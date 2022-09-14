>Seguros de Autos>Oregon

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Corvallis, Oregon (2024)

Mile Auto has the cheapest liability-only rates in Corvallis, with a rate of $48 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Oregon

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $40/mes para solo responsabilidad y $44/mes para cobertura total en Oregon.

The average cost of car insurance in Corvallis is $91 per month for liability insurance and $148 for full-coverage insurance. Drivers in Corvallis pay less than the national averages of $104 for liability and $213 for full coverage.

Corvallis has a relatively low population of 60,000 people, and the average driver in Corvallis only commutes 18 minutes, which likely contributes to its low rates.[1]

Here’s how to compare quotes from multiple insurers and get cheap car insurance in Corvallis.

Datos Breves

  • Mile Auto, Safeco, and GAINSCO have the cheapest liability insurance in Corvallis.

  • Corvallis drivers pay an average of $1,772 per year for a full-coverage policy.

  • Oregon is an at-fault state, which means the driver who causes an accident must cover the other party’s resulting medical expenses and vehicle repair costs.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Corvallis

Mile Auto, Safeco, and GAINSCO have the lowest rates for car insurance in Corvallis. As you shop for the right coverage, consider your budget, vehicle type, and auto policy needs. Comparing quotes from multiple companies can help you get the lowest rate because the best insurer for you will depend on your driver profile and desired coverage levels.

Here’s more information about a few of the top auto insurance companies in Corvallis. The rates below reflect average insurance costs for all of Oregon.

Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Best insurer for cheap rates: Safeco

Safeco offers the lowest car insurance rates in Corvallis, making it an excellent pick for budget-conscious drivers and local college students. In addition to low rates, the company has money-saving programs, including cash back for staying claim-free for six months, diminishing deductibles, and accident forgiveness. Drivers can work with an experienced agent to choose from standard coverage options, like collision, liability, and comprehensive coverage.

Read our Safeco review
Gary - April 13, 2024
Verified

Excellent

A very good auto insurance company.
Tammy - April 8, 2024
Verified

Bad

The underwriter is incompetent. Your staff didn't renew my policy and sent a rude letter stating that I have debris or algae on my roof.
Carol - April 6, 2024
Verified

It seemed good, but I never had to use it. They increased the price by $704 a year, and that ended our relationship.

It seemed good, but I never had to use it. They increased the price by $704 a year, and that ended our relationship.

Best insurer for pay-per-mile insurance: Mile Auto

Mile Auto offers pay-per-mile insurance, meaning rates depend on how much you drive. The less you drive, the less you pay, which makes it a solid choice for remote workers or drivers in Corvallis with short commutes.

The pricing structure is straightforward, and you can estimate your rate online by entering your ZIP code and annual mileage. If you typically drive fewer than 10,000 miles per year, you can probably get a lower rate with Mile Auto. But if you regularly drive to the nearby cities of Eugene or Salem, you might get a better rate elsewhere.

Best insurer for high-risk drivers: GAINSCO

GAINSCO specializes in insurance for high-risk drivers who have a history of incidents, like at-fault accidents, driving under the influence (DUI) charges, or driving without insurance. State Farm, one of the country’s largest insurers, owns GAINSCO. Drivers can work with the company to get an SR-22 form.

Drivers with violations often have to pay higher rates since it’s riskier for insurers to provide coverage. But GAINSCO offers average rates that are competitive with other insurance companies in the area. Plus, you might qualify for an additional discount to reduce your costs.

Read our GAINSCO review
Mary - April 17, 2024
Verified

Terrible Customer Service

The customer service is terrible.
Nichole - April 14, 2024
Verified

Not Bad

Cheap insurance doesn't cover much.
Romaine - April 1, 2024
Verified

Good

The insurance is good, but the price went up.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Corvallis

Your ZIP code affects how much you pay for car insurance. The good news is that rates in Corvallis are lower than the national average. Factors like your age, vehicle, and driving history also influence car insurance costs.

You can take additional steps to lower your rates:

  • Bundle policies. Many car insurance companies offer a discount for bundling policies. If you need more than one type of insurance, consider working with the same insurer for all your insurance products. For example, you can often combine auto insurance with life insurance, home insurance, business insurance, or renters insurance.

  • Ask for discounts. Most insurance agents automatically apply eligible discounts to your policy. But it’s always a good idea to double-check and ask about additional discount options, especially if you’re getting a quote online. Call the customer service phone number to confirm.

  • Compare quotes. Comparing quotes from at least three insurance companies is one of the most effective ways to lower car insurance costs. Get quotes from a few insurance companies before you make a decision. It’s a simple way to ensure you’re getting the best rate.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Corvallis: Mile Auto

The state of Oregon mandates liability coverage, making it a legal requirement for drivers. The policy helps you pay for the other driver’s vehicle repairs and medical expenses if you cause an accident. It also covers the cost of your medical expenses, regardless of fault. But it doesn’t cover the cost of your repairs — you need to add extra coverage if you want protection for your car.

Liability-only car insurance in Corvallis costs an average of $91 per month. Here are the car insurance companies that offer the best deals for liability insurance in the city.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto48
Safeco59
GAINSCO79
Liberty Mutual79
National General86
Midvale Home & Auto95
Direct Auto96
Dairyland116
Bristol West123
The General135
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Corvallis: Mile Auto

Full-coverage car insurance includes liability, comprehensive, and collision policies. The policies work together to ensure adequate protection. Liability insurance pays for the other driver’s repairs and medical bills when you cause an accident. A collision policy helps pay for your vehicle repairs if you hit a car or other object, and comprehensive insurance provides protection against theft, natural disasters, and other events.

Even though Oregon state law doesn’t require you to purchase full-coverage car insurance, many insurance experts recommend that drivers have the coverage. And if you have a loan or lease on your car, your lender will probably require you to carry full coverage. It’s an effective way to protect your finances.

Drivers in Corvallis pay an average of $148 per month for full-coverage car insurance. The following insurance companies offer the cheapest full-coverage rates in Corvallis.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto60
Travelers77
Nationwide92
Safeco98
Liberty Mutual140
Midvale Home & Auto143
GAINSCO169
Direct Auto170
National General175
Bristol West233
The General253
Dairyland256
Estimate your Corvallis car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Oregon

Oregon requires drivers to meet the state’s minimum insurance requirements. This coverage includes bodily injury liability, property damage liability, personal injury protection, and uninsured motorist coverage, which is more extensive than what most states require.[2]

Here are the minimum car insurance requirements for drivers in Corvallis:

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$20,000 per accident
Personal injury protection (PIP)$15,000 per person
Uninsured motorist$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident

Though Oregon has minimum insurance requirements, you have the option to add extra policies or increase your coverage levels for more protection. You might want to consider the following optional policies:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance is part of full-coverage car insurance. It helps pay for your vehicle repairs following damage from severe weather, theft, or vandalism.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/7b43b14514/damage-from-aircraft.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance is typically part of a full-coverage plan. The policy pays for vehicle repairs if you collide with another vehicle or object, including lamp posts, mailboxes, or poles.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/2d92436d68/protection-for-your-car.svg

    Gap coverage

    You should consider this coverage if you finance or lease your vehicle. If you total your vehicle in an accident, gap insurance helps cover the difference between your insurance payout and what you still owe to your lender.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    If your car breaks down on the side of the road, roadside assistance can cover services dealing with flat tires, dead batteries, and more.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental car reimbursement coverage

    A rental car reimbursement policy covers the cost of a rental car while your car is in the shop due to an eligible claim.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Insurers consider past marks on your driving record when determining insurance rates. At-fault accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and other moving violations can increase car insurance costs. Past accidents indicate that you may be more likely to file a claim in the future, which costs insurance companies money.

To offset those potential costs, insurers charge more for auto insurance coverage. The average cost of car insurance for Corvallis drivers with a past incident is $126 per month for liability insurance. Here’s how much you might pay for car insurance with an auto accident or other incident on your record in Corvallis.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
Mile Auto48727482
Safeco59878997
GAINSCO79105108130
Liberty Mutual79115117130
National General86117121141
Direct Auto96134137158
Dairyland116162164191
Bristol West123170170202
The General135190193222
Average cost of car insurance by age

Your age is another factor that affects car insurance rates. Due to inexperience, a family with teenage drivers typically pays the most for car insurance coverage.[3] But as drivers gain experience in adulthood, they can expect rates to decrease steadily from their mid-30s to retirement age.

Rates increase again for drivers 70 and older. Due to age-related risk factors, senior drivers pay more for a car insurance policy.[4]

Compare the average rates for car insurance in Corvallis for different age brackets.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$264
20s$194
30s$146
40s$131
50s$112
60s$99
70s$102
Corvallis car insurance quotes by credit tier

Insurance companies in Oregon can consider credit-based insurance scores when determining rates.[5] Insurers use the scores to gauge risk. Riskier drivers are more expensive to insure, and insurance companies view poor credit as an indicator of additional risk.

Because of that, drivers with poor credit typically pay more for coverage, while drivers with better credit usually pay less.

Here are the average monthly rates for full-coverage car insurance in Corvallis by credit tier.

Rates by Credit Tier

Corvallis car insurance FAQs

Before you start shopping around for auto insurance, you should determine how much coverage you need. The following information can help answer your remaining questions about finding cheap insurance in Corvallis.

  • How much is car insurance in Corvallis?

    On average, Corvallis drivers pay $91 per month for liability insurance and $148 for full-coverage insurance. How much you pay for car insurance will depend on your driving record, credit history, age, chosen coverage, and more.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Corvallis?

    Mile Auto has the cheapest liability insurance rate in Corvallis, at $48 per month. With liability insurance rates of $59 and $79 per month, Safeco and GAINSCO also offer cheap car insurance in the city.

    The best way to find cheap car insurance for your unique needs is to compare quotes from multiple insurers at once before renewing your coverage or making policy changes. You can also save by bundling your homeowners insurance and auto coverage with the same company.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Corvallis?

    With an AM Best financial strength rating of A (Excellent), a highly rated mobile app, and a high Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 3.8 out of 5, Safeco is one of the best car insurance companies in Corvallis. The average cost of car insurance from Safeco in Corvallis is $66 per month for liability insurance and $107 for full-coverage insurance. Other top insurers in Corvallis include Mile Auto and GAINSCO.

    You should always consider the coverage offerings, claims service, and financial security of companies before purchasing a policy.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. United States Census Bureau. "QuickFacts Corvallis city, Oregon."
  2. Oregon Driver & Motor Vehicle Services. "Minimum Insurance Requiremenst."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto insurance for teen drivers."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "Senior driving safety and insurance tips."
  5. Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services. "Oregon insurance Division Bulletin INS 2010-4."

