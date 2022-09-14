>Seguros de Autos>Texas

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Beaumont, Texas (2024)

State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Beaumont, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $43 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Texas

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $35/mes para solo responsabilidad y $58/mes para cobertura total en Texas.

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Beaumont drivers pay $204 per month for car insurance on average, which is higher than the overall national average of $158 and the state average of $184.

Drivers in the Texas city may face expensive rates due to its high rate of car accidents. In 2022, Beaumont had 3,451 recorded car accidents. Though it ranks 36th in city population, Beaumont had the 16th most car accidents out of all Texas cities.[1]

The cheapest car insurance companies in Beaumont are State Farm, GEICO, and Hugo. You can find the cheapest insurer for your insurance needs by comparing quotes from multiple companies.

Here’s what you need to know about finding cheap car insurance in Beaumont.

Datos Breves

  • The average cost of liability insurance in Beaumont is $139 per month, while full-coverage insurance costs $270.

  • Texas is an at-fault state, which means the responsible driver must cover the other driver’s injuries and any property damage.[2]

  • Auto insurers in Texas can consider credit-based insurance scores when determining premiums.[3]

Cheapest car insurance companies in Beaumont

The auto insurance company that works best for you will depend on your financial situation and insurance needs. You’ll need to select a policy from a number of vehicle coverage types, which will influence how much you pay for coverage.

Start your insurance shopping process by considering three of the top insurers in Beaumont: Nationwide, GEICO, and Allstate. The quotes reflect average rates in Texas.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Liability OnlyFull CoverageBest for
Nationwide4.1$86$164Safe drivers
GEICO4.2$42$69Senior drivers
Allstate4.2$54$90Pay-per-mile insurance
Best insurer for safe drivers: Nationwide

Nationwide’s SmartRide telematics program rewards policyholders for driving safely. You can save 10% just for signing up and up to 25% more for safe driving. The company sells a variety of insurance products, including vehicle, property, life, pet, travel, and business insurance. Drivers can also benefit from multi-policy, accident-free, and safe driver discounts.

Ventajas

  • 11 available discounts

  • Many additional coverage options

Contras

  • More expensive than some insurers

  • Rideshare insurance not available

Read our Nationwide review
Richard - April 19, 2024
Verified

Overpricing the Customer

They are better than most, but a little pricey.
Janet - April 18, 2024
Verified

Nationwide is a good insurance company, but I'm looking for a cheaper place with the same coverage. My premiums increase every 6 months for no apparent reason. I haven't had any accidents, tickets, DUIs, or anything else. I used to wonder why a policy went to 6 months instead of 12, but I finally figured it out. They can raise your coverage twice in a year, which seems very unfair. I'm retired.

Nationwide is a good insurance company, but I'm looking for a cheaper place with the same coverage. My premiums increase every 6 months for no apparent reason. I haven't had any accidents, tickets, DUIs, or anything else. I used to wonder why a policy went to 6 months instead of 12, but I finally figured it out. They can raise your coverage twice in a year, which seems very unfair. I'm retired.
Antoinette - April 8, 2024
Verified

Nationwide is not on your side

My rate doubled for no apparent reason. I have no tickets and no accidents.

Best insurer for senior drivers: GEICO

In Texas, drivers age 79 and older must visit the DMV every year to renew their license, which requires the successful completion of a vision test and evaluation of their medical history.[4]

Aging-related risk factors can cause auto insurers to charge higher premiums, but GEICO offers several discounts that drivers older than 50 can benefit from, including defensive driving, five-year good driving, retired government and military, multi-car, and membership and employee discounts.

Ventajas

  • Accident forgiveness available

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

Contras

  • Limited agent network

  • Gap and rideshare insurance not available

Read our GEICO review
Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

Best insurer for pay-per-mile insurance: Allstate

In addition to standard auto coverage offerings, Allstate offers pay-per-mile car insurance called Milewise. Instead of a flat-fee premium, you pay a daily base rate plus a per-mile rate. For example, if you have a daily rate of $1, a per-mile rate of five cents, and you only drive 12 miles in one day, you’d only pay $1.60 for that day’s coverage.

Ventajas

  • Same coverage as a traditional policy

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

Contras

  • Above-average number of customer complaints filed with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)

  • Pay-per-mile rates not as affordable for high-mileage drivers

Read our Allstate review
Carolyn - April 24, 2024
Verified

Change in Agency, Considering Switch

I've been with Allstate at the Welsh agency for the past 5 years and the service has been very good. However, since the retirement of my agent, I haven't had the same personal experience with the Carlisle agency and am considering switching to another company.
James - April 23, 2024
Verified

Recommend Allstate

Other than continually raising my rate, I consider them very good.
James - April 22, 2024
Verified

Good

Very good but expensive.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Beaumont

Insurance companies consider your age, credit-based insurance score, marital status, and driving history to calculate your car insurance premium, along with the rates of accidents, uninsured motorists, and natural disasters in your area.

Though you can’t control many factors that affect insurance costs, you can take steps to secure a cheaper policy:

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Beaumont: State Farm

Liability-only insurance covers damages and bodily injuries to the other driver if you caused an auto accident. It doesn’t cover the costs of fixing your vehicle and medical expenses from accident-related injuries. On average, Beaumont drivers pay $139 per month for liability coverage.

The cheapest insurer for liability-only car insurance in Beaumont is State Farm, with an average cost of $43 per month. Compare quotes from more of the city’s cheapest insurers below.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm43
GEICO47
Hugo59
Mile Auto59
Allstate60
USAA77
Safeco89
Nationwide101
Mercury104
Midvale Home & Auto108
Progressive108
Dairyland115
Clearcover118
Chubb130
National General134
Liberty Mutual139
Elephant141
Commonwealth Casualty145
Direct Auto147
21st Century150
The General163
GAINSCO165
Bristol West181
State Auto194
AssuranceAmerica202
Infinity210
Foremost239
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Beaumont: State Farm

Full-coverage auto insurance offers more financial protection than liability-only coverage. It covers your vehicle damage following an accident or non-collision incident. You may need to buy this coverage if you lease or finance your vehicle because most lenders and dealers require it.

Beaumont drivers pay an average of $270 per month for full-coverage insurance. Here are quotes from some of the cheapest insurers in Beaumont.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm71
GEICO78
Allstate100
Mile Auto118
USAA126
Clearcover155
Hugo160
Mercury165
Travelers177
Nationwide181
Progressive191
Midvale Home & Auto192
Safeco192
Chubb215
Elephant230
21st Century248
AssuranceAmerica262
Liberty Mutual284
Direct Auto290
Dairyland292
National General296
Infinity320
The General329
Bristol West341
State Auto356
GAINSCO358
Commonwealth Casualty373
Foremost481
Car insurance requirements in Texas

Texas is an at-fault state, which means the driver responsible for the accident has to cover the medical costs and vehicle repairs of the other party and any passengers. Drivers in Texas must carry a minimum amount of bodily injury and property damage liability coverage.[6]

Here are the state’s specific minimum insurance requirements:

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

Most drivers should consider purchasing coverage beyond the state’s minimum liability requirements to extend coverage to their vehicle. Common optional coverages to consider include:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    If you have an accident, collision coverage kicks in to cover your vehicle repair or replacement costs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    For non-collision incidents, like severe weather, theft, or vandalism, comprehensive insurance can cover your damages.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Specific offerings vary by company, but roadside assistance coverage typically provides roadside services if you find yourself with a broken-down vehicle.

Texas Automobile Insurance Plan Association

The Texas Automobile Insurance Plan Association (TAIPA) provides basic coverage for people who can’t find an insurance company to offer them a policy. TAIPA sells the minimum insurance required by law to operate a vehicle and costs more than traditional auto insurance policies.

If you haven’t had any tickets or accidents, insurance companies will likely offer you a cheaper policy than what TAIPA quotes.[7]

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Insurance companies typically charge higher rates to drivers with one or more incidents on their record. Driving incidents include moving violations like speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), and at-fault accidents. Other violations include driving without insurance, receiving citations, and operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.

On average, Beaumont drivers with a past incident pay $280 per month for car insurance. Your specific premium will depend on the severity and frequency of incidents on your record.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Along with traffic citations, speeding can result in car accidents and increased insurance premiums. Insurers view past speeding tickets as a risk indicator of future incidents and claims.

The average cost of car insurance in Beaumont for a driver with a past speeding ticket is $290. Find quotes from some of the cheapest Beaumont insurers below.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote: Full CoverageAverage Monthly Quote: Liability Only
State Farm9054
GEICO10060
Allstate12877
USAA16199
Mile Auto16884
Clearcover214163
Hugo22784
Nationwide234131
Mercury244154
Progressive255144
Safeco267124
Chubb280169
Elephant298182
21st Century331200
AssuranceAmerica358276
National General382173
Direct Auto384194
Dairyland387153
Liberty Mutual392192
Infinity423277
The General438217
Bristol West446237
GAINSCO449207
Commonwealth Casualty466181
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

How much your premium increases after an at-fault accident depends on the severity of the accident and the cost of your insurance claim.[8] Beaumont drivers with a past at-fault accident pay an average of $308 per month for car insurance.

Compare quotes for drivers with a past accident below.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote: Full CoverageAverage Monthly Quote: Liability Only
State Farm9658
GEICO10765
Allstate13782
USAA173106
Mile Auto18090
Hugo22081
Nationwide250140
Clearcover252192
Mercury258163
Progressive272154
Safeco287133
Chubb297180
Elephant319196
21st Century351212
AssuranceAmerica374289
Dairyland409161
Direct Auto411208
National General414187
Liberty Mutual418204
Infinity421277
The General467231
Bristol West468248
GAINSCO483223
Commonwealth Casualty516200
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content (BAC) level of 0.08 or higher can result in a charge for DUI. In 2020, drunk driving incidents in Texas killed 863 people and severely injured 2,114.[9] Because of their history of drunk driving, insurers will increase premiums for drivers with a DUI to account for the added risk.

Drivers with a past DUI in Beaumont pay an average of $349 per month for car insurance. The companies below offer competitive rates.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote: Full CoverageAverage Monthly Quote: Liability Only
State Farm11670
GEICO12777
Allstate16398
Mile Auto200100
USAA205126
Hugo24189
Clearcover253192
Mercury276174
Nationwide295165
Progressive311176
Safeco313145
Chubb351212
Elephant375230
21st Century404245
AssuranceAmerica427329
Liberty Mutual463227
Direct Auto473240
Dairyland476187
National General483218
Infinity522342
The General536266
Commonwealth Casualty546212
Bristol West556295
GAINSCO584269
Foremost784390
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm

Your age affects how much you pay for car insurance. Around age 35, your car insurance rates will likely begin to decrease steadily because you have more experience on the road. However, around the time you turn 70, your rates may increase again due to aging-related risk factors.

The average cost of car insurance for senior drivers in Beaumont is $145 per month. Find the city’s cheapest insurers for older drivers below.

Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
State Farm3151
GEICO3558
Mile Auto4284
Allstate4575
USAA5794
Nationwide71127
Safeco71153
Progressive72128
Mercury79126
Dairyland87220
Chubb88146
National General101223
Clearcover103135
Elephant103169
21st Century105174
Direct Auto106208
Liberty Mutual106217
Commonwealth Casualty107275
The General124251
GAINSCO127275
Bristol West135255
AssuranceAmerica139181
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm

Teenagers pay the highest average rates for auto insurance by driver age due to limited driving experience, which leads to more moving violations and accidents. Though you can’t change your age, you can find ways to get cheap car insurance.

Driving a safe car, taking an approved defensive driving course, joining your parents’ existing car insurance policy, and earning good grades can all help you earn a cheaper insurance premium. On average, teen drivers in Beaumont pay $348 per month for car insurance.

Here are the cheapest insurers for teen drivers in the city.

Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
State Farm72119
GEICO73120
Allstate103172
Hugo104283
Mile Auto112223
USAA125204
Safeco156336
Nationwide170304
Dairyland183464
Mercury187297
Progressive190337
Clearcover207272
Elephant229373
Liberty Mutual230470
Chubb236391
21st Century245406
Commonwealth Casualty249641
National General250552
The General255515
Direct Auto263519
GAINSCO290629
Bristol West295556
Infinity346527
AssuranceAmerica381495
Foremost419843
Beaumont car insurance quotes by credit tier

Though insurance companies in Texas can factor your credit-based insurance score into your insurance rate, they can’t disqualify you as a customer based on that alone. Insurance companies look at your financial health to gauge if you can make your car insurance payments in full and on time.

Drivers with excellent or good credit scores often pay lower rates because they pose less of a financial risk to insurers than people with poor credit scores. Here are the average rates for car insurance by credit tier in Beaumont.

Rates by Credit Tier

Is car insurance more expensive in Beaumont?

Car insurance in Beaumont costs $204 per month on average, which exceeds the state average of $184 and the national average of $158.

Within Texas, car insurance premiums vary by city and ZIP code based on factors like crime rates, population density, accident rates, and more. Beaumont had more car accidents occur in 2022 than many other Texas cities, which may explain the above-average rates.

More cities in Texas

Though average car insurance rates in Beaumont are higher than the state average, drivers in a few more populated cities pay higher average rates. Find the average rates in other Texas cities below.

CityAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Abilene$93$207
Amarillo$105$242
Arlington$125$247
Austin$129$235
Brownsville$109$232
Corpus Christi$122$230
Dallas$138$279
Denton$117$248
El Paso$92$220
Fort Worth$123$242
Galveston$123$239
Garland$135$266
Grand Prairie$132$276
Houston$170$315
Huntsville$106$234
Irving$134$271
Killeen$108$208
Laredo$106$233
Lubbock$108$238
McAllen$112$233
Mesquite$132$281
Midland$101$235
Odessa$105$271
Plano$123$244
San Antonio$125$244
San Marcos$115$236
Beaumont car insurance FAQs

Before you start comparing quotes from different insurers, you should decide how much auto coverage you need. The information below should help answer your remaining questions about finding cheap car insurance in Beaumont.

  • How much is car insurance in Beaumont, Texas?

    The average cost of car insurance in Beaumont is $204 per month. Drivers in the city pay $139 per month for liability coverage and $270 for full coverage, on average.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Beaumont?

    State Farm is the cheapest insurer in Beaumont, with an average monthly quote of $43 for liability coverage. The best way to find the cheapest car insurance for your needs is to compare quotes from multiple insurance companies.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Beaumont?

    With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.2 out of 5, an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, and numerous available discounts, GEICO is the best car insurance company in Beaumont. Other top insurers include Nationwide and Allstate.

  • What is the average monthly car insurance cost in Texas?

    Drivers in Texas pay $119 per month for liability coverage and $250 for full-coverage insurance. The overall average cost of coverage in the state is $184 per month.

  • What is the bare minimum car insurance in Texas?

    Texas drivers must carry a minimum of $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Texas Department of Transportation. "Crashes and Injuries Cities and Towns."
  2. NOLO. "Texas Car Insurance Requirements."
  3. Texas Department of Insurance. "Credit Scoring and Insurance."
  4. Texas Department of Public Safety. "Drivers Age 79 or Older."
  5. Texas Department of Insurance. "5 tips to shop and save money on car insurance."
  6. Texas Department of Insurance. "Auto insurance guide."
  7. Texas Automobile Insurance Plan Association. "TAIPA News."
  8. Insurance Information Institute. "Do auto insurance premiums go up after a claim?."
  9. Texas Department of Transportation. "Drunk driving killed 963 people in Texas last year."

