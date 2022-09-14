Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Most driving incidents go on your driving record and can affect your auto insurance rates. These include speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI) charges, at-fault accidents, and other moving violations. The presence of these incidents on your record can indicate a greater likelihood of filing an insurance claim.[4]

For example, the average cost of full-coverage car insurance for Columbia drivers with clean records is $273 per month. But drivers with infractions on their records pay an average of $382 per month for the same coverage.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA

Though less significant than an accident or DUI, speeding tickets can cause your car insurance costs to increase. Insurance companies view speeding as a risky behavior that increases the likelihood of accidents, so they adjust premiums accordingly.

In Columbia, the average cost of car insurance with a speeding ticket is $411 per month for full coverage and $268 for liability-only policies. The following table shows the cheapest rates for drivers with speeding tickets.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket USAA 53 70 Auto-Owners 56 76 State Farm 58 76 GEICO 63 83 Safeco 79 113 Nationwide 86 115 Allstate 91 120 Travelers 98 132 Progressive 115 158 Direct Auto 133 181 Liberty Mutual 144 205 Dairyland 172 235 The General 186 256 National General 198 264 AssuranceAmerica 213 300 Bristol West 217 293 GAINSCO 247 320

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA

At-fault accidents can lead to substantial increases in your car insurance costs. Insurance companies consider these accidents as an indication of higher risk, which results in elevated premiums.

Drivers with an at-fault accident in Columbia pay average car insurance costs of $413 per month for full coverage and $269 for liability only. Here are quotes from top insurers for Columbia drivers with at-fault accidents on their records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident USAA 53 73 Auto-Owners 56 78 State Farm 58 79 GEICO 63 87 Safeco 79 118 Nationwide 86 119 Allstate 91 125 Travelers 98 136 Progressive 115 164 Direct Auto 133 189 Liberty Mutual 144 212 Dairyland 172 241 The General 186 264 National General 198 277 AssuranceAmerica 213 305 Bristol West 217 298 GAINSCO 247 334

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: USAA

Due to the severity of the offense, a DUI greatly affects car insurance costs. Insurance companies view DUIs as a significant red flag for bad driving behavior that can lead to filing future claims. If you have a DUI on your record, you can expect your insurance premiums to increase substantially.

In Columbia, car insurance for drivers with DUIs averages $468 per month for full coverage and $305 for liability only. Many companies in Columbia still provide affordable insurance for drivers with a DUI. Here are monthly quotes from some top insurance companies.