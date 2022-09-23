Drivers in Tennessee pay $127 per month on average for car insurance.
Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Tennessee
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $88/mes para cobertura total en Tennessee.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
If you live in Tennessee, you can expect to spend an average of $127 on car insurance per month, which is less than the national average of $158 per month. Factors like your ZIP code, traffic patterns, and crime rates can all affect the rate you pay for car insurance.[1]
To help you better understand the average cost of car insurance in Tennessee, this guide will show you the factors that can affect your rates.
Datos Breves
The average cost of full-coverage car insurance is $176 per month in Tennessee.
One of the cheapest car insurance companies in Tennessee is State Farm.
On average, Kingsport drivers spend the least on car insurance in Tennessee, starting at $17 per month.
What’s the average cost of car insurance in Tennessee?
The price you pay for car insurance in Tennessee depends on the type of car insurance policy you choose. A full-coverage policy will cost more than a liability-only policy. The state’s average monthly rate for a full-coverage policy is $176, whereas liability insurance costs $78.
The insurance company you choose to work with also affects your insurance costs.
The following table provides a look at how much a handful of Tennessee auto insurance companies charge, on average, for each policy type.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
State Farm
22
46
USAA
26
55
GEICO
29
60
Travelers
30
78
Auto-Owners
30
63
Erie
32
68
Mile Auto
39
69
Allstate
40
85
Farmers
44
92
Safeco
47
100
Nationwide
54
110
Progressive
59
123
Chubb
63
132
Midvale Home & Auto
71
124
Dairyland
72
202
National General
72
166
State Auto
78
165
Liberty Mutual
79
162
Elephant
84
133
Direct Auto
90
202
GAINSCO
103
272
The General
120
201
Bristol West
145
351
Foremost
153
289
Average Tennessee car insurance rates by city
Car insurance rates vary a lot by state, but they can also fluctuate substantially by each city within a state. This is because drivers in different cities have different exposures to things like auto theft, cost of living, and traffic patterns that can affect insurance costs.
For example, the city of Kingsport has rates almost 60% cheaper than Memphis, a city known for its high crime rates.[2]
This table provides more insight into how car insurance rates can vary on a city level.
Average Tennessee car insurance rates by age
Your age can significantly affect your car insurance rates as well. Young drivers — especially those younger than 25 — often face higher premiums due to their limited driving experience and higher likelihood of accidents. That means teen drivers can expect higher rates.
As drivers gain more experience and reach middle age, rates tend to decrease. However, in later years — usually around age 70 — rates rise again due to increased accident risks associated with the aging process.
This table shows the average car insurance rates, by age, in Tennessee.
Rates by Age
How gender affects car insurance rates in Tennessee
Your gender can influence your car insurance rates as well. This is due to statistical risk assessment by insurance companies.
Historically, young male drivers have higher serious accident rates and a higher likelihood of incidents like DUIs. This leads to higher premiums.
This table compares the average rates based on gender and age in Tennessee.
Age
Male
Female
16
$308
$252
35
$147
$138
50
$116
$114
How your driving record affects car insurance rates in Tennessee
Insurance companies assess your record to gauge your risk as a driver.
A clean record with no accidents or traffic violations (like at-fault accidents, DUIs, and speeding tickets) generally results in the lowest rates, as it demonstrates responsible driving behavior. But a history of accidents or other traffic violations can lead to higher insurance costs, as it indicates a higher risk of future claims.
This table shows how your driving record can affect your rates in Tennessee.
Driver Record
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Clean record
$73
$73
With accident
$104
$219
With speeding ticket
$98
$205
With DUI
$113
$237
Average Tennessee car insurance rates by marital status
Unfortunately for single people, being married can lower your car insurance rates. This is because insurance companies consider married policyholders to be more stable and statistically less likely to engage in risky driving behaviors. They also believe that married drivers are more responsible, which translates to fewer insurance claims.
Below is a table illustrating the average cost of car insurance in Tennessee based on marital status.
Marital Status
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Single
$74
$155
Married
$66
$139
Average Tennessee car insurance rates by credit tier
Your credit history can also significantly influence your car insurance rates. Auto insurers can use information from your credit report to generate a credit-based insurance score that they use as a factor in determining premiums. Research suggests a correlation between your credit and the likelihood of filing insurance claims.
Good credit can lead to lower premiums, while poor credit may result in higher rates. Not all states allow the use of credit history to determine insurance premiums, but most do, including Tennessee.[3]
The table illustrates how the average car insurance rates in Tennessee can vary by credit.
Credit Tier
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Poor
$113
$237
Average
$73
$153
Good
$66
$139
Excellent
$56
$56
Tennessee car insurance FAQs
To help you better understand how car insurance pricing works in Tennessee and other important insurance considerations, check out the answers to these frequently asked questions.
What’s the average cost of car insurance in Tennessee?
The cost of your car insurance hinges on your chosen type of insurance coverage. In Tennessee, the average monthly car insurance cost stands at $127. However, your premiums may vary, with full-coverage policies typically costing around $176, while liability-only policies can be as low as $78 per month.
What’s the cheapest car insurance in Tennessee?
State Farm offers the cheapest policies, with liability-only rates starting at $22 per month. USAA and GEICO also have cheap rates for Tennessee drivers, with monthly liability quotes of $26 and $29, respectively.
Do car insurance rates vary by county in Tennessee?
Yes. Your location significantly influences your monthly auto insurance expenses — not just on a state level but on a more granular level as well. In Tennessee, even the county you reside in can affect your car insurance rates. Variables like population density, local accident frequencies, and crime rates all contribute to insurance pricing disparities between counties.
What are the best auto insurance companies in Tennessee?
When it comes to the best auto insurance companies in Tennessee, you may be looking for the best car insurance company that can provide great coverage at a favorable price. The cheapest car insurance policies in Tennessee are State Farm, USAA and GEICO.
While it’s helpful to look for the lowest rates, you want to find the features and coverage levels that suit you. Don’t be afraid to ask each company’s insurance agents as many questions as you need to feel confident about your decisions. This is a great opportunity to get an idea of how strong the company’s customer service is.
What are the car insurance requirements in Tennessee?
In Tennessee, minimum-coverage requirements mandate you carry minimum liability coverage of $25,000 for each injury or death per accident, $50,000 for total injuries or deaths per accident, and $25,000 for property damage per accident. Uninsured drivers risk fines and vehicle registration loss with insurance verification due to the James Lee Atwood Jr., Law enacted in 2017.[4]
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.