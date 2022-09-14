Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Car insurance rates can increase from at-fault accidents, driving under the influence, speeding tickets, and other moving violations.

These incidents can increase rates because they’re risky driving behaviors that have either caused an accident or have a higher likelihood of causing an accident than safe, responsible driving habits.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Data from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (DOT) shows that speed was the most common contributing factor in car crashes and fatal car crashes in 2021. Nearly 26,000 crashes occurred due to speeding, with 441 fatal crashes reported.[7]

Even if you don’t cause an accident while speeding, a speeding ticket can still increase your premium. Car insurance companies view a speeding ticket as a risky behavior that increases the likelihood of an accident.

Lancaster drivers with a speeding ticket can find the cheapest rates from State Farm for $57 per month. The table below lists full coverage and liability rates for drivers with a speeding ticket.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

Speeding is just one of many factors in a car crash, but it’s important to remember that you can still be at fault for damages in various instances that don’t include speeding or colliding with another car. For instance, you could jump a curb with your car, and your insurer could classify you as at fault for the damage.

Rates typically increase after an at-fault accident; however, some insurers offer accident-forgiveness programs that may not raise your rate after your first at-fault accident.

State Farm has the cheapest rates for drivers with an accident for $62 per month. If State Farm isn't the right insurer for you, check out the table below.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Along with speeding, the Pennsylvania DOT notes that impaired driving is a significant contributor to fatal crashes. In 2021, more than 8,000 reported crashes involved a driver who had allegedly been drinking, and 124 crashes were fatal.[7]

Car insurance rates will almost certainly increase if you’re convicted of a DUI/DWI. In some cases, an insurer can choose to either cancel or not renew your auto policy following a conviction.[8]

In Lancaster, State Farm offers the cheapest rates for drivers with a DUI at $76 per month.