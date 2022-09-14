Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en South Carolina
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $41/mes para solo responsabilidad y $83/mes para cobertura total en South Carolina.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Columbia is the second-largest city in South Carolina, with a population of 139,698. Drivers in the state’s capital city pay $273 per month for full-coverage car insurance and $178 for liability-only policies, compared to the state averages of $267 for full coverage and $164 for liability only.
The city’s population and location in Richland County, the county with the third-highest crash rate in the state, are likely factors in its higher-than-average auto insurance costs.
Still, Columbia drivers can find affordable car insurance by comparing quotes from multiple insurers, driving safely, and choosing safe vehicles. Here’s what you need to know about finding cheap car insurance in Columbia.
Datos Breves
USAA, Auto-Owners, and State Farm are the cheapest car insurance companies in Columbia.
Nearly 11% of drivers in South Carolina are on the road without insurance, according to data from the Insurance Research Council.
Richland County had the third-highest number of collisions in the state in 2021, and the fourth-highest number of fatalities, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Columbia
When looking for cheap car insurance in Columbia, it’s important to remember that the right auto insurance company for you varies based on your unique needs as a driver and your financial situation. If you’re looking for affordable coverage, consider the following companies.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
USAA
4.5
$83
$51
Drivers with an accident
State Farm
4.5
$92
$56
Teen drivers
Hugo
3.3
$54
$48
Infrequent drivers
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
Cheapest insurer for drivers with an accident: USAA
4.5
JD Power
880
Liability Only
$53/mo
Full Coverage
$86/mo
USAA offers all the standard coverage options, as well as uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage, personal injury protection (PIP) coverage, roadside assistance, and rental reimbursement. Eligible policyholders can earn significant discounts. Unfortunately, USAA only offers coverage for current, former, and reserve military members and their families.
Ventajas
Variety of discounts available, including good grade and multi-car discounts
You can file claims and make policy changes through the mobile app
Contras
Only available to military members, veterans, and their families
Low average Better Business Bureau (BBB) customer reviews
4.5
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$58/mo
Full Coverage
$95/mo
State Farm provides the standard range of auto insurance options. It also offers uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage, medical payments coverage, rental insurance, rideshare coverage, and emergency roadside service. Savings specifically for teens include good student, driver training, and student-away-at-school discounts.
Ventajas
Significant savings possible when bundling auto with life or property insurance
3.3
A.M. Best
NR
Liability Only
$49/mo
Full Coverage
$62/mo
Founded in 2021, Hugo sells usage-based insurance in 13 states, including South Carolina. You can purchase liability coverage for as few as three days at a time, but policy terms range up to six months.
Depending on the plan you choose, you can turn your coverage on and off so you only pay for coverage on the days you drive. Not for everyone, this pay-as-you-drive insurance works best for infrequent drivers like retirees, remote workers, and city dwellers.
My car's registration has been suspended because Hugo failed to report to the state that I have insurance.
Ronald - March 8, 2024
Verified
Hugo gradually increases prices like other insurance companies
I was initially fond of Hugo. However, over the past year, they have increased their rates by almost $1 per day, which amounts to $30 per month. This increase happened despite no changes on my end, except for turning 35, an age I thought would result in a decrease in my rates.
Leo - March 4, 2024
Verified
Great Option for Liability Coverage
Excellent.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Columbia
When calculating car insurance rates, insurance companies consider elements such as your driving record, vehicle type, age, and credit score.
To help you find affordable car insurance coverage in Columbia, you should consider the following tactics for saving money:
Drive a safe vehicle. Many insurers offer discounts for vehicles with safety features.
Ask about discounts. Inquire about discounts for safety features in your car, such as anti-theft devices and airbags.
Compare insurers. Shop around and compare quotes from multiple insurance companies to ensure you get the best rate.
Find Car Insurance in Columbia, SC
Liability rates start at $53 per month
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Columbia: USAA
Liability-only car insurance provides coverage for any damages or injuries you cause others in an accident. It doesn’t provide coverage for your car. Rather, liability insurance includes bodily injury liability to cover medical expenses and legal costs for injuries to others, as well as property damage liability to cover repairs or replacement of damaged property.[1]
Liability insurance costs an average of $178 per month in Columbia.
The insurance companies that offer the cheapest liability-only car insurance policies for you depend on your driving history and other factors. The following table shows minimum coverage quotes from top insurers in Columbia.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
53
Auto-Owners
56
State Farm
58
GEICO
63
Safeco
79
Nationwide
86
Allstate
91
State Auto
97
Travelers
98
Progressive
115
Midvale Home & Auto
117
Direct Auto
133
Liberty Mutual
144
Dairyland
172
The General
186
National General
198
AssuranceAmerica
213
Bristol West
217
GAINSCO
247
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Columbia: USAA
In addition to liability insurance, full-coverage insurance includes collision and comprehensive coverage. Collision coverage kicks in to cover repairs to your vehicle after a collision with another vehicle or object, while comprehensive coverage applies to damage from theft, vandalism, natural disaster, and other non-collision incidents.
Full coverage costs more than liability-only insurance but may be worth it if you drive an expensive vehicle. If you finance or lease your car, your lender or leasing company will require you to buy full coverage.
In Columbia, full-coverage car insurance averages $273 per month. Here are monthly quotes from some top insurers in Columbia.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
86
Auto-Owners
93
State Farm
95
GEICO
102
Nationwide
131
Safeco
138
Allstate
148
Travelers
148
State Auto
170
Progressive
180
Midvale Home & Auto
189
Direct Auto
206
AssuranceAmerica
250
Liberty Mutual
260
National General
280
The General
315
Bristol West
361
Dairyland
366
GAINSCO
428
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident in bodily injury; $25,000 per accident in property damage
Optional coverages in South Carolina include:
Collision coverage
Collision coverage pays for physical damage to your car resulting from colliding with an object, such as a tree or another vehicle. If the cost of repairing the car exceeds 75% of its actual cash value (ACV), the car likely qualifies as a total loss.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage pays for damage to your vehicle from various causes, including fire, vandalism, flooding, theft, and animals. It also includes coverage for broken glass and doesn’t typically require a deductible for safety glass repairs or replacements.[3]
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
Uninsured motorist insurance covers your injuries or property damage if the at-fault driver’s coverage limits are too low to cover your damages or medical bills.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
For example, the average cost of full-coverage car insurance for Columbia drivers with clean records is $273 per month. But drivers with infractions on their records pay an average of $382 per month for the same coverage.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA
Though less significant than an accident or DUI, speeding tickets can cause your car insurance costs to increase. Insurance companies view speeding as a risky behavior that increases the likelihood of accidents, so they adjust premiums accordingly.
In Columbia, the average cost of car insurance with a speeding ticket is $411 per month for full coverage and $268 for liability-only policies. The following table shows the cheapest rates for drivers with speeding tickets.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
USAA
53
70
Auto-Owners
56
76
State Farm
58
76
GEICO
63
83
Safeco
79
113
Nationwide
86
115
Allstate
91
120
Travelers
98
132
Progressive
115
158
Direct Auto
133
181
Liberty Mutual
144
205
Dairyland
172
235
The General
186
256
National General
198
264
AssuranceAmerica
213
300
Bristol West
217
293
GAINSCO
247
320
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA
At-fault accidents can lead to substantial increases in your car insurance costs. Insurance companies consider these accidents as an indication of higher risk, which results in elevated premiums.
Drivers with an at-fault accident in Columbia pay average car insurance costs of $413 per month for full coverage and $269 for liability only. Here are quotes from top insurers for Columbia drivers with at-fault accidents on their records.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
USAA
53
73
Auto-Owners
56
78
State Farm
58
79
GEICO
63
87
Safeco
79
118
Nationwide
86
119
Allstate
91
125
Travelers
98
136
Progressive
115
164
Direct Auto
133
189
Liberty Mutual
144
212
Dairyland
172
241
The General
186
264
National General
198
277
AssuranceAmerica
213
305
Bristol West
217
298
GAINSCO
247
334
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: USAA
Due to the severity of the offense, a DUI greatly affects car insurance costs. Insurance companies view DUIs as a significant red flag for bad driving behavior that can lead to filing future claims. If you have a DUI on your record, you can expect your insurance premiums to increase substantially.
In Columbia, car insurance for drivers with DUIs averages $468 per month for full coverage and $305 for liability only. Many companies in Columbia still provide affordable insurance for drivers with a DUI. Here are monthly quotes from some top insurance companies.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
USAA
53
86
Auto-Owners
56
91
State Farm
58
95
GEICO
63
103
Safeco
79
129
Nationwide
86
140
Allstate
91
148
Travelers
98
160
Progressive
115
188
Direct Auto
133
217
Liberty Mutual
144
235
Dairyland
172
281
The General
186
304
National General
198
323
AssuranceAmerica
213
348
Bristol West
217
354
GAINSCO
247
403
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: USAA
Car insurance rates typically decrease once drivers reach 25, thanks to more experience driving and reduced risky behavior. But insurance premiums tend to increase again slightly when drivers reach around age 70, partially due to potentially declining physical abilities and a heightened vulnerability to accidents.
Senior drivers in Columbia can still find affordable coverage. The average rate for full coverage for Columbia seniors is $212 per month, and liability-only policies average $138 per month, according to Insurify data. Here are average monthly quotes for senior drivers from some top insurance companies in Columbia.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
USAA
67
41
Auto-Owners
71
43
State Farm
71
44
GEICO
79
48
Nationwide
96
63
Travelers
113
75
Safeco
114
65
Allstate
116
71
Progressive
126
80
Direct Auto
154
100
AssuranceAmerica
180
154
Liberty Mutual
207
115
National General
220
156
The General
250
148
Bristol West
282
169
Dairyland
288
135
GAINSCO
342
197
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: USAA
Car insurance rates for teenage drivers are typically much higher than premiums for adults due to the increased risk associated with inexperienced drivers.
In Columbia, car insurance rates for teen drivers average $497 per month for full coverage and $324 for liability only.
To obtain the cheapest car insurance as a teen, consider staying on your parents’ insurance policy, as it often offers more favorable rates. You can also opt for a car with good safety features to lower insurance costs.[5] Lastly, you can qualify for a good student discount by maintaining good grades.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
USAA
144
89
Auto-Owners
157
95
GEICO
163
101
State Farm
165
101
Nationwide
227
149
Safeco
250
143
Allstate
264
162
Travelers
270
179
Progressive
327
209
Direct Auto
381
246
Liberty Mutual
445
246
AssuranceAmerica
486
414
The General
512
302
National General
538
381
Dairyland
603
283
Bristol West
609
366
GAINSCO
777
448
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
On average, South Carolina drivers with excellent credit pay $271 per month for coverage.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Columbia?
Car insurance rates vary by location, and Columbia, South Carolina, drivers have higher car insurance rates than the state’s average costs.
The average cost of minimum coverage in Columbia is $178, while full coverage averages $273 per month. By comparison, the state averages are $164 and $267.
More cities in South Carolina
“In pricing insurance, insurance companies rate coverage by state, city, and even down to the ZIP code level in larger municipalities,” says Mark Friedlander, director of corporate communications at the Insurance Information Institute. “Specific location rating factors typically include weather hazards, accident frequency and severity, theft and vandalism rates, and the costs of repairs.”
The following table shows average monthly car insurance rates in other South Carolina cities.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Columbia car insurance FAQs
Finding affordable coverage doesn’t have to feel difficult. The information below should help you navigate the process of finding car insurance in Columbia, South Carolina.
How much is car insurance in Columbia?
On average, drivers in Columbia spend $273 per month for full-coverage insurance, while liability coverage comes in at $178 per month. Your actual rate will vary depending on multiple factors, including your ZIP code, gender, age, driving record, and more.
What company has the cheapest car insurance in Columbia?
USAA is the cheapest car insurance company in South Carolina, with liability rates starting at $53 per month. But USAA may not be an option for all drivers.
Columbia motorists can also find affordable coverage through Auto-Owners and State Farm, which have liability-only rates as low as $56 and $58 per month.
What are the best car insurance companies in Columbia?
With an A++ (Superior) rating from AM Best, an IQ Score of 4.5 out of 5, and cheap average rates, USAA is one of the best car insurance companies in Columbia. State Farm also earned an A++ rating from AM Best and also has a high IQ Score of 4.5.
How much car insurance do you need in South Carolina?
The state’s minimum requirements include $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability, and uninsured motorist coverage equal to the bodily injury and property damage requirements. You need to at least carry the minimum required insurance to drive legally in the state.
Is South Carolina a no-fault state?
No. South Carolina is an at-fault, or tort, state, which means the driver responsible for an accident — typically through their insurer — must cover the costs of any property damage or injury they caused the other driver and their passengers.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.