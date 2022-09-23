What is gap insurance, and how does it work?

Gap insurance covers the difference between your auto loan or lease balance and your insurance payout if your insurance company totals your car. It usually only activates when a covered collision or comprehensive claim results in a total loss — when the car’s fair market value exceeds repair costs.

Gap insurance is worth considering if you’re buying a new car, as most vehicles lose approximately 20% of their value in the first year of ownership.

What gap insurance covers in Oklahoma

Gap insurance in Oklahoma covers the amount that you may still owe on your car after a total loss. It only provides coverage for accepted collision and comprehensive claims that your insurance company processes. And it may only cover a percentage of your car’s value, so it’s important to read your policy carefully to understand what gap insurance covers.

It’s important to understand when gap insurance doesn’t kick in. Gap insurance doesn’t cover:

Deductible costs

Wear and tear

Mechanical breakdowns

Rejected collision and comprehensive claims

For Example Let’s say you have $10,000 left on your auto loan when you cause an accident that totals your car. Your insurance company determines your car’s actual cash value is $7,000 and pays you $6,000 after your $1,000 collision deductible. In this case, you’d still owe $4,000 to the auto lender. But gap insurance would cover that remaining $4,000 for you to pay back the debt.

Gap insurance vs. full coverage

Full coverage generally combines state-minimum liability insurance, comprehensive coverage, and collision coverage. It usually doesn’t include gap insurance, but you may include it in your policy as a separate addition.

Full-coverage insurance usually provides coverage for repairs if an incident damages your vehicle, regardless of fault. Gap insurance will come in handy if you owe more than your car is worth.