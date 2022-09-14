Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Texas
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $35/mes para solo responsabilidad y $58/mes para cobertura total en Texas.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Beaumont drivers pay $204 per month for car insurance on average, which is higher than the overall national average of $158 and the state average of $184.
Drivers in the Texascity may face expensive rates due to its high rate of car accidents. In 2022, Beaumont had 3,451 recorded car accidents. Though it ranks 36th in city population, Beaumont had the 16th most car accidents out of all Texas cities.[1]
The cheapest car insurance companies in Beaumont are State Farm, GEICO, and Hugo. You can find the cheapest insurer for your insurance needs by comparing quotes from multiple companies.
The average cost of liability insurance in Beaumont is $139 per month, while full-coverage insurance costs $270.
Texas is an at-fault state, which means the responsible driver must cover the other driver’s injuries and any property damage.[2]
Auto insurers in Texas can consider credit-based insurance scores when determining premiums.[3]
Cheapest car insurance companies in Beaumont
The auto insurance company that works best for you will depend on your financial situation and insurance needs. You’ll need to select a policy from a number of vehicle coverage types, which will influence how much you pay for coverage.
Start your insurance shopping process by considering three of the top insurers in Beaumont: Nationwide, GEICO, and Allstate. The quotes reflect average rates in Texas.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
815
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$101/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$181/mo
Nationwide’s SmartRide telematics program rewards policyholders for driving safely. You can save 10% just for signing up and up to 25% more for safe driving. The company sells a variety of insurance products, including vehicle, property, life, pet, travel, and business insurance. Drivers can also benefit from multi-policy, accident-free, and safe driver discounts.
Antoinette - April 8, 2024
Verified
Nationwide is not on your side
My rate doubled for no apparent reason. I have no tickets and no accidents.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$47/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$78/mo
In Texas, drivers age 79 and older must visit the DMV every year to renew their license, which requires the successful completion of a vision test and evaluation of their medical history.[4]
Aging-related risk factors can cause auto insurers to charge higher premiums, but GEICO offers several discounts that drivers older than 50 can benefit from, including defensive driving, five-year good driving, retired government and military, multi-car, and membership and employee discounts.
Ventajas
Accident forgiveness available
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified
Average
The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified
We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!
The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
833
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$60/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$100/mo
In addition to standard auto coverage offerings, Allstate offers pay-per-mile car insurance called Milewise. Instead of a flat-fee premium, you pay a daily base rate plus a per-mile rate. For example, if you have a daily rate of $1, a per-mile rate of five cents, and you only drive 12 miles in one day, you’d only pay $1.60 for that day’s coverage.
Ventajas
Same coverage as a traditional policy
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Contras
Above-average number of customer complaints filed with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
Pay-per-mile rates not as affordable for high-mileage drivers
I've been with Allstate at the Welsh agency for the past 5 years and the service has been very good. However, since the retirement of my agent, I haven't had the same personal experience with the Carlisle agency and am considering switching to another company.
James - April 23, 2024
Verified
Recommend Allstate
Other than continually raising my rate, I consider them very good.
James - April 22, 2024
Verified
Good
Very good but expensive.
…
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Beaumont, Texas
Insurify partners with dozens of insurers for real-time quotes
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Beaumont
Insurance companies consider your age, credit-based insurance score, marital status, and driving history to calculate your car insurance premium, along with the rates of accidents, uninsured motorists, and natural disasters in your area.
Though you can’t control many factors that affect insurance costs, you can take steps to secure a cheaper policy:
Shop around. Compare quotes from several car insurance companies to find the best deal.
Inquire about discounts. Car insurance companies typically offer a number of discounts, including military, student, and bundling discounts.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Beaumont: State Farm
Liability-only insurance covers damages and bodily injuries to the other driver if you caused an auto accident. It doesn’t cover the costs of fixing your vehicle and medical expenses from accident-related injuries. On average, Beaumont drivers pay $139 per month for liability coverage.
The cheapest insurer for liability-only car insurance in Beaumont is State Farm, with an average cost of $43 per month. Compare quotes from more of the city’s cheapest insurers below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
43
GEICO
47
Hugo
59
Mile Auto
59
Allstate
60
USAA
77
Safeco
89
Nationwide
101
Mercury
104
Midvale Home & Auto
108
Progressive
108
Dairyland
115
Clearcover
118
Chubb
130
National General
134
Liberty Mutual
139
Elephant
141
Commonwealth Casualty
145
Direct Auto
147
21st Century
150
The General
163
GAINSCO
165
Bristol West
181
State Auto
194
AssuranceAmerica
202
Infinity
210
Foremost
239
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Beaumont: State Farm
Full-coverage auto insurance offers more financial protection than liability-only coverage. It covers your vehicle damage following an accident or non-collision incident. You may need to buy this coverage if you lease or finance your vehicle because most lenders and dealers require it.
Beaumont drivers pay an average of $270 per month for full-coverage insurance. Here are quotes from some of the cheapest insurers in Beaumont.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
71
GEICO
78
Allstate
100
Mile Auto
118
USAA
126
Clearcover
155
Hugo
160
Mercury
165
Travelers
177
Nationwide
181
Progressive
191
Midvale Home & Auto
192
Safeco
192
Chubb
215
Elephant
230
21st Century
248
AssuranceAmerica
262
Liberty Mutual
284
Direct Auto
290
Dairyland
292
National General
296
Infinity
320
The General
329
Bristol West
341
State Auto
356
GAINSCO
358
Commonwealth Casualty
373
Foremost
481
Car insurance requirements in Texas
Texas is an at-fault state, which means the driver responsible for the accident has to cover the medical costs and vehicle repairs of the other party and any passengers. Drivers in Texas must carry a minimum amount of bodily injury and property damage liability coverage.[6]
Most drivers should consider purchasing coverage beyond the state’s minimum liability requirements to extend coverage to their vehicle. Common optional coverages to consider include:
Collision coverage
If you have an accident, collision coverage kicks in to cover your vehicle repair or replacement costs.
Comprehensive coverage
For non-collision incidents, like severe weather, theft, or vandalism, comprehensive insurance can cover your damages.
Roadside assistance coverage
Specific offerings vary by company, but roadside assistance coverage typically provides roadside services if you find yourself with a broken-down vehicle.
Texas Automobile Insurance Plan Association
The Texas Automobile Insurance Plan Association (TAIPA) provides basic coverage for people who can’t find an insurance company to offer them a policy. TAIPA sells the minimum insurance required by law to operate a vehicle and costs more than traditional auto insurance policies.
If you haven’t had any tickets or accidents, insurance companies will likely offer you a cheaper policy than what TAIPA quotes.[7]
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Insurance companies typically charge higher rates to drivers with one or more incidents on their record. Driving incidents include moving violations like speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), and at-fault accidents. Other violations include driving without insurance, receiving citations, and operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
On average, Beaumont drivers with a past incident pay $280 per month for car insurance. Your specific premium will depend on the severity and frequency of incidents on your record.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
Along with traffic citations, speeding can result in car accidents and increased insurance premiums. Insurers view past speeding tickets as a risk indicator of future incidents and claims.
The average cost of car insurance in Beaumont for a driver with a past speeding ticket is $290. Find quotes from some of the cheapest Beaumont insurers below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
State Farm
90
54
GEICO
100
60
Allstate
128
77
USAA
161
99
Mile Auto
168
84
Clearcover
214
163
Hugo
227
84
Nationwide
234
131
Mercury
244
154
Progressive
255
144
Safeco
267
124
Chubb
280
169
Elephant
298
182
21st Century
331
200
AssuranceAmerica
358
276
National General
382
173
Direct Auto
384
194
Dairyland
387
153
Liberty Mutual
392
192
Infinity
423
277
The General
438
217
Bristol West
446
237
GAINSCO
449
207
Commonwealth Casualty
466
181
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
How much your premium increases after an at-fault accident depends on the severity of the accident and the cost of your insurance claim.[8] Beaumont drivers with a past at-fault accident pay an average of $308 per month for car insurance.
Compare quotes for drivers with a past accident below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
State Farm
96
58
GEICO
107
65
Allstate
137
82
USAA
173
106
Mile Auto
180
90
Hugo
220
81
Nationwide
250
140
Clearcover
252
192
Mercury
258
163
Progressive
272
154
Safeco
287
133
Chubb
297
180
Elephant
319
196
21st Century
351
212
AssuranceAmerica
374
289
Dairyland
409
161
Direct Auto
411
208
National General
414
187
Liberty Mutual
418
204
Infinity
421
277
The General
467
231
Bristol West
468
248
GAINSCO
483
223
Commonwealth Casualty
516
200
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
Operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content (BAC) level of 0.08 or higher can result in a charge for DUI. In 2020, drunk driving incidents in Texas killed 863 people and severely injured 2,114.[9] Because of their history of drunk driving, insurers will increase premiums for drivers with a DUI to account for the added risk.
Drivers with a past DUI in Beaumont pay an average of $349 per month for car insurance. The companies below offer competitive rates.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
State Farm
116
70
GEICO
127
77
Allstate
163
98
Mile Auto
200
100
USAA
205
126
Hugo
241
89
Clearcover
253
192
Mercury
276
174
Nationwide
295
165
Progressive
311
176
Safeco
313
145
Chubb
351
212
Elephant
375
230
21st Century
404
245
AssuranceAmerica
427
329
Liberty Mutual
463
227
Direct Auto
473
240
Dairyland
476
187
National General
483
218
Infinity
522
342
The General
536
266
Commonwealth Casualty
546
212
Bristol West
556
295
GAINSCO
584
269
Foremost
784
390
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
Your age affects how much you pay for car insurance. Around age 35, your car insurance rates will likely begin to decrease steadily because you have more experience on the road. However, around the time you turn 70, your rates may increase again due to aging-related risk factors.
The average cost of car insurance for senior drivers in Beaumont is $145 per month. Find the city’s cheapest insurers for older drivers below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
State Farm
31
51
GEICO
35
58
Mile Auto
42
84
Allstate
45
75
USAA
57
94
Nationwide
71
127
Safeco
71
153
Progressive
72
128
Mercury
79
126
Dairyland
87
220
Chubb
88
146
National General
101
223
Clearcover
103
135
Elephant
103
169
21st Century
105
174
Direct Auto
106
208
Liberty Mutual
106
217
Commonwealth Casualty
107
275
The General
124
251
GAINSCO
127
275
Bristol West
135
255
AssuranceAmerica
139
181
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm
Teenagerspay the highest average rates for auto insurance by driver age due to limited driving experience, which leads to more moving violations and accidents. Though you can’t change your age, you can find ways to get cheap car insurance.
Driving a safe car, taking an approved defensive driving course, joining your parents’ existing car insurance policy, and earning good grades can all help you earn a cheaper insurance premium. On average, teen drivers in Beaumont pay $348 per month for car insurance.
Here are the cheapest insurers for teen drivers in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
State Farm
72
119
GEICO
73
120
Allstate
103
172
Hugo
104
283
Mile Auto
112
223
USAA
125
204
Safeco
156
336
Nationwide
170
304
Dairyland
183
464
Mercury
187
297
Progressive
190
337
Clearcover
207
272
Elephant
229
373
Liberty Mutual
230
470
Chubb
236
391
21st Century
245
406
Commonwealth Casualty
249
641
National General
250
552
The General
255
515
Direct Auto
263
519
GAINSCO
290
629
Bristol West
295
556
Infinity
346
527
AssuranceAmerica
381
495
Foremost
419
843
Beaumont car insurance quotes by credit tier
Though insurance companies in Texas can factor your credit-based insurance score into your insurance rate, they can’t disqualify you as a customer based on that alone. Insurance companies look at your financial health to gauge if you can make your car insurance payments in full and on time.
Drivers with excellent or good credit scores often pay lower rates because they pose less of a financial risk to insurers than people with poor credit scores. Here are the average rates for car insurance by credit tier in Beaumont.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Beaumont?
Car insurance in Beaumont costs $204 per month on average, which exceeds the state average of $184 and the national average of $158.
Within Texas, car insurance premiums vary by city and ZIP code based on factors like crime rates, population density, accident rates, and more. Beaumont had more car accidents occur in 2022 than many other Texas cities, which may explain the above-average rates.
More cities in Texas
Though average car insurance rates in Beaumont are higher than the state average, drivers in a few more populated cities pay higher average rates. Find the average rates in other Texas cities below.
Beaumont car insurance FAQs
Before you start comparing quotes from different insurers, you should decide how much auto coverage you need. The information below should help answer your remaining questions about finding cheap car insurance in Beaumont.
How much is car insurance in Beaumont, Texas?
The average cost of car insurance in Beaumont is $204 per month. Drivers in the city pay $139 per month for liability coverage and $270 for full coverage, on average.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Beaumont?
State Farm is the cheapest insurer in Beaumont, with an average monthly quote of $43 for liability coverage. The best way to find the cheapest car insurance for your needs is to compare quotes from multiple insurance companies.
What are the best car insurance companies in Beaumont?
With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.2 out of 5, an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, and numerous available discounts, GEICO is the best car insurance company in Beaumont. Other top insurers include Nationwide and Allstate.
What is the average monthly car insurance cost in Texas?
Drivers in Texas pay $119 per month for liability coverage and $250 for full-coverage insurance. The overall average cost of coverage in the state is $184 per month.
What is the bare minimum car insurance in Texas?
Texas drivers must carry a minimum of $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.