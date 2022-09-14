Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Incidents like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and DUIs can increase your car insurance rates. This is because car insurers perceive these violations as high-risk driving behavior that makes you more likely to file a claim in the future.

Here’s a look at how different incident types affect your car insurance rates.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA

Because speeding may increase your risk of losing control of your vehicle and causing a car accident, it can lead to higher premiums. Florence drivers with a speeding ticket pay an average cost of $303 per month for liability coverage.

Here’s an overview of the cheapest car insurers for drivers with a speeding ticket in Florence.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket USAA 64 85 Auto-Owners 68 93 State Farm 70 91 GEICO 75 99 Safeco 95 136 Nationwide 104 139 Allstate 109 144 Travelers 118 159 Progressive 138 190 Direct Auto 161 220 Liberty Mutual 173 246 Dairyland 207 283 The General 225 309 National General 238 317 AssuranceAmerica 256 361 Bristol West 261 352 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA

An at-fault accident may raise your car insurance rates for three to five years, so it’s a good idea to shop around, explore different coverage options, and find affordable auto insurance. Note that your car insurance premiums may not increase if you have accident forgiveness on your policy.

The average cost of liability coverage with an accident on your record is $304 per month. Below, you’ll find the cheapest insurance companies in Florence for drivers with an at-fault accident on their records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident USAA 64 88 Auto-Owners 68 95 State Farm 70 95 GEICO 75 103 Safeco 95 142 Nationwide 104 144 Allstate 109 150 Travelers 118 164 Progressive 138 197 Direct Auto 161 228 Liberty Mutual 173 255 Dairyland 207 290 The General 225 319 National General 238 333 AssuranceAmerica 256 366 Bristol West 261 358 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: USAA

A DUI is a serious traffic violation. In addition to fines and jail time, you may face higher rates than other drivers for an auto policy. And the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) might require you to purchase SR-22 insurance.

Florence drivers with a DUI on their record pay a monthly average of $104 for liability coverage. Here’s a look at the most affordable car insurance companies in Florence for drivers with DUIs.