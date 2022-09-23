Average Car Insurance Cost in Ohio (2024)

Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify
Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.
Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Ohio
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $40/mes para cobertura total en Ohio.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Ohio drivers pay an average of $70 per month for liability-only car insurance, and $154 on average each month for full coverage. By comparison, the national average costs of liability and full-coverage car insurance are $104 and $213, respectively.
Car insurance costs in the Buckeye State are lower than the national average for several reasons. Most counties in the state have relatively low population density, and fewer cars on the road means reduced risk of accidents. The statewide number of traffic accidents, as well as the tally of fatal crashes, decreased year-over-year since 2021, according to Ohio Department of Public Safety data.[1]
The average annual cost of a full-coverage car insurance policy in Ohio is $1,852.
Liability-only car insurance in Ohio costs an average of $840 per year.
Mile Auto, State Farm, and Hugo are the cheapest insurers in Ohio.
What’s the average cost of car insurance in Ohio?
Ohio drivers pay an average of $154 per month for full-coverage insurance and $70 per month for liability-only coverage. Liability coverage will pay for damages and injuries to others if you’re at fault in an accident.
Full coverage includes liability insurance, any other state-mandated coverage, and collision and comprehensive coverage. The main difference between the two policies is that liability protects the other driver, while full coverage covers damages to your car as well.
The amount you pay for car insurance depends on your personal circumstances and driving record. For instance, your age, gender, marital status, and even credit score can affect how much you pay for auto insurance.
Compare Ohio Car Insurance Quotes
Liability-only policies start at $37/mo. in Ohio
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Average Ohio car insurance rates by city
Car insurance premiums vary greatly by state, but the city you live in plays a role as well. Urban areas tend to have higher rates of crime and vandalism, so drivers in these areas will pay more for auto insurance than drivers who live in small towns or rural areas.
Here are some other city-specific factors that affect car insurance rates:[2]
Cost and frequency of litigation in that area
Average medical costs
Average cost of auto repairs
Prevalence of car insurance fraud
Weather trends
The table below illustrates the cost differences among major Ohio cities. Although each is a significant urban area in Ohio, insurance prices vary significantly among them.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Average Ohio car insurance rates by insurance company
Car insurance rates vary among insurance companies. Every insurer has slightly different methods of calculating insurance premiums. Because insurance rates vary by company, it’s a good idea to get at least three car insurance quotes before buying a policy.
When you apply for car insurance, the insurance company considers the risk you present as a driver. This helps determine how much it can expect to pay out in claims in the coming year.
Here are the average monthly costs for different insurers in Ohio.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Mile Auto
56
37
State Farm
71
39
Safeco
81
46
Erie
82
45
Auto-Owners
83
45
Elephant
83
58
Clearcover
86
55
GEICO
90
49
USAA
91
50
Nationwide
96
58
Midvale Home & Auto
98
56
American Family
102
56
Progressive
116
64
Hugo
117
40
Travelers
122
93
Liberty Mutual
135
73
Direct Auto
150
87
National General
150
78
GAINSCO
151
83
Allstate
156
86
The General
160
75
CSAA
163
92
Commonwealth Casualty
170
71
Farmers
173
95
State Auto
185
106
Dairyland
207
79
Bristol West
262
127
Foremost
294
134
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Average Ohio car insurance rates by age
Age is an important factor that affects how much you pay for car insurance, and in general, the younger the driver, the more they can expect to pay.[2] Older, more experienced drivers tend to pose a lower risk for accidents and pay less for car insurance.
Teenagers pay the most for car insurance since they tend to be high-risk drivers. Teens pay an overall average of $195 per month for auto insurance in Ohio, while drivers in their 40s can expect to pay an average of $92 per month.
“New drivers, regardless of age, and young drivers are usually considered high-risk since they are less risk-averse and more aggressive behind the wheel,” says Hinkai Yee, a licensed agent in Ohio. “Consequently, these groups pay the highest rates.”
Fortunately, teens can save money on auto insurance in several ways. They may qualify for discounts if they maintain good grades or take a safe driving course.[3] And if they maintain a clean driving record, their rates will drop once they turn 25.
The following table shows how age affects average monthly liability-only car insurance rates in Ohio.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Teens
Young Drivers
Middle Aged
Seniors
State Farm
66
48
25
18
Mile Auto
71
46
21
19
Auto-Owners
74
57
28
22
GEICO
76
59
32
25
Safeco
81
56
37
29
Erie
81
56
25
21
USAA
82
60
31
26
American Family
94
62
35
27
Elephant
95
69
36
31
Clearcover
97
62
36
41
Nationwide
98
69
34
26
Progressive
114
77
36
26
The General
119
92
43
44
Liberty Mutual
122
84
61
39
Commonwealth Casualty
123
87
38
42
Dairyland
127
94
48
44
GAINSCO
147
99
49
51
National General
147
94
46
46
Allstate
150
103
56
45
Direct Auto
157
107
50
44
Farmers
164
113
58
46
Travelers
166
110
57
48
Bristol West
209
151
80
68
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Compare Ohio Car Insurance Quotes
Unlock savings and discounts when you compare quotes through Insurify
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Average Ohio car insurance rates by gender
Statistically, women tend to have fewer accidents and fewer incidents of driving under the influence than men. And when women do have car accidents, they tend to be less serious.[2] That’s why women generally pay less on average for full-coverage and liability-only insurance than men.
As the below table shows, men in Ohio pay more for full-coverage car insurance than women pay.
Gender
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Male
$159
$72
Female
$151
$69
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Average Ohio car insurance rates by marital status
Your marital status can also affect how much you pay for car insurance. Married couples typically insure more than one car and bundle policies, which can give them a discount on their premiums. As the table below shows, married drivers pay less on average for liability-only coverage in Ohio.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Married
Single
Mile Auto
33
37
State Farm
35
39
Hugo
36
40
Erie
41
46
Auto-Owners
41
46
Safeco
42
47
GEICO
44
50
USAA
45
51
Clearcover
50
56
American Family
51
57
Nationwide
52
59
Elephant
52
59
Progressive
58
65
Commonwealth Casualty
64
72
Liberty Mutual
66
74
The General
68
76
National General
70
79
Dairyland
71
80
GAINSCO
75
84
Allstate
78
87
Direct Auto
79
88
CSAA
83
93
Travelers
84
94
Farmers
86
96
Bristol West
115
129
Foremost
121
136
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Average Ohio car insurance rates by driving record
Your driving record is one of the most important factors that insurers use to determine your insurance rates.[2]
“Having a bad driving record as a result of tickets, accidents, and serious offenses, such as a DUI, will also dramatically increase rates,” Yee explains.
If you have a DUI, you’ll pay the most for auto insurance — an average of $263 per month for full coverage in Ohio. In comparison, someone with a clean driving record would pay an average of $$AUTO_AVERAGE_FULL_STATE_OH} per month. The following table shows how different driving infractions can affect liability-only coverage rates in Ohio.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Record
Speeding Ticket
At-Fault Accident
DUI
Mile Auto
37
54
56
63
State Farm
39
50
53
63
Hugo
40
58
55
60
Erie
45
65
66
67
Auto-Owners
45
61
62
73
Safeco
46
65
69
75
GEICO
49
64
67
80
USAA
50
66
68
81
Clearcover
55
78
89
90
American Family
56
75
77
91
Nationwide
58
77
80
94
Elephant
58
77
80
94
Progressive
64
87
91
104
Commonwealth Casualty
71
91
98
104
Liberty Mutual
73
103
107
119
The General
75
102
106
122
National General
78
103
109
127
Dairyland
79
107
110
129
GAINSCO
83
106
112
135
Allstate
86
113
118
140
Direct Auto
87
118
123
142
CSAA
92
125
133
150
Travelers
93
124
129
151
Farmers
95
125
130
155
Bristol West
127
170
174
207
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Average Ohio car insurance rates by credit
A credit-based insurance score uses part of a driver’s credit history to determine how likely they are to file an insurance claim.
“Research has proven that credit scores can accurately predict the likelihood of insurance losses, so the better your credit score, the lower your auto insurance rates,” Yee says.
Ohio state law allows car insurance companies to consider credit information, but it can’t be the only factor the company uses when determining premiums.[4]
Insurance companies consider your credit-based insurance score in addition to other factors like your age, gender, and driving history. The table below shows the average rates of car insurance in Ohio based on credit tier. It’s worth noting that in Ohio, an excellent credit score — typically 800 or higher — could mean you pay as much as 67% less for car insurance than drivers with a poor credit score.
Quote Price by Credit Score
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Ohio minimum car insurance requirements
In Ohio, you must purchase car insurance before driving a motor vehicle, and you can’t let anyone else drive your car unless they have insurance. Ohio requires the following minimum insurance coverage:[5]
$25,000 per accident for property damage liability
You must be able toshow proof of insurance at traffic stops, car accidents, and during vehicle inspections. To demonstrate proof of insurance, you’ll need a certificate of proof of financial responsibility on a form prescribed by the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV).[5]
Keep in mind, you may want to purchase more than the minimum car insurance requirements. Having additional insurance coverage can protect you and your assets if you’re involved in a serious auto accident.
Compare Ohio Car Insurance Quotes
Comparing rates could save you up to $717 annually on car insurance
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Ohio car insurance FAQs
Here are answers to some common questions about auto insurance in Ohio.
What is the average cost of car insurance in Ohio?
The average cost of car insurance in Ohio is $154 per month for full coverage and $70 per month for liability-only coverage.
What factors affect car insurance costs in Ohio?
Factors like your age, gender, marital status, and credit score can all affect how much you pay for auto insurance in Ohio. For instance, young drivers can expect to pay more for insurance, while older, more experienced drivers will likely receive lower rates.
The city you live in also affects your car insurance costs. If you live in an area with high rates of crime or vandalism, you’ll pay more for insurance.[2] Since insurers calculate their rates differently, the insurance company you choose will affect your premiums.
Do car insurance rates vary by county in Ohio?
Yes, drivers who live in Canton and Dayton will pay the least for full-coverage auto insurance, while drivers living in Toledo and Cincinnati will pay the most. Your rates can vary by ZIP code since insurers consider factors like crime, population, and weather patterns.[2]
What are the best auto insurance companies in Ohio?
The cheapest car insurance companies in Ohio are State Farm and Erie, offering liability-only coverage less than $100 a month on average. However, the best car insurance company for you depends on your coverage needs and personal budget. Shop around and compare quotes from at least three companies to find the best deal for you.
Is car insurance required in Ohio?
Yes, car insurance is required in Ohio, and you must be able to show proof of insurance at any traffic stops, car accidents, and vehicle inspections. The following minimum coverage is required:[5]
$25,00 per person for bodily injury liability
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability
$25,000 per accident for property damage liability