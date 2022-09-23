>Seguros de Autos>Ohio

Average Car Insurance Cost in Ohio (2024)

Drivers in Ohio pay $154 a month on average for full-coverage car insurance.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Ohio

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $40/mes para cobertura total en Ohio.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Ohio drivers pay an average of $70 per month for liability-only car insurance, and $154 on average each month for full coverage. By comparison, the national average costs of liability and full-coverage car insurance are $104 and $213, respectively.

Car insurance costs in the Buckeye State are lower than the national average for several reasons. Most counties in the state have relatively low population density, and fewer cars on the road means reduced risk of accidents. The statewide number of traffic accidents, as well as the tally of fatal crashes, decreased year-over-year since 2021, according to Ohio Department of Public Safety data.[1]

Shopping regularly for car insurance is the best way for Ohio drivers to find the best coverage for their needs at the lowest prices available to them.

Datos Breves

  • The average annual cost of a full-coverage car insurance policy in Ohio is $1,852.

  • Liability-only car insurance in Ohio costs an average of $840 per year.

  • Mile Auto, State Farm, and Hugo are the cheapest insurers in Ohio.

What’s the average cost of car insurance in Ohio?

Ohio drivers pay an average of $154 per month for full-coverage insurance and $70 per month for liability-only coverage. Liability coverage will pay for damages and injuries to others if you’re at fault in an accident.

Full coverage includes liability insurance, any other state-mandated coverage, and collision and comprehensive coverage. The main difference between the two policies is that liability protects the other driver, while full coverage covers damages to your car as well.

The amount you pay for car insurance depends on your personal circumstances and driving record. For instance, your age, gender, marital status, and even credit score can affect how much you pay for auto insurance.

Average Ohio car insurance rates by city

Car insurance premiums vary greatly by state, but the city you live in plays a role as well. Urban areas tend to have higher rates of crime and vandalism, so drivers in these areas will pay more for auto insurance than drivers who live in small towns or rural areas.

Here are some other city-specific factors that affect car insurance rates:[2]

  • Cost and frequency of litigation in that area

  • Average medical costs

  • Average cost of auto repairs

  • Prevalence of car insurance fraud

  • Weather trends

The table below illustrates the cost differences among major Ohio cities. Although each is a significant urban area in Ohio, insurance prices vary significantly among them.  

CityAverage Monthly Quote: Full CoverageAverage Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Cincinnati$177$83
Cleveland$190$86
Columbus$188$84
Dayton$167$75
Hamilton$160$80
Springfield$128$61
Toledo$194$86
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Learn More: Cheap Car Insurance in Ohio

Average Ohio car insurance rates by insurance company

Car insurance rates vary among insurance companies. Every insurer has slightly different methods of calculating insurance premiums. Because insurance rates vary by company, it’s a good idea to get at least three car insurance quotes before buying a policy.

When you apply for car insurance, the insurance company considers the risk you present as a driver. This helps determine how much it can expect to pay out in claims in the coming year.

Here are the average monthly costs for different insurers in Ohio.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
Mile Auto5637
State Farm7139
Safeco8146
Erie8245
Auto-Owners8345
Elephant8358
Clearcover8655
GEICO9049
USAA9150
Nationwide9658
Midvale Home & Auto9856
American Family10256
Progressive11664
Hugo11740
Travelers12293
Liberty Mutual13573
Direct Auto15087
National General15078
GAINSCO15183
Allstate15686
The General16075
CSAA16392
Commonwealth Casualty17071
Farmers17395
State Auto185106
Dairyland20779
Bristol West262127
Foremost294134
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average Ohio car insurance rates by age

Age is an important factor that affects how much you pay for car insurance, and in general, the younger the driver, the more they can expect to pay.[2] Older, more experienced drivers tend to pose a lower risk for accidents and pay less for car insurance.

Teenagers pay the most for car insurance since they tend to be high-risk drivers. Teens pay an overall average of $195 per month for auto insurance in Ohio, while drivers in their 40s can expect to pay an average of $92 per month.

“New drivers, regardless of age, and young drivers are usually considered high-risk since they are less risk-averse and more aggressive behind the wheel,” says Hinkai Yee, a licensed agent in Ohio. “Consequently, these groups pay the highest rates.”

Fortunately, teens can save money on auto insurance in several ways. They may qualify for discounts if they maintain good grades or take a safe driving course.[3] And if they maintain a clean driving record, their rates will drop once they turn 25.

The following table shows how age affects average monthly liability-only car insurance rates in Ohio.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyTeensYoung DriversMiddle AgedSeniors
State Farm66482518
Mile Auto71462119
Auto-Owners74572822
GEICO76593225
Safeco81563729
Erie81562521
USAA82603126
American Family94623527
Elephant95693631
Clearcover97623641
Nationwide98693426
Progressive114773626
The General119924344
Liberty Mutual122846139
Commonwealth Casualty123873842
Dairyland127944844
GAINSCO147994951
National General147944646
Allstate1501035645
Direct Auto1571075044
Farmers1641135846
Travelers1661105748
Bristol West2091518068
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average Ohio car insurance rates by gender

Statistically, women tend to have fewer accidents and fewer incidents of driving under the influence than men. And when women do have car accidents, they tend to be less serious.[2] That’s why women generally pay less on average for full-coverage and liability-only insurance than men.

As the below table shows, men in Ohio pay more for full-coverage car insurance than women pay.

GenderAverage Monthly Quote: Full CoverageAverage Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Male$159$72
Female$151$69
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average Ohio car insurance rates by marital status

Your marital status can also affect how much you pay for car insurance. Married couples typically insure more than one car and bundle policies, which can give them a discount on their premiums. As the table below shows, married drivers pay less on average for liability-only coverage in Ohio.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyMarriedSingle
Mile Auto3337
State Farm3539
Hugo3640
Erie4146
Auto-Owners4146
Safeco4247
GEICO4450
USAA4551
Clearcover5056
American Family5157
Nationwide5259
Elephant5259
Progressive5865
Commonwealth Casualty6472
Liberty Mutual6674
The General6876
National General7079
Dairyland7180
GAINSCO7584
Allstate7887
Direct Auto7988
CSAA8393
Travelers8494
Farmers8696
Bristol West115129
Foremost121136
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average Ohio car insurance rates by driving record

Your driving record is one of the most important factors that insurers use to determine your insurance rates.[2]

“Having a bad driving record as a result of tickets, accidents, and serious offenses, such as a DUI, will also dramatically increase rates,” Yee explains.

If you have a DUI, you’ll pay the most for auto insurance — an average of $263 per month for full coverage in Ohio. In comparison, someone with a clean driving record would pay an average of $$AUTO_AVERAGE_FULL_STATE_OH} per month. The following table shows how different driving infractions can affect liability-only coverage rates in Ohio.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean RecordSpeeding TicketAt-Fault AccidentDUI
Mile Auto37545663
State Farm39505363
Hugo40585560
Erie45656667
Auto-Owners45616273
Safeco46656975
GEICO49646780
USAA50666881
Clearcover55788990
American Family56757791
Nationwide58778094
Elephant58778094
Progressive648791104
Commonwealth Casualty719198104
Liberty Mutual73103107119
The General75102106122
National General78103109127
Dairyland79107110129
GAINSCO83106112135
Allstate86113118140
Direct Auto87118123142
CSAA92125133150
Travelers93124129151
Farmers95125130155
Bristol West127170174207
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average Ohio car insurance rates by credit

A credit-based insurance score uses part of a driver’s credit history to determine how likely they are to file an insurance claim.

“Research has proven that credit scores can accurately predict the likelihood of insurance losses, so the better your credit score, the lower your auto insurance rates,” Yee says.

Ohio state law allows car insurance companies to consider credit information, but it can’t be the only factor the company uses when determining premiums.[4]

Insurance companies consider your credit-based insurance score in addition to other factors like your age, gender, and driving history. The table below shows the average rates of car insurance in Ohio based on credit tier. It’s worth noting that in Ohio, an excellent credit score — typically 800 or higher — could mean you pay as much as 67% less for car insurance than drivers with a poor credit score.

Quote Price by Credit Score

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Ohio minimum car insurance requirements

In Ohio, you must purchase car insurance before driving a motor vehicle, and you can’t let anyone else drive your car unless they have insurance. Ohio requires the following minimum insurance coverage:[5]

  • $25,00 per person for bodily injury liability

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage liability

You must be able to show proof of insurance at traffic stops, car accidents, and during vehicle inspections. To demonstrate proof of insurance, you’ll need a certificate of proof of financial responsibility on a form prescribed by the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV).[5]

Keep in mind, you may want to purchase more than the minimum car insurance requirements. Having additional insurance coverage can protect you and your assets if you’re involved in a serious auto accident.

Ohio car insurance FAQs

Here are answers to some common questions about auto insurance in Ohio.

  • What is the average cost of car insurance in Ohio?

    The average cost of car insurance in Ohio is $154 per month for full coverage and $70 per month for liability-only coverage.

  • What factors affect car insurance costs in Ohio?

    Factors like your age, gender, marital status, and credit score can all affect how much you pay for auto insurance in Ohio. For instance, young drivers can expect to pay more for insurance, while older, more experienced drivers will likely receive lower rates.

    The city you live in also affects your car insurance costs. If you live in an area with high rates of crime or vandalism, you’ll pay more for insurance.[2] Since insurers calculate their rates differently, the insurance company you choose will affect your premiums.

  • Do car insurance rates vary by county in Ohio?

    Yes, drivers who live in Canton and Dayton will pay the least for full-coverage auto insurance, while drivers living in Toledo and Cincinnati will pay the most. Your rates can vary by ZIP code since insurers consider factors like crime, population, and weather patterns.[2]

  • What are the best auto insurance companies in Ohio?

    The cheapest car insurance companies in Ohio are State Farm and Erie, offering liability-only coverage less than $100 a month on average. However, the best car insurance company for you depends on your coverage needs and personal budget. Shop around and compare quotes from at least three companies to find the best deal for you.

  • Is car insurance required in Ohio?

    Yes, car insurance is required in Ohio, and you must be able to show proof of insurance at any traffic stops, car accidents, and vehicle inspections. The following minimum coverage is required:[5]

    • $25,00 per person for bodily injury liability

    • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability

    • $25,000 per accident for property damage liability

Sources

  1. Ohio Department of Public Safety. "Statewide Crash Statistics."
  2. III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  3. III. "Auto insurance for teen drivers."
  4. Ohio Department of Insurance. "How Credit Information Can Impact Insurance Premium Amounts."
  5. Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles. "Mandatory Insurance."

