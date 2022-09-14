>Seguros de Autos>Ohio

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Canton, Ohio (2024)

Mile Auto offers the cheapest liability car insurance in Ohio, at $37 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Ohio

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $40/mes para cobertura total en Ohio.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Canton drivers pay an average $107 per month for car insurance, which is slightly lower than the Ohio state monthly average of $112 and the national monthly average of $158.

The city in northeast Ohio has a population of about 70,000 people, which is less than half the number of people living in nearby Akron. Canton’s comparatively smaller population might explain why its drivers earn low average premiums. Fewer drivers in an area often leads to lower rates of accidents and property damage.

The best way to find even more affordable coverage in Canton is to compare quotes from multiple insurance companies. Here’s what you need to know about finding cheap car insurance in Canton.

Datos Breves

  • Drivers in Canton pay an average of $67 per month for liability-only insurance and $147 for a full-coverage policy.

  • Mile Auto, State Farm, and Hugo offer the cheapest car insurance options in Canton.

  • The average cost of car insurance in nearby Pennsylvania is $143 per month.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Canton

Every driver on the road has a unique situation that affects car insurance costs. Since every car insurance company has a different way of assessing your situation, drivers can find the cheapest car insurance rates by shopping around for car insurance.

While it pays to shop around, you can use the information below about some of the best insurance companies in Canton to streamline your search. The data provided below reflects statewide average costs.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
State Farm4.5$71$39Cheap rates
Mile Auto3.5$56$37Infrequent drivers
Auto-Owners4.0$83$45Customer satisfaction
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for cheap rates: State Farm

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$38/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$68/mo

State Farm offers drivers in Canton the cheapest average rates for both liability-only and full-coverage insurance policies. The company earned an above-average rating in the North Central region in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.

One way you can save with State Farm is to bundle your other insurance products — like home insurance, life insurance, or renters insurance — with your auto insurance policy.

Ventajas

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the North Central region

Contras

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Fewer discounts than some insurers

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for infrequent drivers: Mile Auto

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$37/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$55/mo

Drivers who don’t spend a lot of time behind the wheel can find savings through Mile Auto. The company offers pay-per-mile insurance policies.

Each month, you’ll send in a picture of your odometer, which will add a per-mile cost to your base rate. In general, this presents an opportunity to save for people who drive fewer than 10,000 miles each year.

Ventajas

  • Great rates for infrequent drivers

  • No telematics-based device required for mileage tracking

Contras

  • Only full-coverage policies available

  • Limited add-on coverage options

Best insurer for customer satisfaction: Auto-Owners

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$44/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$81/mo

In addition to standard auto insurance options, Auto-Owners also offers road-trouble service, additional expense, loan or lease gap, diminished value, and rental auto gap coverages. And drivers can benefit from at-fault accident forgiveness and collision coverage advantage waivers. Auto-Owners also sells home, life, and business insurance.

The company has high customer satisfaction, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) complaint index.

Ventajas

  • 13 advertised discounts

  • Below-average number of customer complaints filed with the NAIC

Contras

  • Doesn’t offer rideshare coverage

  • Quotes only available through insurance agent

Read our Auto-Owners review
Jack - April 9, 2024
Verified

Poor Handling but Partial Payment Made

I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified

Unhappy with Renewal Costs

The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified

Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company

I've had zero issues!

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Canton

Car insurance companies determine your premiums by considering multiple factors, including your age, location, local crime rate, ZIP code, credit history, and driving record.

As a driver, you can implement the following strategies to find the cheapest rate for you:

  • Shop around. A good way to find the best rate for your situation is to compare quotes from multiple car insurance companies.

  • Look for a discount. Most insurance companies offer discounts to policyholders. You should always look into whether you qualify for one or more discounts.

  • Increase your deductible. Choosing a higher deductible often leads to lower insurance premiums. But you should only do this if you have the money to cover a higher deductible.[1]

  • Choose minimum coverage. A minimum-coverage car insurance policy doesn’t offer robust financial protection, but it’s the most affordable coverage option. If you have a limited budget and an older, inexpensive vehicle, a liability-only policy may cover your needs.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Canton: Mile Auto

If you cause a car accident, a liability car insurance policy will kick in to help you pay for the damages and injuries you cause to others. While most states require this minimum amount of insurance, the limited coverage option might not fully cover your insurance needs.[2]

Mile Auto offers the cheapest average liability rates for residents of Canton, at $37 per month. The table below shows average quotes for liability-only car insurance policies for Canton drivers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Rate
Mile Auto37
State Farm38
Hugo39
Auto-Owners44
Erie44
Safeco44
GEICO48
USAA49
Clearcover51
American Family54
Midvale Home & Auto54
Elephant56
Nationwide56
Progressive62
Commonwealth Casualty67
Liberty Mutual70
The General73
National General75
Dairyland78
GAINSCO79
Allstate83
Direct Auto84
CSAA89
Travelers90
Farmers93
State Auto102
Bristol West123
Foremost129
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Canton: Mile Auto

A full-coverage auto insurance policy offers more protection than a liability-only option. In addition to liability coverage, a full-coverage policy includes comprehensive coverage and collision coverage. After an incident causes damage to your vehicle, this type of policy can help you pay for vehicle repairs or a replacement.

Mile Auto offers the cheapest average rate, at $55 per month for a full-coverage policy. The following table shows average quotes for full-coverage policies in Canton.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Rate
Mile Auto55
State Farm68
Elephant80
Erie80
Safeco80
Auto-Owners81
Clearcover81
GEICO88
Nationwide90
USAA90
Midvale Home & Auto94
American Family99
Hugo108
Progressive114
Travelers120
Liberty Mutual130
Direct Auto139
GAINSCO144
National General149
Allstate152
The General152
CSAA156
Commonwealth Casualty160
Farmers169
State Auto179
Dairyland201
Bristol West251
Foremost275
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Canton car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Ohio

Like most states, Ohio, requires drivers to carry a minimum amount of liability insurance to operate legally on public roads.[3]

The table below outlines the minimum coverage requirements in Ohio:

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

Though Ohio only requires drivers to buy bodily injury and property damage insurance, you may want to consider buying other optional coverages. Consider two of the most common coverages:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    After an accident, collision insurance can help you pay for repairs. Covered collisions can include incidents with other vehicles or stationary objects, like fences and trees.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    A collision isn’t the only thing that can cause damage to your vehicle. Comprehensive insurance can help you pay for repairs after something other than a collision. Commonly covered events include vandalism, theft, and severe weather.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

A mistake on the road can turn into an incident on your driving record. Some serious traffic violations include speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI) charges, and at-fault accidents. Each of these violations indicates a risk factor to insurance companies, which usually leads to higher insurance premiums.[4]

If you cause an accident, you can generally expect your car insurance rates to increase. The severity and frequency of your violations will influence how much you pay for coverage. On average, Ohio drivers with a past incident pay $154 per month for car insurance.

The following table illustrates how a traffic violation can lead to higher insurance costs. You can find average liability-only rates for Ohio residents by driving record below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
Mile Auto37545663
State Farm38495162
Hugo39565459
Auto-Owners44596172
Erie44636566
Safeco44636672
GEICO48636678
USAA49646780
Clearcover51728383
American Family54727488
Elephant56747891
Nationwide56747791
Progressive628588101
Commonwealth Casualty67869298
Liberty Mutual7099103114
The General7399103119
National General7599105122
Dairyland78106109127
GAINSCO79101106129
Allstate83109114135
Direct Auto84114119137
CSAA89121129145
Travelers90120125147
Farmers93122127151
Bristol West123164168200
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Insurers usually look at your age as a factor when determining premiums. In general, drivers with the least amount of experience behind the wheel — namely teen drivers and young drivers — face the highest insurance costs.

Coverage costs tend to remain high for drivers until around age 35. After that, most drivers see falling rates for decades. But around age 70, most senior drivers see an uptick in rates due to aging-related risk factors.

Explore the average car insurance costs by age in Canton in the table below.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$228
20s$159
30s$117
40s$105
50s$90
60s$82
70s$87
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Canton car insurance quotes by credit tier

Ohio allows car insurance companies to consider your credit-based insurance score as a factor when determining premiums. Drivers with excellent or good credit scores tend to pay lower rates than people with poor credit scores.

Explore the average full-coverage monthly quotes by credit tier below.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Canton car insurance FAQs

Before you start shopping around for auto insurance, you should determine how much coverage you need. The following information should help you navigate the process of buying insurance coverage.

  • How much is car insurance in Canton?

    The overall average cost of car insurance in Canton is $107 per month. Canton drivers pay $67 per month for liability coverage and $147 for full-coverage insurance, on average. Ultimately, your premium will depend on your driving record, age, credit history, ZIP code, and more.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Canton?

    Mile Auto has the cheapest car insurance in Canton, with a liability insurance rate of $37 per month. State Farm and Hugo also have cheap average coverage, at $38 and $39 per month respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Canton?

    With an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5, and low average rates, State Farm is the best car insurance company in Canton. Mile Auto and Auto-Owners are also top choices for drivers in Canton.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Insurance Information Institute. "Nine ways to lower your auto insurance costs."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage."
  3. Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles. "Mandatory Insurance."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
