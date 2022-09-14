Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Incidents on your driving record — such as an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, DUI, or another moving violation — can affect how much you pay for car insurance. Auto insurance companies consider a history of incidents as a sign of high-risk driving and often charge higher rates as a result.[6]

Find Car Insurance in Tulsa Rates start at $47/mo. for drivers with incidents on their records Código postal Get My Quotes Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar. Basado en más de 3806 reseñas 4.8/5

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Speeding tickets indicate risk to insurers, so you may see your rates increase a bit. However, plenty of Tulsa insurance companies will still offer reasonable rates — especially if you only have one speeding ticket on your record.

On average, Tulsa drivers with speeding tickets can expect to pay $366 per month for full coverage car insurance, and $167 for liability-only coverage. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for Tulsa drivers with a speeding ticket.

Konstantin Halachev VP of Engineering Konstantin has led data science and engineering projects across multiple domains: biology, travel and insurance. He loves finding data nuggets that help people. Read Editorial Guidelines View Full Bio Datos revisados por Konstantin Halachev The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only State Farm 93 50 USAA 117 64 Allstate 130 69 GEICO 189 100 Farmers 200 107 Clearcover 215 125 Progressive 235 125 Mercury 238 122 Safeco 244 97 Direct Auto 247 154 National General 256 127 Shelter 307 165 CSAA 313 149 GAINSCO 359 157 The General 366 173 Liberty Mutual 384 152 Bristol West 484 237 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

Insurers may consider you more of a risk when you have an at-fault accident on your record because at-fault accidents indicate a greater likelihood of future claims. To compensate for this added risk, insurers typically charge higher premiums.

An at-fault accident pushes the average cost of car insurance in Tulsa to $367 for full coverage and $168 for liability. You can find the cheapest car insurance companies by comparing quotes, taking advantage of discounts, and maintaining a clean driving record moving forward. Here are the cheapest Tulsa insurers for drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.

Konstantin Halachev VP of Engineering Konstantin has led data science and engineering projects across multiple domains: biology, travel and insurance. He loves finding data nuggets that help people. Read Editorial Guidelines View Full Bio Datos revisados por Konstantin Halachev The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only State Farm 97 52 USAA 121 66 Allstate 135 72 GEICO 196 104 Farmers 207 110 Progressive 243 129 Clearcover 245 142 Mercury 245 126 Safeco 253 100 Direct Auto 256 159 National General 268 133 Shelter 315 170 CSAA 330 157 GAINSCO 374 164 The General 378 178 Liberty Mutual 397 157 Bristol West 492 241 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Due to the severity of the offense, a DUI can significantly affect your insurance rates. A DUI on your record signals a higher likelihood of accidents and potential legal ramifications for insurers.

In Tulsa, drivers with DUIs face average monthly car insurance rates of $415 for full coverage and $190 for liability-only policies.

If you’re struggling to find insurance coverage after a driving under the influence conviction, you may need to contact the Oklahoma Automobile Insurance Plan at (405) 842-0844 to connect with an insurance agent that will provide you coverage. Here are the cheapest insurers in Tulsa for drivers with a past DUI conviction.