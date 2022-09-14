>Seguros de Autos>South Carolina

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Greer, South Carolina (2024)

USAA offers the cheapest car insurance in Greer, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $42 per month.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en South Carolina

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $41/mes para solo responsabilidad y $83/mes para cobertura total en South Carolina.

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

The average cost of car insurance in Greer is $176 per month — lower than the statewide average of $215 per month but higher than the national monthly average of $158.

Greer’s small population of just over 42,000 could help keep its rates low compared to the rest of the Palmetto State.

The best way to find the lowest rate for your situation is to compare quotes from multiple insurance companies.

Datos Breves

  • USAA, Auto-Owners, and State Farm have the cheapest car insurance in Greer.

  • Yearly, Greer-based drivers pay a total average of $2,115 for car insurance.

  • USAA has the cheapest full-coverage insurance in Greer, with policies starting at $68 per month.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Greer

Drivers in Greer pay an average of $176 per month for car insurance, but some of the best car insurance companies in the state offer average monthly rates of much less. The amount you pay for coverage will vary based on your unique situation and coverage needs.[1]

For example, teen drivers typically find better auto insurance rates through a different insurance company than senior drivers. Below, you’ll find some of the cheapest insurance companies highlighted for different situations.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
State Farm4.5$92$56Drivers with a speeding ticket
USAA4.5$83$51Liability-only coverage
Auto-Owners4.0$89$54Full-coverage insurance
Best insurer for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

State Farm has been in the insurance business for more than 100 years. If you have a speeding ticket in Greer, you may pay less on average with State Farm than you would with other insurers in the city. Additionally, State Farm offers lower average monthly rates to drivers with other incidents, like an accident or DUI.

Ventajas

  • Long history of providing car insurance

  • High AM Best rating

Contras

  • Gap insurance only available to drivers who finance their vehicles with State Farm

  • Must contact an agent to purchase a policy

Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for liability-only coverage: USAA

Offering some of the cheapest car insurance policies in Greer, USAA’s one drawback is that only drivers with a sufficient military connection can join USAA. You must be a military member, veteran, or immediately related to someone who meets the criteria. The company has consistently high J.D. Power ratings in the Southeast region.[2] Plus, you can tap into a long list of available discounts to save even more on your car insurance costs.

Ventajas

  • Some of the cheapest average premiums for liability-only coverage in Greer

  • Many available discounts

Contras

  • Only available to military members, veterans, and their families

  • Gap insurance not available

Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for full-coverage insurance: Auto-Owners

Auto-Owners Insurance is one of the cheapest options for drivers choosing a full-coverage policy, based on Insurify data. In contrast to USAA, Auto-Owners Insurance coverage is available to everyone, regardless of military affiliation. But you might have to work with a local agent either in the agent’s office or over the phone to finalize your coverage.

Ventajas

  • Many available discounts

  • Plenty of optional coverages, including gap insurance

Contras

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings[2]

  • Limited online functionality 

Jack - April 9, 2024
Verified

Poor Handling but Partial Payment Made

I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified

Unhappy with Renewal Costs

The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified

Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company

I've had zero issues!

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Greer

Getting cheap car insurance is a top priority for many drivers. Here’s how to lower your costs:

  • Shop around. The cost of car insurance varies by company. If you want to find the best rates for your situation, it’s necessary to compare quotes.

  • Raise your deductible. In general, opting for a higher deductible leads to a lower rate. If you can comfortably afford to pay a higher deductible after filing a claim, consider making this change.

  • Maintain a good credit score. A good credit history can mean lower car insurance costs. Consider building your credit score by making on-time bill payment a priority.

You can also look for insurers that offer discounts you’re likely to be eligible for.

“Taking advantage of available discounts, such as safe driver discounts or bundled policies, can further reduce premiums,” says Rikin Shah, licensed insurance agent and co-founder of online life insurance agency GetSure.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Greer: USAA

Liability-only car insurance covers the cost of damage and injuries you cause during an accident. Like many other states, South Carolina requires all drivers to purchase minimum liability limits.[3] While this coverage compensates the other driver for injuries and damages you cause in an accident, this type of coverage won’t help you repair your vehicle or pay for your medical bills.[4]

Greer drivers pay a monthly average of $150 for liability-only insurance. The following table shows the cheapest car insurance companies for liability-only coverage in Greer.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA42
Auto-Owners44
State Farm46
GEICO49
Safeco62
Nationwide68
Allstate71
State Auto76
Travelers77
Progressive90
Midvale Home & Auto91
Direct Auto104
Liberty Mutual112
Dairyland134
The General146
National General155
AssuranceAmerica166
Bristol West169
GAINSCO193
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Greer: USAA

Full-coverage auto insurance offers more financial protection than liability-only coverage. It includes comprehensive and collision coverage. Comprehensive covers incidents like theft, vandalism, weather damage, and falling objects hitting your car. After an at-fault accident, collision coverage can help pay for damage to your vehicle, and your liability policy will cover the other driver’s vehicle.[4]

If you lease or finance your vehicle, your lender might require you to carry a full-coverage policy.[4] But even if you don’t have to carry this insurance, it can provide worthwhile peace of mind for your wallet.

On average, full-coverage policies cost $202 per month for drivers living in Greer. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for full-coverage policies in Greer.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA68
Auto-Owners73
State Farm74
GEICO80
Nationwide103
Safeco108
Allstate116
Travelers116
State Auto133
Progressive141
Midvale Home & Auto147
Direct Auto161
AssuranceAmerica196
Liberty Mutual204
National General219
The General246
Bristol West283
Dairyland286
GAINSCO335
Car insurance requirements in South Carolina

South Carolina requires drivers to carry a minimum amount of car insurance to drive legally. Based on the South Carolina tort law, you must carry at least the state-minimum auto insurance coverage.[3]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist coverage$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability; $25,000 per accident for property damage liability

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

An incident on the road — including speeding tickets, driving under the influence, and at-fault accidents — can lead to higher insurance costs. After an incident, insurance companies consider these drivers riskier to insure, which leads to higher premiums.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA

When you get a speeding ticket, you can usually expect to pay more for car insurance.[1] Even so, you can avoid overpaying by comparing quotes across multiple insurance companies.

Liability insurance for Greer drivers with a speeding ticket costs $226 per month for liability coverage and $304 per month for full coverage, on average.

The table below highlights the most affordable rates for drivers in Greer with a speeding ticket.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
USAA4256
Auto-Owners4460
State Farm4660
GEICO4965
Safeco6289
Nationwide6891
Allstate7194
Travelers77104
Progressive90124
Direct Auto104142
Liberty Mutual112159
Dairyland134183
The General146201
National General155207
AssuranceAmerica166234
Bristol West169228
GAINSCO193250
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA

At-fault accidents on your driving record are a red flag to insurance companies, which often leads to higher insurance costs.[1] If you cause an accident, expect your insurance costs to rise.

Liability insurance costs $227 per month, on average, for Greer drivers with an accident.

Check out the lowest average monthly quotes for Greer drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
USAA4258
Auto-Owners4461
State Farm4662
GEICO4967
Safeco6293
Nationwide6894
Allstate7197
Travelers77107
Progressive90128
Direct Auto104147
Liberty Mutual112165
Dairyland134188
The General146207
National General155217
AssuranceAmerica166237
Bristol West169232
GAINSCO193261
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: USAA

Driving under the influence is a serious issue that most insurance companies penalize with higher rates or nonrenewal.[5] For Greer-based drivers with a DUI, the average monthly quote for liability-only coverage is $257, and full coverage is $346.

Below are the top car insurance companies in Greer, South Carolina, for drivers with DUIs on their records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
USAA4269
Auto-Owners4472
State Farm4675
GEICO4980
Safeco62101
Nationwide68111
Allstate71116
Travelers77126
Progressive90147
Direct Auto104170
Liberty Mutual112183
Dairyland134219
The General146238
National General155253
AssuranceAmerica166271
Bristol West169276
GAINSCO193315
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: USAA

Age can have an effect on your car insurance costs. In general, more experience behind the wheel leads to more affordable car insurance. While rates usually decrease around age 25, drivers older than 70 might start to see their rates climb again due to potentially decreased physical and mental capacities.[6]

The average monthly cost of liability-only insurance for Greer seniors is $116. Explore the cheapest coverage options for Greer seniors in the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
USAA5333
Auto-Owners5634
State Farm5635
GEICO6238
Nationwide7550
Safeco8951
Travelers8959
Allstate9156
Progressive9963
Direct Auto12178
AssuranceAmerica141120
Liberty Mutual16389
National General172122
The General195116
Bristol West221132
Dairyland225105
GAINSCO268154
Cheapest car insurance for teens: USAA

Age translates into years of experience behind the wheel. Since young drivers have limited experience on the road, most insurance companies charge higher rates for teenage drivers. In general, rates remain relatively high until a driver hits age 25.[1]

Liability coverage costs $273 per month for teen drivers in Greer, on average.

The good news is that teens can take action to lower their car insurance costs. For example, teen drivers might choose to stay on their parents’ insurance, drive a safe vehicle, raise their deductible, or maintain good grades in school to get a good student discount.[7]

But you can still secure affordable rates as a teen driver by starting your search and comparing the most affordable policies for young Greer drivers, as shown below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
USAA11470
Auto-Owners12374
GEICO12878
State Farm12980
Nationwide179118
Safeco195112
Allstate207126
Travelers212141
Progressive257164
Direct Auto297192
Liberty Mutual349192
AssuranceAmerica381323
The General400237
National General421298
Dairyland471221
Bristol West477285
GAINSCO608350
Greer car insurance quotes by credit tier

In South Carolina, insurers can consider your credit history in their auto premium calculations.[8] In general, drivers with poor credit scores pay more for car insurance than drivers with excellent or good credit scores.

Rates by Credit Tier

Is car insurance more expensive in Greer?

Drivers in Greer pay lower car insurance costs than drivers in other parts of the Palmetto State. On average, drivers in South Carolina pay $215 per month for car insurance. But drivers in Greer pay an average of $176 per month.

When compared to other cities, like Columbia and Charleston, drivers in Greer pay significantly less. The range of car insurance costs is partially tied to ZIP code-specific factors, like crime and traffic congestion.[1]

More cities in South Carolina

Explore the average monthly cost of car insurance for drivers in other South Carolina cities below.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Charleston$300$206
Columbia$273$178
Greenville$215$166
Lexington$223$161
Myrtle Beach$190$147
North Charleston$329$227
Rock Hill$294$193
Summerville$314$210
Greer car insurance FAQs

If you’re shopping for car insurance in Greer, here’s some additional information that may help. You can also check out Insurify’s guides on the best auto insurers for high-risk drivers and car insurance rates by state to learn more about how where you live and your driving history can affect rates. 

  • How much is car insurance in Greer?

    Car insurance in Greer, South Carolina, costs an average of $202 per month for full coverage and $150 per month for liability coverage.

  • Which companies have the cheapest car insurance in Greer?

    The cheapest car insurance companies in Greer are USAA, Auto-Owners, and State Farm. Their liability rates start at $42, $44, and $46 per month, respectively.

    While these are the cheapest insurers, compare multiple quotes with the same coverage options to find the company that offers the coverage you need at the best price.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Greer?

    Among the top car insurance companies in Greer are USAA, Auto-Owners, and State Farm. Not only do these companies have the lowest average rates, according to Insurify data, but they balance solid J.D. Power scores in the Southeast region, high AM Best ratings, and top IQ Scores.

  • How much car insurance do you need in South Carolina?

    South Carolina requires drivers to purchase minimum policy limits of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident for property damage liability. In addition, the state also requires uninsured motorist coverage at the same liability limits.[3]

  • Is South Carolina a no-fault state?

    No. South Carolina is a tort, or at-fault, state. Drivers who cause accidents are responsible for paying for the damages and injuries of other parties through their liability coverage.[3]

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  2. J.D. Power. "2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study."
  3. South Carolina Department of Insurance. "Automobile Insurance."
  4. III. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage."
  5. III. "Do auto insurance premiums go up after a claim?."
  6. III. "Senior driving safety and insurance tips."
  7. III. "Auto insurance for teen drivers."
  8. South Carolina Department of Insurance. "Auto Insurance: A Shopping Guide for Consumers."
