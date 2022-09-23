Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify
Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.
Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en South Dakota
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $47/mes para solo responsabilidad y $99/mes para cobertura total en South Dakota.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
South Dakota may require you to file an SR-22 form with the state if you want to reinstate your revoked driver’s license. While having an SR-22 on your auto policy won’t directly increase your premiums, traffic violations or driving offenses will likely cause your insurer to raise your costs to offset your higher risk.
Getting an SR-22 in South Dakota can be a complicated process, so here’s what you need to know about it.
Datos Breves
SR-22 insurance isn’t actually insurance. It’s a form you file with the state to prove that you meet the state’s minimum insurance requirements.
Drivers must keep SR-22 insurance for three years from the date of their conviction to reinstate their license.[1]
Even if you don’t own a car, you may need to file a nonowner SR-22 form to reinstate your license.
What is SR-22 insurance in South Dakota, and when do you need it?
Many people refer to SR-22 as insurance, but it’s actually a form your insurance company files with South Dakota to prove that you have the minimum insurance requirements.
The state may require you to file an SR-22 form to reinstate your license after a DUI, reckless driving, or driving without insurance offense.
If South Dakota requires you to file an SR-22, it’s important to take it seriously, according to John Espenschied, Insurance Brokers Group owner.
“First, if you do not get an SR-22, your driver’s license may be suspended or revoked. Second, if you are involved in an accident and you do not have an SR-22, you may be personally liable for any damages that are caused,” Espenschied says.
South Dakota may suspend your license for a number of violations, including:[1]
Drug conviction in a vehicle
A conviction for driving while under the influence
Alcohol conviction in a vehicle by a minor
Refusing drug and alcohol testing
Driving after a court order not to drive
Driving while license is suspended, canceled, revoked, or disqualified
Giving false information when you apply for a driver’s license or non-driver ID card
Using a motor vehicle to commit a felony or causing the death of someone in a vehicle accident
Having too many points on your driving record
Failure to maintain proof of auto insurance
Unpaid child support
Unpaid debt owed to the state of South Dakota
Not every conviction will necessarily require an SR-22 for reinstatement. But if you have multiple convictions of failure to provide proof of insurance, there’s a good chance the state will require an SR-22.
Find South Dakota Car Insurance
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
How can you get an SR-22 in South Dakota?
If South Dakota requires you to add an SR-22 to your insurance policy, simply contact your insurance company. Explain you need an SR-22 to update your policy, and your insurer will file the form on your behalf.
However, not all insurance companies will work with you if you need to file an SR-22. Your insurer may not work with motorists who need SR-22 forms, or it may not renew your policy at the end of the policy’s term. If that happens, you need to shop around for a new policy and find an insurer that will provide you coverage.
How long is an SR-22 required in South Dakota?
South Dakota requires you to maintain continuous coverage with an SR-22 on file for three years from the date of your conviction. Failure to maintain proof of financial responsibility is a Class 2 misdemeanor, which could result in 30 days imprisonment in a county jail, a $100 fine, or both. The state may also suspend your driver’s license, registration, and plates if you don’t maintain this proof of responsibility.[1]
How much is an SR-22 in South Dakota?
In South Dakota, insurance companies tend to charge a filing fee for SR-22s. While the cost depends on the insurer, it’s typically between $15 and $35.
Cheapest companies for SR-22 insurance in South Dakota
SR-insurance in South Dakota costs an average of $207 a month, according to Insurify data. But your actual premiums depend on various factors like your age, driving history, vehicle, location, and the insurance company you buy a policy from.[2] For instance, an insurance premium with Dairyland costs $176 a month, on average.
Cheapest insurance companies in South Dakota with SR-22 by city
Where you live affects your car insurance premiums, and your price may vary by city. For example, average premiums with Dairyland cost 87% more in Sioux Falls than in Rapid City. And CSAA has higher average premiums in Sioux Falls, at $359 a month, compared to Dairyland’s average premium of $247 a month.
Below are a few auto insurance companies in popular cities in South Dakota and their average monthly costs for liability-only coverage for drivers with an SR-22, sorted by the cheapest insurer.
City
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Rapid City
Dairyland
$132
Sioux Falls
Dairyland
$247
Sioux Falls
CSAA
$359
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Find South Dakota Car Insurance
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
How an SR-22 affects driving record and future rates in South Dakota
It’s likely you’ll see your premiums increase when you file an SR-22. Predicting how high is difficult, but the average monthly premium that drivers with SR-22 insurance in South Dakota pay is $207. The average monthly premium for drivers in South Dakota is $208 a month.
The numbers may look surprising, but remember that these are averages. If you need an SR-22 and want full coverage, you might pay more than $207 a month. If you don’t have an SR-22 and you only want liability coverage, you may pay less than $207 a month.[2]
While high-risk drivers generally have higher premiums than drivers who have clean driving records, you can improve your driving record and lower your insurance rates while under an SR-22 requirement:[3]
Improve your credit score. Insurance companies in South Dakota can use your credit score to predict your likelihood of filing a claim in the future.[4] The higher your credit score, the lower your insurance premiums often are.
Ask your insurer about discounts. Your car may have certain safety features that’ll earn you a discount, or you can bundle your auto insurance with your homeowners insurance and bring down the price of both policies.
Take a defensive driving course. Some insurers will lower your premiums if you take an approved defensive driving class.
Drive safely. Practice safe driving habits and avoid further convictions to gradually improve your record. Your insurance rates will drop as negative marks slide off your record.
How long do you have to hold an SR-22 in South Dakota?
You have to have an SR-22 on file with South Dakota for three years.[1]
How do you get rid of an SR-22 in South Dakota?
The only thing that’ll remove an SR-22 in South Dakota is waiting for the three years to elapse. You may receive a notice from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety once your SR-22 has elapsed. But if you don’t, and it’s been three years, check with the DPS to see if you can drop your SR-22. If so, you can tell your insurer to remove the form from your policy.
What happens to your SR-22 in South Dakota if you move?
You should discuss this with your insurer, but you’ll probably have to keep an SR-22 on file with the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. You may also have to file a new SR-22 policy with your new state.
Do you need an SR-22 in South Dakota if you don’t have a car?
Yes, in most cases. If you drive a car in South Dakota, you need to have proof of financial responsibility.[5] If South Dakota informs you that you need an SR-22, then you need to file an SR-22 even if you don’t have a car — provided you plan on keeping your driver’s license current and driving any vehicle. If you don’t plan to drive again, you may not need an SR-22, but you should check with the state to verify.