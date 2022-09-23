Jessica es escritora independiente, investigadora profesional y madre de dos niños revoltosos. Se especializa en finanzas personales, mujeres y dinero, y educación financiera. A Jessica le fascina la psicología del dinero y lo que impulsa a la gente a tomar importantes decisiones financieras. Tiene una maestría en Psicología de la Investigación Cognitiva.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Oregon
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $40/mes para solo responsabilidad y $44/mes para cobertura total en Oregon.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Whether your travels take you to hot springs, a garden, the city of Portland, or the Columbia River Gorge, you can find plenty to do in Oregon, and that may make you want to stay awhile. You may want some temporary car insurance to augment your travels.
But temporary car insurance isn’t just for visitors who fall in love with Oregon. You may also want short-term insurance to ensure you’re properly covered when test-driving a car, borrowing a friend’s vehicle, or driving a rental car.
However, most large insurance companies in Oregon don’t offer temporary car insurance policies. A typical car insurance policy in Oregon is six to 12 months and costs an average of $136 per month.
Read on to learn more about your temporary car insurance options and how to compare quotes in Oregon.
Datos Breves
If you need a short-term car insurance policy in Oregon, you can purchase a regular policy and cancel it early.
You can also consider rental or non-owner insurance if you don’t own a car but frequently rent or use car-sharing services.
The average monthly car insurance in Oregon is $15 cheaper than the national average.
Is temporary car insurance available in Oregon?
Most large car insurance companies in Oregon don’t sell car insurance for less than a six-month or 12-month term. This is because the risk of providing temporary coverage outweighs the benefits of selling a short-term policy.
While some smaller companies might tempt you with offers of a one-day or weekly insurance policy, you should question the company’s legitimacy and do your research. In some cases, it may be a scam.
If you’re in a situation where you need car insurance for less than six months, you have some options to explore below.
Getting non-owner car insurance in Oregon
Non-owner car insurance is designed for drivers who don’t own a car but may frequently borrow a vehicle or regularly drive rentals. Non-owner insurance provides liability insurance that covers you if you get in an accident in a vehicle you don’t own. Liability insurance covers injuries and damages to the other parties if you cause an accident.
A non-owner policy is typically a cheaper alternative to standard car insurance, but the exact cost depends on many factors, including your age, ZIP code, and driving history.
With non-owner car insurance, damages to your vehicle or any injuries you sustain aren’t covered if you’re at fault. If you’re driving someone else’s car and they have collision and comprehensive insurance, then the damages to the vehicle are covered up to the policy maximum.
Good to Know
Non-owner car insurance is classified as secondary coverage. This means if the vehicle is covered by another policy, that will kick in first. For example, if you borrow a friend’s car and they have collision and comprehensive insurance, their insurance will apply first, and then your non-owner insurance will come into play if you exceed the initial policy’s limits.
Like a regular car insurance policy, non-owner car insurance is typically available for six- and 12-month terms.
You might benefit from non-owner car insurance if:
You frequently rent cars and don’t want to purchase liability insurance from the rental company each time.
You regularly use car-sharing services and want to ensure you have enough coverage. While some coverage may be provided in the fee, you might want to purchase additional insurance.[1]
You’re between vehicles and want to avoid a coverage gap, as it can result in higher premiums if you reapply for insurance.
You live overseas but visit regularly and drive someone else’s car while you’re here.
You’re going on a road trip and planning to drive a friend’s car.
The state requires you to have an SR-22 certificate, which proves that you have the minimum liability coverage.[2]
Canceling your policy early in Oregon
Another option is to buy a standard insurance policy and then cancel it early. You might need to cancel early if you move to a new state that your current insurer doesn’t cover. Similarly, you can cancel if you sell your car.
To cancel your policy, contact your insurer to determine next steps. While companies have different procedures, in many cases, you can cancel over the phone or online.
When you speak to an insurance agent, you can ask if there’s a fee for early cancellation and if the company will provide a refund for advanced payment.
Since it’s illegal to drive in Oregon without liability insurance, it’s best to have a new policy in place before canceling. If you’re caught driving in Oregon without insurance, you face several potential penalties, including:
Fines: If you fail to produceproof of insurance and are convicted of driving while uninsured, you face a fine of $130 to $1,000.[4]
Licensed suspension: Your driver’s license may be suspended for a year, and you’ll have to buy insurance before you can get your license back.
SR-22 certificate: You may need to get an SR-22 certificate from your insurer to prove that you have insurance. This will stay on your DMV file for three years.
Financial ruin: If you get into an accident without insurance and injure someone, they can come after you for damages.
Canceling your policy can result in a lapse in coverage. If you plan to get car insurance again in the future, this can result in higher premiums.
Getting car insurance for a rental car in Oregon
When you rent a car, the rental company typically offers coverage that can include:
Liability: Rental companies must provide the minimum amount of liability coverage required by the state.
Loss damage waiver: Also known as a collision damage waiver, this coverage waives your financial responsibility if your rental is stolen or damaged.
Personal accident insurance: This covers medical and ambulance claims for you and your passengers if you’re injured in a car crash. You may also have coverage through PIP insurance or health insurance.
Personal effects coverage: This covers your possessions if they’re stolen from your rental car.
While you can purchase insurance to ensure you’re properly covered in a rental, you might not need it. If you already carry insurance for your personal vehicle, you might have enough coverage.
Typically, whatever auto insurance and deductibles apply to your personal vehicle also apply to your rental. If you have a policy that includes comprehensive and collision coverages, it should cover physical damages to your rental if the car is stolen or damaged.
If you want to ensure the items in your rental car are protected, you can check if your homeowners or renters insurance covers the loss of your possessions.
Some credit cards also provide rental car insurance coverage if you use your card to pay for the rental. You can check with your credit card to confirm the details of what’s covered.
Best car insurance companies for short-term car insurance in Oregon
The following table provides the average insurance rates of a six-month car insurance policy in Oregon, from lowest monthly quote to highest.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Mile Auto
54
3.5
Safeco
66
3.8
Liberty Mutual
89
3.8
GAINSCO
91
3.3
National General
98
3.1
Midvale Home & Auto
108
3.7
Direct Auto
109
3.3
Dairyland
127
3.3
Bristol West
138
2.2
The General
150
3.3
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance for students in Oregon
Preparing to go away for college? It’s a good idea to review your current insurance policy before you take off.
If you’re currently insured under your parents’ insurance but planning to move to Oregon for school and bring your car, you might wonder if you need to purchase your own policy.
If your parents’ home address is still listed as your permanent address, you might be able to stay on their insurance policy. It also depends on who owns the vehicle. If your parents are listed as the owners on the car title, you might be able to stay on their policy. However, if you’re listed as the owner or as a joint owner with your parents, you might have to get your own policy.
For parents with a child who’s moving away for college and will no longer drive their car, you have a few options. If your child plans to drive the car when they visit or come home for the summer, you might want to keep them on your policy. If you plan to park the vehicle for 30 days or more, you can consider removing coverage since it won’t be driven. However, you may want to keep comprehensive insurance to cover the vehicle in case of theft or vandalism.
Temporary car insurance in Oregon FAQs
Do you still have more questions about temporary auto insurance in Oregon? Check out the following FAQs.
Can you get temporary insurance in Oregon?
Most large car insurance companies in Oregon offer policies with terms of six or 12 months. If you want to obtain car insurance for a period shorter than six months, consider purchasing a regular policy and canceling it early.
Is temporary car insurance legit?
Most major car insurance companies in Oregon don’t sell car insurance for less than a six- or 12-month term. While some smaller companies might tempt you with offers of a one-day or one-week car insurance policy, you should question the company’s legitimacy and do your research, as it may be a scam.
Can you drive a car without insurance if you just bought it in Oregon?
It’s illegal to drive in Oregon without liability insurance. When you purchase a new car, you should notify your insurance company as soon as possible. However, you typically have 14 days to inform your insurer of your new vehicle. If you don’t have physical damage coverage or another insured car, you only have four days to inform your insurance company. It’s best to speak with your insurer to ensure you have adequate coverage.[5]
How long can you be without car insurance in Oregon?
It’s illegal to drive without car insurance in Oregon. If you’re caught driving without insurance, you could face fines between $130 and $1,000 and license suspension, and you can be personally sued for damages if you injure someone in an accident.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
