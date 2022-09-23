>Seguros de Autos>South Dakota

Car Insurance Requirements in South Dakota (2024)

South Dakota requires drivers to purchase 25/50/25 limits for liability coverage, as well as uninsured motorist coverage.

Anna Baluch
Escrito porAnna Baluch
Photo of an Insurify author
Anna BaluchEscritora de seguros

Anna Baluch es una escritora autónoma de Cleveland con enfoques en seguros y finanzas personales. Disfruta escribir contenido educativo que ayuda a la gente que hagan decisiones inteligentes. Se puede ver sus obras por el internet en varias publicaciones bien conocidas, incluyendo Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, y The Balance.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio
Katie Powers
Editado porKatie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersEscritora de seguros

Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en South Dakota

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $47/mes para solo responsabilidad y $99/mes para cobertura total en South Dakota.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

To drive legally in South Dakota, drivers need to buy bodily injury liability, property damage liability, and uninsured motorist coverage. It’s important to know how much coverage you need because driving without sufficient insurance can result in fines, license suspension, and more.

Drivers can choose to purchase additional car insurance, such as collision and comprehensive coverage, for more vehicle protection. After you decide how much coverage you need, you should shop around and compare rates from multiple insurers at once.

Here’s what you need to know about car insurance requirements in South Dakota.

South Dakota car insurance requirements

Per South Dakota law, you must maintain liability and uninsured motorist insurance and carry proof of insurance in your vehicle. At a minimum, you must purchase the following coverages and amounts:

Bodily injury liability

If you cause an accident, bodily injury liability insurance can help pay for the other driver’s medical bills, including costs for medications, surgeries, rehab, and lost wages. It can also cover your legal fees in the event of a lawsuit.

The per-person limit is the maximum amount your insurer will pay for each person injured in an accident. The per-accident limit is the total amount your insurer will pay for all injured parties in a single accident.

South Dakota car insurance laws mandate $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability.

Property damage liability

Property damage liability insurance applies if you cause an accident and damage another driver’s vehicle or other property. Though it’ll help cover the other driver’s repair costs, it won’t pay for your own vehicle damages.

In South Dakota, you must purchase $25,000 per accident in property damage liability.

Uninsured motorist coverage

Unlike liability coverage, this policy covers your injury costs following an accident with a hit-and-run driver or someone without insurance. When an at-fault driver can’t cover your expenses, your uninsured motorist coverage will act as the insurance the other driver should have purchased.

Find Cheap South Dakota Car Insurance

Liability insurance starts at $43 per month

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

South Dakota Automobile Insurance Plan

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/3420c7361a/states_south-dakota.svg

    The South Dakota Automobile Insurance Plan (SDAIP) helps South Dakota drivers struggling to secure auto insurance find coverage. If you’re having trouble locking in an auto insurance policy in South Dakota, you should look into this program.[2]

    You must meet the following criteria to apply for the plan:

    • Hold a valid South Dakota driver’s license or qualify for one

    • Show proof that you haven’t been able to secure car insurance

    For more specific information on the SDAIP, you can consult a car insurance agent or broker.

Do you need more than state-minimum coverage in South Dakota?

Liability-only car insurance helps cover property damage and injuries for the other driver after you have an at-fault accident. It’s the cheapest type of car insurance policy available, but you may want to consider buying more coverage.

Full-coverage car insurance has more expensive premiums, but it offers additional coverage through comprehensive and collision coverages. If you have a loan or lease on your vehicle, your lender may require you to purchase a full-coverage policy.

Good to Know

If you drive a new or expensive car, commute regularly, or can’t afford to pay for out-of-pocket expenses after an auto accident, it’s likely worth it to purchase full coverage. Drivers with old or inexpensive vehicles may find liability insurance provides the right amount of coverage for their needs.

The cost of liability-only car insurance in South Dakota

The average cost of liability-only auto insurance in South Dakota is $63 per month. It covers the other party’s property damage and injury costs after you cause an accident. 

Below, you’ll find average monthly car insurance quotes from top insurance companies in the Mount Rushmore State.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Dairyland63
CSAA73
Bristol West76
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

The cost of full-coverage car insurance in South Dakota

The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in South Dakota is $172 per month. It usually includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverages.

Here are the average monthly quotes for full-coverage car insurance from some of the top insurers in South Dakota.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Midvale Home & Auto99
Safeco104
CSAA147
Dairyland192
Bristol West201
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Penalties for driving without proof of insurance in South Dakota

South Dakota laws require drivers to carry at least liability and uninsured motorist insurance. If you can’t show proof of insurance through a valid insurance ID card, you can face a variety of consequences, such as:

  • Jail time: Up to 30 days in jail

  • Fine: A fine of $100 or more

  • License suspension: Driver’s license suspension lasting between 30 days and more than a year

  • SR-22 insurance: A requirement to file an SR-22 form for three years following the conviction, which generally leads to higher rates

Shop for Car Insurance in South Dakota

Insurify partners with 100+ top insurers for real-time quotes

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Optional car insurance coverages to consider

Depending on your situation, it might be a good idea to invest in additional car insurance beyond South Dakota’s minimum requirements. Several of the optional auto insurance policies you might want to consider include the following:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays to repair or replace your vehicle after a motor vehicle accident, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage can come in handy if your car sustains damage from a non-collision event, such as a falling object, fire, or theft.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments coverage may pay for your medical expenses after an accident, even if you caused it.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental reimbursement coverage

    Rental car reimbursement coverage may reimburse you if your vehicle is in the auto repair shop and you need a rental car to get around.

South Dakota car insurance requirements FAQs

It’s crucial to carry the minimum amount of car insurance in South Dakota. Here’s an overview of what you need to know to drive legally in the state.

  • Does South Dakota require car insurance?

    Yes. South Dakota drivers must carry car insurance to drive legally, per state law and the South Dakota Division of Insurance. You must have a minimum of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability, $25,000 per accident for property damage liability, and $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for uninsured motorist bodily injury coverage.

  • Is it illegal to drive without insurance in South Dakota?

    Yes. It’s illegal to drive in South Dakota without insurance. It’s your responsibility to show proof of adequate auto insurance coverage if any law enforcement official asks for it.

  • Does South Dakota require proof of insurance to register a car?

    Like many states, South Dakota requires you to show proof of insurance to register your vehicle. You can show a physical insurance card or electronic records from your smartphone.

  • Does insurance follow the car or the driver in South Dakota?

    Car insurance follows the car in South Dakota. This means your liability policy will kick in after an at-fault car accident, no matter who’s driving your vehicle, as long as they have permission to borrow it.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. South Dakota Division of Insurance Consumer Alert. "Auto Insurance Coverage."
  2. AIPSO. "South Dakota Automobile Insurance Plan."
Anna Baluch
Anna BaluchEscritora de seguros

Anna Baluch es una escritora autónoma de Cleveland con enfoques en seguros y finanzas personales. Disfruta escribir contenido educativo que ayuda a la gente que hagan decisiones inteligentes. Se puede ver sus obras por el internet en varias publicaciones bien conocidas, incluyendo Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, y The Balance.

Más información
linkedin
Katie Powers
Editado porKatie PowersEscritora de seguros
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersEscritora de seguros

Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Compara cotizaciones de seguros de auto instantáneamente

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers