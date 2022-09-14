>Seguros de Autos>South Carolina

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Columbia, South Carolina (2024)

USAA offers the cheapest car insurance in Columbia, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $53 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en South Carolina

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $41/mes para solo responsabilidad y $83/mes para cobertura total en South Carolina.

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Columbia is the second-largest city in South Carolina, with a population of 139,698. Drivers in the states capital city pay $273 per month for full-coverage car insurance and $178 for liability-only policies, compared to the state averages of $267 for full coverage and $164 for liability only.

The citys population and location in Richland County, the county with the third-highest crash rate in the state, are likely factors in its higher-than-average auto insurance costs.

Still, Columbia drivers can find affordable car insurance by comparing quotes from multiple insurers, driving safely, and choosing safe vehicles. Here’s what you need to know about finding cheap car insurance in Columbia.

Datos Breves

  • USAA, Auto-Owners, and State Farm are the cheapest car insurance companies in Columbia.

  • Nearly 11% of drivers in South Carolina are on the road without insurance, according to data from the Insurance Research Council.

  • Richland County had the third-highest number of collisions in the state in 2021, and the fourth-highest number of fatalities, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Columbia

When looking for cheap car insurance in Columbia, it’s important to remember that the right auto insurance company for you varies based on your unique needs as a driver and your financial situation. If you’re looking for affordable coverage, consider the following companies.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
USAA4.5$83$51Drivers with an accident
State Farm4.5$92$56Teen drivers
Hugo3.3$54$48Infrequent drivers
  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Cheapest insurer for drivers with an accident: USAA

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$53/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage.
$86/mo

USAA offers all the standard coverage options, as well as uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage, personal injury protection (PIP) coverage, roadside assistance, and rental reimbursement. Eligible policyholders can earn significant discounts. Unfortunately, USAA only offers coverage for current, former, and reserve military members and their families.

Ventajas

  • Variety of discounts available, including good grade and multi-car discounts 

  • You can file claims and make policy changes through the mobile app

Contras

  • Only available to military members, veterans, and their families

  • Low average Better Business Bureau (BBB) customer reviews

Read our USAA review
Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Cheapest insurer for teen drivers: State Farm

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes.
$58/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage.
$95/mo

State Farm provides the standard range of auto insurance options. It also offers uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage, medical payments coverage, rental insurance, rideshare coverage, and emergency roadside service. Savings specifically for teens include good student, driver training, and student-away-at-school discounts.

Ventajas

  • Significant savings possible when bundling auto with life or property insurance

  • Easy policy management with mobile app

Contras

  • Negative BBB reviews

  • No gap insurance coverage

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Cheapest insurer for infrequent drivers: Hugo

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.3
A.M. Best: NR
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes.
$49/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage.
$62/mo

Founded in 2021, Hugo sells usage-based insurance in 13 states, including South Carolina. You can purchase liability coverage for as few as three days at a time, but policy terms range up to six months.

Depending on the plan you choose, you can turn your coverage on and off so you only pay for coverage on the days you drive. Not for everyone, this pay-as-you-drive insurance works best for infrequent drivers like retirees, remote workers, and city dwellers.

Ventajas

  • Option to turn coverage on and off

  • No down payment or deposit required

Contras

  • Fewer coverage options than standard insurers

  • Not the cheapest option for daily drivers

Read our Hugo review
Stephanie - April 21, 2024
Verified

Bad Business

My car's registration has been suspended because Hugo failed to report to the state that I have insurance.
Ronald - March 8, 2024
Verified

Hugo gradually increases prices like other insurance companies

I was initially fond of Hugo. However, over the past year, they have increased their rates by almost $1 per day, which amounts to $30 per month. This increase happened despite no changes on my end, except for turning 35, an age I thought would result in a decrease in my rates.
Leo - March 4, 2024
Verified

Great Option for Liability Coverage

Excellent.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Columbia

When calculating car insurance rates, insurance companies consider elements such as your driving record, vehicle type, age, and credit score.

To help you find affordable car insurance coverage in Columbia, you should consider the following tactics for saving money:

  • Choose a high deductible. Opt for higher deductibles, as this can lower your premium.

  • Bundle your policies. You can qualify for multi-policy discounts by bundling your car insurance with other policies, such as homeowners or renters insurance.

  • Drive a safe vehicle. Many insurers offer discounts for vehicles with safety features.

  • Ask about discounts. Inquire about discounts for safety features in your car, such as anti-theft devices and airbags.

  • Compare insurers. Shop around and compare quotes from multiple insurance companies to ensure you get the best rate.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Columbia: USAA

Liability-only car insurance provides coverage for any damages or injuries you cause others in an accident. It doesn’t provide coverage for your car. Rather, liability insurance includes bodily injury liability to cover medical expenses and legal costs for injuries to others, as well as property damage liability to cover repairs or replacement of damaged property.[1]

Liability insurance costs an average of $178 per month in Columbia.

The insurance companies that offer the cheapest liability-only car insurance policies for you depend on your driving history and other factors. The following table shows minimum coverage quotes from top insurers in Columbia.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance Company | Average Monthly Quote
USAA53
Auto-Owners56
State Farm58
GEICO63
Safeco79
Nationwide86
Allstate91
State Auto97
Travelers98
Progressive115
Midvale Home & Auto117
Direct Auto133
Liberty Mutual144
Dairyland172
The General186
National General198
AssuranceAmerica213
Bristol West217
GAINSCO247
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Columbia: USAA

In addition to liability insurance, full-coverage insurance includes collision and comprehensive coverage. Collision coverage kicks in to cover repairs to your vehicle after a collision with another vehicle or object, while comprehensive coverage applies to damage from theft, vandalism, natural disaster, and other non-collision incidents.

Full coverage costs more than liability-only insurance but may be worth it if you drive an expensive vehicle. If you finance or lease your car, your lender or leasing company will require you to buy full coverage.

In Columbia, full-coverage car insurance averages $273 per month. Here are monthly quotes from some top insurers in Columbia.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance Company | Average Monthly Quote
USAA86
Auto-Owners93
State Farm95
GEICO102
Nationwide131
Safeco138
Allstate148
Travelers148
State Auto170
Progressive180
Midvale Home & Auto189
Direct Auto206
AssuranceAmerica250
Liberty Mutual260
National General280
The General315
Bristol West361
Dairyland366
GAINSCO428
Estimate your Columbia car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in South Carolina

Like most states, South Carolina law requires drivers to carry a minimum amount of car insurance. Specifically, you must have bodily injury liability, property damage liability, and uninsured motorist coverage.[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident in bodily injury; $25,000 per accident in property damage

Optional coverages in South Carolina include:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for physical damage to your car resulting from colliding with an object, such as a tree or another vehicle. If the cost of repairing the car exceeds 75% of its actual cash value (ACV), the car likely qualifies as a total loss.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays for damage to your vehicle from various causes, including fire, vandalism, flooding, theft, and animals. It also includes coverage for broken glass and doesn’t typically require a deductible for safety glass repairs or replacements.[3]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured motorist insurance covers your injuries or property damage if the at-fault driver’s coverage limits are too low to cover your damages or medical bills.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Most driving incidents go on your driving record and can affect your auto insurance rates. These include speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI) charges, at-fault accidents, and other moving violations. The presence of these incidents on your record can indicate a greater likelihood of filing an insurance claim.[4]

For example, the average cost of full-coverage car insurance for Columbia drivers with clean records is $273 per month. But drivers with infractions on their records pay an average of $382 per month for the same coverage.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA

Though less significant than an accident or DUI, speeding tickets can cause your car insurance costs to increase. Insurance companies view speeding as a risky behavior that increases the likelihood of accidents, so they adjust premiums accordingly.

In Columbia, the average cost of car insurance with a speeding ticket is $411 per month for full coverage and $268 for liability-only policies. The following table shows the cheapest rates for drivers with speeding tickets.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance Company | Clean Driving Record | With Speeding Ticket
USAA5370
Auto-Owners5676
State Farm5876
GEICO6383
Safeco79113
Nationwide86115
Allstate91120
Travelers98132
Progressive115158
Direct Auto133181
Liberty Mutual144205
Dairyland172235
The General186256
National General198264
AssuranceAmerica213300
Bristol West217293
GAINSCO247320
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA

At-fault accidents can lead to substantial increases in your car insurance costs. Insurance companies consider these accidents as an indication of higher risk, which results in elevated premiums.

Drivers with an at-fault accident in Columbia pay average car insurance costs of $413 per month for full coverage and $269 for liability only. Here are quotes from top insurers for Columbia drivers with at-fault accidents on their records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance Company | Clean Driving Record | With Accident
USAA5373
Auto-Owners5678
State Farm5879
GEICO6387
Safeco79118
Nationwide86119
Allstate91125
Travelers98136
Progressive115164
Direct Auto133189
Liberty Mutual144212
Dairyland172241
The General186264
National General198277
AssuranceAmerica213305
Bristol West217298
GAINSCO247334
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: USAA

Due to the severity of the offense, a DUI greatly affects car insurance costs. Insurance companies view DUIs as a significant red flag for bad driving behavior that can lead to filing future claims. If you have a DUI on your record, you can expect your insurance premiums to increase substantially.

In Columbia, car insurance for drivers with DUIs averages $468 per month for full coverage and $305 for liability only. Many companies in Columbia still provide affordable insurance for drivers with a DUI. Here are monthly quotes from some top insurance companies.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance Company | Clean Driving Record | With DUI
USAA5386
Auto-Owners5691
State Farm5895
GEICO63103
Safeco79129
Nationwide86140
Allstate91148
Travelers98160
Progressive115188
Direct Auto133217
Liberty Mutual144235
Dairyland172281
The General186304
National General198323
AssuranceAmerica213348
Bristol West217354
GAINSCO247403
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: USAA

Car insurance rates typically decrease once drivers reach 25, thanks to more experience driving and reduced risky behavior. But insurance premiums tend to increase again slightly when drivers reach around age 70, partially due to potentially declining physical abilities and a heightened vulnerability to accidents.

Senior drivers in Columbia can still find affordable coverage. The average rate for full coverage for Columbia seniors is $212 per month, and liability-only policies average $138 per month, according to Insurify data. Here are average monthly quotes for senior drivers from some top insurance companies in Columbia.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance Company | Full Coverage | Liability Only
USAA6741
Auto-Owners7143
State Farm7144
GEICO7948
Nationwide9663
Travelers11375
Safeco11465
Allstate11671
Progressive12680
Direct Auto154100
AssuranceAmerica180154
Liberty Mutual207115
National General220156
The General250148
Bristol West282169
Dairyland288135
GAINSCO342197
Cheapest car insurance for teens: USAA

Car insurance rates for teenage drivers are typically much higher than premiums for adults due to the increased risk associated with inexperienced drivers.

In Columbia, car insurance rates for teen drivers average $497 per month for full coverage and $324 for liability only.

To obtain the cheapest car insurance as a teen, consider staying on your parents’ insurance policy, as it often offers more favorable rates. You can also opt for a car with good safety features to lower insurance costs.[5] Lastly, you can qualify for a good student discount by maintaining good grades.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance Company | Full Coverage | Liability Only
USAA14489
Auto-Owners15795
GEICO163101
State Farm165101
Nationwide227149
Safeco250143
Allstate264162
Travelers270179
Progressive327209
Direct Auto381246
Liberty Mutual445246
AssuranceAmerica486414
The General512302
National General538381
Dairyland603283
Bristol West609366
GAINSCO777448
Columbia car insurance quotes by credit tier

In the state of South Carolina, car insurance companies can consider credit history when determining premiums. Having excellent or good credit scores can lead to lower rates, and poor credit scores generally result in higher rates.[6]

On average, South Carolina drivers with excellent credit pay $271 per month for coverage.

Rates by Credit Tier

Is car insurance more expensive in Columbia?

Car insurance rates vary by location, and Columbia, South Carolina, drivers have higher car insurance rates than the state’s average costs.

The average cost of minimum coverage in Columbia is $178, while full coverage averages $273 per month. By comparison, the state averages are $164 and $267.

More cities in South Carolina

“In pricing insurance, insurance companies rate coverage by state, city, and even down to the ZIP code level in larger municipalities,” says Mark Friedlander, director of corporate communications at the Insurance Information Institute. “Specific location rating factors typically include weather hazards, accident frequency and severity, theft and vandalism rates, and the costs of repairs.”

The following table shows average monthly car insurance rates in other South Carolina cities.

City | Full Coverage | Liability Only
Charleston$300$206
Greenville$215$166
Lexington$223$161
Myrtle Beach$190$147
North Charleston$329$227
Rock Hill$294$193
Summerville$314$210
Columbia car insurance FAQs

Finding affordable coverage doesn’t have to feel difficult. The information below should help you navigate the process of finding car insurance in Columbia, South Carolina.

  • How much is car insurance in Columbia?

    On average, drivers in Columbia spend $273 per month for full-coverage insurance, while liability coverage comes in at $178 per month. Your actual rate will vary depending on multiple factors, including your ZIP code, gender, age, driving record, and more.

  • What company has the cheapest car insurance in Columbia?

    USAA is the cheapest car insurance company in South Carolina, with liability rates starting at $53 per month. But USAA may not be an option for all drivers.

    Columbia motorists can also find affordable coverage through Auto-Owners and State Farm, which have liability-only rates as low as $56 and $58 per month.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Columbia?

    With an A++ (Superior) rating from AM Best, an IQ Score of 4.5 out of 5, and cheap average rates, USAA is one of the best car insurance companies in Columbia. State Farm also earned an A++ rating from AM Best and also has a high IQ Score of 4.5.

  • How much car insurance do you need in South Carolina?

    The state’s minimum requirements include $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability, and uninsured motorist coverage equal to the bodily injury and property damage requirements. You need to at least carry the minimum required insurance to drive legally in the state.

  • Is South Carolina a no-fault state?

    No. South Carolina is an at-fault, or tort, state, which means the driver responsible for an accident — typically through their insurer — must cover the costs of any property damage or injury they caused the other driver and their passengers.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage."
  2. South Carolina Department of Insurance. "Automobile Insurance."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "What is covered by collision and comprehensive auto insurance?."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  5. Insurance Information Institute. "How to save money on car insurance."
  6. Experian. "Which States Restrict the Use of Credit Scores in Determining Insurance Rates?."

