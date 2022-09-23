What is SR-22 insurance in South Dakota, and when do you need it?

Many people refer to SR-22 as insurance, but it’s actually a form your insurance company files with South Dakota to prove that you have the minimum insurance requirements.

The state may require you to file an SR-22 form to reinstate your license after a DUI, reckless driving, or driving without insurance offense.

If South Dakota requires you to file an SR-22, it’s important to take it seriously, according to John Espenschied, Insurance Brokers Group owner.

“ First, if you do not get an SR-22, your driver’s license may be suspended or revoked. Second, if you are involved in an accident and you do not have an SR-22, you may be personally liable for any damages that are caused,” Espenschied says.

South Dakota may suspend your license for a number of violations, including:[1]

Drug conviction in a vehicle

A conviction for driving while under the influence

Alcohol conviction in a vehicle by a minor

Refusing drug and alcohol testing

Driving after a court order not to drive

Driving while license is suspended, canceled, revoked, or disqualified

Giving false information when you apply for a driver’s license or non-driver ID card

Using a motor vehicle to commit a felony or causing the death of someone in a vehicle accident

Having too many points on your driving record

Failure to maintain proof of auto insurance

Unpaid child support

Unpaid debt owed to the state of South Dakota

Not every conviction will necessarily require an SR-22 for reinstatement. But if you have multiple convictions of failure to provide proof of insurance, there’s a good chance the state will require an SR-22.