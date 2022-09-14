Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify
Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Pennsylvania
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $32/mes para solo responsabilidad y $72/mes para cobertura total en Pennsylvania.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
State Farm, Travelers, and Foremost offer some of the cheapest rates in Lancaster. Policies are available for an average rate of $126 a month. However, drivers with poor credit history might pay more on average than drivers with better credit.
When shopping for cheap car insurance in Lancaster, your unique driver profile will influence rates. For instance, you may pay more if you have a history of accidents or traffic violations. You could also pay less if you’re eligible for multiple discounts. Compare multiple insurers to find the best rate for your coverage needs.
Datos Breves
Mile Auto, State Farm, and Foremost offer the cheapest overall auto insurance rates in Lancaster.
Pennsylvania requires drivers to purchase full or limited tort coverage.[1]
State Farm and Mile Auto have the lowest average car insurance rates for teen drivers in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Cheapest car insurance companies in Lancaster
Lancaster drivers will notice that factors like ZIP codes and your driving record influence auto rates, so there’s a good chance the right insurance company for you will depend on your individual situation. State Farm, Travelers, and Foremost are among the cheapest car insurance companies in Lancaster, according to Insurify data.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
State Farm
4.5
$103
$55
Full coverage
Travelers
4.3
$118
$83
Teens and seniors
Foremost
3.3
$163
$59
Poor driving record
4.5
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$89/mo
State Farm began as a company exclusively selling automobile insurance. It’s now the largest insurer in the nation by market share and has the cheapest rates for full-coverage auto policies in Lancaster.[2] Among State Farm’s auto coverage offerings are uninsured motorist/underinsured motorist and rideshare coverage, as well as more than a dozen discounts.
Ventajas
High rates of customer satisfaction
Rideshare insurance available
Contras
No gap insurance offering
May not be the cheapest choice for drivers with violations
4.3
JD Power
829
Liability Only
$105/mo
Travelers has been in the insurance industry since 1864 and has an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), the highest available. Although it has a high J.D. Power rating in the Mid-Atlantic region, it has a low overall score across the nation.[3] Travelers also has a low Better Business Bureau (BBB) customer review score.
Ventajas
Accident forgiveness available
Robust coverage selections and discount offerings
Contras
Rideshare coverage only available in Colorado and Illinois
High number of negative customer reviews with the Better Business Bureau
We had a very minor collision while waiting at a traffic light. The vehicle in front of us claimed we crept forward. Since there was very little damage (none to our car), we submitted the claim. To our surprise, we found that the other driver reported $3000 worth of damage to the rear of his car, with the only visible damage being a cracked piece of chrome trim at the base of the hatch. We called Travelers immediately, warning them that it was a scam. They seemed indifferent and said they would pay the claim. This could be one of the reasons why insurance rates are so expensive.
Willard - April 13, 2024
Verified
No
Too expensive.
Jeffrey - March 23, 2024
Verified
Excellent
Fast.
Cheapest insurance with a poor driving record: Foremost
3.5
A.M. Best
A
Liability Only
$138/mo
Foremost is part of the Farmers Insurance Group, which includes Farmers and Bristol West. It has the lowest average rates for drivers with speeding tickets, DUIs, and at-fault accidents, according to Insurify data.
The company also offers a diminishing deductible, which could reduce your deductible by up to $250 to $500, depending on your policy, for every year you don’t file a claim.
Ventajas
Covers a wide variety of vehicles
Coverage available for high-risk drivers
Contras
Poor A.M. Best ratings
Company website gives no information on the company’s history or affiliations
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Lancaster
Getting the cheapest car insurance in Lancaster doesn’t always mean finding the insurer with the lowest advertised rates. Most insurers offer multiple discounts to qualified drivers.
To increase your savings, you can also consider these tips from the Insurance Information Institute:[4]
Raise your deductible. Opting for a higher deductible increases your out-of-pocket costs if you file a claim for a covered loss. High deductibles typically create lower monthly rates.
Reduce optional insurance on older cars. If the value of your car is significantly lower than your premium, you may want to consider dropping optional insurance coverages to save money.
Maintain a good credit history. Pennsylvania car insurance companies can lower your rates if you increase your credit score.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Lancaster: Mile Auto
All drivers in Pennsylvania must maintain a minimum amount of insurance; most car insurance companies refer to this as a liability-only policy.
Mark Friedlander, director of corporate communications for the Insurance Information Institute, recommends all drivers carry 100/300/100 liability coverage levels no matter where they live to ensure they have adequate financial protection from at-fault accidents.
“This includes motorists who drive through Amish communities where horse-drawn buggies share the roads, which could present additional hazards,” Friedlander adds.
Mile Auto offers the cheapest liability rates in Lancaster for $47 per month. The table below lists more top carriers for liability insurance in Lancaster.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
47
State Farm
49
Foremost
51
Erie
57
National General
58
Auto-Owners
61
Safeco
64
Midvale Home & Auto
73
Travelers
74
GEICO
76
Progressive
76
The General
85
Allstate
86
Plymouth Rock
90
Direct Auto
91
Liberty Mutual
92
Dairyland
98
Nationwide
98
USAA
100
State Auto
103
Bristol West
115
Chubb
115
CSAA
152
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Lancaster: Mile Auto
While Pennsylvania drivers must have at least liability-only coverage, optional insurance endorsements like collision and comprehensive coverage can provide even more protection. Full-coverage policies are typically a combination of liability, collision, and comprehensive insurance.
Collision insurance covers the damages to your vehicle when you hit an object or another driver, while comprehensive covers non-collision damages like vandalism, fire, and floods. Drivers who want the greatest level of protection should consider a full-coverage policy.[5]
Even though full-coverage policies usually cost more than liability-only policies, you can compare insurance quotes to find the cheapest policy for you. Mile Auto offers the cheapest full-coverage rates in Lancaster for $64 per month. The table below lists other top carriers for full-coverage insurance.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
64
State Farm
89
Erie
103
Travelers
105
Safeco
106
Auto-Owners
111
Plymouth Rock
122
Midvale Home & Auto
123
Nationwide
128
Liberty Mutual
134
Foremost
138
GEICO
138
Progressive
139
Direct Auto
146
Allstate
156
State Auto
172
National General
178
CSAA
182
USAA
182
The General
200
Chubb
210
Infinity
211
Bristol West
214
Dairyland
229
Car insurance requirements in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania sets the minimum car insurance requirements for drivers in Lancaster. Minimum insurance requirements include bodily injury liability, property damage liability, and medical benefits coverage.
Drivers must also have either full or limited tort coverage, which define your right to sue an at-fault party in court for damages sustained. Full tort coverage allows covered drivers to sue at-fault parties for medical expenses, out-of-pocket expenses, and pain and suffering, while limited tort coverage lets drivers sue at-fault parties only for medical and out-of-pocket expenses relating to the accident.[1][6]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$15,000 per person $30,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$5,000
Medical benefits
$5,000
Some drivers in Lancaster may want to purchase additional optional coverages for more financial protection, such as:[1]
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
This covers you when an at-fault driver without insurance or adequate insurance coverage causes you injury or damage.
Accidental death benefit
This coverage provides reimbursement for an insured person if a death results from injuries within 24 months after the accident.
Extraordinary medical benefits
This provides coverage for up to $1 million for rehabilitation and medical expenses that exceed $100,000.
Funeral benefit/income loss
These coverages pay for a portion of lost wages or funeral expenses resulting from an accident.
Collision
This covers you and your vehicle when you collide with an object.
Comprehensive
This covers you and your vehicle against non-collision incidents, like theft and fire.
Gap coverage
This covers the remaining loan balance on a totaled car after insurance reimbursement.
Towing and rental reimbursement
These coverages pay for expenses related to rental car and towing costs from an accident.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
These incidents can increase rates because they’re risky driving behaviors that have either caused an accident or have a higher likelihood of causing an accident than safe, responsible driving habits.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
Data from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (DOT) shows that speed was the most common contributing factor in car crashes and fatal car crashes in 2021. Nearly 26,000 crashes occurred due to speeding, with 441 fatal crashes reported.[7]
Even if you don’t cause an accident while speeding, a speeding ticket can still increase your premium. Car insurance companies view a speeding ticket as a risky behavior that increases the likelihood of an accident.
Lancaster drivers with a speeding ticket can find the cheapest rates from State Farm for $57 per month. The table below lists full coverage and liability rates for drivers with a speeding ticket.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
State Farm
104
57
Travelers
127
89
Erie
135
75
Auto-Owners
136
75
Safeco
138
83
Nationwide
154
118
GEICO
164
90
Liberty Mutual
172
118
Progressive
172
94
Direct Auto
179
112
Allstate
185
102
National General
213
69
USAA
216
119
CSAA
225
188
The General
247
105
Chubb
254
139
Bristol West
259
139
Dairyland
282
121
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
Speeding is just one of many factors in a car crash, but it’s important to remember that you can still be at fault for damages in various instances that don’t include speeding or colliding with another car. For instance, you could jump a curb with your car, and your insurer could classify you as at fault for the damage.
Rates typically increase after an at-fault accident; however, some insurers offer accident-forgiveness programs that may not raise your rate after your first at-fault accident.
State Farm has the cheapest rates for drivers with an accident for $62 per month. If State Farm isn't the right insurer for you, check out the table below.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
State Farm
113
62
Travelers
137
96
Erie
143
79
Auto-Owners
145
79
Safeco
149
90
Nationwide
166
127
GEICO
178
98
Liberty Mutual
186
127
Progressive
186
102
Direct Auto
194
121
Allstate
201
111
National General
234
76
USAA
234
129
CSAA
248
207
The General
267
113
Chubb
272
149
Bristol West
275
148
Dairyland
301
129
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
Along with speeding, the Pennsylvania DOT notes that impaired driving is a significant contributor to fatal crashes. In 2021, more than 8,000 reported crashes involved a driver who had allegedly been drinking, and 124 crashes were fatal.[7]
Car insurance rates will almost certainly increase if you’re convicted of a DUI/DWI. In some cases, an insurer can choose to either cancel or not renew your auto policy following a conviction.[8]
In Lancaster, State Farm offers the cheapest rates for drivers with a DUI at $76 per month.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
State Farm
138
76
Erie
145
80
Travelers
162
114
Safeco
164
99
Auto-Owners
172
94
Plymouth Rock
189
139
Nationwide
198
151
Liberty Mutual
207
142
Foremost
213
79
GEICO
213
117
Progressive
215
117
Direct Auto
226
141
Allstate
241
133
National General
275
90
CSAA
281
235
USAA
281
155
The General
309
131
Chubb
325
178
Bristol West
331
178
Dairyland
354
151
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Mile Auto
Senior drivers are overrepresented in crashes involving multiple vehicles, possibly due to deterioration of cognitive and physical driving abilities, according to the Pennsylvania DOT.[7]
On average, Lancaster seniors experience on average $59 per month for liability coverage, and $123 per month for full coverage.
Because older drivers are generally more likely to be involved in a fatal crash per traveled mile than middle-aged drivers, it’s common to see premium rates decrease around age 35 but increase again around age 70.[9]
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Mile Auto
46
34
State Farm
64
35
Erie
73
41
Travelers
77
55
Auto-Owners
82
45
Safeco
85
51
Nationwide
90
69
Progressive
93
51
GEICO
102
56
Liberty Mutual
103
71
Direct Auto
105
66
Allstate
118
65
CSAA
131
109
National General
135
44
USAA
136
75
Chubb
143
78
The General
153
65
Bristol West
161
86
Dairyland
173
74
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm
Although the highest risk of crash rates in teens is at age 16, the fatal crash rate for all teen drivers is four times higher than drivers 20 and older.[10] A lack of driving experience and potential for increased distractions or risky driving behaviors also contribute to higher rates for teenagers compared to other drivers.
To save as much money as possible, teens should look for good student, safe driver, and away-at-college discounts. Teens can also purchase a safer vehicle or stay on their parents’ insurance policy for as long as possible to potentially lower their rates.
State Farm offers the cheapest rates for teens in Lancaster fir $80 per month.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
State Farm
145
80
Auto-Owners
176
97
Erie
180
99
Safeco
181
109
Travelers
181
127
GEICO
207
114
Plymouth Rock
208
154
Nationwide
209
160
Liberty Mutual
215
148
Foremost
235
87
Progressive
238
130
Direct Auto
255
159
Allstate
262
144
USAA
286
157
CSAA
292
244
The General
304
129
National General
324
106
Bristol West
339
182
Dairyland
353
151
Chubb
372
204
Lancaster car insurance quotes by credit tier
Pennsylvania state law allows insurance companies to review your credit history when determining rates for your initial car insurance policy. Insurance companies use your insurance score to rate your likelihood of filing a claim. However, insurers can only use this score to decrease, not increase, your policy rates during renewal periods.[11]
Is car insurance more expensive in Lancaster?
The average car insurance rate in Lancaster is $126 per month, which is lower than the Pennsylvania state average and national average of $158.
While Lancaster rates are lower than national averages, Pennsylvania car insurance costs can still vary significantly among cities. Lancaster insurance is significantly cheaper than cities like Philadelphia and Allentown, while it’s similar to rates in Erie, Bethlehem, and York. Factors like population, motor vehicle theft rates, and cost of repairs can affect average rates.[12]
More cities in Pennsylvania
When comparing other Pennsylvania cities to Lancaster, it’s important to note that while Pittsburgh and Philadelphia are major cities in the Keystone State, one reason their rates may be so different is because of the significantly higher population in Philadelphia compared to Pittsburgh.
Average monthly car insurance rates in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, are $171 for full coverage and $82 for liability only.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Lancaster?
The cheapest car insurance companies in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, are Mile Auto, State Farm, and Foremost . These companies have average monthly rates of less than $100 and are worth considering for the lowest rates.
What are the best car insurance companies in Lancaster?
Among the best car insurance companies in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, are Erie, State Farm, and Auto-Owners. These companies balance high J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings, above-average IQ Scores, and cheaper rates than competitors. However, you should compare quotes from at least three different insurance companies for the same coverage levels to find the best company for you.
What factors affect the cost of car insurance in Lancaster?
Factors like your age, driving record, ZIP code, vehicle, credit history, and gender can affect your car insurance costs in the city.[12]
How much car insurance do you need in Pennsylvania?
Pennsylvania requires 15/30/5 coverage, which translates to $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident for bodily injury liability, and $5,000 in property damage liability. Drivers must also purchase $5,000 in medical benefits coverage and either full or limited tort coverage.[1]
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.