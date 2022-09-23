>Seguros de Autos>South Carolina

Average Car Insurance Cost in South Carolina (2024)

Drivers in South Carolina pay $164 a month, on average, for liability-only car insurance.

Courtney Mikulski
Editado porCourtney Mikulski
Courtney Mikulski
Courtney MikulskiSenior Editor, Auto

  • Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales

  • Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify

Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en South Carolina

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $41/mes para solo responsabilidad y $83/mes para cobertura total en South Carolina.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

South Carolina drivers pay 19% more for full-coverage car insurance than the average American driver. Overall, South Carolina drivers pay an average of $267 per month for full-coverage insurance and $164 per month for liability-only coverage. In fact, South Carolina is the sixth most-expensive state for car insurance, according to Insurify data.

Extreme weather, rising repair costs, and multiple other factors contribute to the state's high insurance prices. Nearly 11% of drivers in South Carolina are uninsured, according to the Insurance Research Council. And Insurify data indicates that South Carolina had the most traffic accidents of any state in 2022. The Palmetto State's accident rate is significantly higher than the national average.

Comparing car insurance quotes from multiple companies is the best way for South Carolina drivers to find the coverage they need at affordable prices.

Datos Breves

  • The overall average South Carolina car insurance cost for is $215 per month.

  • Drivers in Anderson, South Carolina, have the cheapest average rates for car insurance in the state.

  • USAA, Auto-Owners, and State Farm offer the cheapest auto insurance policies in South Carolina.

What’s the average cost of car insurance in South Carolina?

South Carolina drivers pay an average of $267 per month for full-coverage insurance and $164 per month for liability-only coverage. It shouldn’t be surprising, then, that South Carolina’s auto insurance average is higher than the national rates of $213 and $104, respectively.

“It can be different from state to state,” says Loretta Worters, vice president of media relations at the Insurance Information Institute. Worters says that geography and weather events often play a factor in how insurers price auto policies.

For example, in Texas, they have a lot of hail that damages cars, so [auto insurance rates] may be higher than a place like Iowa,” Worters says.

South Carolina has a 79.9% chance that a tropical storm will make landfall in any given year, which poses a risk to property in the state’s coastal area, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.[1] This high chance of tropical storms may contribute to higher car insurance rates for the state.

Find Cheap Car Insurance in South Carolina

Liability policies start at $51/mo.

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Average South Carolina car insurance rates by city

Car insurance rates vary among cities in South Carolina. Insurers consider your area’s rates of accidents and theft when setting your car insurance premiums.[2]

“Urban areas such as Charleston, for example, tend to have higher average rates, since more vehicles on the road means a higher chance of getting into an accident,” Worters says.

Urban areas also tend to have more crime, such as cars being stolen or broken into, and insurers factor those rates into premiums as well.

CityAverage Monthly Quote: Full CoverageAverage Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Anderson$254$148
Charleston$300$206
Columbia$273$178
Florence$341$201
Greenville$215$166
Lexington$223$161
Myrtle Beach$190$147
North Charleston$329$227
Rock Hill$294$193
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average South Carolina car insurance rates by insurance company

Insurers have their own formulas and algorithms to determine a driver’s car insurance policy costs.[3] It’s all about calculating risk while weighing what the average consumer is willing to pay for coverage.

USAA and Auto-Owners offer the lowest average liability-only rates for car insurance in South Carolina, at $51 and $54 a month, respectively. The following table illustrates rates from top insurance companies operating in South Carolina.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
USAA8351
Auto-Owners8954
State Farm9256
GEICO9860
Nationwide12782
Safeco13276
Allstate14387
Travelers14494
State Auto16392
Progressive174109
Midvale Home & Auto186111
Direct Auto204128
AssuranceAmerica242205
Liberty Mutual254139
National General268188
The General307179
Dairyland344159
Bristol West350208
GAINSCO411238
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average South Carolina car insurance rates by age

Insurers consider teenage drivers without much experience as a higher risk, so they typically charge them higher premiums as a result.[4] Teenage drivers in South Carolina pay $477 a month, on average, for car insurance. However, these average rates drop 81% once you reach your 20s. 

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teenagers$477
20s$261
30s$236
40s$215
50s$196
60s$175
70s$191
80s$226
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average South Carolina car insurance rates by gender

Many insurance companies factor your gender when setting your car insurance premiums, and male drivers typically pay more.[2] This is because, statistically, men are more likely to get into more, and more severe, traffic accidents. The following table illustrates the cost differences between average monthly rates for men and women in South Carolina.

Driver GenderFull CoverageLiability Only
Men$271$167
Women$264$162
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average South Carolina car insurance rates by marital status

If you’re unmarried in South Carolina, you’ll pay more than married drivers. Married drivers may pay less because they’re more likely to own multiple vehicles that can qualify them for a discount. The following table illustrates the differences in average monthly liability rates for South Carolina drivers based on marital status.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyMarriedSingle
USAA5151
Auto-Owners5454
State Farm5656
GEICO6060
Safeco7576
Nationwide8182
Allstate8687
Travelers9394
Progressive108109
Direct Auto127128
Liberty Mutual138139
Dairyland158159
The General178179
National General187188
AssuranceAmerica203205
Bristol West206208
GAINSCO236238
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average South Carolina car insurance rates by driving record

In South Carolina, if you have a clean record, you may pay less on average for full coverage or liability-only insurance than somebody who has a DUI on their record. Speeding tickets and at-fault accidents can also affect your premiums in South Carolina. Drivers with these spots on their records pay 33% and 43% more, respectively, for liability-only insurance.

The following table shows examples of how different motor vehicle violations can affect monthly liability insurance rates for South Carolina drivers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean RecordSpeeding TicketAt-Fault AccidentDUI
USAA51687083
Auto-Owners54747588
State Farm56737691
GEICO60798398
Safeco76109114124
Nationwide82110114134
Allstate87115119142
Travelers94127131153
Progressive109150155178
Direct Auto128175181209
Liberty Mutual139198205227
Dairyland159218223259
The General179246254292
National General188251263307
AssuranceAmerica205289293335
Bristol West208281286339
GAINSCO238308321388
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average South Carolina car insurance rates by credit

If you’ve been thinking you should raise your credit score, it should pay off — not just with better terms for loans but also with your car insurance premiums. Insurance companies assume that if your credit score is high, your odds of filing a claim are lower.[5]

In South Carolina, drivers with poor credit pay $305 a month on average for full coverage, compared to $212 for drivers with excellent credit. Liability-only coverage differences are similar. Drivers with bad credit pay $187 for liability coverage versus $130 for those with excellent credit.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyExcellent GoodAveragePoor
Auto-Owners42515575
USAA43485161
State Farm44525876
GEICO50566269
Safeco66757984
Nationwide70778490
Allstate72828796
Travelers788994105
Progressive90106109122
Liberty Mutual108130148167
Direct Auto113122126137
Dairyland135156157186
The General152170178210
National General160184186220
AssuranceAmerica174203202240
Bristol West177194207232
GAINSCO202230238279
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

South Carolina minimum car insurance requirements

Every state regulates insurance a little differently; there’s no national standard.

South Carolina’s minimum car insurance requirements are as follows:[6]

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury liability 

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability 

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage liability 

  • Uninsured motorist coverage at the liability requirement limits

Here’s what to know about South Carolina’s minimum car insurance requirements.[6]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Bodily injury liability

    If you injure somebody else in a car accident your insurance will pay for their medical expenses, up to the policy limits.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Property damage liability

    This coverage provides protection if you damage another car or some other property in a car accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured motorists coverage

    This protects you, the policyholder. If a hit-and-run driver or uninsured driver injures you or damages your car, uninsured motorist coverage pays for medical expenses and repairs, up to the policy limit.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Underinsured motorists coverage

    This pays for your injuries or car’s damage if the at-fault driver doesn’t have enough insurance to compensate you for your medical care or repairs. South Carolina doesn’t require underinsured motorist coverage, but the state requires that insurance companies offer underinsured motorists coverage to drivers.

Find Cheap Car Insurance in South Carolina

Unlock savings and discounts when you compare quotes through Insurify

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

South Carolina car insurance FAQs

Insurify answers your questions about buying car insurance in South Carolina.

  • What’s the average cost of car insurance in South Carolina?

    Drivers in South Carolina pay an average of $267 per month for full-coverage insurance and $164 a month for liability-only coverage.

  • What factors affect car insurance costs in South Carolina?

    South Carolina is like every state in the country: Insurers calculate premiums based on everything from a policyholder’s age, gender, and credit score to marital status. But a state’s geography does factor in, as well. If you live in a rural part of South Carolina, where there are fewer people and cars, you’ll probably pay less than somebody in a more-populated city.[2]

  • Do car insurance rates vary by county in South Carolina?

    Car rates do vary by county in South Carolina, though it has more to do with the city and geographical terrain than the county line. For instance, if your county has a big city known for crime and accidents, you may pay more.[2]

  • What are the best auto insurance companies in South Carolina?

    New Jersey Manufacturers and USAA are two of the best insurance companies in South Carolina. However, the best insurer for you will depend on your coverage needs and budget when you shop for car insurance.

  • Is car insurance required in South Carolina?

    Yes. To drive legally in the state, you must purchase bodily injury liability, property damage liability, and uninsured motorist coverage. Insurance companies must offer you underinsured motorist coverage — typically with a $200 deductible — but you don’t have to buy it.[6]

Sources

  1. South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. "SC Hurricanes Comprehensive Summary."
  2. III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  3. Marketplace.org. "A peek into how car insurance pricing works: You might be paying too much."
  4. III. "Auto insurance for teen drivers."
  5. NAIC. "Credit-Based Insurance Scores."
  6. South Carolina Department of Insurance. "Automobile Insurance."

Compara cotizaciones de seguros de auto instantáneamente

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers