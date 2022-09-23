Is temporary car insurance available in Oregon?

Most large car insurance companies in Oregon don’t sell car insurance for less than a six-month or 12-month term. This is because the risk of providing temporary coverage outweighs the benefits of selling a short-term policy.

While some smaller companies might tempt you with offers of a one-day or weekly insurance policy, you should question the company’s legitimacy and do your research. In some cases, it may be a scam.

If you’re in a situation where you need car insurance for less than six months, you have some options to explore below.

Getting non-owner car insurance in Oregon

Non-owner car insurance is designed for drivers who don’t own a car but may frequently borrow a vehicle or regularly drive rentals. Non-owner insurance provides liability insurance that covers you if you get in an accident in a vehicle you don’t own. Liability insurance covers injuries and damages to the other parties if you cause an accident.

A non-owner policy is typically a cheaper alternative to standard car insurance, but the exact cost depends on many factors, including your age, ZIP code, and driving history.

With non-owner car insurance, damages to your vehicle or any injuries you sustain aren’t covered if you’re at fault. If you’re driving someone else’s car and they have collision and comprehensive insurance, then the damages to the vehicle are covered up to the policy maximum.

Good to Know Non-owner car insurance is classified as secondary coverage. This means if the vehicle is covered by another policy, that will kick in first. For example, if you borrow a friend’s car and they have collision and comprehensive insurance, their insurance will apply first, and then your non-owner insurance will come into play if you exceed the initial policy’s limits.

Like a regular car insurance policy, non-owner car insurance is typically available for six- and 12-month terms.

You might benefit from non-owner car insurance if:

You frequently rent cars and don’t want to purchase liability insurance from the rental company each time.

You regularly use car-sharing services and want to ensure you have enough coverage. While some coverage may be provided in the fee, you might want to purchase additional insurance. [1]

You’re between vehicles and want to avoid a coverage gap, as it can result in higher premiums if you reapply for insurance.

You live overseas but visit regularly and drive someone else’s car while you’re here.

You’re going on a road trip and planning to drive a friend’s car.

The state requires you to have an SR-22 certificate, which proves that you have the minimum liability coverage.[2]

Canceling your policy early in Oregon

Another option is to buy a standard insurance policy and then cancel it early. You might need to cancel early if you move to a new state that your current insurer doesn’t cover. Similarly, you can cancel if you sell your car.

To cancel your policy, contact your insurer to determine next steps. While companies have different procedures, in many cases, you can cancel over the phone or online.

When you speak to an insurance agent, you can ask if there’s a fee for early cancellation and if the company will provide a refund for advanced payment.

Oregon’s minimum insurance requirements include:[3]

Bodily injury liability $25,000 per person $50,000 per accident

Property damage liability $20,000 per accident

Personal injury protection $15,000 per person

Uninsured motorist bodily injury $25,000 per person $50,000 per accident



Since it’s illegal to drive in Oregon without liability insurance, it’s best to have a new policy in place before canceling. If you’re caught driving in Oregon without insurance, you face several potential penalties, including:

Fines: If you fail to produce proof of insurance and are convicted of driving while uninsured, you face a fine of $130 to $1,000. [4]

Licensed suspension: Your driver’s license may be suspended for a year, and you’ll have to buy insurance before you can get your license back.

SR-22 certificate: You may need to get an SR-22 certificate from your insurer to prove that you have insurance. This will stay on your DMV file for three years.

Financial ruin: If you get into an accident without insurance and injure someone, they can come after you for damages.

Canceling your policy can result in a lapse in coverage. If you plan to get car insurance again in the future, this can result in higher premiums.

Getting car insurance for a rental car in Oregon

When you rent a car, the rental company typically offers coverage that can include:

Liability: Rental companies must provide the minimum amount of liability coverage required by the state.

Loss damage waiver: Also known as a collision damage waiver, this coverage waives your financial responsibility if your rental is stolen or damaged.

Personal accident insurance: This covers medical and ambulance claims for you and your passengers if you’re injured in a car crash. You may also have coverage through PIP insurance or health insurance.

Personal effects coverage: This covers your possessions if they’re stolen from your rental car.

While you can purchase insurance to ensure you’re properly covered in a rental, you might not need it. If you already carry insurance for your personal vehicle, you might have enough coverage.

Typically, whatever auto insurance and deductibles apply to your personal vehicle also apply to your rental. If you have a policy that includes comprehensive and collision coverages, it should cover physical damages to your rental if the car is stolen or damaged.

If you want to ensure the items in your rental car are protected, you can check if your homeowners or renters insurance covers the loss of your possessions.

Some credit cards also provide rental car insurance coverage if you use your card to pay for the rental. You can check with your credit card to confirm the details of what’s covered.