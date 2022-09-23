Average Car Insurance Cost in Texas (2024)

Sarah Sharkey is a personal finance writer who enjoys helping people make savvy financial decisions. She covered insurance and personal finance topics. You can find her work on Business Insider, Money Under 30, Rocket Mortgage, Bankrate, and more. Connect with her on LinkedIn.
Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify
Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Texas
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $35/mes para solo responsabilidad y $58/mes para cobertura total en Texas.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
In Texas, the average cost of a minimum-coverage policy is $119 per month. But drivers who opt for full coverage pay an average of $250 per month. By comparison, the national averages for liability-only and full-coverage car insurance are $104 and $213, respectively.
Many areas of Texas are at risk of extreme weather, and the state has several large metro areas. These factors could help contribute to Texas' higher-than-average car insurance rates. Drivers in the state can find the cheapest car insurance available to them by comparing rates from multiple companies.
Datos Breves
Car insurance rates in Texas can increase to a monthly average of $278 after an at-fault accident.
The state's largest city is Houston, with a population of more than 2.26 million people.
State Farm offers the cheapest insurance policies in Texas.
What’s the average cost of car insurance in Texas?
The average cost of liability-only car insurance for Texas drivers is $119 per month, or $1,433 per year. Drivers who buy full-coverage car insurance pay an average of $250 per month, or $2,994 per year.
As a driver, your exact insurance costs will depend on various factors.[1] But understanding the average costs for your state can help you determine if you’re paying too much for your coverage.
Average Texas car insurance rates by city
Average car insurance costs in Texas vary significantly based on where you live.[1] While residents of San Antonio, which has a population of 1.47 million, pay an average of $125 per month for liability-only car insurance, residents of the much-smaller Mesquite (population 143,792) see average liability rates of $132 per month.
The city you live in and its rates of accidents, vandalism, theft, severe weather events, and more affect your car insurance premiums. Naturally, drivers in cities with higher accident rates will typically pay more than drivers living in an area with fewer accidents.[1]
The following table illustrates how average monthly insurance costs can vary by town.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Average Texas car insurance rates by insurance company
Insurance companies have slightly different methods for determining insurance premiums. Based on these differences, drivers will find a range of rates across insurance companies.
For example, a full-coverage car insurance policy in Texas from Allstate averages $90 per month, while GEICO's average for full coverage in the state is $69 per month.
Since the average insurance costs vary widely across companies, it often makes sense to shop around for the best policy. A quick comparison could help you find the best Texas car insurance company for your personal situation.
Below is a closer look at average monthly costs in Texas based on insurance company.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
State Farm
64
38
GEICO
69
42
Allstate
90
54
Mile Auto
108
53
USAA
114
68
Clearcover
141
109
Hugo
144
54
Mercury
147
93
Nationwide
164
86
Safeco
170
80
Progressive
172
98
Midvale Home & Auto
174
98
Chubb
193
116
Elephant
209
127
21st Century
223
134
AssuranceAmerica
237
180
Liberty Mutual
258
124
Dairyland
265
104
Direct Auto
267
133
National General
267
121
Infinity
290
189
The General
299
146
Bristol West
314
164
State Auto
322
176
GAINSCO
326
150
Commonwealth Casualty
341
133
Foremost
437
216
Hallmark
457
223
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Average Texas car insurance rates by age
Your age also influences your car insurance costs.[1] In Texas, teen drivers tend to pay the most for car insurance due to their lack of experience behind the wheel. After 25, car insurance rates tend to decrease.
On average, Texas drivers enjoy the best rates when in their 60s. Below is a breakdown of average liability rates by age.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Teens
Young Drivers
Middle Aged
Seniors
203
149
101
85
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Average Texas car insurance rates by gender
Fewer women die in car crashes than men, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.[2] Because insurance companies use gender when determining rates, men tend to pay more for car insurance than women.[1]
In Texas, male drivers pay an average of $321 per month for a full-coverage policy. In contrast, female drivers in Texas pay an average of $289 per month for similar coverage.
Below is a look at monthly average car insurance rates based on gender.
Gender
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Men
$258
$123
Women
$243
$115
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Average Texas car insurance rates by marital status
Car insurance companies may take your marital status into account when determining premiums. Generally, single drivers pay more for car insurance than married people.[3]
The trend holds true in Texas. Below, you’ll find overall average car insurance rates based on marital status.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Married
Single
183
184
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Average Texas car insurance rates by driving record
Your driving record also affects your car insurance rates.[1] Drivers with clean driving records typically pay less on average than drivers with traffic violations on their records. For example, getting a speeding ticket might cause your rates to increase.
In Texas, drivers tend to see the highest rate spike when they have a DUI conviction. But accidents and speeding tickets can also lead to higher rates. Below, you’ll find a breakdown of average liability-only car insurance costs based on your driving record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Clean Record
Speeding Ticket
At-Fault Accident
DUI
112
169
180
204
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Average Texas car insurance rates by credit score
An auto insurance policy is a financial agreement between you and an insurance company. Many insurance companies want to know that you can hold up your end of the deal by making on-time payments. With that, many insurers take your credit history into account when determining rates.
Drivers with good credit typically pay less for insurance than drivers with poor credit scores.[1] If you want to improve your credit score, make on-time payments to all credit accounts and limit your credit usage.[4]
Below is a breakdown of average liability insurance costs based on credit score.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Poor Credit
Good Credit
Excellent Credit
149
110
98
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Texas minimum car insurance requirements
In Texas, drivers need at least 30/60/25 coverage. Here’s the breakdown of those coverage requirements:[5]
Beyond the minimum car insurance requirements Texas law sets, you might have to carry additional coverage if you lease or finance your vehicle. Lenders often require drivers to carry collision coverage and comprehensive coverage until the vehicle is paid off.[5]
Even if your lender or lessor doesn’t require full-coverage insurance, sometimes more coverage is a good idea. Carrying more coverage might help you cover medical costs and legal fees after an accident.[6]
But carrying more than minimum coverage “tends to make the least sense if your car is old, well-used, and fully paid-off since just about any substantial crash or damage would result in a total loss in these cases,” says Ben Michael, founder of Michael & Associates in Texas.
If you drive an older vehicle and the cost of repairing it is more than its value, you can drop comprehensive and collision coverage to lower your car insurance premiums.
Texas car insurance FAQs
Here are answers to commonly asked questions about Texas car insurance costs.
What is the average cost of car insurance in Texas?
On average, full-coverage car insurance in Texas costs $250 per month, and liability-only insurance averages $119 per month.
What factors affect car insurance costs in Texas?
Some of the factors that affect car insurance costs in Texas include your city, driving record, gender, vehicle type, and age.[1] Additionally, some insurance companies offer usage-based insurance options, which can lead to lower costs for infrequent drivers. Each driver will likely find a variety of premium costs across different insurance companies, which means shopping around can pay off.
Do car insurance rates vary by county in Texas?
Yes. Auto insurance rates vary based on where you live in Texas.[1] Although we break down the difference in average costs by city, variations likely exist across county lines.
What are the best auto insurance companies in Texas?
Texas Farm Bureau earned the top rating in customer satisfaction, according to the J.D. Power 2022 U.S Auto Insurance Study.[7] State Farm also earned an above-average rating. State Farm also offers some of the cheapest car insurance options in the state, according to Insurify data.
Is car insurance required in Texas?
Drivers in Texas must carry 30/60/25 coverage, which translates to:[5]
