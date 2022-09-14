Sarah Sharkey is a personal finance writer who enjoys helping people make savvy financial decisions. She covered insurance and personal finance topics. You can find her work on Business Insider, Money Under 30, Rocket Mortgage, Bankrate, and more. Connect with her on LinkedIn.
Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify
Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en South Carolina
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $41/mes para solo responsabilidad y $83/mes para cobertura total en South Carolina.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
The average cost of car insurance in Greer is $176 per month — lower than the statewide average of $215 per month but higher than the national monthly average of $158.
Greer’s small population of just over 42,000 could help keep its rates low compared to the rest of the Palmetto State.
The best way to find the lowest rate for your situation is to compare quotes from multiple insurance companies.
Datos Breves
USAA, Auto-Owners, and State Farm have the cheapest car insurance in Greer.
Yearly, Greer-based drivers pay a total average of $2,115 for car insurance.
USAA has the cheapest full-coverage insurance in Greer, with policies starting at $68 per month.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Greer
Drivers in Greer pay an average of $176 per month for car insurance, but some of the best car insurance companies in the state offer average monthly rates of much less. The amount you pay for coverage will vary based on your unique situation and coverage needs.[1]
For example, teen drivers typically find better auto insurance rates through a different insurance company than senior drivers. Below, you’ll find some of the cheapest insurance companies highlighted for different situations.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
State Farm
4.5
$92
$56
Drivers with a speeding ticket
USAA
4.5
$83
$51
Liability-only coverage
Auto-Owners
4.0
$89
$54
Full-coverage insurance
Best insurer for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$46/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$74/mo
State Farm has been in the insurance business for more than 100 years. If you have a speeding ticket in Greer, you may pay less on average with State Farm than you would with other insurers in the city. Additionally, State Farm offers lower average monthly rates to drivers with other incidents, like an accident or DUI.
Ventajas
Long history of providing car insurance
High AM Best rating
Contras
Gap insurance only available to drivers who finance their vehicles with State Farm
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$42/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$68/mo
Offering some of the cheapest car insurance policies in Greer, USAA’s one drawback is that only drivers with a sufficient military connection can join USAA. You must be a military member, veteran, or immediately related to someone who meets the criteria. The company has consistently high J.D. Power ratings in the Southeast region.[2] Plus, you can tap into a long list of available discounts to save even more on your car insurance costs.
Ventajas
Some of the cheapest average premiums for liability-only coverage in Greer
Many available discounts
Contras
Only available to military members, veterans, and their families
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$44/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$73/mo
Auto-Owners Insurance is one of the cheapest options for drivers choosing a full-coverage policy, based on Insurify data. In contrast to USAA, Auto-Owners Insurance coverage is available to everyone, regardless of military affiliation. But you might have to work with a local agent either in the agent’s office or over the phone to finalize your coverage.
Ventajas
Many available discounts
Plenty of optional coverages, including gap insurance
Contras
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings[2]
I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified
Unhappy with Renewal Costs
The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified
Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company
I've had zero issues!
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Greer
Getting cheap car insurance is a top priority for many drivers. Here’s how to lower your costs:
Shop around. The cost of car insurance varies by company. If you want to find the best rates for your situation, it’s necessary to compare quotes.
Raise your deductible. In general, opting for a higher deductible leads to a lower rate. If you can comfortably afford to pay a higher deductible after filing a claim, consider making this change.
Maintain a good credit score. A good credit history can mean lower car insurance costs. Consider building your credit score by making on-time bill payment a priority.
You can also look for insurers that offer discounts you’re likely to be eligible for.
“Taking advantage of available discounts, such as safe driver discounts or bundled policies, can further reduce premiums,” says Rikin Shah, licensed insurance agent and co-founder of online life insurance agency GetSure.
Find Car Insurance in Greer, South Carolina
Liability rates start at $42 per month
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Greer: USAA
Liability-only car insurancecovers the cost of damage and injuries you cause during an accident. Like many other states, South Carolina requires all drivers to purchase minimum liability limits.[3] While this coverage compensates the other driver for injuries and damages you cause in an accident, this type of coverage won’t help you repair your vehicle or pay for your medical bills.[4]
Greer drivers pay a monthly average of $150 for liability-only insurance. The following table shows the cheapest car insurance companies for liability-only coverage in Greer.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
42
Auto-Owners
44
State Farm
46
GEICO
49
Safeco
62
Nationwide
68
Allstate
71
State Auto
76
Travelers
77
Progressive
90
Midvale Home & Auto
91
Direct Auto
104
Liberty Mutual
112
Dairyland
134
The General
146
National General
155
AssuranceAmerica
166
Bristol West
169
GAINSCO
193
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Greer: USAA
Full-coverage auto insurance offers more financial protection than liability-only coverage. It includes comprehensive and collision coverage. Comprehensive covers incidents like theft, vandalism, weather damage, and falling objects hitting your car. After an at-fault accident, collision coverage can help pay for damage to your vehicle, and your liability policy will cover the other driver’s vehicle.[4]
If you lease or finance your vehicle, your lender might require you to carry a full-coverage policy.[4] But even if you don’t have to carry this insurance, it can provide worthwhile peace of mind for your wallet.
On average, full-coverage policies cost $202 per month for drivers living in Greer. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for full-coverage policies in Greer.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
68
Auto-Owners
73
State Farm
74
GEICO
80
Nationwide
103
Safeco
108
Allstate
116
Travelers
116
State Auto
133
Progressive
141
Midvale Home & Auto
147
Direct Auto
161
AssuranceAmerica
196
Liberty Mutual
204
National General
219
The General
246
Bristol West
283
Dairyland
286
GAINSCO
335
Car insurance requirements in South Carolina
South Carolina requires drivers to carry a minimum amount of car insurance to drive legally. Based on the South Carolina tort law, you must carry at least the state-minimum auto insurance coverage.[3]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist coverage
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability; $25,000 per accident for property damage liability
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Monthly rates start at $53 for drivers with an incident
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA
When you get a speeding ticket, you can usually expect to pay more for car insurance.[1] Even so, you can avoid overpaying by comparing quotes across multiple insurance companies.
Liability insurance for Greer drivers with a speeding ticket costs $226 per month for liability coverage and $304 per month for full coverage, on average.
The table below highlights the most affordable rates for drivers in Greer with a speeding ticket.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
USAA
42
56
Auto-Owners
44
60
State Farm
46
60
GEICO
49
65
Safeco
62
89
Nationwide
68
91
Allstate
71
94
Travelers
77
104
Progressive
90
124
Direct Auto
104
142
Liberty Mutual
112
159
Dairyland
134
183
The General
146
201
National General
155
207
AssuranceAmerica
166
234
Bristol West
169
228
GAINSCO
193
250
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA
At-fault accidents on your driving record are a red flag to insurance companies, which often leads to higher insurance costs.[1] If you cause an accident, expect your insurance costs to rise.
Liability insurance costs $227 per month, on average, for Greer drivers with an accident.
Check out the lowest average monthly quotes for Greer drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
USAA
42
58
Auto-Owners
44
61
State Farm
46
62
GEICO
49
67
Safeco
62
93
Nationwide
68
94
Allstate
71
97
Travelers
77
107
Progressive
90
128
Direct Auto
104
147
Liberty Mutual
112
165
Dairyland
134
188
The General
146
207
National General
155
217
AssuranceAmerica
166
237
Bristol West
169
232
GAINSCO
193
261
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: USAA
Driving under the influence is a serious issue that most insurance companies penalize with higher rates or nonrenewal.[5] For Greer-based drivers with a DUI, the average monthly quote for liability-only coverage is $257, and full coverage is $346.
Below are the top car insurance companies in Greer, South Carolina, for drivers with DUIs on their records.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
USAA
42
69
Auto-Owners
44
72
State Farm
46
75
GEICO
49
80
Safeco
62
101
Nationwide
68
111
Allstate
71
116
Travelers
77
126
Progressive
90
147
Direct Auto
104
170
Liberty Mutual
112
183
Dairyland
134
219
The General
146
238
National General
155
253
AssuranceAmerica
166
271
Bristol West
169
276
GAINSCO
193
315
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: USAA
Age can have an effect on your car insurance costs. In general, more experience behind the wheel leads to more affordable car insurance. While rates usually decrease around age 25, drivers older than 70 might start to see their rates climb again due to potentially decreased physical and mental capacities.[6]
The average monthly cost of liability-only insurance for Greer seniors is $116. Explore the cheapest coverage options for Greer seniors in the table below.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
USAA
53
33
Auto-Owners
56
34
State Farm
56
35
GEICO
62
38
Nationwide
75
50
Safeco
89
51
Travelers
89
59
Allstate
91
56
Progressive
99
63
Direct Auto
121
78
AssuranceAmerica
141
120
Liberty Mutual
163
89
National General
172
122
The General
195
116
Bristol West
221
132
Dairyland
225
105
GAINSCO
268
154
Cheapest car insurance for teens: USAA
Age translates into years of experience behind the wheel. Since young drivers have limited experience on the road, most insurance companies charge higher rates for teenage drivers. In general, rates remain relatively high until a driver hits age 25.[1]
Liability coverage costs $273 per month for teen drivers in Greer, on average.
The good news is that teens can take action to lower their car insurance costs. For example, teen drivers might choose to stay on their parents’ insurance, drive a safe vehicle, raise their deductible, or maintain good grades in school to get a good student discount.[7]
But you can still secure affordable rates as a teen driver by starting your search and comparing the most affordable policies for young Greer drivers, as shown below.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
USAA
114
70
Auto-Owners
123
74
GEICO
128
78
State Farm
129
80
Nationwide
179
118
Safeco
195
112
Allstate
207
126
Travelers
212
141
Progressive
257
164
Direct Auto
297
192
Liberty Mutual
349
192
AssuranceAmerica
381
323
The General
400
237
National General
421
298
Dairyland
471
221
Bristol West
477
285
GAINSCO
608
350
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Greer?
Drivers in Greer pay lower car insurance costs than drivers in other parts of the Palmetto State. On average, drivers in South Carolina pay $215 per month for car insurance. But drivers in Greer pay an average of $176 per month.
When compared to other cities, like Columbia and Charleston, drivers in Greer pay significantly less. The range of car insurance costs is partially tied to ZIP code-specific factors, like crime and traffic congestion.[1]
More cities in South Carolina
Explore the average monthly cost of car insurance for drivers in other South Carolina cities below.
Car insurance in Greer, South Carolina, costs an average of $202 per month for full coverage and $150 per month for liability coverage.
Which companies have the cheapest car insurance in Greer?
The cheapest car insurance companies in Greer are USAA, Auto-Owners, and State Farm. Their liability rates start at $42, $44, and $46 per month, respectively.
While these are the cheapest insurers, compare multiple quotes with the same coverage options to find the company that offers the coverage you need at the best price.
What are the best car insurance companies in Greer?
Among the top car insurance companies in Greer are USAA, Auto-Owners, and State Farm. Not only do these companies have the lowest average rates, according to Insurify data, but they balance solid J.D. Power scores in the Southeast region, high AM Best ratings, and top IQ Scores.
How much car insurance do you need in South Carolina?
South Carolina requires drivers to purchase minimum policy limits of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident for property damage liability. In addition, the state also requires uninsured motorist coverage at the same liability limits.[3]
Is South Carolina a no-fault state?
No. South Carolina is a tort, or at-fault, state. Drivers who cause accidents are responsible for paying for the damages and injuries of other parties through their liability coverage.[3]
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
