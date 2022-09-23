What is gap insurance, and how does it work?

Gap insurance — also called “guaranteed auto protection” insurance — covers the difference between how much your insurance will pay on a specified claim and the remaining balance on your auto loan.

Gap insurance is generally used if your car is stolen or totaled. It’s an optional type of insurance that’s often available when you purchase a vehicle. If you’re leasing a vehicle, some lenders might require it.Gap insurance is not necessary for all drivers. However, you might consider purchasing gap insurance if you’re worried your insurance won’t cover your losses in the event your vehicle is deemed a total loss. You may also purchase gap insurance if you’d have trouble paying for this gap yourself.

What gap insurance covers in Ohio

Gap insurance provides coverage if your car is stolen or totaled and you still have a balance on your loan. It prevents you from having to continue making car payments after your car is gone.

However, gap insurance won’t cover vehicle repairs after an accident unless your insurance company states your vehicle is totaled. It also doesn’t provide coverage for things such as normal wear and tear, mechanical breakdowns, or medical bills if you’re injured in an accident.

When you file a claim, your comprehensive or collision coverage will cover the cash value of your vehicle, minus your deductible. If you’ve purchased gap insurance as an add-on to your policy, it’ll contribute to the amount that’s withstanding on your loan or lease.

But remember that gap insurance only covers the amount remaining on your loan once your insurance company has paid out and you’ve covered your deductible. Some gap insurance policies will only cover you up to a certain limit, so make sure you understand your coverage before purchasing a policy.

For Example If you owe $20,000 on your car loan and your vehicle has an actual cash value of $15,000, your insurance company will pay the ACV, minus your deductible. If your deductible is $1,000, your insurance company will pay $14,000. This leaves you with a $6,000 gap. If you have gap insurance, your policy will cover this $6,000.

Gap insurance vs. full coverage

Full-coverage car insurance in Ohio includes collision and comprehensive coverage. Collision insurance reimburses you for damages if you get in an accident with another car or object. Comprehensive coverage protects you from events like theft, flood, or vandalism.

Gap insurance isn’t included as part of a full-coverage plan. Instead, you can purchase it as an add-on. Gap insurance functions similarly to other optional policies such as roadside assistance or accident forgiveness insurance. If you want to ensure you cover the difference between what you owe on your car loan and the value of your car if it’s totaled, gap insurance might be a useful purchase.