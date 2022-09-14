Amy es una escritora de marketing de contenido quien especializa en finanzas personales y tecnología. Con una formación en el sector legal, tiene un talento de transformar temas complejos en contenido fácil de entender. Cuando no está escribiendo, a ella le gusta leer y jugar a los juegos de mesa con su familia. Puede aprender más sobre Amy al visitar amybeardsley.com.
Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.
Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Oklahoma
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $32/mes para solo responsabilidad y $61/mes para cobertura total en Oklahoma.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Tulsa drivers pay, on average, more for car insurance than drivers in other parts of the state. Full-coverage car insurance in Tulsa averages $241 per month, while liability-only policies average $110. By comparison, the Oklahoma state-level averages are $203 and $90, respectively.
Multiple factors, including relatively high population density, high accident rates, and extreme weather contribute to T-Town's car insurance costs. But Tulsa drivers can still find cheap car insurance by comparing rates from multiple insurers. Here's what to know about auto insurance in Tulsa.
Datos Breves
State Farm, USAA, and Allstate are the cheapest car insurance providers in Tulsa.
Oklahoma insurers can consider your credit history when determining your premium.[1]
Because Oklahoma is an at-fault state, a driver that causes an accident is responsible for the costs of vehicle repairs and medical expenses of the other driver.
Best car insurance companies in Tulsa
Beyond looking for cheap rates, you should consider what type of coverage you need and what you value in an auto insurer. Your driving record, age, credit history, and vehicle type can influence what insurer offers the best coverage for you. Prioritize finding a company that aligns with your financial situation and insurance needs.
Here are three of the best insurers offering coverage in Tulsa.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
State Farm
4.5
$61
$32
Cheap rates
Direct Auto
3.3
$154
$93
Poor credit
Allstate
4.2
$84
$44
Young drivers
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$38/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$71/mo
State Farm offers the cheapest liability-only and full-coverage car insurance rates in Tulsa. The company also was the highest- rated insurer for the Southwest in J.D. Power's 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study. The largest auto insurer in the US. by market share, State Farm offers plenty of options from which to customize your policy.
Ventajas
Cheapest average rates in Tulsa
Five agents in Tulsa for personalized service
Strong financial strength ratings
Contras
Gap insurance not available
Fewer discounts than some other insurers
Mixed customer reviews on Better Business Bureau (BBB) and Trustpilot
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.3
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$112/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$180/mo
Your credit score can affect how much you pay for car insurance in Tulsa. Unlike some insurers, Direct Auto sells coverage to drivers with poor or no credit. The company places less of an emphasis on credit scores than other insurers. Instead, the company prioritizes coverage for high-risk drivers and offers low down-payment options.
Ventajas
Affordable rates for drivers with no credit or poor credit
I would advise against choosing this insurance company because they overcharge. Despite not having any tickets for over 10 years and being almost 40, my insurance is still almost $400 with them. This is outrageous. They offer no discounts to help me, and they don't seem to care or try to help. They've even increased my insurance rate. You would think it would decrease since I've been with them for more than a year and have had no tickets or incidents.
I would advise against choosing this insurance company because they overcharge. Despite not having any tickets for over 10 years and being almost 40, my insurance is still almost $400 with them. This is outrageous. They offer no discounts to help me, and they don't seem to care or try to help. They've even increased my insurance rate. You would think it would decrease since I've been with them for more than a year and have had no tickets or incidents.
Chudney - April 21, 2024
Verified
Find Insurance Elsewhere If You Can
It's not good! It's very expensive for people who can't get insurance anywhere else. The customer service is poor.
Peter - April 18, 2024
Verified
Total Rip-off
I was very disappointed. I went online and requested a quote for full coverage and was given a quote that I felt was reasonable. I paid the requested down payment and was told that my policy was in place. However, I later received a mail stating that my full coverage had been changed to liability without any prior discussion or consultation about what I might want to do. They just changed it. When I contacted them and asked why it was changed, I was told it was because my 2020 Kia Sportage didn’t have the auto theft upgrade. I told them no one ever asked me about it, but if that was necessary, I had no problem getting it done. I made an appointment and within two days, it was done. I called to notify them and was told I would have to pay again to put full coverage back on, even though remember, that's what I paid for in the first place. It made no sense why I would have to pay to put the collision and comprehensive back on. It was a total rip-off.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
833
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$52/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$98/mo
Coverage from Allstate is a great option for young drivers in Tulsa. Teens and drivers under age 25 have many options to lower their car insurance payments. For instance, Allstate offers a smart student discount, savings on multi-vehicle family plans, and lower rates for insuring a vehicle with high safety ratings.
Ventajas
Many customizable policy options
teenSMART program allows teens to save
Rideshare insurance available
Contras
Additional cost for roadside assistance
Below-average customer satisfaction rating by J.D. Power
Above-average number of complaints filed with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
I've been with Allstate at the Welsh agency for the past 5 years and the service has been very good. However, since the retirement of my agent, I haven't had the same personal experience with the Carlisle agency and am considering switching to another company.
James - April 23, 2024
Verified
Recommend Allstate
Other than continually raising my rate, I consider them very good.
James - April 22, 2024
Verified
Good
Very good but expensive.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Tulsa
Several factors influence how much you pay for auto insurance in Tulsa, including your driving history, vehicle type, ZIP code, gender, age, and credit score. Here are some tips to help you find affordable coverage in Tulsa:
Compare quotes. You can find the best price by shopping around and comparing auto insurance rates and coverages from different companies.
Drive safely. A clean driving record demonstrates responsible driving behavior and can help you qualify for cheaper car insurance premiums.
Increase your deductible. A higher deductible means you’ll pay more if you file a claim, but it can also lower your coverage costs.
Ask about potential discounts. Insurance companies can offer a number of discounts to help you save money by being a good driver, bundling homeowners insurance and renter policies, insuring multiple vehicles, and more.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Tulsa: State Farm
Liability-only car insurance provides the essential coverage you need in Oklahoma and is the cheapest policy option in Tulsa. It protects you financially if you cause an accident by covering resulting damage and injury to the other driver, their passengers, or their property. However, it doesn’t provide coverage for your vehicle, so you should carefully consider your ability to cover potential out-of-pocket expenses in case of an accident.[2]
On average, Tusla drivers pay $110 per month for liability coverage, but can find the cheapest rates from State Farm for $38 per month.
Here are the cheapest liability-only coverage options available in Tulsa.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Tulsa: State Farm
While liability-only car insurance provides minimum coverage, full-coverage car insurance offers higher levels of protection for both you and your vehicle. A full-coverage policy comes with liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage. The policy type covers damages from accidents, theft, vandalism, and natural disasters.
If you have a new or particularly valuable vehicle, you may want to purchase this policy for extra vehicle protection. Your lender may even require you to purchase this coverage if you lease or finance your vehicle.
Tusla drivers pay on average $241 per month for full coverage, but can find the cheapest rates from State Farm for $71 per month.
Here are the cheapest auto insurers for full-coverage insurance in Tulsa.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Oklahoma
Oklahoma is an at-fault state for car insurance, which means the driver who caused the accident is responsible for covering the cost of the other driver’s damage and injury following an accident.[3]
The state requires drivers to carry a minimum amount of bodily injury and property damage liability insurance, but the Oklahoma Insurance Department suggests you may need more than the minimum to fully protect you financially.
Medical payments coveragepays for reasonable medical expenses for you and your passengers in the event of injury from an auto accident.
Gap coverage
Gap insurancecovers the difference between your car’s actual cash value and remaining loan amount if your car is a total loss.
Excess electronic equipment coverage
This coverage replaces electronic equipment, tapes, records, discs, and other media a standard auto insurance policy doesn’t cover.[5]
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Incidents on your driving record — such as an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, DUI, or another moving violation — can affect how much you pay for car insurance. Auto insurance companies consider a history of incidents as a sign of high-risk driving and often charge higher rates as a result.[6]
Find Car Insurance in Tulsa
Rates start at $47/mo. for drivers with incidents on their records
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
Speeding tickets indicate risk to insurers, so you may see your rates increase a bit. However, plenty of Tulsa insurance companies will still offer reasonable rates — especially if you only have one speeding ticket on your record.
On average, Tulsa drivers with speeding tickets can expect to pay $366 per month for full coverage car insurance, and $167 for liability-only coverage. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for Tulsa drivers with a speeding ticket.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
Insurers may consider you more of a risk when you have an at-fault accident on your record because at-fault accidents indicate a greater likelihood of future claims. To compensate for this added risk, insurers typically charge higher premiums.
An at-fault accident pushes the average cost of car insurance in Tulsa to $367 for full coverage and $168 for liability. You can find the cheapest car insurance companies by comparing quotes, taking advantage of discounts, and maintaining a clean driving record moving forward. Here are the cheapest Tulsa insurers for drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
Due to the severity of the offense, a DUI can significantly affect your insurance rates. A DUI on your record signals a higher likelihood of accidents and potential legal ramifications for insurers.
In Tulsa, drivers with DUIs face average monthly car insurance rates of $415 for full coverage and $190 for liability-only policies.
If you’re struggling to find insurance coverage after a driving under the influence conviction, you may need to contact the Oklahoma Automobile Insurance Plan at (405) 842-0844 to connect with an insurance agent that will provide you coverage. Here are the cheapest insurers in Tulsa for drivers with a past DUI conviction.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
Car insurance costs tend to follow a specific pattern as you age. Rates tend to steadily decrease around the age of 35 as you gain more experience and establish a clean driving record. However, premiums will likely increase a bit again for senior drivers age 70 and older.
Even though older drivers spend less time driving, crash rates increase significantly for drivers age 70 and older, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.[7]
Tulsa seniors see average car insurance rates of $177 per month for full coverage, and $81 for liability-only policies. Here are the cheapest insurers for senior drivers in Tulsa.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm
Car insurance for teenage drivers can feel like a financial burden on many families. Premiums are often much higher for young drivers due to inexperience driving and risks around distractions and speeding. Teens can earn cheaper rates by joining their parents’ insurance policy, driving a safe vehicle, earning a good student discount, and completing a safe driving course.
The Oklahoma Graduated Driver Licensing (GDL) process — which includes a six-month supervised driving learning period — helps reduce accidents. That said, Oklahoma teens still have more accidents than any other age group, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.[8]
The average cost of car insurance for Tulsa teens with their own policies is $454 per month for full coverage and $207 for minimum coverage. Here are the cheapest insurers for teenage drivers in Tulsa.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Tulsa
Unlock savings and discounts when you compare rates through Insurify
Here are the average rates for car insurance in Tulsa by credit tier.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Tulsa?
Tulsa car insurance costs are higher than the national averages of $213 for full coverage and $104 for liability only. However, premiums can vary by ZIP code within the city. Different neighborhoods have different population densities, vehicle crime rates, and driving conditions that affect how much you pay.
Living in the second-largest city in Oklahoma, Tulsa drivers tend to pay more for coverage than drivers in other cities in the state. Tulsa has an average of 2,091 residents per square mile in the city, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This population density can result in more traffic incidents, which may increase average rates for drivers in the city.[9]
More cities in Oklahoma
Car insurance rates in the Sooner State vary widely. Below, you can see average monthly rates in other Oklahoma cities — and how they compare to Tulsa.
City
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Tulsa
$241
$110
Bartlesville
$165
$76
Lawton
$206
$89
Muskogee
$186
$82
Oklahoma City
$220
$111
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Tulsa car insurance FAQs
Before you select an auto insurer, you need to decide on your budget and how much coverage you need. The information below should help you navigate the process of finding affordable coverage in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
How much is car insurance in Tulsa?
On average, Tulsa drivers pay $241 per month for full-coverage and $110 for liability coverage. Your specific rate will depend on your driving record, age, insurer, credit history, vehicle type, and more.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Tulsa?
State Farm is the cheapest insurer for Tulsa drivers, with liability-only rates starting at $38 per month. USAA and Allstate are also affordable options for Tulsa residents. Their liability-only policies start at $48 and $52 per month, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Tulsa?
With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 and solid rankings from AM Best and J.D. Power, State Farm is the best car insurance company in Tulsa. Other top insurers include USAA and Allstate.
What factors affect the cost of car insurance in Tulsa?
Tulsa residents may pay a bit more for car insurance than drivers in other Oklahoma cities because they live in the second-largest city in the state. In urban areas with a greater population density, insurers often adjust rates to account for a greater likelihood of accidents and other traffic incidents. Your driving record, age, vehicle, and more also affect your rate.
Is Oklahoma a no-fault state?
No. Oklahoma is an at-fault state, which means the driver that causes an accident is responsible for covering the costs of the other driver’s vehicle repairs or medical expenses.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
Amy es una escritora de marketing de contenido quien especializa en finanzas personales y tecnología. Con una formación en el sector legal, tiene un talento de transformar temas complejos en contenido fácil de entender. Cuando no está escribiendo, a ella le gusta leer y jugar a los juegos de mesa con su familia. Puede aprender más sobre Amy al visitar amybeardsley.com.
Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.