Average Car Insurance Cost in Texas (2024)

The overall average cost of car insurance in the Lone Star State is $184 per month, which is higher than the national average.

Sarah Sharkey
Sarah Sharkey
Sarah Sharkey

Sarah Sharkey is a personal finance writer who enjoys helping people make savvy financial decisions. She covered insurance and personal finance topics.

Courtney Mikulski
Courtney Mikulski
Courtney Mikulski

  • Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales

  • Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify

Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Texas

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $35/mes para solo responsabilidad y $58/mes para cobertura total en Texas.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

In Texas, the average cost of a minimum-coverage policy is $119 per month. But drivers who opt for full coverage pay an average of $250 per month. By comparison, the national averages for liability-only and full-coverage car insurance are $104 and $213, respectively.

Many areas of Texas are at risk of extreme weather, and the state has several large metro areas. These factors could help contribute to Texas' higher-than-average car insurance rates. Drivers in the state can find the cheapest car insurance available to them by comparing rates from multiple companies.

Datos Breves

  • Car insurance rates in Texas can increase to a monthly average of $278 after an at-fault accident.

  • The state's largest city is Houston, with a population of more than 2.26 million people.

  • State Farm offers the cheapest insurance policies in Texas.

What’s the average cost of car insurance in Texas?

The average cost of liability-only car insurance for Texas drivers is $119 per month, or $1,433 per year. Drivers who buy full-coverage car insurance pay an average of $250 per month, or $2,994 per year.

As a driver, your exact insurance costs will depend on various factors.[1] But understanding the average costs for your state can help you determine if you’re paying too much for your coverage.

Average Texas car insurance rates by city

Average car insurance costs in Texas vary significantly based on where you live.[1] While residents of San Antonio, which has a population of 1.47 million, pay an average of $125 per month for liability-only car insurance, residents of the much-smaller Mesquite (population 143,792) see average liability rates of $132 per month.

The city you live in and its rates of accidents, vandalism, theft, severe weather events, and more affect your car insurance premiums. Naturally, drivers in cities with higher accident rates will typically pay more than drivers living in an area with fewer accidents.[1]

The following table illustrates how average monthly insurance costs can vary by town.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Amarillo$242$105
Austin$235$129
Brownsville$232$109
Corpus Christi$230$122
Dallas$279$138
Denton$248$117
El Paso$220$92
Fort Worth$242$123
Galveston$239$123
Houston$315$170
Laredo$233$106
Mesquite$281$132
Odessa$271$105
San Antonio$244$125
Average Texas car insurance rates by insurance company

Insurance companies have slightly different methods for determining insurance premiums. Based on these differences, drivers will find a range of rates across insurance companies.

For example, a full-coverage car insurance policy in Texas from Allstate averages $90 per month, while GEICO's average for full coverage in the state is $69 per month.

Since the average insurance costs vary widely across companies, it often makes sense to shop around for the best policy. A quick comparison could help you find the best Texas car insurance company for your personal situation.

Below is a closer look at average monthly costs in Texas based on insurance company.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
State Farm6438
GEICO6942
Allstate9054
Mile Auto10853
USAA11468
Clearcover141109
Hugo14454
Mercury14793
Nationwide16486
Safeco17080
Progressive17298
Midvale Home & Auto17498
Chubb193116
Elephant209127
21st Century223134
AssuranceAmerica237180
Liberty Mutual258124
Dairyland265104
Direct Auto267133
National General267121
Infinity290189
The General299146
Bristol West314164
State Auto322176
GAINSCO326150
Commonwealth Casualty341133
Foremost437216
Hallmark457223
Average Texas car insurance rates by age

Your age also influences your car insurance costs.[1] In Texas, teen drivers tend to pay the most for car insurance due to their lack of experience behind the wheel. After 25, car insurance rates tend to decrease.

On average, Texas drivers enjoy the best rates when in their 60s. Below is a breakdown of average liability rates by age.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
TeensYoung DriversMiddle AgedSeniors
20314910185
Cheapest Car Insurance for Drivers Under 25

Cheapest Car Insurance for Drivers Under 25

Average Texas car insurance rates by gender

Fewer women die in car crashes than men, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.[2] Because insurance companies use gender when determining rates, men tend to pay more for car insurance than women.[1]

In Texas, male drivers pay an average of $321 per month for a full-coverage policy. In contrast, female drivers in Texas pay an average of $289 per month for similar coverage.

Below is a look at monthly average car insurance rates based on gender.

GenderFull CoverageLiability Only
Men$258$123
Women$243$115
Average Texas car insurance rates by marital status

Car insurance companies may take your marital status into account when determining premiums. Generally, single drivers pay more for car insurance than married people.[3]

The trend holds true in Texas. Below, you’ll find overall average car insurance rates based on marital status.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
MarriedSingle
183184
Average Texas car insurance rates by driving record

Your driving record also affects your car insurance rates.[1] Drivers with clean driving records typically pay less on average than drivers with traffic violations on their records. For example, getting a speeding ticket might cause your rates to increase.

In Texas, drivers tend to see the highest rate spike when they have a DUI conviction. But accidents and speeding tickets can also lead to higher rates. Below, you’ll find a breakdown of average liability-only car insurance costs based on your driving record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Clean RecordSpeeding TicketAt-Fault AccidentDUI
112169180204
Average Texas car insurance rates by credit score

An auto insurance policy is a financial agreement between you and an insurance company. Many insurance companies want to know that you can hold up your end of the deal by making on-time payments. With that, many insurers take your credit history into account when determining rates.

Drivers with good credit typically pay less for insurance than drivers with poor credit scores.[1] If you want to improve your credit score, make on-time payments to all credit accounts and limit your credit usage.[4]

Below is a breakdown of average liability insurance costs based on credit score.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Poor CreditGood CreditExcellent Credit
14911098
Texas minimum car insurance requirements

In Texas, drivers need at least 30/60/25 coverage. Here’s the breakdown of those coverage requirements:[5]

  • $30,000 per person for bodily injury liability

  • $60,000 per accident for bodily injury liability

  • $25,000 in property damage liability coverage

Beyond the minimum car insurance requirements Texas law sets, you might have to carry additional coverage if you lease or finance your vehicle. Lenders often require drivers to carry collision coverage and comprehensive coverage until the vehicle is paid off.[5]

Even if your lender or lessor doesn’t require full-coverage insurance, sometimes more coverage is a good idea. Carrying more coverage might help you cover medical costs and legal fees after an accident.[6]

But carrying more than minimum coverage “tends to make the least sense if your car is old, well-used, and fully paid-off since just about any substantial crash or damage would result in a total loss in these cases,” says Ben Michael, founder of Michael & Associates in Texas.

If you drive an older vehicle and the cost of repairing it is more than its value, you can drop comprehensive and collision coverage to lower your car insurance premiums.

Texas car insurance FAQs

Here are answers to commonly asked questions about Texas car insurance costs.

  • What is the average cost of car insurance in Texas?

    On average, full-coverage car insurance in Texas costs $250 per month, and liability-only insurance averages $119 per month.

  • What factors affect car insurance costs in Texas?

    Some of the factors that affect car insurance costs in Texas include your city, driving record, gender, vehicle type, and age.[1] Additionally, some insurance companies offer usage-based insurance options, which can lead to lower costs for infrequent drivers. Each driver will likely find a variety of premium costs across different insurance companies, which means shopping around can pay off.

  • Do car insurance rates vary by county in Texas?

    Yes. Auto insurance rates vary based on where you live in Texas.[1] Although we break down the difference in average costs by city, variations likely exist across county lines.

  • What are the best auto insurance companies in Texas?

    Texas Farm Bureau earned the top rating in customer satisfaction, according to the J.D. Power 2022 U.S Auto Insurance Study.[7] State Farm also earned an above-average rating. State Farm also offers some of the cheapest car insurance options in the state, according to Insurify data.

  • Is car insurance required in Texas?

    Drivers in Texas must carry 30/60/25 coverage, which translates to:[5]

    • $30,000 per person for bodily injury liability

    • $60,000 per accident for bodily injury liability

    • $25,000 in property damage liability coverage

