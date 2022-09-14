>Seguros de Autos>Pennsylvania

Cheapest Auto Insurance in State College, Pennsylvania (2024)

Mile Auto is the cheapest liability insurance company in State College, Pennsylvania, with rates of $45 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Pennsylvania

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $32/mes para solo responsabilidad y $72/mes para cobertura total en Pennsylvania.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Home to one of the largest universities in the United States, State College has an average car insurance cost of $121 per month. PennDOT data shows that Centre County had 1% of all vehicle crashes in Pennsylvania in 2022.[1] With only 1.2% of the state population in this county, that could be one reason why rates are cheaper than the national average of $158.

Here’s what you need to know about the cheapest companies in State College auto insurance and how to compare rates.

Datos Breves

  • The average cost of car insurance in State College is $74 per month for liability insurance and $169 per month for full coverage.

  • The cheapest full-coverage insurance company in State College is Mile Auto.

  • Pennsylvania is a no-fault state with an option of having traditional tort insurance.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in State College

Penn State University students may have different car insurance coverage needs than drivers who commute to the Pennsylvania Military Museum for work. That’s why the best auto insurance policy is the one that aligns with your individual needs. The most important thing is not only to find the best deal in your budget but also to choose the insurance policy that provides the coverage you want.

State Farm4.5$103$55Students
Erie4.4$119$64Coverage options
Auto-Owners4.0$128$69Bundling
Best insurer for students: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
4.5
842
$47/mo
$85/mo

As the home of Pennsylvania State University, State College may have up to 88,000 enrolled students driving through town. State Farm is one of the cheapest options for these students, regardless of whether they live at home or on campus. Drivers younger than 25 may be eligible for discounts for good grades and keeping their records free of at-fault accidents and moving violations.

Ventajas

  • A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best

  • Discounts for students and young drivers

Contras

  • Many National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) complaints in Pennsylvania

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

Best insurer for coverage options: Erie

4.4
870
$55/mo
$99/mo

With the Pennsylvania Insurance Department encouraging drivers to consider coverage amounts greater than state minimums, Erie’s Auto Plus plan offers policyholders extra insurance for an affordable price. It includes a $10,000 death benefit, waived deductible in some incidents, and increased limits for certain coverages. This separate policy add-on only costs $35 or less per year, which may be the best way for cost-conscious drivers to get the best rate on extensive insurance.

Ventajas

  • Pennsylvania-based insurance experts

  • Plenty of coverage options to choose from

Contras

  • Must work with independent agents

  • Fewer discounts than competitors

4.0
837
$59/mo
$107/mo

Auto-Owners may be one of the best options for cheap car insurance in State College. Good drivers can find affordable average rates through Auto-Owners and increase their savings via multi-policy discounts by bundling with home, business, or life insurance policies.

Ventajas

  • Plenty of coverage options

  • Minimal NAIC complaints in PA

Contras

  • No online claims filing

  • Lower mobile app ratings than competitors

How to get the cheapest car insurance in State College

Even the cheapest car insurance companies consider information like ZIP code, marital status, crime rates, and vehicle year before issuing a policy. No matter if you’re a high-risk driver or just looking for the best prices, consider these ways to get the most affordable car insurance:

  • Ask about group insurance. Graduates of Penn State University should ask about auto insurance coverage opportunities through their alumni or professional groups.

  • Increase your deductible. People who have a clean driving record may consider increasing their deductible, which may lower their monthly premium estimates for auto insurance coverage. Just make sure you can afford the out-of-pocket cost if you file a claim.

  • Look for discounts. Many of the top companies in State College offer multiple discounts that can lower your car insurance costs.

  • Compare quotes. Auto insurers calculate rates differently, so make sure you get quotes from at least three companies to see which one offers you the best rate for the coverage you need.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in State College: Mile Auto

You’ll never have to wonder if liability-only coverage is the right policy for you: All insurers and independent insurance agents must offer policies that meet the state’s minimum insurance requirements.

Liability-only insurance in many states includes bodily injury liability and property damage liability, which compensate other people for injuries and damages from accidents you cause. They don’t cover injuries or damages to you, your passengers, or your car, which is one reason you might want to include other coverages in your policy.

In State College, Mile Auto offers the cheapest liability-only policies, at $45 per month. The table below shows other affordable car insurance companies in State College.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto45
State Farm47
Foremost49
Erie55
National General55
Auto-Owners59
Safeco61
Midvale Home & Auto70
Travelers71
GEICO73
Progressive73
The General82
Allstate83
Plymouth Rock86
Direct Auto88
Liberty Mutual89
Dairyland94
Nationwide94
USAA96
State Auto99
Bristol West111
Chubb111
CSAA146
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in State College: Mile Auto

Full coverage is a type of car insurance that typically includes the state’s minimum requirements for liability coverage, plus collision coverage and comprehensive coverage. Collision covers your vehicle damages when you hit an object or another car; comprehensive coverage pays for repairs when things like weather, animals, fire, floods, and vandalism damage your car.

You might choose full-coverage car insurance if you drive a valuable car or want coverage for incidents like backing into a pole or hitting a pothole. Your lender or lessor might require full-coverage insurance if you finance or lease your car.

Mile Auto has the cheapest full-coverage insurance for State College drivers, with monthly rates of $61.

The table below shows the Pennsylvania insurance companies with the lowest average monthly quotes for full-coverage car insurance in State College.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto61
State Farm85
Erie99
Travelers101
Safeco102
Auto-Owners107
Plymouth Rock117
Midvale Home & Auto118
Nationwide123
Liberty Mutual129
Foremost133
GEICO133
Progressive134
Direct Auto140
Allstate150
State Auto165
National General171
CSAA175
USAA175
The General192
Chubb202
Infinity203
Bristol West205
Dairyland220
Estimate your State College car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Pennsylvania

State College drivers need to maintain the minimum insurance that state law requires. Basic liability coverage is the bare minimum you can purchase to drive legally in Pennsylvania. Liability coverage is often available at a low rate and is the cheapest car insurance option.

Pennsylvania is a choice no-fault state, which means it offers no-fault coverage as well as traditional tort coverage. Drivers can choose limited-tort or full-tort coverage. Limited tort restricts when you can file legal action against a negligent driver, and full tort allows for unrestricted lawsuits against the negligent driver.[2]

Here are the minimum requirements for all Pennsylvania drivers:[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$15,000 per person / $30,000 per accident
Property damage liability$5,000 per accident
Medical payments$5,000 per accident

If you want more than minimum liability coverage, it’s a good idea to consider additional coverage options for things like repairing your car or paying for medical services after an auto accident. Along with collision and comprehensive, the Pennsylvania Insurance Department recommends drivers consider these additional vehicle coverages:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for vehicle repairs if you hit a stationary object or vehicle, even if you’re at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays for non-collision incidents that damage your vehicle, including falling objects, theft, vandalism, fires, severe weather, and more.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage pays for your bodily injury expenses if an at-fault driver with no insurance — or not enough insurance — causes an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Roadside assistance coverage pays for towing and labor costs if your car breaks down.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental reimbursement coverage

    Rental reimbursement coverage helps pay for a rental car while your vehicle is in the shop for repairs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    Gap insurance pays the difference between your insurance settlement and auto loan balance in the event of a total loss.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Even the most responsible Pennsylvania drivers make mistakes, but unfortunately, a single incident can increase your car insurance rates. An at-fault accident causes your insurance company to pay for any damage you cause.

Exceeding the speed limit increases your chances of getting into an accident, which is why speeding tickets also raise your premiums. Driving under the influence (DUI) convictions are one of the most serious traffic violations you can commit, regardless of whether you were involved in an accident.

In State College, people with a clean driving record pay an average of $74 per month for liability-only insurance. After a speeding ticket, that increases to $91 per month, on average. However, a DUI increases it even more — to an average of $114 per month.

Here’s how your driving record affects rates with different car insurance companies in State College.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
Mile Auto45606572
State Farm47556073
Erie55727677
National General55667285
Auto-Owners59727791
Safeco61798694
Travelers718693110
GEICO738794113
Progressive739198113
The General82101109127
Allstate8398107128
Direct Auto88108117136
Liberty Mutual89114123138
Dairyland94116124145
Nationwide94113122145
USAA96114124148
Bristol West111135143172
Chubb111134144172
CSAA146180199226
Average cost of car insurance by age

The Pennsylvania Insurance Department notes that many insurance companies consider drivers younger than 25 to be a higher risk than older adults.[2] Studies show that teen drivers have crash rates four times the rates of drivers 20 years and older.[3]

Most drivers see rates decrease around age 35, but they can see increases again around age 70. Older drivers may have age-related impairments that affect their driving ability and increase fatal crash rates.[4]

The following table shows how rates vary across multiple age groups.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$280
20s$198
30s$160
40s$142
50s$127
60s$118
70s$111
State College car insurance quotes by credit tier

Credit-based insurance scores are unique factors insurance companies use when setting premiums. These scores assess a potential policyholder’s credit scores and history; insurers typically consider people with poor credit as higher-risk than people with excellent or good credit.

Pennsylvania is one of the many states that allow insurers to use credit as a factor when determining rates.[2] Here’s how your credit affects average car insurance quotes in State College.

Rates by Credit Tier

State College car insurance FAQs

Learn about the types of car insurance coverage before shopping rates, and check out the answers to common questions about coverage in State College below.

  • How much is car insurance in State College?

    The average cost of car insurance in State College is $74 per month for liability insurance and $169 per month for full coverage.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in State College?

    Mile Auto, State Farm, and Foremost are the cheapest car insurance companies in State College, with liability rates of $45, $47, and $49 per month, respectively.

    To find the cheapest rates for you, get quotes from multiple insurance companies so you can compare them. Using an online comparison tool, start with at least three insurers to help you find the best and cheapest quotes.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in State College?

    The best car insurance companies in State College that Insurify identified are State Farm, Erie, and Auto-Owners. These insurers have high Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores, good AM Best financial strength ratings, and high J.D. Power customer satisfaction scores.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

