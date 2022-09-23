South Dakota car insurance requirements

Per South Dakota law, you must maintain liability and uninsured motorist insurance and carry proof of insurance in your vehicle. At a minimum, you must purchase the following coverages and amounts:

Bodily injury liability : $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident

Property damage liability: $25,000 per accident

Uninsured motorist bodily injury: $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident[1]

Bodily injury liability

If you cause an accident, bodily injury liability insurance can help pay for the other driver’s medical bills, including costs for medications, surgeries, rehab, and lost wages. It can also cover your legal fees in the event of a lawsuit.

The per-person limit is the maximum amount your insurer will pay for each person injured in an accident. The per-accident limit is the total amount your insurer will pay for all injured parties in a single accident.

South Dakota car insurance laws mandate $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability.

Property damage liability

Property damage liability insurance applies if you cause an accident and damage another driver’s vehicle or other property. Though it’ll help cover the other driver’s repair costs, it won’t pay for your own vehicle damages.

In South Dakota, you must purchase $25,000 per accident in property damage liability.

Uninsured motorist coverage

Unlike liability coverage, this policy covers your injury costs following an accident with a hit-and-run driver or someone without insurance. When an at-fault driver can’t cover your expenses, your uninsured motorist coverage will act as the insurance the other driver should have purchased.