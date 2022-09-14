Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Texas
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $35/mes para solo responsabilidad y $58/mes para cobertura total en Texas.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Amarillo’s place as the largest city in the Texas panhandle means it’s north of many comparable Texas communities. But fortunately for Amarillo residents, car insurance rates in the area are firmly south of those in other cities.
If you live in Amarillo, you can expect to pay about $105 for liability-only coverage and $242 for full coverage — and you may be able to lower those rates even more.
GEICO, Allstate, and State Farm are all known for providing cheap rates in the area, but the best insurer for you will depend on many factors, including your age, marital status, credit, and driving history.
This article will show you how you can find the best insurer for you in Amarillo.
Datos Breves
Texas law requires minimum liability coverage of 30/60/25.
Full coverage rates are 24% lower in Amarillo than in Houston.
Amarillo has the second-lowest liability-only rates in Texas.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Amarillo
Best car insurance companies in Amarillo
The best car insurance company for you might not be the best for someone else. It’s all about matching an insurer’s offerings to your unique situation and requirements.
For instance, if you only need liability coverage, State Farm is the most affordable option. However, if you’re a teen driver or have a DUI on your record, you may find another insurer to have more favorable rates.
GEICO, Allstate, and State Farm continuously rank among the leaders in Amarillo, and while you may ultimately determine another insurer is the best choice for you, it never hurts to start your search here.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$40/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$66/mo
Founded in 1936, GEICO incorporated as Government Employees Insurance Company and expanded beyond federal employees to achieve rapid growth in the ’90s and become a major insurer.
Ventajas
Offers a wide variety of discounts to further lower its rates
Comprehensive app and website
Customer service scores well
Contras
Higher than many competitors’ rates for drivers with a DUI
Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified
Average
The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified
We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!
The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.
…
Best insurer for drivers with poor credit: Allstate
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
833
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$51/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$85/mo
Founded in 1931 as part of Sears, Roebuck and Co., Allstate became a separate entity in 1993. It offers various insurance products, gaining prominence through strong marketing campaigns and a nationwide presence.
Ventajas
Easy to open a new policy, according to customers
New-car replacement and accident forgiveness available
I've been with Allstate at the Welsh agency for the past 5 years and the service has been very good. However, since the retirement of my agent, I haven't had the same personal experience with the Carlisle agency and am considering switching to another company.
James - April 23, 2024
Verified
Recommend Allstate
Other than continually raising my rate, I consider them very good.
James - April 22, 2024
Verified
Good
Very good but expensive.
…
Best insurer for drivers with clean records: State Farm
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$37/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$61/mo
State Farm opened its doors in 1922 on the idea that farmers should pay less for insurance since their risks were different from city drivers’ risks. Today, the company offers a range of products, from auto insurance to home insurance coverage.
Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified
Pricing
Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified
Fair
They are the cheapest car insurance around.
…
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Amarillo: State Farm
Texas state law mandates that you must have liability car insurance that meets the state’s minimum required insurance coverage of $30,000 for injuries per person, up to a total of $60,000 per accident and $25,000 for property damage.[2]
If you have a liability-only auto insurance policy, the property damage coverage will take care of expenses like:
The other driver’s vehicle repairs
Repairs to a store’s wall if you crash into it
Removal of a tree you knock over
Defense and court costs if the other driver or their passengers sue you
Bodily injury coverage takes care of expenses related to injuries that you’re legally responsible for causing, including:
Medical expenses
Pain and suffering
Lost wages
When you have a minimum coverage policy with property damage and bodily injury liability coverage, it’s crucial to keep in mind that it’ll only cover the damages and injuries you cause to others in an accident. It won’t cover any repair costs for your vehicle or any medical bills you may have incurred as a result of the accident.
Here, you can see a list of the lowest liability-only quotes available in Amarillo.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Amarillo: State Farm
If you’re financing or leasing your vehicle, your lender may require you obtain a full-coverage policy. While liability-only insurance covers expenses incurred by the other driver, their passengers, and their car, full coverage provides protection for you, your passengers, and your vehicle.
Full-coverage car insurance includes:
Collisioninsurance pays for damage to your vehicle, regardless of who’s at fault.
Comprehensive insurance covers damage caused by theft, vandalism, weather events, and accidents involving animals.
Towing and labor coverage helps if your car breaks down or is inoperable because of an accident.
Rental car expense provides access to a rental car while your car is being repaired after a covered accident.
Gap coverage pays the difference between the vehicle’s actual cash value and the balance you owe on the loan or lease.
Personal injury protection (PIP) covers your medical expenses and lost wages after an accident, regardless of fault. You can opt out of this coverage if you’d like to.
You can also add many optional features to full-coverage policies, which will vary by insurer.
Here, you can see a collection of average monthly quotes for full coverage from insurers across the area.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Texas
In order to drive legally in the state of Texas, your insurance coverage must meet at least the minimum requirements listed below.
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$30,000 for injury or death of per person
$60,000 for injury or death of two or more people
Property damage liability
$25,000
Important Information
These limits will be increasing for policies effective on or after Jan. 1, 2025. The new minimum requirements will be $50,000/$100,000 for bodily injury liability and $25,000 for property damage liability.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
If you’ve received a speeding ticket, caused an accident, driven under the influence, or committed another serious driving violation, your insurance company may increase your rates. In the following sections, you’ll see how different incidents can affect your rates.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
When you get a speeding ticket, it’s important to know that many auto insurers will increase your rates, but some won’t. However, if you receive two or more speeding tickets within a three-year period, an increase to your rates is all but guaranteed.
Here, you can see examples of what you can expect to pay with a speeding ticket on your record. On average, Amarillo drivers with a speeding ticket pay $344 for full coverage.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
If you cause an accident, your insurance rates will likely go up. However, some insurance companies offer accident-forgiveness programs that prevent rate increases for certain types of accidents or offer relief after a specific period of accident-free coverage. You can ask about such policy options when pursuing options from the insurers below.
An at-fault accident in Amarillo could boost your premiums to a monthly average of $159 for liability insurance.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
Insurers see a DUI as a very serious incident, and a hike in your rates may be a best-case scenario. In some cases, insurance companies may choose to cancel your coverage or decline to provide you with new coverage altogether.
Here, you can see the quotes you can expect for insurance with a DUI on your record. On average, Amarillo drivers with a DUI conviction pay $180 for liability-only coverage.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
As a young adult, you likely experienced the burden of high car insurance costs. And as you reached your mid-30s, you likely enjoyed the lower rates that come with experience. Unfortunately, those premiums will rise again as you reach senior status, commonly around age 70 and beyond. This is true even if you have a clean driving record.
Car insurance for senior drivers tends to cost more for a few reasons. First, statistics show that older drivers are more prone to getting into accidents than younger adults.[3] Another important factor is that if a senior does get into an accident, the injuries sustained are usually more severe, resulting in higher medical bills and more expensive costs for the insurance company.[4]
The monthly average car insurance cost for Amarillo seniors is $124. Here’s a collection of the best quotes available for seniors in Amarillo.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens
It’s a sad reality that teen drivers have a higher frequency of crashes. In fact, they’re almost four times as likely to be involved in a crash as drivers who are 20 years or older, per mile driven.[5]
This higher rate of accidents is likely because many teens and college students have just obtained their driver’s license. As such, they tend to drive recklessly, drive while distracted, and have limited experience in navigating road hazards such as icy winter roads or the heavy rain and hail that come during spring storms in Amarillo. Alcohol also plays a major role in many accidents involving teenagers and young adults.
Fortunately, young people can save money by staying on their parents’ insurance, driving a safe car, and earning good grades. Some insurers also offer discounts for good drivers and accident-free records.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Amarillo
Car insurance is not inexpensive, so finding the best coverage for the lowest price is important. You have some effective ways to lessen your car insurance costs in Amarillo, including:
Add multiple cars or family members to your policy.
Bundle your auto insurance with renters insurance, life insurance, or homeowners insurance.
Maintain a clean driving record.
Review your deductibles and coverage limits with insurance professionals.
Install safety and anti-theft devices on your car.
Compare insurers by getting multiple quotes.
Amarillo car insurance quotes by credit tier
In Texas, insurance companies are allowed to consider your credit history when setting your car insurance rates. This is important because research shows that people with lower credit scores are more likely to make claims. Therefore, if your credit score is lower, your insurance rate will likely be higher.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Amarillo?
The good news is that car insurance in Amarillo is less expensive than in most other cities in Texas. This is especially true when comparing Amarillo to major metro areas, like Houston and Dallas. This could be due to the increased frequency of crime and accidents in these metro areas, as well as the higher cost of repairing vehicles there.
More cities in Texas
Here, you can see how the average full-coverage quotes in Amarillo compare to those of other cities in Texas.
City
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Arlington
$247
$125
Austin
$235
$129
Dallas
$279
$138
El Paso
$220
$92
Fort Worth
$242
$123
Houston
$315
$170
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Amarillo car insurance FAQs
Looking for more information on how to secure the best car insurance rates in Amarillo? Check out the answers presented here.
How much is car insurance in Amarillo?
The average price of car insurance in Amarillo is $105 for liability-only coverage and $242 for full coverage. This makes Amarillo less expensive than larger metro areas like Dallas and Houston. However, the premium you pay for car insurance in Amarillo could vary based on your credit history, driving record, age, and other factors.
What are the cheapest car insurance companies in Amarillo?
State Farm has the cheapest car insurance rates in Amarillo, averaging $37 per month for liability-only coverage. Amarillo drivers can also find savings with GEICO and Hugo, which offer average liability rates of $40 and $50, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Amarillo?
GEICO, Allstate, and State Farm rank as three of the top insurers in Amarillo. Each offers competitive rates, with State Farm having the lowest rates in the area. They all also have commendable Insurify Quality Scores, with GEICO at 4.2, Allstate at 4.1, and State Farm at 4.4. Finally, all have been recognized for their financial stability, customer service, and/or mobile offerings.
What are the minimum car insurance requirements in Texas?
Texas state law mandates that you must have liability car insurance that meets the state’s minimum required coverage of $30,000 for bodily injuries per person, up to a total of $60,000 per accident, and $25,000 for property damage.[2]
These limits will increase for policies effective on or after Jan. 1, 2025. The new minimum requirements will be $50,000/$100,000 for bodily injury liability and $25,000 for property damage liability.
Is Texas a no-fault state?
No. Texas is an at-fault, or tort, state. This means if you’re deemed at fault for an auto accident, you’ll be responsible for paying the claims of the other party involved in the accident.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
