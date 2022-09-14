Best Cheap Auto Insurance in Portland, Oregon (2024)
Mile Auto offers the cheapest rates in Portland for $66 per month.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Oregon
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $40/mes para solo responsabilidad y $44/mes para cobertura total en Oregon.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services.
If you live in Portland, Oregon, and are looking for a new car insurance company, you’ll want to consider insurers like State Farm, USAA, and GEICO. Each is a top insurer in the Portland area and a good place to start if you’re looking for affordable rates.
The average car insurance rate in Portland is $166, which is higher than the average American driver pays, at $158 a month. Portland is also the third most-expensive city for insurance in the state, according to Insurify data. This could be due to the crime rate in the city or an increased accident rate due to the large population and influx of tourists.
Fortunately, the information presented here can help you find affordable insurance that matches your needs.
Datos Breves
Portland drivers pay on average $129 per month for liability coverage, and $203 per month for full coverage.
Some companies offer cheap insurance in Portland, including State Farm, USAA, and GEICO.
It’s legal for insurers to review your credit score when determining your quote in Oregon.
Best car insurance companies in Portland
If you’re looking to save money, you’ll want to start by researching your options with the insurers below.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Safeco
4.5
$107
$66
Cheap rates
USAA
4.5
$100
$46
Military community
GEICO
4.2
$119
$54
Discounts
3.8
JD Power
825
Liability Only
$81/mo
Full Coverage
$135/mo
Owned by Liberty Mutual, Safeco offers car, homeowners, renters, pet, and other insurance products. The company has been in busines since 1923, and provides new vehicle replacement coverage, rental car reimbursement, liability, and full-coverage policies. Safeco’s money-saving programs include accident forgiveness, a diminishing deductible, and a cash back program for customers who remain claims-free for six months. The company has an average amount of complaints in the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index, and placed 13th on the J.D. Powers’ Overall Customer Satisfaction Index. A.M. Best gives Safeco a score of A for financial stability.
Ventajas
Pays cash back to customers who remain claims-free
Many options for customizing car insurance
Contras
Limited number of discounts
Customer reviews indicate room for improvement in customer service
4.5
JD Power
880
Liability Only
$46/mo
Full Coverage
$100/mo
Whether you’re active or reserve military personnel, a veteran, or a family member, USAA offers exclusive benefits and discounts, specialized coverages, and user-friendly digital tools. Eligible members can save money with good driver, bundling, and loyalty discounts, as well as through the company’s safe driving program, USAA SafePilot.
Ventajas
Low premiums for all types of drivers, including those with speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs
With the SafePilot program, good drivers can lower their auto insurance costs by up to 30%
Discounts available for bundling, being a good student, enrolling in automatic payments, and more
Contras
Car insurance only available to active military members, veterans, and their families
4.2
JD Power
835
Liability Only
$54/mo
Full Coverage
$119/mo
GEICO offers more discounts than most companies, including a 22% discount for good drivers, a 15% military discount, and a 25% multi-vehicle discount. GEICO also had relatively few complaints about car insurance with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) in 2022.
Ventajas
Competitive rates and numerous available discounts
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Portland
Finding cheap insurance rates in Portland depends largely on how much comparison shopping you’re willing to do and your unique personal factors. Here are a few rules of the road to keep in mind as you look for cheap car insurance:
Liability-only coverage is always going to be cheaper than full coverage. Liability only means that you, instead of your insurer, will pay for your own damages and medical bills if you or your vehicle is in an accident where you’re at fault.
If you decide to pay a higher deductible, you’ll pay lower auto insurance rates. However, make sure to never set your deductible so high you can’t afford to pay it should you need to file a claim.
Check with your insurer to see if it has any discounts you qualify for that can bring your rates down.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Portland: Mile Auto
Liability-only car insurance protects you financially if you cause an accident that damages another person’s car or injures the other driver or passengers. All drivers in Oregon must carry at least liability-only coverage that meets the state’s minimum coverage requirements.
Portland drivers can find the cheapest liability coverage from Mile Auto for $66 per month.
In the table below, you can see the average quotes for liability-only coverage from many of the state’s top insurers.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
66
Safeco
81
GAINSCO
109
Liberty Mutual
109
National General
119
Midvale Home & Auto
132
Direct Auto
133
Dairyland
160
Bristol West
170
The General
187
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Portland: Mile Auto
While liability-only insurance generally covers the expenses incurred by others in an accident you cause, full-coverage car insurance goes beyond this to cover damage to you and your vehicle as well. Because of this, you may consider full-coverage car insurance if you have an expensive car or if you would find it a challenge to replace or repair your car if it were wrecked. Full-coverage insurance in Oregon also includes personal injury protection. If you think it would be hard to pay for hospital bills after an accident, you may want to consider full coverage.
“In today’s environment, older cars are holding their value a lot longer,” says Loretta Worters, vice president of media relations at theInsurance Information Institute. “So check with Kelley Blue Book or your bank to determine the car’s value. Auto dealers and banks can also tell you the worth of cars. Typically, if your car is worth less than 10 times the premium, purchasing full coverage may not be cost-effective.”
On average, full-cover insurance in Portland costs $203 per month. Portland drivers can find the cheapest full-coverage insurance from Mile Auto for $82 per month.
Here you can see a collection of average monthly quotes for full-coverage insurance in Portland.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
82
Travelers
107
Nationwide
127
Safeco
135
Liberty Mutual
194
Midvale Home & Auto
198
GAINSCO
234
Direct Auto
235
National General
242
Bristol West
322
The General
350
Dairyland
354
Car insurance requirements in Oregon
To drive legally in Oregon, you need at least a liability-only car insurance policy that meets the requirements listed below.
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person
$50,000 per crash
Property damage liability
$20,000 per crash
Personal injury protection
$15,000 per person
Uninsured motorist coverage
$25,000 per person
$50,000 per crash
This coverage threshold meets the minimum requirements in Oregon. But you can always enhance your coverage with any of the following:
Comprehensive coverage
This covers you if you have damage to your vehicle that may not be related to an accident. For instance, if your car is stolen, it catches on fire, a rock smashes through the windshield, or an animal hits your vehicle, your insurance would pay for repairs or replacement.
Collision coverage
Collision coverage fixes your vehicle when it’s damaged by another vehicle or an object, such as a tree or building.
Underinsured motorist coverage
This protects you if you’re in an accident and the other driver is at fault but isn’t carrying enough insurance.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
When a driver has an incident on the road — such as an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, DUI, or some other type of moving violation — it almost always leads to a spike in their premiums. Insurers see problematic driving behavior as a sign of increased risk and charge accordingly.
If you have an incident on your record, comparison shopping becomes even more important in order to find the best rates. In the following sections, you’ll see what you can expect to pay for car insurance based on your record.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto
If you live in Portland and get a speeding ticket on I-84, for example, expect your car insurance premiums to go up. Oregon takes speeding seriously, and the state recently passed a law allowing every city to install speed cameras to enforce speed limits.[1] Portland, meanwhile, has had speed cameras in the city for some time.
On average, Portland drivers with a speeding ticket pay $203 for liability insurance. But, they can still find cheap rates from Mile Auto for $99 per month.
Below is a look at the average monthly quotes you can expect to receive with a speeding ticket on your record.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Mile Auto
123
99
Safeco
198
119
Liberty Mutual
282
159
GAINSCO
311
145
Direct Auto
328
186
National General
330
162
Bristol West
445
235
The General
492
263
Dairyland
496
224
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Mile Auto
If you have an at-fault accident on your record, your premiums will climb, as insurers will see you as a higher risk. Fortunately, if you maintain a spotless record going forward, your rates should decrease after a couple years, depending on your insurer.
Mile Auto offers the cheapest coverage to Portland drivers with an accident on their record for $102 per month.
The table below provides you with an example of the average monthly quotes you can expect to receive with an at-fault accident on your record.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Mile Auto
126
102
Safeco
203
122
Liberty Mutual
288
162
GAINSCO
319
149
Direct Auto
336
190
National General
341
168
Bristol West
446
235
Dairyland
501
226
The General
501
268
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto
Insurers generally view DUIs as the most serious of incidents, and if you have one on your record, you can expect your rates to jump dramatically. Some insurers may even drop you if you’re cited for DUI.
Drivers in Portland with a DUI typically pay $224 for liability coverage, and $353 for full coverage.
The table below shows what monthly quotes you would see, on average, for your insurance premiums with a DUI on your record.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Mile Auto
140
113
Safeco
222
133
Liberty Mutual
319
179
GAINSCO
385
179
Direct Auto
386
219
National General
398
196
Bristol West
529
279
The General
575
307
Dairyland
582
263
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Mile Auto
Insurers calculate premiums based on many factors, including age. Teens pay some of the highest premiums before rates drop, often around age 35. However, those rates start increasing again as drivers reach senior status. The exact age for this status varies by insurer. This increase in premiums is due, in part, to the slower reflexes common with the aging process, as well as the increased risk of injury in the event of a crash.
Mile Auto offers the cheapest insurance for Portland seniors at $46 per month.
If you’re a senior, the table below shows what you would pay monthly, on average, for your insurance premiums.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Mile Auto
57
46
Safeco
105
63
Liberty Mutual
145
81
Direct Auto
165
93
GAINSCO
175
82
National General
178
88
Bristol West
235
124
Dairyland
261
118
The General
261
139
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Mile Auto
Because teenage drivers don’t have much driving experience, and because research shows that they’re more likely to have accidents, insurers charge higher premiums for this age group. Fortunately, you can find ways to reduce rates. For instance, a teenager driving a model that an insurer considers a safe vehicle would pay less than they would behind the wheel of a vehicle considered unsafe. Insurers also charge less when a teenage driver stays on their parents’ policy, and many insurers offer discounts for good grades.
Teen drivers can find the cheapest rates from Mile Auto for $129 per month.
Here’s a look at the average monthly quotes for teens in Portland.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Mile Auto
160
129
Safeco
244
146
Liberty Mutual
331
186
GAINSCO
424
197
Direct Auto
433
245
National General
465
228
Bristol West
542
286
The General
567
303
Dairyland
582
263
Is car insurance more expensive in Portland?
Yes, insurance coverage is more expensive for drivers in Portland than in many other parts of the country. The U.S. national average is $104 a month for liability-only coverage and $213 for full coverage. In Portland, Oregon, you’ll pay considerably more. On average, a Portland driver will pay $129 for liability-only coverage and $203 for full coverage.
Rates may be higher in Portland due to the increased risk of crimes or accidents, as well as the higher cost of repairs after an accident.
More cities in Oregon
How does car insurance in Portland stack up against other cities across the state? The table below should give you an idea. On average, drivers pay $203 a month for full-coverage car insurance in Portland, which is higher than many other cities in Oregon.
City
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Beaverton
$208
$131
Corvallis
$148
$91
Eugene
$170
$88
Grants Pass
$146
$85
McMinnville
$156
$107
Medford
$149
$86
Salem
$201
$116
Springfield
$95
$160
Portland car insurance FAQs
Looking for more information on how to find the most affordable car insurance in Portland? Find answers to your questions here.
How much is car insurance in Portland?
Drivers pay an average of $129 for liability-only coverage and $203 for full coverage in Portland. This is considerably higher than the U.S. national average of $104 for liability-only coverage and $213 for full coverage.
What are the best car insurance companies in Portland?
Thebest insurance companies in Portland include State Farm, USAA, and GEICO. State Farm offers the lowest rates and has award-winning customer service. USAA also provides low rates and offers numerous benefits to military members and their families. Finally, GEICO offers scores of discounts that could allow you to reduce your car insurance premium by more than you would have expected.
Why is car insurance so expensive in Portland?
Car insurance in Portland could be expensive for several reasons, including a higher risk of crime and accidents due to its large population. The city’s higher cost of living could also make repairs more expensive, inflating rates.
Can auto insurers in Portland use your credit history to determine rates?
Yes. Insurers are legally allowed to review your credit history when determining your rates in Oregon. Insurers generally view those with lower credit as being more risky to insure. As such, if you have low credit, you can expect to receive a more expensive quote than you would if you had a higher credit.
