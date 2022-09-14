>Seguros de Autos>Oklahoma

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Norman, Oklahoma (2024)

State Farm is the cheapest car insurance company in Norman, with a liability car insurance rate of $34 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Oklahoma

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $32/mes para solo responsabilidad y $61/mes para cobertura total en Oklahoma.

Drivers in Norman pay an overall average of $156 per month for car insurance, which is slightly higher than the Sooner State average of $147.

Norman is the third most-most populouspopulous city in the state of Oklahoma, with around 129,000 residents. More drivers on the road in an area leads to an increased risk of accidents and property damage, which can explain the higher rates in Norman.

Datos Breves

  • State Farm, USAA, and Allstate offer the cheapest car insurance in Norman, on average.

  • Norman residents pay an average of $98 per month for liability coverage and $214 for full-coverage car insurance.

  • Oklahoma insurers can consider credit history when determining premiums.[1]

Cheapest car insurance companies in Norman

Your driving record, age, credit history, and more influence how much you pay for car insurance, and insurers calculate premiums in unique ways. Comparing insurance quotes from different companies is the best way to find the lowest rates for your coverage needs. While it pays to shop around, some car insurance companies offer lower premiums than others.

Below, you can start your search for low rates with three of the cheapest car insurance companies in Norman.

State Farm4.5$61$32Cheap rates
USAA4.5$76$40Veterans
Shelter3.6$181$96Families
Best insurer for cheap rates: State Farm

State Farm offers drivers in Norman the cheapest rates for both liability-only and full-coverage policies. In addition to cheap rates, the company earned an above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Central region.

Drivers have an opportunity to tap into additional savings by bundling their auto insurance policies with renters insurance, homeowners insurance, life insurance, or pet insurance.

Ventajas

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Central region

  • Rideshare coverage available

Contras

  • No gap insurance available

  • Low Trustpilot rating

Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for veterans: USAA

Norman is home to more than 7,000 veterans who can likely appreciate the coverage USAA has to offer. The insurance company offers relatively low rates to eligible drivers in the area. USAA only works with active-duty, retired, or reserve military members and their immediate families.

Ventajas

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating

  • Good drivers can save up to 30% with the SafePilot program

Contras

  • Limited eligibility requirements

  • No customer service hours on Sundays

Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for families: Shelter

Shelter Insurance is a midsize insurance company that serves policyholders in 15 states, including Oklahoma. It earned the top spot for customer satisfaction in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.

Your family might appreciate the lengthy list of discounts the company offers, including good student, pay-in-full, multi-car, and safe driver discounts.

Ventajas

  • Top J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating

  • Many discount options

Contras

  • Not the cheapest rates in the city

  • No accident forgiveness available

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Norman

Insurance companies take a variety of factors into account when determining car insurance premiums, including your age, driving record, location, and credit history.[2]

As you look for the cheapest car insurance option, you can use the following strategies to earn the lowest rates for your situation:

  • Shop around. Comparing quotes from multiple auto insurance companies is the best way to find the cheapest rates because every insurer looks at your situation differently.

  • Increase your deductible. In general, insurers offer lower premiums to drivers who choose a higher deductible. If you have the money on hand to cover a higher deductible following an accident, this is a viable way to tap into savings.

  • Look for a discount. Most car insurance companies offer discount opportunities. Take the time to find out if you qualify for any.[3]

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Norman: State Farm

Liability car insurance includes bodily injury and property damage liability coverage. After a car accident, this type of policy can help you pay for the medical injuries and vehicle damage you cause to others.[4]

A liability-only policy is typically the cheapest car insurance option. In Norman, State Farm offers the cheapest average quotes for liability-only policies, at $34 per month.

The table below includes average monthly premiums for liability-only insurance policies from companies in Norman.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm34
USAA42
Allstate46
Safeco59
GEICO66
Farmers71
Mercury71
Clearcover77
Progressive80
National General84
Liberty Mutual94
CSAA96
Direct Auto99
Shelter100
GAINSCO108
Midvale Home & Auto108
The General111
Hallmark119
Foremost128
Bristol West155
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Norman: State Farm

A full-coverage car insurance policy offers more robust financial protection than a liability-only policy. Full-coverage policies include liability, comprehensive, and collision coverages. After an incident, a full-coverage policy can help you replace or repair your own vehicle, regardless of fault.

Most auto lenders require drivers to carry this type of policy. But even if you own your vehicle outright, this type of insurance is a good idea if you might not have the funds available to repair your vehicle after an accident.

The table below includes average quotes for Norman drivers for full-coverage policies.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm63
USAA78
Allstate86
GEICO125
Clearcover133
Farmers133
Mercury138
Safeco150
Progressive151
Direct Auto159
National General170
Shelter187
CSAA201
Midvale Home & Auto213
The General235
Liberty Mutual238
GAINSCO245
Hallmark256
Foremost273
Bristol West316
Estimate your Norman car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Oklahoma

Oklahoma requires drivers to carry a minimum amount of auto insurance to drive legally on public roads. Here are the specific minimum coverage requirements drivers must meet in the Sooner State:[5]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Incidents on your driving record, like speeding tickets, driving under the influence, and at-fault accidents, can lead to higher car insurance premiums.

In 2021, around 500 vehicle accidents occurred in Cleveland County, which includes Norman.[6] After causing an accident or having another violation, drivers face higher rates. Insurers view past incidents as an indicator of higher risk.

The table below shows how an incident can affect average liability car insurance quotes in Norman.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
State Farm34454656
USAA42565869
Allstate46616375
Safeco59858897
GEICO668891108
Farmers719598116
Mercury71108111119
Clearcover77110126126
Progressive80111114131
National General84113118137
Liberty Mutual94134139154
CSAA96132139157
Direct Auto99136141162
Shelter100146150154
GAINSCO108141146177
The General111153158182
Bristol West155210214254
Average cost of car insurance by age

Most auto insurers consider your age when determining premiums. In general, teen drivers pay more for car insurance than drivers with more experience behind the wheel. Young adults, including college students, typically see relatively high rates for years.

But drivers often benefit from declining auto insurance rates between the ages of 35 and 70 before rates tick up again for senior drivers older than 70.

Below, you can see the average auto insurance quotes for Norman drivers by age.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$372
20s$252
30s$188
40s$170
50s$151
60s$148
70s$156
Norman car insurance quotes by credit tier

Insurance companies in Oklahoma can consider your credit history when determining your auto insurance premiums, but they can’t penalize drivers for not having any credit history. In general, drivers with excellent or good credit pay lower rates for car insurance than drivers with poor credit.

Explore average full-coverage car insurance quotes by credit tier in Norman in the table below.

Rates by Credit Tier

Norman car insurance FAQs

Before you start shopping around for auto coverage, you should determine exactly how much car insurance you need. The following information should help you navigate the process of buying coverage in Norman.

  • How much is car insurance in Norman?

    The overall average cost of car insurance in Norman is $156 per month. On average, drivers in Norman pay $98 per month for liability coverage and $214 for full-coverage insurance. How much you pay for coverage will depend on your driving record, credit history, age, ZIP code, and more.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Norman?

    State Farm has the cheapest car insurance in Norman, a liability car insurance rate of $34 per month. USAA and Allstate are the second- and third-cheapest car insurers in Norman, thanks to monthly rates of $42 and $46, respectively.

    The best way to find the cheapest car insurance for you is to compare quotes from multiple companies at once.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Norman?

    With an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, a high Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.4 out of 5, and customizable coverage, State Farm is the best car insurance company in Norman. On average, State Farm policyholders pay $32 per month for liability insurance. Two more of the best companies in Norman include Shelter Insurance and USAA.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Oklahoma Insurance Department. "How Does Credit History Affect My Insurance Premium?."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "Nine ways to lower your auto insurance costs."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage."
  5. Oklahoma Insurance Department. "Auto Insurance: Common Myths."
  6. Oklahoma Highway Safety Office. "OHSO Interactive Crash Maps."
