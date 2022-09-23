Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify
Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.
Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en South Carolina
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $41/mes para solo responsabilidad y $83/mes para cobertura total en South Carolina.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
South Carolina drivers pay 19% more for full-coverage car insurance than the average American driver. Overall, South Carolina drivers pay an average of $267 per month for full-coverage insurance and $164 per month for liability-only coverage. In fact, South Carolina is the sixth most-expensive state for car insurance, according to Insurify data.
Extreme weather, rising repair costs, and multiple other factors contribute to the state's high insurance prices. Nearly 11% of drivers in South Carolina are uninsured, according to the Insurance Research Council. And Insurify data indicates that South Carolina had the most traffic accidents of any state in 2022. The Palmetto State's accident rate is significantly higher than the national average.
Comparing car insurance quotes from multiple companies is the best way for South Carolina drivers to find the coverage they need at affordable prices.
Datos Breves
The overall average South Carolina car insurance cost for is $215 per month.
Drivers in Anderson, South Carolina, have the cheapest average rates for car insurance in the state.
USAA, Auto-Owners, and State Farm offer the cheapest auto insurance policies in South Carolina.
What’s the average cost of car insurance in South Carolina?
South Carolina drivers pay an average of $267 per month for full-coverage insurance and $164 per month for liability-only coverage. It shouldn’t be surprising, then, that South Carolina’s auto insurance average is higher than the national rates of $213 and $104, respectively.
“It can be different from state to state,” says Loretta Worters, vice president of media relations at the Insurance Information Institute. Worters says that geography and weather events often play a factor in how insurers price auto policies.
“For example, in Texas, they have a lot of hail that damages cars, so [auto insurance rates] may be higher than a place like Iowa,” Worters says.
South Carolina has a 79.9% chance that a tropical storm will make landfall in any given year, which poses a risk to property in the state’s coastal area, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.[1] This high chance of tropical storms may contribute to higher car insurance rates for the state.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in South Carolina
Liability policies start at $51/mo.
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Average South Carolina car insurance rates by city
Car insurance rates vary among cities in South Carolina. Insurers consider your area’s rates of accidents and theft when setting your car insurance premiums.[2]
“Urban areas such as Charleston, for example, tend to have higher average rates, since more vehicles on the road means a higher chance of getting into an accident,” Worters says.
Urban areas also tend to have more crime, such as cars being stolen or broken into, and insurers factor those rates into premiums as well.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Average South Carolina car insurance rates by insurance company
Insurers have their own formulas and algorithms to determine a driver’s car insurance policy costs.[3] It’s all about calculating risk while weighing what the average consumer is willing to pay for coverage.
USAA and Auto-Owners offer the lowest average liability-only rates for car insurance in South Carolina, at $51 and $54 a month, respectively. The following table illustrates rates from top insurance companies operating in South Carolina.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
USAA
83
51
Auto-Owners
89
54
State Farm
92
56
GEICO
98
60
Nationwide
127
82
Safeco
132
76
Allstate
143
87
Travelers
144
94
State Auto
163
92
Progressive
174
109
Midvale Home & Auto
186
111
Direct Auto
204
128
AssuranceAmerica
242
205
Liberty Mutual
254
139
National General
268
188
The General
307
179
Dairyland
344
159
Bristol West
350
208
GAINSCO
411
238
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Average South Carolina car insurance rates by age
Insurers consider teenage drivers without much experience as a higher risk, so they typically charge them higher premiums as a result.[4] Teenage drivers in South Carolina pay $477 a month, on average, for car insurance. However, these average rates drop 81% once you reach your 20s.
Age
Average Monthly Quote
Teenagers
$477
20s
$261
30s
$236
40s
$215
50s
$196
60s
$175
70s
$191
80s
$226
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Average South Carolina car insurance rates by gender
Many insurance companies factor your gender when setting your car insurance premiums, and male drivers typically pay more.[2] This is because, statistically, men are more likely to get into more, and more severe, traffic accidents. The following table illustrates the cost differences between average monthly rates for men and women in South Carolina.
Driver Gender
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Men
$271
$167
Women
$264
$162
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Average South Carolina car insurance rates by marital status
If you’re unmarried in South Carolina, you’ll pay more than married drivers. Married drivers may pay less because they’re more likely to own multiple vehicles that can qualify them for a discount. The following table illustrates the differences in average monthly liability rates for South Carolina drivers based on marital status.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Married
Single
USAA
51
51
Auto-Owners
54
54
State Farm
56
56
GEICO
60
60
Safeco
75
76
Nationwide
81
82
Allstate
86
87
Travelers
93
94
Progressive
108
109
Direct Auto
127
128
Liberty Mutual
138
139
Dairyland
158
159
The General
178
179
National General
187
188
AssuranceAmerica
203
205
Bristol West
206
208
GAINSCO
236
238
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Average South Carolina car insurance rates by driving record
In South Carolina, if you have a clean record, you may pay less on average for full coverage or liability-only insurance than somebody who has a DUI on their record. Speeding tickets and at-fault accidents can also affect your premiums in South Carolina. Drivers with these spots on their records pay 33% and 43% more, respectively, for liability-only insurance.
The following table shows examples of how different motor vehicle violations can affect monthly liability insurance rates for South Carolina drivers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Record
Speeding Ticket
At-Fault Accident
DUI
USAA
51
68
70
83
Auto-Owners
54
74
75
88
State Farm
56
73
76
91
GEICO
60
79
83
98
Safeco
76
109
114
124
Nationwide
82
110
114
134
Allstate
87
115
119
142
Travelers
94
127
131
153
Progressive
109
150
155
178
Direct Auto
128
175
181
209
Liberty Mutual
139
198
205
227
Dairyland
159
218
223
259
The General
179
246
254
292
National General
188
251
263
307
AssuranceAmerica
205
289
293
335
Bristol West
208
281
286
339
GAINSCO
238
308
321
388
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Average South Carolina car insurance rates by credit
If you’ve been thinking you should raise your credit score, it should pay off — not just with better terms for loans but also with your car insurance premiums. Insurance companies assume that if your credit score is high, your odds of filing a claim are lower.[5]
In South Carolina, drivers with poor credit pay $305 a month on average for full coverage, compared to $212 for drivers with excellent credit. Liability-only coverage differences are similar. Drivers with bad credit pay $187 for liability coverage versus $130 for those with excellent credit.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Excellent
Good
Average
Poor
Auto-Owners
42
51
55
75
USAA
43
48
51
61
State Farm
44
52
58
76
GEICO
50
56
62
69
Safeco
66
75
79
84
Nationwide
70
77
84
90
Allstate
72
82
87
96
Travelers
78
89
94
105
Progressive
90
106
109
122
Liberty Mutual
108
130
148
167
Direct Auto
113
122
126
137
Dairyland
135
156
157
186
The General
152
170
178
210
National General
160
184
186
220
AssuranceAmerica
174
203
202
240
Bristol West
177
194
207
232
GAINSCO
202
230
238
279
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
South Carolina minimum car insurance requirements
Every state regulates insurance a little differently; there’s no national standard.
South Carolina’s minimum car insurance requirements are as follows:[6]
$25,000 per person for bodily injury liability
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability
$25,000 per accident for property damage liability
Uninsured motorist coverage at the liability requirement limits
Here’s what to know about South Carolina’s minimum car insurance requirements.[6]
Bodily injury liability
If you injure somebody else in a car accident your insurance will pay for their medical expenses, up to the policy limits.
Property damage liability
This coverage provides protection if you damage another car or some other property in a car accident.
Uninsured motorists coverage
This protects you, the policyholder. If a hit-and-run driver or uninsured driver injures you or damages your car, uninsured motorist coverage pays for medical expenses and repairs, up to the policy limit.
Underinsured motorists coverage
This pays for your injuries or car’s damage if the at-fault driver doesn’t have enough insurance to compensate you for your medical care or repairs. South Carolina doesn’t require underinsured motorist coverage, but the state requires that insurance companies offer underinsured motorists coverage to drivers.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in South Carolina
Unlock savings and discounts when you compare quotes through Insurify
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
South Carolina car insurance FAQs
Insurify answers your questions about buying car insurance in South Carolina.
What’s the average cost of car insurance in South Carolina?
Drivers in South Carolina pay an average of $267 per month for full-coverage insurance and $164 a month for liability-only coverage.
What factors affect car insurance costs in South Carolina?
South Carolina is like every state in the country: Insurers calculate premiums based on everything from a policyholder’s age, gender, and credit score to marital status. But a state’s geography does factor in, as well. If you live in a rural part of South Carolina, where there are fewer people and cars, you’ll probably pay less than somebody in a more-populated city.[2]
Do car insurance rates vary by county in South Carolina?
Car rates do vary by county in South Carolina, though it has more to do with the city and geographical terrain than the county line. For instance, if your county has a big city known for crime and accidents, you may pay more.[2]
What are the best auto insurance companies in South Carolina?
New Jersey Manufacturers and USAA are two of the best insurance companies in South Carolina. However, the best insurer for you will depend on your coverage needs and budget when you shop for car insurance.
Is car insurance required in South Carolina?
Yes. To drive legally in the state, you must purchase bodily injury liability, property damage liability, and uninsured motorist coverage. Insurance companies must offer you underinsured motorist coverage — typically with a $200 deductible — but you don’t have to buy it.[6]