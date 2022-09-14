Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

When a driver has an incident on the road — such as an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, DUI, or some other type of moving violation — it almost always leads to a spike in their premiums. Insurers see problematic driving behavior as a sign of increased risk and charge accordingly.

If you have an incident on your record, comparison shopping becomes even more important in order to find the best rates. In the following sections, you’ll see what you can expect to pay for car insurance based on your record.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto

If you live in Portland and get a speeding ticket on I-84, for example, expect your car insurance premiums to go up. Oregon takes speeding seriously, and the state recently passed a law allowing every city to install speed cameras to enforce speed limits.[1] Portland, meanwhile, has had speed cameras in the city for some time.

On average, Portland drivers with a speeding ticket pay $203 for liability insurance. But, they can still find cheap rates from Mile Auto for $99 per month.

Below is a look at the average monthly quotes you can expect to receive with a speeding ticket on your record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Mile Auto 123 99 Safeco 198 119 Liberty Mutual 282 159 GAINSCO 311 145 Direct Auto 328 186 National General 330 162 Bristol West 445 235 The General 492 263 Dairyland 496 224 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Mile Auto

If you have an at-fault accident on your record, your premiums will climb, as insurers will see you as a higher risk. Fortunately, if you maintain a spotless record going forward, your rates should decrease after a couple years, depending on your insurer.

Mile Auto offers the cheapest coverage to Portland drivers with an accident on their record for $102 per month.

The table below provides you with an example of the average monthly quotes you can expect to receive with an at-fault accident on your record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Mile Auto 126 102 Safeco 203 122 Liberty Mutual 288 162 GAINSCO 319 149 Direct Auto 336 190 National General 341 168 Bristol West 446 235 Dairyland 501 226 The General 501 268 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto

Insurers generally view DUIs as the most serious of incidents, and if you have one on your record, you can expect your rates to jump dramatically. Some insurers may even drop you if you’re cited for DUI.

Drivers in Portland with a DUI typically pay $224 for liability coverage, and $353 for full coverage.

The table below shows what monthly quotes you would see, on average, for your insurance premiums with a DUI on your record.