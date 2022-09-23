Rideshare insurance requirements in North Carolina

When you work as a rideshare driver for a transportation network company (TNC) like Lyft or Uber, each trip is divided into three phases. It’s important to understand each phase of the trip and what insurance policy applies.

The type of insurance covering you depends on which phase you’re in when an incident occurs.

Phase 1

In this phase, you’re driving with the rideshare app turned off. For example, this phase applies if you’re driving to the grocery store. During this time, your personal car insurance policy applies.

Phase 2

You enter phase 2 when you turn your rideshare app on. The phase ends when you accept a request to transport a passenger. Your personal auto policy doesn’t cover you during this phase, but a rideshare endorsement will. Uber and Lyft both offer third-party liability insurance with policy limits of 50/100/25 that can also cover you.[2]

Phase 3

Phase 3 starts after you accept a prearranged ride and ends when you complete the ride at the passenger’s final destination. The rideshare company’s insurance policy covers you in phase 3. Uber and Lyft both cover drivers with $1 million in liability coverage, uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, and medical payments coverage.

If you have a full-coverage personal car insurance policy, both companies offer contingent comprehensive and collision coverage up to the actual cash value (ACV) of your vehicle, minus a $2,500 deductible.[3]

Rideshare car requirements