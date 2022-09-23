Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify
Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.
Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Oklahoma
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $32/mes para solo responsabilidad y $61/mes para cobertura total en Oklahoma.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
The average cost of a new car was around $48,000 in October 2023, according to Kelley Blue Book data.[1] When you buy a new car, its value depreciates quickly, starting when you drive away with it. If your car’s value is less than what you owe on an auto loan, then you may need gap insurance to protect your finances.
Gap insurance covers the difference between your auto loan or lease balance and the car’s actual cash value in the event of a total loss. Here’s what you need to know about comparing auto insurance rates and getting gap insurance in Oklahoma.
Datos Breves
Also called “guaranteed asset protection,” gap coverage only kicks in for collision or comprehensive insurance claims.
Gap insurance is typically a coverage option you can add to your car insurance policy.
You may need gap insurance if you put less than 20% down for your car or your loan term is 60 months or longer.[2]
What is gap insurance, and how does it work?
Gap insurance covers the difference between your auto loan or lease balance and your insurance payout if your insurance company totals your car. It usually only activates when a covered collision or comprehensive claim results in a total loss — when the car’s fair market value exceeds repair costs.
Gap insurance in Oklahoma covers the amount that you may still owe on your car after a total loss. It only provides coverage for accepted collision and comprehensive claims that your insurance company processes. And it may only cover a percentage of your car’s value, so it’s important to read your policy carefully to understand what gap insurance covers.
It’s important to understand when gap insurance doesn’t kick in. Gap insurance doesn’t cover:
Deductible costs
Wear and tear
Mechanical breakdowns
Rejected collision and comprehensive claims
For Example
Let’s say you have $10,000 left on your auto loan when you cause an accident that totals your car. Your insurance company determines your car’s actual cash value is $7,000 and pays you $6,000 after your $1,000 collision deductible. In this case, you’d still owe $4,000 to the auto lender. But gap insurance would cover that remaining $4,000 for you to pay back the debt.
Gap insurance vs. full coverage
Full coverage generally combines state-minimum liability insurance, comprehensive coverage, and collision coverage. It usually doesn’t include gap insurance, but you may include it in your policy as a separate addition.
Full-coverage insurance usually provides coverage for repairs if an incident damages your vehicle, regardless of fault. Gap insurance will come in handy if you owe more than your car is worth.
Find Gap Insurance Online
Full-coverage insurance starts at $44 per month
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Who needs gap insurance in Oklahoma?
Oklahoma doesn’t require gap insurance, but it’s still worth considering if you finance or lease your car.[3]
“Auto dealerships in many states mandate that you carry gap insurance in order to protect their interests in the asset you’re driving,” says Howard Goldberg, vice president of Plymouth Rock Assurance’s customer solutions center. “If you drive a late-model car, especially expensive vehicles, for which you have a loan, you should also consider carrying it.”
If you own your car outright or purchased a gap waiver from your auto lender, you don’t need gap coverage in your car insurance policy. But otherwise, you might consider gap insurance if you:[2]
Financed your car with less than 20% down
Have an auto loan with terms longer than 60 months
Leased the vehicle
Own a car that depreciates faster than average
Even if you purchase gap insurance, you can usually remove it from your policy later. Once your car’s value is greater than your auto loan balance or you pay off the car completely, you can contact your insurer to remove it.
How to buy gap insurance in Oklahoma
You can buy gap insurance from the dealership or an insurance company. It’s more expensive to purchase it from a dealership because your loan, which accrues interest, includes the cost of gap coverage.
You can buy gap insurance when you purchase your car and initially insure it with your insurance company. Your insurance company may only allow you to buy gap insurance when you purchase the car, so it’s important to include the coverage on your policy as soon as possible.
Best gap insurance companies in Oklahoma
If you’re looking for gap insurance in Oklahoma, start your search with the companies below.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.7
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$99/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$206/mo
Midvale Home & Auto may be a solid option for Oklahoma drivers, especially if they want plenty of coverage options to customize their policies. Its average full-coverage insurance cost in Oklahoma is $206 per month, which is a bit more expensive than many other insurers, but drivers can find ways to save with Midvale Home & Auto’s list of discounts.
Ventajas
Backed by the financial strength of American Family
Optional gap insurance and roadside assistance available
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.9
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
820
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$76/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$143/mo
Progressive is a national insurer with a large footprint, but it has relatively affordable average rates for full-coverage insurance. It’s worth considering if you want to load your policy with optional coverages like gap insurance, deductible savings, customer parts and equipment, pet injury coverage, and more.
Ventajas
Rewards for good drivers
Numerous coverage options and discounts available
Contras
Higher-than-expected amount of complaints
Ranked 11 out of 15 companies in the J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Index Ranking
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
832
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$90/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$197/mo
Travelers also offers relatively cheap average rates for full-coverage insurance. If you have a new car, you may want to buy gap coverage from Travelers and pair it with the insurer’s new car replacement coverage, which will replace your car with a brand-new car of the same make and model if you total it in the first five years.
Ventajas
Accident forgiveness available
Robust coverage selections and discount offerings
Contras
Rideshare coverage only available in Colorado and Illinois
High number of negative customer reviews with the Better Business Bureau
We had a very minor collision while waiting at a traffic light. The vehicle in front of us claimed we crept forward. Since there was very little damage (none to our car), we submitted the claim. To our surprise, we found that the other driver reported $3000 worth of damage to the rear of his car, with the only visible damage being a cracked piece of chrome trim at the base of the hatch. We called Travelers immediately, warning them that it was a scam. They seemed indifferent and said they would pay the claim. This could be one of the reasons why insurance rates are so expensive.
Willard - April 13, 2024
Verified
No
Too expensive.
Jeffrey - March 23, 2024
Verified
Excellent
Fast.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed more than 40 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partner providers across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page.
The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers’ vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how companies price their car insurance premiums. The data included on this page represent averages across ages, genders, credit scores, and driver profiles for Oklahoma drivers.
No, Oklahoma doesn’t require gap insurance coverage. But it requires minimum liability coverage of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident for property damage liability.[3]
How does gap insurance work?
Gap insurance is an optional coverage that pays for the difference between your auto loan balance and insurance payout in the event of a total loss.
Who needs gap insurance in Oklahoma?
Oklahoma drivers who finance or lease their new cars should consider getting gap insurance. People who made down payments of less than 20%, have loan terms of 60 months or longer, or bought a car that depreciates faster than normal may want gap insurance for more protection.
Is gap insurance worth it?
While buying gap insurance adds to your insurance costs, it’s a good idea to get it if you’re worried about owing more on your car loan than what the car is worth. If you don’t think you could pay off the loan balance difference in the event of a total loss, gap insurance is certainly worth buying.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.