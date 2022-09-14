>Seguros de Autos>South Carolina

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Florence, South Carolina (2024)

USAA offers the cheapest car insurance in Florence, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $64 per month.

Anna Baluch
Escrito porAnna Baluch
Photo of an Insurify author
Anna BaluchEscritora de seguros

Anna Baluch es una escritora autónoma de Cleveland con enfoques en seguros y finanzas personales. Disfruta escribir contenido educativo que ayuda a la gente que hagan decisiones inteligentes. Se puede ver sus obras por el internet en varias publicaciones bien conocidas, incluyendo Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, y The Balance.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en South Carolina

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $41/mes para solo responsabilidad y $83/mes para cobertura total en South Carolina.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Florence is known for the South Carolina Pecan Trail and Lynches River Park. Due to its prime location at the intersections of I-95 and I-20, it’s considered a busy hub for travelers and, as such, has higher car insurance rates than many other areas of the state.

If you live in Florence and are looking for car insurance, you might pay around $201 per month for a liability-only policy and $341 for full coverage. But you have ways to reduce your car insurance bill.

Here’s what you need to know about comparing quotes and finding affordable car insurance in Florence.

Datos Breves

  • The cheapest car insurance companies in Florence are USAA, Auto-Owners, and State Farm, with USAA offering the lowest average rate for a liability-only policy at $64 per month.

  • Even though Florence has fewer people than other cities in South Carolina, like Charleston, Columbia, and Mount Pleasant, its car insurance premiums are higher.

  • Drivers living in Florence with a suspended license must get their new insurer to file a certificate of insurance (SR-22) for three years from the date of the suspension.[1]

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Florence

Finding cheap auto insurance in Florence is important, but it takes some time and effort to lock in a great deal. You can start your search with the three insurers listed below.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
USAA4.5$83$51Military members and veterans
Allstate4.2$143$87Low-mileage drivers
GEICO4.2$98$60Young drivers
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for military members and veterans: USAA

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$64/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$104/mo

Florence has a rich military heritage and a significant veteran population. Fortunately, military members and veterans in the area, as well as their families, can lock in cheap car insurance coverage with USAA. To take advantage of an auto policy from USAA, you must have ties with the military community and become a member.

Ventajas

  • Drivers can save money with SafePilot, a usage-based car insurance program

  • A++ financial strength rating from AM Best

Contras

  • Must be an eligible military member or immediate family member to join USAA

  • No 24/7 customer service phone support

Read our USAA review
Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for low-mileage drivers: Allstate

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
833
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$109/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$178/mo

Around 30,000 adults live in Florence, including about 7,500 seniors who may only drive on occasion. Senior drivers and other South Carolinians who drive infrequently can find low car insurance rates with Allstate. While the car insurance company offers traditional car insurance, it also offers Milewise to provide pay-per-mile coverage, which can save you a lot of money if you don’t drive very often.

Ventajas

  • Traditional and pay-per-mile policies

  • Many discounts advertised

Contras

  • Several customer complaints to Better Business Bureau

  • Premiums can be high for drivers with traffic violations

Read our Allstate review
Carolyn - April 24, 2024
Verified

Change in Agency, Considering Switch

I've been with Allstate at the Welsh agency for the past 5 years and the service has been very good. However, since the retirement of my agent, I haven't had the same personal experience with the Carlisle agency and am considering switching to another company.
James - April 23, 2024
Verified

Recommend Allstate

Other than continually raising my rate, I consider them very good.
James - April 22, 2024
Verified

Good

Very good but expensive.

Best insurer for young drivers: GEICO

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$75/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$123/mo

Florence has many young drivers in its general population, thanks in part to colleges like Frances Marion University and Florence-Darlington College. Fortunately, GEICO offers a number of discounts for young drivers, like a driver’s education discount, a defensive driving discount, and a good student discount. These discounts can help young drivers score a good deal on an auto policy in Florence.

Ventajas

  • Advertised discounts for young drivers

  • Robust mobile app

Contras

  • No gap insurance

  • Limited agents available

Read our GEICO review
Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Florence

Each auto insurance company in South Carolina sets its own rates, so it’s a good idea to explore all your options. Here are several tips to help you secure the best deal on car insurance in Florence:

  • Shop around. Ask for car insurance quotes from at least three different companies. This way, you can hone in on the cheapest rate for your unique needs.

  • Take advantage of available discounts. Most car insurance companies offer a variety of discounts you might be eligible for. A few examples include multi-car discounts, anti-theft device discounts, and good driver discounts.

  • Consider pay-per-mile insurance. If you drive fewer than 10,000 miles per year, you may benefit from a pay-per-mile policy. You’ll pay only for the miles you drive.

  • Drive safely. Speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs can increase your car insurance rates dramatically. Practice responsible driving habits to reduce your risk of these violations.

  • Bundle. Some car insurers give you a discount if you bundle your auto policy with another type of insurance, like homeowners insurance, renters insurance, or motorcycle insurance.

Find Car Insurance in Florence, South Carolina

Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Florence: USAA

You must purchase liability insurance to drive legally in South Carolina. After an at-fault accident, your liability policy will cover the property damage and medical expenses of the other driver and their passengers.

The average rate for liability insurance in Florence is $201 per month. Here’s a look at the most affordable liability-only insurance companies in Florence, South Carolina.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA64
Auto-Owners68
State Farm70
GEICO75
Safeco95
Nationwide104
Allstate109
State Auto117
Travelers118
Progressive138
Midvale Home & Auto141
Direct Auto161
Liberty Mutual173
Dairyland207
The General225
National General238
AssuranceAmerica256
Bristol West261
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Florence: USAA

Full-coverage car insurance often includes three types of coverages: liability, collision, and comprehensive. While it’s usually optional, you may have to purchase this insurance if you have a loan or lease on your vehicle.

Full coverage is more expensive than liability insurance because of its enhanced protections. On average, Florence drivers pay $341 per month for full coverage. Here, you can see a collection of affordable insurers in the area.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA104
Auto-Owners112
State Farm114
GEICO123
Nationwide158
Safeco166
Allstate178
Travelers178
State Auto205
Progressive217
Midvale Home & Auto227
Direct Auto248
AssuranceAmerica301
Liberty Mutual314
National General337
The General379
Bristol West435
Dairyland440
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Florence car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in South Carolina

South Carolina is an at-fault, or tort, state. This means the at-fault driver must pay for the damage and injury costs of the drivers and passengers in the other vehicle(s). The Palmetto State requires drivers to carry bodily injury, property damage liability, and uninsured motorist coverage to drive legally.

You may also purchase optional auto insurance coverage for additional protection and peace of mind. If you’re unable to show proof of insurance, you’ll likely face legal and financial consequences.

Your insurance coverage must meet the following minimum requirements in South Carolina:

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist coverageEqual to the minimum amounts of liability coverage (25/50/25)

If you’d like to invest in coverage that extends beyond the required minimum, you might consider the following policies:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance can cover non-collision damages to your car, like theft, falling objects, severe weather, or vandalism.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays to repair your vehicle if you hit an object or another vehicle, regardless of who’s at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    Guaranteed asset protection, or gap coverage, can protect you if your car gets totaled and the estimated value of the car is less than the amount you still owe on the vehicle.

Shop for Car Insurance in Florence, SC

Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Incidents like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and DUIs can increase your car insurance rates. This is because car insurers perceive these violations as high-risk driving behavior that makes you more likely to file a claim in the future.

Here’s a look at how different incident types affect your car insurance rates.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA

Because speeding may increase your risk of losing control of your vehicle and causing a car accident, it can lead to higher premiums. Florence drivers with a speeding ticket pay an average cost of $303 per month for liability coverage.

Here’s an overview of the cheapest car insurers for drivers with a speeding ticket in Florence.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
USAA6485
Auto-Owners6893
State Farm7091
GEICO7599
Safeco95136
Nationwide104139
Allstate109144
Travelers118159
Progressive138190
Direct Auto161220
Liberty Mutual173246
Dairyland207283
The General225309
National General238317
AssuranceAmerica256361
Bristol West261352
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA

An at-fault accident may raise your car insurance rates for three to five years, so it’s a good idea to shop around, explore different coverage options, and find affordable auto insurance. Note that your car insurance premiums may not increase if you have accident forgiveness on your policy.

The average cost of liability coverage with an accident on your record is $304 per month. Below, you’ll find the cheapest insurance companies in Florence for drivers with an at-fault accident on their records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
USAA6488
Auto-Owners6895
State Farm7095
GEICO75103
Safeco95142
Nationwide104144
Allstate109150
Travelers118164
Progressive138197
Direct Auto161228
Liberty Mutual173255
Dairyland207290
The General225319
National General238333
AssuranceAmerica256366
Bristol West261358
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: USAA

A DUI is a serious traffic violation. In addition to fines and jail time, you may face higher rates than other drivers for an auto policy. And the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) might require you to purchase SR-22 insurance.

Florence drivers with a DUI on their record pay a monthly average of $104 for liability coverage. Here’s a look at the most affordable car insurance companies in Florence for drivers with DUIs.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
USAA64104
Auto-Owners68111
State Farm70114
GEICO75122
Safeco95155
Nationwide104170
Allstate109178
Travelers118193
Progressive138225
Direct Auto161263
Liberty Mutual173282
Dairyland207338
The General225367
National General238388
AssuranceAmerica256418
Bristol West261426
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: USAA

Slow reaction times, poor vision, and other reduced faculties make driving more challenging for many seniors. That’s why car insurance rates usually increase around age 70.

Senior drivers in Florence pay an overall monthly average of $210 for car insurance. To find affordable coverage as a senior in Florence, here’s an overview of the cheapest car insurance options in the area.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
USAA8150
Auto-Owners8652
State Farm8653
GEICO9558
Nationwide11576
Travelers13690
Safeco13779
Allstate13985
Progressive15297
Direct Auto186121
AssuranceAmerica217185
Liberty Mutual250138
National General265187
The General301179
Bristol West339204
Dairyland346163
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: USAA

Teenagers pay some of the highest insurance rates on the market. This is due to their relative inexperience and the increased likelihood of dangerous driving behaviors, like distracted driving and driving at night. Florence teen drivers pay an overall average of $493 per month for car insurance.

Fortunately, teens can save money if they stay on their parents’ policy or take advantage of a good student discount. The table below highlights the cheapest car insurance companies for teens and young drivers in Florence.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
USAA174107
Auto-Owners189115
GEICO197120
State Farm198122
Nationwide274181
Safeco300172
Allstate317194
Travelers325215
Progressive395251
Direct Auto458297
Liberty Mutual537296
AssuranceAmerica586498
The General616365
National General648458
Dairyland725341
Bristol West734440
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Find Car Insurance in Florence

Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Florence car insurance quotes by credit tier

Research shows that drivers with good to excellent credit usually file fewer claims than drivers with poor credit. This is why some insurance companies look at the credit history of prospective policyholders to help determine rates. Even though looking at credit histories is illegal in some states, South Carolina allows car insurance companies to consider them when offering policies.

The chart below shows how your credit tier can affect your rates in Florence.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Florence?

The average liability-only car insurance premiums in Florence are a bit more expensive than the national average. It’s also important to note that car insurance costs in South Carolina vary by city and ZIP code due to factors like population, weather conditions, and accident/crime rates.

More cities in South Carolina

Car insurance rates in Florence are higher than in many other communities in South Carolina. A liability-only policy in Florence costs $148 per month, on average.

Here’s an overview of the average monthly cost of liability-only and full-coverage car insurance in various cities in South Carolina and how they compare to Florence.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Anderson$254$148
Charleston$300$206
Columbia$273$178
Greenville$215$166
Lancaster$320$185
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Florence car insurance FAQs

Looking for more information to help you secure the best car insurance rates in Florence? The answers below can help.

  • How much is car insurance in Florence, South Carolina?

    The overall average cost of car insurance in Florence is $271. The average rate for liability-only coverage is $201 per month, and the average monthly rate for full coverage is $341. This makes Florence one of the most expensive cities in South Carolina for car insurance.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Florence?

    USAA, Auto-Owners, and State Farm offer the cheapest car insurance in Florence. They have respective monthly liability rates of $64, $68, and $70.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Florence?

    Allstate, USAA, and GEICO rank as three of the top insurers in Florence. Each insurer has an Insurify Quality Score of 4.2, 4.5, and 4.2, respectively. In addition, each of these national insurers ranks highly for customer service, discounts offered, and financial stability.

  • How much is car insurance per month in South Carolina?

    The overall average monthly rate for car insurance in South Carolina is $215. The average monthly rate for liability-only coverage is $164, and the average monthly rate for full coverage is $267.

  • What are the minimum South Carolina car insurance requirements?

    To drive legally in South Carolina, you must have insurance coverage that meets the state’s minimum requirements. These requirements include bodily injury liability ($25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident), property damage liability ($25,000 per accident), and uninsured motorist coverage equating to the minimum liability amounts of 25/50/25.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. South Carolina DMV. "Facts About Driving Uninsured."
Anna Baluch
Anna BaluchEscritora de seguros

Anna Baluch es una escritora autónoma de Cleveland con enfoques en seguros y finanzas personales. Disfruta escribir contenido educativo que ayuda a la gente que hagan decisiones inteligentes. Se puede ver sus obras por el internet en varias publicaciones bien conocidas, incluyendo Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, y The Balance.

Más información
linkedin

Compara cotizaciones de seguros de auto instantáneamente

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers