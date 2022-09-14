>Seguros de Autos>Oklahoma

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Ponca City, Oklahoma (2024)

State Farm is the cheapest car insurance company in Ponca City, with a liability rate of $32 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Oklahoma

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $32/mes para solo responsabilidad y $61/mes para cobertura total en Oklahoma.

The average cost of car insurance for drivers living in the Ponca City community is $147 per month, which similar to the U.S. average of $158 and the Oklahoma average of $147.

Where you live, down to your ZIP code, affects your car insurance prices. Because Ponca City has a relatively small population of about 25,000 residents, drivers likely face less road congestion than people in more populated cities.[1] This may explain why residents benefit from lower rates.

Here’s what you need to know about finding cheap car insurance in Ponca City.

Datos Breves

  • State Farm, USAA, and Allstate are the cheapest car insurance companies in Ponca City.

  • Oklahoma car insurance companies can consider your credit-based insurance score when determining premiums.

  • Ponca City drivers pay $83 per month for liability insurance and $210 for full-coverage insurance, on average.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Ponca City

Finding a great deal on car insurance shouldn’t be your only focus when looking for coverage. The key to choosing the right auto insurance company is considering coverage types, features, financial stability ratings, and price.

Start your search for the right car insurance policy by comparing quotes from three of the best and cheapest auto insurance policies in Ponca City below. The average rates reflect statewide insurance costs.

Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Best insurer for cheap rates: State Farm

State Farm offers some of the cheapest car insurance for Ponca City drivers, as well as around a dozen discounts that customers can benefit from. You can qualify for discounts by completing a defensive driving course, earning good grades, and equipping your vehicle with safety features.

Ventajas

  • Highly ranked in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study

  • Wide variety of potential discounts

Contras

  • No online enrollment

  • Gap insurance not available

Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for the military community: USAA

About 8% of Ponca City residents are veterans. USAA sells insurance products and other financial services to military members, veterans, and their families. If you qualify for coverage from USAA, you can access competitive rates, customized policies, and unique discounts.

Ventajas

  • Specialized discounts

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

Contras

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Limited membership eligibility

Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for safe drivers: Allstate

Ponca City drivers with safe driving habits can save with Allstate’s DriveWise app. The program rewards safe drivers with discounts. The Drivewise app also comes with helpful safety features and will alert authorities automatically if it detects a car accident.

Ventajas

  • Many available discounts

  • Hybrid and classic car coverage available

Contras

  • Below-average ranking in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study

  • Some negative online customer reviews

Carolyn - April 24, 2024
Verified

Change in Agency, Considering Switch

I've been with Allstate at the Welsh agency for the past 5 years and the service has been very good. However, since the retirement of my agent, I haven't had the same personal experience with the Carlisle agency and am considering switching to another company.
James - April 23, 2024
Verified

Recommend Allstate

Other than continually raising my rate, I consider them very good.
James - April 22, 2024
Verified

Good

Very good but expensive.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Ponca City

Some factors that influence your car insurance rates are beyond your control, but you can still take steps to reduce your insurance costs. Follow these tips to find the most affordable car insurance in Ponca City:

  • Compare quotes. Obtain quotes from at least three insurance companies to identify the one offering the best rates for your required coverage. You’ll also want to consider factors like the customer service experience, online consumer reviews, plan limits, and exclusions into account when shopping around.

  • Bundle policies. Many insurers provide discounts when you purchase multiple insurance products from them. Consider buying your life insurance, business insurance, home insurance, renters insurance, or any other type of insurance policy you need with one company for added savings.

  • Utilize discounts. If you can’t find information about discounts on the company’s website, ask your insurance agent or broker for advice about potential discounts you can qualify for, like safe driving, good student, and anti-theft device discounts. If you don’t have coverage from a specific agency, you can reach out to an independent agent.

  • Improve your credit score. You can improve your credit score by keeping credit card usage below 30% of your available credit and paying bills on time, as auto insurers often factor in your credit score when determining rates.[2]

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Ponca City: State Farm

Liability car insurance covers costs related to the damage and injuries you cause the other driver in an accident. This doesn’t cover your car’s damage or your medical bills. Liability policies fulfill legal obligations, so this minimum amount of coverage can save drivers money. In Ponca City, liability-only car insurance rates start at $32 per month.

Here are the liability-only rates from the cheapest car insurance companies in Ponca City.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote
State Farm32
USAA40
Allstate44
Safeco56
GEICO63
Farmers67
Mercury67
Clearcover73
Progressive75
National General79
Liberty Mutual88
CSAA90
Direct Auto93
Shelter94
GAINSCO101
Midvale Home & Auto101
The General104
Hallmark112
Foremost120
Bristol West146
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Ponca City: State Farm

Full-coverage insurance provides liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage for your vehicle and medical expenses. Drivers with newer or higher-value vehicles will benefit from purchasing full-coverage insurance because it shields vehicles against theft, accidents, and natural disasters.

Keep in mind that if you finance or lease your vehicle, your lender or leasing company will mandate the purchase of full-coverage car insurance. Even if you don’t need to purchase it, you should consider it.

Ponca City drivers spend an average of $210 per month for full-coverage insurance. The table below shares some of the cheapest average insurance companies in the area for this coverage type.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote
State Farm60
USAA74
Allstate81
GEICO118
Clearcover125
Farmers125
Mercury130
Safeco141
Progressive142
Direct Auto150
National General160
Shelter176
CSAA190
Midvale Home & Auto201
The General221
Liberty Mutual224
GAINSCO230
Hallmark241
Foremost257
Bristol West298
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Car insurance requirements in Oklahoma

To drive legally in Oklahoma, you must meet the state’s minimum car insurance coverage requirements, which include bodily injury and property damage liability coverage. Like many states, Oklahoma follows the popular 25/50/25 coverage rule.

Here are the state’s specific minimum requirements:[3]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000

In addition to the legally mandated coverage, you may also want to supplement your base policy with car insurance add-ons for more financial security and vehicle protection. Consider the following common coverage options:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance covers vehicle damages and loss from non-collision incidents like theft, vandalism, fires, natural disasters, or falling objects.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage policies pay for vehicle repair costs when you collide with another vehicle or a stationary object, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage pays for your damages and injuries if a driver without insurance or insufficient insurance coverage causes an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    When you have gap insurance, you can rest easy knowing your insurer will pay the difference between your auto loan or lease balance and your insurance settlement compensation after a total loss.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Driving incidents like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and driving under the influence (DUI) convictions can result in higher car insurance rates.[4] Car insurance companies may view you as a high-risk driver more likely to file future claims if you have past incidents on your record.

The average cost of liability car insurance for Ponca City drivers with a past driving incident is $114 per month. Below, you can see how liability insurance rates in Ponca City vary by driving record.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
State Farm32424452
USAA40535565
Allstate44586172
Safeco56818492
GEICO638487103
Farmers678992110
Mercury67102105113
Clearcover73104119119
Progressive75104107123
National General79106111129
Liberty Mutual88126130144
CSAA90124131147
Direct Auto93127132152
Shelter94137141145
GAINSCO101131137165
The General104144148170
Bristol West146198201239
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Your age will affect how much you pay for car insurance. Teen drivers face the highest insurance rates because of limited driving experience and a higher likelihood of accidents, making them a higher risk for insurers.

Car insurance rates typically decrease for drivers around age 35 due to a driver’s increased experience and a generally lower risk profile. But for senior drivers around age 70, rates may increase due to aging-related risk factors, such as potential health issues and diminished reaction times.

Compare the average car insurance quotes by driver age in Ponca City below.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$383
20s$266
30s$198
40s$179
50s$160
60s$154
70s$165
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Ponca City car insurance quotes by credit tier

Oklahoma state law permits car insurance companies to consider your credit-based insurance score when setting car insurance rates. Drivers with poor credit scores pay more on average for car insurance than drivers who have excellent or good credit scores.

See how your credit history can affect full-coverage car insurance premiums in Ponca City below.

Rates by Credit Tier

Ponca City car insurance FAQs

Finding the right auto insurer to meet your unique insurance needs is important. The following information should help answer any of your remaining questions about getting cheap car insurance in Ponca City.

  • How much is car insurance in Ponca City?

    The overall cost of car insurance in Ponca City is $166 per month. Ponca City drivers pay $83 per month for liability insurance and $83 for full-coverage insurance, on average. Your driving record, age, credit history, and more affect how much you pay for car insurance.

  • Which companies have the cheapest car insurance in Ponca City?

    The cost of liability car insurance from State Farm is $32 per month, making it the cheapest car insurance company in Ponca City. USAA and Allstate also offer cheap liability insurance, with respective rates of $40 and $44 per month.

    The best way to find cheap car insurance is to compare quotes from multiple insurers at once.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Ponca City?

    State Farm is the best car insurance company in Ponca City, thanks to an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5, an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), and customizable coverage options. Oklahoma drivers pay an average of $32 per month for liability insurance and $61 for full-coverage insurance from State Farm.

    Other top insurers include USAA and Allstate.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. United States Census Bureau. "QuickFacts Ponca City city, Oklahoma."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "Nine ways to lower your auto insurance costs."
  3. Oklahoma Insurance Department. "Auto Insurance: Common Myths."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."

