Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Your driving record heavily affects your car insurance rates. Incidents like speeding tickets, DUIs, at-fault accidents, and other infractions can go on your driving record and increase car insurance rates.

If you’re wondering how much your rates could increase with an incident on your record, Insurify has some current quotes for insurers serving Chattanooga.

Shop for Car Insurance in Chattanooga, TN See personalized quotes in 5 minutes or less Código postal Get My Quotes Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar. Basado en más de 3806 reseñas 4.8/5

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Getting a speeding ticket in Tennessee is a violation that can add points to your driving record and cause your insurance rates to go up. Chattanooga drivers with a speeding ticket on their record typically pay an a monthly average of $222 for full-coverage insurance and $115 for liability only.

If you have a speeding ticket on your record, some insurers still offer cheap rates for Chattanooga residents. Here are some of the best coverage options to consider.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket State Farm 21 26 USAA 25 32 GEICO 28 36 Auto-Owners 29 38 Travelers 29 38 Erie 31 43 Mile Auto 37 52 Allstate 39 50 Farmers 42 54 Safeco 45 62 Nationwide 51 66 Progressive 56 74 Chubb 60 78 Dairyland 68 90 National General 70 90 Liberty Mutual 73 100 Elephant 80 103 Direct Auto 86 113 GAINSCO 97 121 The General 114 151 Bristol West 137 178 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

An accident that results in a claim can affect your car insurance rates, even if you’re not at fault for the crash. But it’s still possible to find affordable car insurance following an accident claim. Some insurers even offer optional accident forgiveness coverage that can help hold down your premiums after a single accident.

In Chattanooga, the monthly average rate for full-coverage insurance with an accident on your record is $232 , while liability-only coverage costs $120 . Here are some of the best monthly insurance rates in Chattanooga when you have an accident on your record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident State Farm 21 28 USAA 25 34 GEICO 28 38 Auto-Owners 29 40 Travelers 29 40 Erie 31 45 Mile Auto 37 56 Allstate 39 53 Farmers 42 57 Safeco 45 66 Nationwide 51 69 Progressive 56 78 Chubb 60 82 Dairyland 68 94 National General 70 96 Liberty Mutual 73 106 Elephant 80 109 Direct Auto 86 120 GAINSCO 97 129 The General 114 159 Bristol West 137 185 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Driving under the influence of alcohol is a serious offense that can result in much higher car insurance rates. In Tennessee, first-time offenders can lose their license for up to one year and be subject to a fine. You may even do jail time if your blood alcohol level exceeds a certain limit.[4]

The average monthly cost in Chattanooga for drivers with a DUI conviction is $263 for full coverage and $137 for liability coverage. If you’re recovering from having a DUI on your record and looking for car insurance, here are some of the best monthly rates for drivers in Chattanooga.