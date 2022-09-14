>Seguros de Autos>Texas

Best Cheap Auto Insurance in Amarillo, Texas (2024)

State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Amarillo, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $37 per month.

Konstantin Halachev
Datos revisados porKonstantin Halachev
Headshot of Konstantin Halachev, VP of Engineering at Insurify
Konstantin HalachevVP of Engineering

Konstantin has led data science and engineering projects across multiple domains: biology, travel and insurance. He loves finding data nuggets that help people.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Texas

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $35/mes para solo responsabilidad y $58/mes para cobertura total en Texas.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Amarillo’s place as the largest city in the Texas panhandle means it’s north of many comparable Texas communities. But fortunately for Amarillo residents, car insurance rates in the area are firmly south of those in other cities. 

If you live in Amarillo, you can expect to pay about $105 for liability-only coverage and $242 for full coverage — and you may be able to lower those rates even more. 

GEICO, Allstate, and State Farm are all known for providing cheap rates in the area, but the best insurer for you will depend on many factors, including your age, marital status, credit, and driving history.

This article will show you how you can find the best insurer for you in Amarillo.

Datos Breves

  • Texas law requires minimum liability coverage of 30/60/25.

  • Full coverage rates are 24% lower in Amarillo than in Houston.

  • Amarillo has the second-lowest liability-only rates in Texas.

Best car insurance companies in Amarillo

The best car insurance company for you might not be the best for someone else. It’s all about matching an insurer’s offerings to your unique situation and requirements.

For instance, if you only need liability coverage, State Farm is the most affordable option. However, if you’re a teen driver or have a DUI on your record, you may find another insurer to have more favorable rates.

GEICO, Allstate, and State Farm continuously rank among the leaders in Amarillo, and while you may ultimately determine another insurer is the best choice for you, it never hurts to start your search here.

Best insurer for discounts: GEICO

Founded in 1936, GEICO incorporated as Government Employees Insurance Company and expanded beyond federal employees to achieve rapid growth in the ’90s and become a major insurer.

Ventajas

  • Offers a wide variety of discounts to further lower its rates

  • Comprehensive app and website

  • Customer service scores well

Contras

  • Higher than many competitors’ rates for drivers with a DUI

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Limited number of agents available

Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

Best insurer for drivers with poor credit: Allstate

Founded in 1931 as part of Sears, Roebuck and Co., Allstate became a separate entity in 1993. It offers various insurance products, gaining prominence through strong marketing campaigns and a nationwide presence.

Ventajas

  • Easy to open a new policy, according to customers

  • New-car replacement and accident forgiveness available

  • Rideshare insurance available

Contras

  • Higher-than-average rates for teen drivers

  • Below-average customer satisfaction scores[1]

  • Mobile app ratings are average

Carolyn - April 24, 2024
Verified

Change in Agency, Considering Switch

I've been with Allstate at the Welsh agency for the past 5 years and the service has been very good. However, since the retirement of my agent, I haven't had the same personal experience with the Carlisle agency and am considering switching to another company.
James - April 23, 2024
Verified

Recommend Allstate

Other than continually raising my rate, I consider them very good.
James - April 22, 2024
Verified

Good

Very good but expensive.

Best insurer for drivers with clean records: State Farm

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$37/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$61/mo

State Farm opened its doors in 1922 on the idea that farmers should pay less for insurance since their risks were different from city drivers’ risks. Today, the company offers a range of products, from auto insurance to home insurance coverage.

Ventajas

  • Offers rideshare coverage

  • Travel expense and rental car coverage available

  • Safe driver discount available

Contras

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

  • Has fewer discounts than many other companies

  • Rates for drivers with poor credit can be higher

Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Amarillo: State Farm

Texas state law mandates that you must have liability car insurance that meets the state’s minimum required insurance coverage of $30,000 for injuries per person, up to a total of $60,000 per accident and $25,000 for property damage.[2]

Liability car insurance coverage provides two types of protection: property damage and bodily injury.

If you have a liability-only auto insurance policy, the property damage coverage will take care of expenses like:

  • The other driver’s vehicle repairs

  • Repairs to a store’s wall if you crash into it

  • Removal of a tree you knock over

  • Defense and court costs if the other driver or their passengers sue you

Bodily injury coverage takes care of expenses related to injuries that you’re legally responsible for causing, including:

  • Medical expenses

  • Pain and suffering

  • Lost wages

When you have a minimum coverage policy with property damage and bodily injury liability coverage, it’s crucial to keep in mind that it’ll only cover the damages and injuries you cause to others in an accident. It won’t cover any repair costs for your vehicle or any medical bills you may have incurred as a result of the accident.

Here, you can see a list of the lowest liability-only quotes available in Amarillo.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm37
GEICO40
Hugo50
Mile Auto50
Allstate51
USAA65
Safeco76
Nationwide86
Mercury89
Midvale Home & Auto92
Progressive92
Dairyland98
Clearcover100
Chubb111
National General114
Liberty Mutual118
Elephant120
Commonwealth Casualty124
Direct Auto126
21st Century128
The General139
GAINSCO141
Bristol West154
State Auto165
AssuranceAmerica172
Infinity179
Foremost204
Hallmark216
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Amarillo: State Farm

If you’re financing or leasing your vehicle, your lender may require you obtain a full-coverage policy. While liability-only insurance covers expenses incurred by the other driver, their passengers, and their car, full coverage provides protection for you, your passengers, and your vehicle.

Full-coverage car insurance includes:

  • Collision insurance pays for damage to your vehicle, regardless of who’s at fault.

  • Comprehensive insurance covers damage caused by theft, vandalism, weather events, and accidents involving animals.

  • Towing and labor coverage helps if your car breaks down or is inoperable because of an accident.

  • Rental car expense provides access to a rental car while your car is being repaired after a covered accident.

  • Gap coverage pays the difference between the vehicle’s actual cash value and the balance you owe on the loan or lease.

  • Personal injury protection (PIP) covers your medical expenses and lost wages after an accident, regardless of fault. You can opt out of this coverage if you’d like to.

You can also add many optional features to full-coverage policies, which will vary by insurer.

Here, you can see a collection of average monthly quotes for full coverage from insurers across the area.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm61
GEICO66
Allstate85
Mile Auto100
USAA108
Clearcover132
Hugo136
Mercury141
Travelers151
Nationwide154
Progressive163
Midvale Home & Auto164
Safeco164
Chubb183
Elephant196
21st Century212
AssuranceAmerica223
Liberty Mutual242
Direct Auto248
Dairyland249
National General252
Infinity273
The General281
Bristol West291
State Auto304
GAINSCO305
Commonwealth Casualty318
Foremost410
Hallmark427
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Car insurance requirements in Texas

In order to drive legally in the state of Texas, your insurance coverage must meet at least the minimum requirements listed below.

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
  • $30,000 for injury or death of per person
  • $60,000 for injury or death of two or more people
Property damage liability
  • $25,000
Important Information

These limits will be increasing for policies effective on or after Jan. 1, 2025. The new minimum requirements will be $50,000/$100,000 for bodily injury liability and $25,000 for property damage liability.

Estimate your Amarillo car insurance costs

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If you’ve received a speeding ticket, caused an accident, driven under the influence, or committed another serious driving violation, your insurance company may increase your rates. In the following sections, you’ll see how different incidents can affect your rates.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

When you get a speeding ticket, it’s important to know that many auto insurers will increase your rates, but some won’t. However, if you receive two or more speeding tickets within a three-year period, an increase to your rates is all but guaranteed.

Here, you can see examples of what you can expect to pay with a speeding ticket on your record. On average, Amarillo drivers with a speeding ticket pay $344 for full coverage.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
State Farm7747
GEICO8551
Allstate10965
USAA13883
Mile Auto14271
Clearcover183138
Hugo19371
Nationwide199111
Mercury208132
Progressive218123
Safeco228106
Chubb238145
Elephant254155
21st Century283171
AssuranceAmerica305235
National General325147
Direct Auto328167
Dairyland330130
Liberty Mutual334163
Infinity361236
The General374185
Bristol West380201
GAINSCO382177
Commonwealth Casualty397155
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

If you cause an accident, your insurance rates will likely go up. However, some insurance companies offer accident-forgiveness programs that prevent rate increases for certain types of accidents or offer relief after a specific period of accident-free coverage. You can ask about such policy options when pursuing options from the insurers below.

An at-fault accident in Amarillo could boost your premiums to a monthly average of $159 for liability insurance.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
State Farm8350
GEICO9155
Allstate11670
USAA14889
Mile Auto15376
Hugo18769
Nationwide213119
Clearcover214162
Mercury220139
Progressive232131
Safeco245113
Chubb253153
Elephant272166
21st Century300181
AssuranceAmerica319246
Dairyland349137
Direct Auto351178
National General352159
Liberty Mutual356173
Infinity359236
The General398197
Bristol West399211
GAINSCO411190
Commonwealth Casualty440171
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Insurers see a DUI as a very serious incident, and a hike in your rates may be a best-case scenario. In some cases, insurance companies may choose to cancel your coverage or decline to provide you with new coverage altogether.

Here, you can see the quotes you can expect for insurance with a DUI on your record. On average, Amarillo drivers with a DUI conviction pay $180 for liability-only coverage.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
State Farm9960
GEICO10865
Allstate13983
Mile Auto16985
USAA176106
Hugo20575
Clearcover215163
Mercury236149
Nationwide251140
Progressive266150
Safeco267124
Chubb298181
Elephant320196
21st Century346209
AssuranceAmerica364280
Liberty Mutual395192
Direct Auto404205
Dairyland406160
National General411186
Infinity445292
The General458227
Commonwealth Casualty466182
Bristol West474251
GAINSCO497230
Foremost668333
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors

As a young adult, you likely experienced the burden of high car insurance costs. And as you reached your mid-30s, you likely enjoyed the lower rates that come with experience. Unfortunately, those premiums will rise again as you reach senior status, commonly around age 70 and beyond. This is true even if you have a clean driving record.

Car insurance for senior drivers tends to cost more for a few reasons. First, statistics show that older drivers are more prone to getting into accidents than younger adults.[3] Another important factor is that if a senior does get into an accident, the injuries sustained are usually more severe, resulting in higher medical bills and more expensive costs for the insurance company.[4]

The monthly average car insurance cost for Amarillo seniors is $124. Here’s a collection of the best quotes available for seniors in Amarillo.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
State Farm3119
GEICO3722
Allstate4929
Mile Auto5728
USAA6338
Progressive7442
Nationwide7643
Chubb8753
Mercury8956
Clearcover10882
Safeco11252
21st Century11469
Elephant11470
AssuranceAmerica11791
Direct Auto14071
Liberty Mutual14370
Dairyland15260
National General16374
Bristol West17291
The General18089
Commonwealth Casualty20781
GAINSCO20796
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens

It’s a sad reality that teen drivers have a higher frequency of crashes. In fact, they’re almost four times as likely to be involved in a crash as drivers who are 20 years or older, per mile driven.[5]

This higher rate of accidents is likely because many teens and college students have just obtained their driver’s license. As such, they tend to drive recklessly, drive while distracted, and have limited experience in navigating road hazards such as icy winter roads or the heavy rain and hail that come during spring storms in Amarillo. Alcohol also plays a major role in many accidents involving teenagers and young adults.

Fortunately, young people can save money by staying on their parents’ insurance, driving a safe car, and earning good grades. Some insurers also offer discounts for good drivers and accident-free records.

The average monthly cost of car insurance for teen drivers in Amarillo is $297.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
GEICO10262
State Farm10262
Allstate14788
USAA175105
Mile Auto18995
Clearcover231175
Hugo24189
Mercury254160
Nationwide259144
Progressive287162
Safeco287133
Elephant318195
Chubb332202
21st Century347209
Dairyland396156
Liberty Mutual400195
AssuranceAmerica421325
The General440218
Direct Auto444226
Infinity450295
National General470213
Bristol West474251
GAINSCO536248
Commonwealth Casualty546213
Foremost718357
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Amarillo

Car insurance is not inexpensive, so finding the best coverage for the lowest price is important. You have some effective ways to lessen your car insurance costs in Amarillo, including:

  • Add multiple cars or family members to your policy.

  • Bundle your auto insurance with renters insurance, life insurance, or homeowners insurance.

  • Maintain a clean driving record.

  • Review your deductibles and coverage limits with insurance professionals.

  • Install safety and anti-theft devices on your car.

  • Compare insurers by getting multiple quotes.

Amarillo car insurance quotes by credit tier

In Texas, insurance companies are allowed to consider your credit history when setting your car insurance rates. This is important because research shows that people with lower credit scores are more likely to make claims. Therefore, if your credit score is lower, your insurance rate will likely be higher.

As the table below shows, drivers with excellent or good credit scores typically pay significantly less than drivers with poor credit scores.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Amarillo?

The good news is that car insurance in Amarillo is less expensive than in most other cities in Texas. This is especially true when comparing Amarillo to major metro areas, like Houston and Dallas. This could be due to the increased frequency of crime and accidents in these metro areas, as well as the higher cost of repairing vehicles there.

More cities in Texas

Here, you can see how the average full-coverage quotes in Amarillo compare to those of other cities in Texas.

CityAverage Monthly Quote: Full CoverageAverage Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Arlington$247$125
Austin$235$129
Dallas$279$138
El Paso$220$92
Fort Worth$242$123
Houston$315$170
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Amarillo car insurance FAQs

Looking for more information on how to secure the best car insurance rates in Amarillo? Check out the answers presented here.

  • How much is car insurance in Amarillo?

    The average price of car insurance in Amarillo is $105 for liability-only coverage and $242 for full coverage. This makes Amarillo less expensive than larger metro areas like Dallas and Houston. However, the premium you pay for car insurance in Amarillo could vary based on your credit history, driving record, age, and other factors.

  • What are the cheapest car insurance companies in Amarillo?

    State Farm has the cheapest car insurance rates in Amarillo, averaging $37 per month for liability-only coverage. Amarillo drivers can also find savings with GEICO and Hugo, which offer average liability rates of $40 and $50, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Amarillo?

    GEICO, Allstate, and State Farm rank as three of the top insurers in Amarillo. Each offers competitive rates, with State Farm having the lowest rates in the area. They all also have commendable Insurify Quality Scores, with GEICO at 4.2, Allstate at 4.1, and State Farm at 4.4. Finally, all have been recognized for their financial stability, customer service, and/or mobile offerings.

  • What are the minimum car insurance requirements in Texas?

    Texas state law mandates that you must have liability car insurance that meets the state’s minimum required coverage of $30,000 for bodily injuries per person, up to a total of $60,000 per accident, and $25,000 for property damage.[2]

    These limits will increase for policies effective on or after Jan. 1, 2025. The new minimum requirements will be $50,000/$100,000 for bodily injury liability and $25,000 for property damage liability.

  • Is Texas a no-fault state?

    No. Texas is an at-fault, or tort, state. This means if you’re deemed at fault for an auto accident, you’ll be responsible for paying the claims of the other party involved in the accident.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. J.D. Power. "Auto Insurance Customer Satisfaction Plummets as Rates Continue to Surge, J.D. Power Finds."
  2. Texas Department of Insurance. "Automobile Insurance Guide."
  3. IIHS. "Older Drivers."
  4. CDC. "Older Adult Drivers."
  5. IIHS. "Teenagers."

