Cheapest Auto Insurance in Chattanooga, Tennessee (2024)

State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Chattanooga, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $21 per month.

25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Tennessee

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $88/mes para cobertura total en Tennessee.

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Chattanooga drivers pay a little less for car insurance than the Tennessee average monthly cost. The average monthly cost for a full-coverage policy in Chattanooga is $158, while the state average is $176.

Tennessee’s declining accident rate — crashes were down nearly 6% statewide as of Aug. 1, 2023[1] — and Chattanooga’s comparatively smaller population (184,086 people) likely contribute to its slightly lower car insurance costs.

State Farm, USAA, and GEICO are among the cheapest insurers in Tennessee’s fourth-largest city. Here’s what you should know about comparing quotes and finding the best coverage in Chattanooga.

Datos Breves

  • Chattanooga is one of the best cities for cheap car insurance rates in Tennessee, with liability only and full-coverage policies priced at a monthly average cost of $82 and $158, respectively.

  • Teen drivers may find the best rates in Chattanooga with GEICO.

  • Approximately 24% of Tennessee drivers don’t have car insurance, so Chattanooga drivers may want to consider buying uninsured motorist coverage.[2]

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Chattanooga

Finding the best car insurance in Chattanooga that also fits your budget will depend on a few factors, like your coverage needs, driving history, age, and gender.

State Farm, Auto-Owners, and GEICO are among the best car insurance companies to consider in Chattanooga, Insurify data indicates.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
State Farm4.5$46$22Full coverage
GEICO4.2$60$29Young drivers
Auto-Owners4.0$63$30Drivers with an at-fault accident
Best insurer for full coverage: State Farm

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$21/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$44/mo

State Farm offers cheap full-coverage insurance rates in Chattanooga. The company also offers multiple discounts, including for bundling homeowners or renters insurance with auto coverage. More than half of Chattanoogans own their homes, so a bundling discount could help them save on car insurance.

Ventajas

  • Several discount options

  • Emergency roadside assistance available

Contras

  • Gap insurance and accident forgiveness not available

  • Some discounts have an age limit (including Steer Clear)

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for young drivers: GEICO

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$28/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$57/mo

GEICO is a well-known insurance company with high customer satisfaction ratings. GEICO offers a discount of up to 15% for students with good grades, as well as drivers who complete an approved defensive driving course.

Ventajas

  • Personalized coverage options

  • Several discounts, including savings for good students

Contras

  • Gap coverage for rideshare insurance not available

  • Accident forgiveness not available

Read our GEICO review
Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

Best insurer for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$29/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$60/mo

Auto-Owners has been around since 1916 and offers several affordable coverage options for drivers. Customers can choose optional accident-forgiveness coverage, which waives the rate increase after your first at-fault accident so long as you’ve remained covered and accident-free for at least 36 months.

Ventajas

  • Accident forgiveness available as an additional coverage option

  • Gap coverage and roadside assistance available

Contras

  • No online quote option

  • Must have coverage with the company for three years to qualify for accident forgiveness

Read our Auto-Owners review
Jack - April 9, 2024
Verified

Poor Handling but Partial Payment Made

I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified

Unhappy with Renewal Costs

The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified

Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company

I've had zero issues!

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Chattanooga

Finding the cheapest or best coverage for car insurance in Chattanooga will depend on factors like your driving history, age, ZIP code, and coverage needs. While some of these factors are out of your control, you can still take steps to get lower car insurance rates:

  • Keep a clean driving record. Try to avoid speeding tickets and other violations, as well as at-fault accidents. By closely following the traffic laws in your area, you’ll keep a clean driving record and be eligible for the cheapest car insurance rates.

  • Maintain good credit. Car insurers can use your credit history to help determine the likelihood that you’ll file an insurance claim. This affects car insurance rates, so it’s important to maintain a good credit score, pay bills on time, and practice healthy financial habits.

  • Ask about discounts. Car insurance companies also offer multiple discounts, such as ones for bundling your insurance policies, driving a car with certain anti-theft features, completing a safe-driver program, and remaining accident-free. Ask questions about which discounts you qualify for so you don’t miss out on these savings.

  • Shop around. Shop around for coverage and compare quotes from at least three different insurers to make sure you’re getting the best quote for your situation.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Chattanooga: State Farm

Nearly every state requires a minimum level of liability insurance. Property damage liability only covers damages to the other person’s vehicle, and bodily injury liability covers their medical expenses after an accident you cause.

Important Information

Liability coverage doesn’t pay for damage to your car, or your or your passenger’s injuries. And if the other driver’s total damages exceed your liability limits, you may be on the hook to pay the difference.

You may want to consider liability-only insurance if you drive an older vehicle and can afford to pay for your own car’s repairs out of pocket. You may also consider this option if you’re on a tight budget and don’t want to face penalties for not carrying any insurance.

For drivers in Chattanooga, the average monthly cost of liability coverage is $82. Here are some of the cheapest liability-only car insurance rates in Chattanooga.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm21
USAA25
GEICO28
Auto-Owners29
Travelers29
Erie31
Mile Auto37
Allstate39
Farmers42
Safeco45
Nationwide51
Progressive56
Chubb60
Midvale Home & Auto67
Dairyland68
National General70
State Auto70
Liberty Mutual73
Elephant80
Direct Auto86
GAINSCO97
The General114
Bristol West137
Foremost145
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Chattanooga: State Farm

Full-coverage car insurance costs more than liability-only coverage, but it includes liability, comprehensive, and collision coverages. Collision coverage can pay to repair or replace your vehicle in case of an accident. Comprehensive can pay for damage from non-accident causes, such as a tree falling on your car.

If you have a car loan or lease, your lender or leasing company will likely require you to carry full-coverage insurance. As vehicles can be very expensive, full coverage is also good to have so you can make the necessary repairs to your car and get back on the road sooner.

For full coverage, Chattanooga-based drivers pay on average $158 per month. Here are some of the cheapest full-coverage car insurance rates in Chattanooga.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm44
USAA52
GEICO57
Auto-Owners60
Erie65
Mile Auto66
Travelers79
Allstate81
Farmers87
Safeco100
Nationwide106
Progressive117
Midvale Home & Auto119
Chubb125
Elephant126
Liberty Mutual153
State Auto158
National General160
Direct Auto186
The General189
Dairyland190
GAINSCO258
Foremost274
Bristol West330
Estimate your Chattanooga car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Tennessee

Like most states, Tennessee requires drivers to have a minimum amount of liability insurance. Drivers who don’t meet the minimum auto insurance coverage requirements face fines and risk losing their vehicle registration.[3]

Here are the minimum car insurance requirements for the state of Tennessee:

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident 
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

Chattanooga drivers may also benefit from some optional coverages, including:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage can pay for non-collision damage to your vehicle, such as parts theft, vandalism, storm damage, falling objects, and more. It can also reimburse you if a hit-and-run driver damages your car.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage typically pays for damage related to any type of crash, whether you back into a telephone pole, hit a pothole, or collide with another vehicle.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Although it’s illegal to drive without car insurance in Tennessee, 24% of the state’s drivers are uninsured. Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage is an optional coverage that can help cover your costs if you get into an accident with someone who has no insurance or whose insurance isn’t enough to pay for your damages.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Also known as “MedPay,” medical payments coverage can pay for medical treatment for you and your passengers following a car accident. It can also cover funeral costs.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Your driving record heavily affects your car insurance rates. Incidents like speeding tickets, DUIs, at-fault accidents, and other infractions can go on your driving record and increase car insurance rates.

If you’re wondering how much your rates could increase with an incident on your record, Insurify has some current quotes for insurers serving Chattanooga.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Getting a speeding ticket in Tennessee is a violation that can add points to your driving record and cause your insurance rates to go up. Chattanooga drivers with a speeding ticket on their record typically pay an a monthly average of $222 for full-coverage insurance and $115 for liability only.

If you have a speeding ticket on your record, some insurers still offer cheap rates for Chattanooga residents. Here are some of the best coverage options to consider.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
State Farm2126
USAA2532
GEICO2836
Auto-Owners2938
Travelers2938
Erie3143
Mile Auto3752
Allstate3950
Farmers4254
Safeco4562
Nationwide5166
Progressive5674
Chubb6078
Dairyland6890
National General7090
Liberty Mutual73100
Elephant80103
Direct Auto86113
GAINSCO97121
The General114151
Bristol West137178
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

An accident that results in a claim can affect your car insurance rates, even if you’re not at fault for the crash. But it’s still possible to find affordable car insurance following an accident claim. Some insurers even offer optional accident forgiveness coverage that can help hold down your premiums after a single accident.

In Chattanooga, the monthly average rate for full-coverage insurance with an accident on your record is $232, while liability-only coverage costs $120. Here are some of the best monthly insurance rates in Chattanooga when you have an accident on your record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
State Farm2128
USAA2534
GEICO2838
Auto-Owners2940
Travelers2940
Erie3145
Mile Auto3756
Allstate3953
Farmers4257
Safeco4566
Nationwide5169
Progressive5678
Chubb6082
Dairyland6894
National General7096
Liberty Mutual73106
Elephant80109
Direct Auto86120
GAINSCO97129
The General114159
Bristol West137185
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Driving under the influence of alcohol is a serious offense that can result in much higher car insurance rates. In Tennessee, first-time offenders can lose their license for up to one year and be subject to a fine. You may even do jail time if your blood alcohol level exceeds a certain limit.[4]

The average monthly cost in Chattanooga for drivers with a DUI conviction is $263 for full coverage and $137 for liability coverage. If you’re recovering from having a DUI on your record and looking for car insurance, here are some of the best monthly rates for drivers in Chattanooga.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
State Farm2134
USAA2540
GEICO2845
Auto-Owners2947
Travelers2947
Erie3146
Mile Auto3762
Allstate3963
Farmers4268
Safeco4572
Nationwide5182
Progressive5690
Chubb6096
Dairyland68109
National General70113
Liberty Mutual73117
Elephant80129
Direct Auto86138
GAINSCO97156
The General114183
Bristol West137220
Foremost145233
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm

Senior drivers typically have the cheapest car insurance rates of any age group. But seniors’ rates can begin to increase again around age 70. Although older motorists tend to drive fewer miles, they may be more at risk for accidents due to changes in mobility, vision, and reflexes.

On average, seniors in Chattanooga pay $84 per month for car insurance. But senior Chattanoogans have options for holding down their car insurance costs. Keeping a clean driving record and taking advantage of discounts such as bundling can help.

Here are some of the best monthly car insurance rates for seniors in Chattanooga.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
State Farm3115
USAA3818
GEICO4220
Auto-Owners4421
Erie4622
Mile Auto4726
Travelers5721
Allstate6029
Farmers6330
Nationwide7335
Progressive7737
Safeco7935
Chubb8440
Elephant9258
Liberty Mutual11655
National General12052
Direct Auto13261
Dairyland14251
The General14386
GAINSCO19674
Bristol West245102
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm

Having less experience on the road, young drivers pay higher car insurance rates. In Chattanooga, the overall average car insurance cost for teen drivers is $196 per month.

Teens and drivers younger than 25 can still save by utilizing certain discounts insurers offer.

Many insurance companies offer a discount for students who earn good grades. Others provide driver safety programs that give you a discount on your premium once you successfully complete the program. Young drivers may also be able to save by staying on their parents’ insurance for longer.

To narrow down your insurance coverage options, here are some of the cheapest monthly car insurance quotes for teens and young adults purchasing their own policies in Chattanooga.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
State Farm7235
USAA8240
GEICO8642
Auto-Owners9646
Erie11454
Mile Auto12369
Allstate13766
Travelers13750
Farmers14670
Safeco17277
Nationwide17484
Elephant200127
Progressive20297
Chubb223107
Liberty Mutual248118
The General290175
National General293128
Dairyland296106
Direct Auto327151
GAINSCO444167
Foremost471249
Bristol West526219
Chattanooga car insurance quotes by credit tier

Tennessee is one of several states that allow insurers to consider your credit history when determining your car insurance rates. Insurers use your credit information to generate an insurance credit score, which measures the risk that you’ll file an insurance claim.

While an excellent credit score is considered anything 720 and higher, several other factors determine your actual car insurance rate. Even if you have a lower credit score, you can work to improve your credit and be mindful that insurers consider several other factors as well.

Here are the average monthly quotes for a full-coverage policy in Chattanooga based on credit tiers.

Rates by Credit Tier

Is car insurance more expensive in Chattanooga? 

Chattanooga has some of the lowest car insurance rates of Tennessee cities. The average cost of insurance in Chattanooga is $120, compared to $144 in Nashville.

Car insurance rates can vary across cities depending on factors like population, traffic, and the rate of accidents or vandalism in the area.

More cities in Tennessee

Here’s how the average monthly car insurance quote differs in other Tennessee cities compared to Chattanooga.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Clarksville$190$88
Jackson$171$72
Knoxville$159$75
Memphis$235$114
Murfreesboro$183$85
Nashville$198$90
Chattanooga car insurance FAQs

Whether you’re looking for cheap SR-22 insurance in Tennessee following a DUI conviction or need gap insurance to provide your new car with the maximum coverage possible, you may still have questions about car insurance in Chattanooga. Here are answers to some commonly asked questions.

  • How much is car insurance in Chattanooga?

    The overall average cost of car insurance in Chattanooga is $120 per month. The average cost of a full-coverage policy is $158 per month, and liability-only coverage costs $82 on average.

  • Which companies have the cheapest car insurance in Chattanooga?

    State Farm has the cheapest car insurance in Chattanooga, with monthly liability rates as low as $21. USAA and GEICO also offer affordable coverage, with respective monthly liability rates of $25 and $28.

    But the cheapest insurer for you will depend on many factors, such as your age, ZIP code, the type of car you drive, and the coverage levels you choose.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Chattanooga?

    State Farm, USAA, and Mile Auto are among the best car insurance companies in Chattanooga, offering affordable rates, numerous discounts, and a variety of coverage options. State Farm leads as a top pick, with an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5 and a J.D. Power score of 842 for customer satisfaction. It also has competitively low rates.

  • Is it illegal to not have car insurance in Tennessee?

    Yes. Although nearly a quarter of the state’s drivers forgo car insurance, it’s against the law to drive while uninsured in Tennessee. Driving without insurance in the Volunteer State could result in fines and cancellation of your vehicle registration.

  • What are Tennessee’s minimum car insurance requirements?

    Tennessee requires car insurance for all vehicles registered in the state. To comply with state law, you’ll need to have at least:

    • $25,000 bodily injury coverage per person

    • $50,000 bodily injury coverage per accident

    • $25,000 property damage per accident

    Keep in mind, though, that the state’s minimum liability amount may not provide you sufficient financial protection. For example, if you cause an accident that totals an expensive luxury vehicle, $25,000 might not cover the cost to replace the vehicle — and you’d be liable for paying the difference.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security. "Recent Crashes."
  2. Insurance Research Council. "One in Eight Drivers Uninsured."
  3. Tennessee Department of Revenue. "Why You Should Have Auto Insurance."
  4. Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security. "DUI Offenses."

