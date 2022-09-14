Cheapest Auto Insurance in Ardmore, Oklahoma (2024)
The cheapest liability-only rate in Ardmore is $31, offered by State Farm.
Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Oklahoma
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $32/mes para solo responsabilidad y $61/mes para cobertura total en Oklahoma.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
From the Tucker Tower Nature Center to state and regional parks, there’s plenty to do in Ardmore. The good news is that insuring those weekend excursions is more affordable here than in many other areas.
The average monthly rate for car insurance in Ardmore is $144. This is slightly cheaper than Oklahoma’s state average rate of $147 as well as the national average of $158 per month.
Learn more about what affects your car insurance rates in Ardmore, as well as some strategies you can use to reduce your expenses.
Datos Breves
On average, Ardmore residents pay $84 per month for liability-only coverage and $205 per month for full-coverage insurance.
State Farm and USAA have the cheapest monthly premiums for drivers in Ardmore, at $31 and $39, respectively.
Oklahoma requires drivers to carry liability coverage in the amounts of 25/50/25 to drive legally. This means that you must carry $25,000 of bodily injury liability per person, $50,000 per accident, and $25,000 of property damage liability.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Ardmore
When shopping for cheap car insurance in Ardmore, the best advice is to shop around for coverage. Insurers use proprietary algorithms to set rates, so premium quotes can vary dramatically. Finding the right car insurance company for your particular risk factors can be time-consuming, but comparing quotes from multiple insurers is the best way to find the cheapest car insurance in Ardmore.
Certain risk factors will push up your rates. For example, adding a teen to your policy or getting a speeding ticket can affect your premium. The table below highlights some of the best insurance companies for certain drivers, and you can see each company’s statewide average rates for liability and full coverage.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
USAA
4.5
$76
$40
Military members
State Farm
4.5
$61
$32
Teen drivers
Allstate
4.2
$84
$44
Drivers with a good record
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
4.5
JD Power
880
Liability Only
Liability Only
$39/mo
Full Coverage
Full Coverage
$72/mo
USAA is an excellent choice for military members and their families thanks to its affordable rates and excellent customer service. While the Ardmore Air Force base has been converted into the Ardmore Municipal Airport, plenty of military families still live in the area.
Ventajas
Regularly scores at the top of the J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study for both pricing and service
Offers banking, investment, and insurance products
Contras
Only available to active military members, veterans, and their families
Customer service isn’t available 24 hours a day and is closed on Sundays
4.5
JD Power
842
Liability Only
Liability Only
$31/mo
Full Coverage
Full Coverage
$58/mo
Inexperience and risky driving behaviors are more prevalent in young drivers, which is why teens pay some of the market’s highest rates. Fortunately, State Farm offers a variety of discounts for teens, including a good student discount and its Steer Clear program.
Ventajas
Earned an A++ (Superior) rating from AM Best for financial stability
Drive Safe & Save program can result in 30% savings for safe drivers
4.2
JD Power
833
Liability Only
Liability Only
$43/mo
Full Coverage
Full Coverage
$80/mo
One of the major factors insurers consider during the underwriting process is your driving record. If you have a clean driving record, Allstate is a great choice because the insurer rewards good drivers with several discounts. Allstate also lets you earn a safe driving bonus for every six months you drive without an accident.
Ventajas
Offers a variety of programs designed to help you save money, including accident forgiveness, new-car replacement, and a safe-driving bonus every six months you stay accident- and claim-free
Offers rideshare coverage
Contras
Prices can be higher than competitors
J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating falls below the region average
I've been with Allstate at the Welsh agency for the past 5 years and the service has been very good. However, since the retirement of my agent, I haven't had the same personal experience with the Carlisle agency and am considering switching to another company.
James - April 23, 2024
Verified
Recommend Allstate
Other than continually raising my rate, I consider them very good.
James - April 22, 2024
Verified
Good
Very good but expensive.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Ardmore
Insurers consider a variety of factors when setting an insurance premium. They look at both your personal risk factors and the vehicles you’re insuring. The level of coverage you’re carrying will also affect your premium.
Insurers also consider your driving record and traffic violations, age, marital status, address, credit, and more when setting a rate.
Here are a few tips for finding affordable car insurance coverage in Ardmore:
Keep your driving record clean. Tickets and accidents push up your rates, so stay safe out on the road and keep your driving record clean. Remember to avoid speeding and always drive defensively.
Bundle your coverages. Insurers offer a big discount if you bundle your car insurance with homeowners insurance or renters insurance. You can even get a bundling discount if you have life insurance.
Discounts are important. Insurers offer a variety of discounts that can help you save on your premiums. Make sure all available discounts are being applied to your policy, including the good student discount, defensive driver discount, loyalty discount, and more.
Shop your coverage. Shop your coverage with at least three car insurers when looking for a new policy. Insurers rate risk differently, so premium quotes can vary dramatically.
Up your deductible. Insurers will generally lower your premium if you choose a higher deductible. Just remember to choose a deductible you can afford in case you have to make a claim.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Ardmore, Oklahoma
Liability rates start at $31 per month
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Ardmore: State Farm
If you cause an accident that injures another driver or damages their vehicle, your liability insurance will step up to help cover their medical bills and property damage, as well as your legal expenses if you’re sued.
However, liability insurance won’t cover the cost of repairing your vehicle or any medical bills for your injuries.
The average rate for liability-only coverage in Ardmore is $84, and you can see a collection of average quotes offered by area insurers in the table below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
31
USAA
39
Allstate
43
Safeco
54
GEICO
61
Farmers
65
Mercury
65
Clearcover
71
Progressive
74
National General
78
Liberty Mutual
87
CSAA
89
Direct Auto
91
Shelter
92
GAINSCO
99
Midvale Home & Auto
99
The General
102
Hallmark
110
Foremost
118
Bristol West
143
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Ardmore: State Farm
Full-coverage car insurance adds collision and comprehensive coverages to your liability coverage. Collision covers the cost of repairing your vehicle if it’s damaged in an accident. Comprehensive insurance repairs or replaces your vehicle if it’s damaged by something other than a collision. This includes perils such as fire, flood, vandalism, and more.
Your lender will generally require full-coverage insurance if you have a car loan or lease on your vehicle. This is to protect the lender’s investment in your car. If you have a newer vehicle and want it to be repaired or replaced after an accident, you should carry full-coverage insurance.
The average rate for full coverage in Ardmore is $205, and you can see a collection of average quotes offered by area insurers in the table below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
58
USAA
72
Allstate
80
GEICO
116
Clearcover
123
Farmers
123
Mercury
127
Safeco
138
Progressive
139
Direct Auto
147
National General
157
Shelter
172
CSAA
186
Midvale Home & Auto
197
The General
217
Liberty Mutual
220
GAINSCO
226
Hallmark
236
Foremost
252
Bristol West
292
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Oklahoma
Oklahoma is an at-fault state. This means the person found responsible for a car accident must pay for the other party’s injuries and any property damage.
To drive legally in Oklahoma, you must carry liability coverage. Liability coverage is broken into two categories: bodily injury and property damage.
Bodily injury covers medical bills for other drivers you injure with your vehicle. Property damage pays for damaged or destroyed property. This can include the other driver’s vehicle or other property, such as fences, mailboxes, and even garage doors.
OK coverage requirements
Oklahoma requires drivers to carry liability in the amounts of 25/50/25, which translates to $25,000 of bodily injury liability per person, $50,000 per accident, and $25,000 of property damage liability.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
When setting your insurance rate, companies consider a wide variety of factors. One factor that will have a major effect on your premium is your driving record. You’ll pay a higher premium if you have any driving incidents on your record.
After an incident, you can expect your premium to go up, but how much it’ll climb will depend on various factors. While a speeding ticket will result in a minor bump, a major moving violation can result in your premium doubling or climbing even more. Multiple incidents in a short time will also result in a dramatic rate increase.
In the table below, you can see how different driving incidents affect the cost of your insurance coverage in Ardmore.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
With At-Fault Accident
With DUI
State Farm
31
41
42
51
USAA
39
52
54
64
Allstate
43
57
59
70
Safeco
54
78
81
88
GEICO
61
81
84
100
Farmers
65
87
90
106
Mercury
65
99
102
109
Clearcover
71
102
116
116
Progressive
74
102
106
121
National General
78
104
109
128
Liberty Mutual
87
124
128
142
CSAA
89
123
129
146
Direct Auto
91
125
129
149
Shelter
92
135
138
142
GAINSCO
99
129
134
162
The General
102
141
145
167
Bristol West
143
194
197
234
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Shop for Car Insurance in Ardmore, OK
Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies
Average cost of car insurance by age
Insurers consider your age and the ages of all drivers the policy covers when setting a premium. Young drivers pay the highest rates. Fortunately, premiums drop down and stabilize in middle age before climbing again once you reach age 70. At this point, reduced faculties raise the risk of accidents for older drivers.
Teens and new drivers typically pay the highest rates, so adding a teen to your policy will often double your cost of coverage. This is because they’re inexperienced, riskier drivers and are involved in more at-fault accidents.
Roughly 2,800 teens in the United States ages 13 to 19 were killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2020, and about 227,000 were injured, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This breaks down to about eight teens dying every day due to crashes.[1]
The table below shows average monthly quotes for drivers in Oklahoma in various age groups.
Age
Average Monthly Quote
Teens
$336
20s
$229
30s
$171
40s
$153
50s
$137
60s
$135
70s
$141
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Ardmore car insurance quotes by credit tier
Like most other states, Oklahoma allows insurance companies to consider your credit historywhen setting your premium.
Insurers do this because statistics show that drivers with poor credit file more claims, which leads to higher claims. As a result, drivers with poor credit scores generally pay more for car insurance than drivers who have excellent or good credit.
Improving your credit score can result in major savings, so if your score rises dramatically, let your insurance company know and ask it to recalculate your rate.
The chart below spells out how your credit score can affect the cost of your car insurance in Oklahoma.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Ardmore car insurance FAQs
Looking for more information to help you secure the lowest car insurance rates in Ardmore? Consult the answers below.
How much is car insurance in Ardmore?
The average rate for car insurance in Ardmore is $144 per month. The average monthly rate for liability-only coverage is $84, and the average rate for full coverage is $205.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Ardmore?
State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Ardmore, at a rate of $31 per month. USAA and Allstate also offer cheap coverage in the area, at $39 and $43 per month, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Ardmore?
USAA, State Farm, and Allstate rank as three of the top insurers in Ardmore. All three offer competitive rates and have been recognized for their financial stability, number of discounts offered, and customer service efforts. While any of these insurers could be a great option for you, the best way to find your perfect policy is to compare quotes from several insurers using a price-comparison platform.
