Anna Baluch es una escritora autónoma de Cleveland con enfoques en seguros y finanzas personales. Disfruta escribir contenido educativo que ayuda a la gente que hagan decisiones inteligentes. Se puede ver sus obras por el internet en varias publicaciones bien conocidas, incluyendo Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, y The Balance.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Pennsylvania
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $32/mes para solo responsabilidad y $72/mes para cobertura total en Pennsylvania.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Located along the banks of the Susquehanna River, Harrisburg is known for attractions like the Harrisburg Shakespeare Festival and the Susquehanna Museum of Art. Even though it’s the capital of Pennsylvania and home to more than 50,000 people, its car insurance rates are cheaper than the state average.
This is likely due to its comparatively lower car accident rates.[1] Harrisburg recorded 569 motor vehicle accidents in 2022, according to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation data.
Harrisburg drivers can find the lowest car insurance rates from Mile Auto, State Farm, and Foremost. But comparing car insurance quotes from multiple companies could help drivers find even better rates.
Here’s what you need to know about finding affordable car insurance coverage in Harrisburg.
Datos Breves
Harrisburg drivers pay an average of $94 per month for liability insurance and $183 per month for full coverage.
Harrisburg drivers can choose between “limited-tort” (no-fault) and “full-tort” (at-fault) auto insurance coverage.
Drivers with good-to-excellent credit usually lock in better rates than drivers with poor credit.
Cheapest car insurance companies in Harrisburg
As you look for the right car insurance company, consider factors like your ZIP code, budget, driving record, coverage level options, and personal needs. The best way to find the ideal coverage for you is to compare quotes from several insurers.
USAA, Mile Auto, and Clearcover are three insurers to consider in any comparison list. Here, you can learn more about each company and see the state coverage averages for each insurer.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
4.5
JD Power
880
Liability Only
$111/mo
Full Coverage
$201/mo
More than 2,000 veterans live in Harrisburg.[2] These veterans and current military members can find cheap car insurance with USAA. USAA specifically caters to the military community and offers a number of insurance products and financial services aimed to support this unique customer group.
Ventajas
Discount of up to 30% possible via SafePilot program
High customer satisfaction ratings
Contras
Only available to active military members, veterans, and their families
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.5
A.M. Best
NR
Liability Only
$52/mo
Full Coverage
$70/mo
Seniors age 65 and older account for 10.9% of the population in Harrisburg.[2] Many of them, along with remote workers, stay-at-home-parents, and others, drive on occasion and may lock in the best insurance rates with Mile Auto.
Mile Auto is a pay-per-mile car insurance company with the most affordable car insurance for Harrisburg residents who drive fewer than 10,000 miles per year.
3.2
A.M. Best
NR
Liability Only
$88/mo
Full Coverage
$144/mo
Harrisburg is home to several colleges, including Harrisburg University, Penn State Harrisburg, and Harrisburg Area Community College.
Students who attend these schools, as well as other young adults in the area, may appreciate Clearcover’s cheap rates and robust mobile app. Drivers can download the app to manage policies and file claims from their mobile devices.
They start off with good rates, but after being a loyal customer, they raise the rates even though the value of the vehicles goes down.
Linda - April 7, 2024
Verified
No
The cost is too high considering how little I drive. I haven't had any tickets in 10 years and I'm a senior.
Larry - February 9, 2024
Verified
Excellent
No problems.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Harrisburg
No two car companies will judge your unique driver profile the same. Each has its own underwriting process, coverage options, and policy specifics. That’s why you should do your research and explore your options.
As you search for new insurance, keep these tips in mind to help you secure the best deal on an auto policy in Harrisburg:
Shop around. It’s a good idea to get quotes from at least three different car insurance companies. This can help you find the lowest price and the lowest rates for your unique needs and financial situation.
Look for discounts. Most car insurers offer a variety of discounts. You may qualify for one for being a good student, insuring multiple vehicles, or installing an anti-theft device.
Consider usage-based insurance. Usage-based, or pay-per-mile insurance, might lessen your insurance costs, especially if you work from home, are retired, or don’t drive a lot. Your monthly premiums will be based on the miles you drive.
Drive responsibly. Speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs can all increase your insurance premiums. Practice safe driving habits to keep your costs low.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Harrisburg: Mile Auto
Pennsylvania requires all drivers to have at least a minimum amount of liability car insurance. This coverage pays for the other driver’s property damage and injuries in an accident you cause. Because it’s the minimum required car insurance, it’s usually the cheapest option.
Mile Auto offers the most affordable liability insurance for Harrisburg drivers, with rates starting at $52 per month.
The table below shows quotes for liability-only policies from different car insurance companies in Harrisburg.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
52
State Farm
54
Foremost
57
Erie
63
National General
64
Auto-Owners
68
Safeco
70
Midvale Home & Auto
80
Travelers
81
GEICO
84
Progressive
84
The General
94
Allstate
95
Plymouth Rock
99
Direct Auto
101
Liberty Mutual
102
Dairyland
108
Nationwide
108
USAA
111
State Auto
114
Bristol West
127
Chubb
127
CSAA
167
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Harrisburg: Mile Auto
Full-coverage car insurance is typically made up of three types of coverage: liability, collision, and comprehensive coverages. This type of car insurance can provide you with additional protection and peace of mind, and it may be required if you have a lease or loan on your car.
Here’s a look at the insurance companies with the cheapest quotes for full-coverage auto insurance in Harrisburg.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
70
State Farm
98
Erie
114
Travelers
116
Safeco
117
Auto-Owners
122
Plymouth Rock
134
Midvale Home & Auto
136
Nationwide
141
Liberty Mutual
148
Foremost
153
GEICO
153
Progressive
154
Direct Auto
161
Allstate
172
State Auto
190
National General
197
CSAA
201
USAA
201
The General
220
Chubb
232
Infinity
233
Bristol West
236
Dairyland
253
Car insurance requirements in Pennsylvania
The state of Pennsylvania is unusual in that it operates under a choice no-fault system for auto insurance.[3]
As a driver in Harrisburg, you can choose between “limited-tort” (no-fault) and “full-tort” (at-fault) coverage. If you opt for the limited-tort option, you’ll file a claim with your own insurer after a car accident, even if you weren’t at fault.
Full tort, on the other hand, usually comes with higher monthly payments but allows you to recover compensation for property damage and medical bills following an accident that wasn’t your fault.
In order to drive legally in Pennsylvania, your coverage must at least meet the following minimum car insurance requirements:
Fortunately, finding affordable insurance with a poor driving record is still possible. Here’s an overview of the cheapest companies for Harrisburg drivers with incidents on their records.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
With At-Fault Accident
With DUI
Mile Auto
52
69
75
84
State Farm
54
63
69
83
Erie
63
83
87
89
National General
64
77
84
99
Auto-Owners
68
83
89
105
Safeco
70
91
99
108
Travelers
81
98
106
125
GEICO
84
100
108
130
Progressive
84
104
112
130
The General
94
116
125
145
Allstate
95
113
122
147
Direct Auto
101
124
134
156
Liberty Mutual
102
131
141
158
Dairyland
108
133
142
167
Nationwide
108
130
140
167
USAA
111
132
143
172
Bristol West
127
154
163
196
Chubb
127
153
165
196
CSAA
167
206
227
258
Average cost of car insurance by age
Compared to teens and younger adults, seniors have a higher car accident mortality rate.[4] Average premiums, by age group, tend to go down around age 35 and pick back up around age 70. This is due to age-related physical and mental limitations, including changes in vision and reaction time.
Age
Average Monthly Quote
Teens
$193
20s
$138
30s
$112
40s
$100
50s
$88
60s
$82
70s
$76
Harrisburg car insurance quotes by credit tier
Pennsylvania allows car insurance companies to consider your credit history when they underwrite your policy and determine your premium.
Because the top car insurance companies perceive drivers with good to excellent credit as less risky than drivers with poor credit, they offer these drivers the best coverage and most affordable car insurance rates.
The table below outlines the best car insurance rates for Harrisburg drivers with different credit scores.
Rates by Credit Tier
Harrisburg car insurance FAQs
Looking for more information to help you find the most affordable car insurance rates in Harrisburg? Consult the answers here.
How much is car insurance in Harrisburg?
The average rate for car insurance in Harrisburg is $139. More specifically, the average rate for liability-only coverage is $94 per month, and the average rate for full coverage is $183.
Which insurer has the cheapest car insurance in Harrisburg?
Mile Auto offers the most affordable car insurance in Harrisburg, on average. State Farm and Foremost also offer low rates in the area. To find the best policy for you, make sure to compare quotes from several insurers.
What are the best car insurance companies in Harrisburg?
If you’re one of Harrisburg’s more than 2,000 veterans or active-duty personnel, USAA offers unique benefits for you. Low-mileage drivers have a unique opportunity to save with Mile Auto, and if you’re a student, you’ll find numerous discount opportunities with Clearcover.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
