
59
106
Safeco
59
127
Progressive
60
106
Mercury
66
105
Dairyland
72
183
Chubb
73
121
National General
85
186
Clearcover
86
113
Elephant
86
140
21st Century
88
145
Direct Auto
88
174
Liberty Mutual
88
181
Commonwealth Casualty
89
228
The General
104
209
GAINSCO
106
229
Bristol West
113
213
AssuranceAmerica
116
150
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm
Being a teen driver can be fun, but it’s often costly when it comes to car insurance. Teens are new to driving and likely to make more mistakes, so insurance companies see them as risky and charge them more. To save money, young drivers can rely on a few strategies:
Stay on their parents’ insurance plan. Adding a teen to a parent’s policy is cheaper than buying separate coverage.
Choose a safe car. Vehicles with better safety ratings qualify for lower premiums.
Earn good grades. Insurers often provide good student discounts.
Complete a driver’s education course. Taking a driver’s education course can open up insurer discounts.
Brownsville car insurance costs for teen drivers are an average of $186 a month for liability only and $395 for full coverage. Check out the table below to see how companies offer different quotes for teen drivers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.�
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
GEICO
60
100
State Farm
60
99
Allstate
86
143
Hugo
87
236
Mile Auto
93
186
USAA
104
170
Safeco
130
280
Nationwide
141
253
Dairyland
153
386
Mercury
157
248
Progressive
159
280
Clearcover
172
226
Elephant
190
310
Liberty Mutual
190
392
Chubb
196
325
21st Century
205
339
Commonwealth Casualty
208
532
National General
209
461
The General
213
429
Direct Auto
220
433
GAINSCO
242
524
Bristol West
246
464
Infinity
288
440
AssuranceAmerica
317
412
Foremost
350
703
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Here’s how monthly rates stack up based on different credit levels for Brownsville drivers.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Brownsville?
Location plays a big role when insurers calculate car insurance quotes. Prices vary by city and ZIP code, and Brownsville auto insurance premiums are more expensive on average. While rates in the city are similar to the Texas average, Brownsville insurance policies cost more than the national average.
More cities in Texas
Here’s how other Texas cities compare to Brownsville’s car insurance costs.
The average cost of car insurance in Brownsville is $232 a month for full coverage and $109 a month for liability.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Brownsville?
State Farm is the cheapest car insurance company in Brownsville, with an average cost of $36 for liability insurance.
What are the best car insurance companies in Brownsville?
Some of the best car insurance companies in Brownsville include State Farm, Allstate, and GEICO. These companies have solid Insurify Quality Scores, relatively affordable average rates, and strong AM Best ratings.
How much does car insurance cost a month in Texas?
The average cost of car insurance in Texas is $119 a month for liability only and $250 a month for full coverage.
What is the bare-minimum car insurance in Texas?
Texas requires 30/60/25 liability insurance, which translates to $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident for property damage liability.[2]
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
Amy es una escritora de marketing de contenido quien especializa en finanzas personales y tecnología. Con una formación en el sector legal, tiene un talento de transformar temas complejos en contenido fácil de entender. Cuando no está escribiendo, a ella le gusta leer y jugar a los juegos de mesa con su familia. Puede aprender más sobre Amy al visitar amybeardsley.com.
Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify
Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.