Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

An incident on a driver’s record can be a speeding ticket, an at-fault accident, driving under the influence, or any other violation that results in a court summons for the person operating the vehicle. Incidents cause insurance rates to increase because the more incidents the driver accumulates, the higher the chance that the insurance company has to pay out a claim.

Due to the points system in North Carolina, a speeding ticket can increase a policy by 30%, while a DUI or other reckless driving can push rates up by 340% or more.

Find Car Insurance in Durham, NC Compare rates from 100+ insurance companies to unlock savings Código postal Get My Quotes Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar. Basado en más de 3806 reseñas 4.8/5

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Insurers see speeding tickets as a clue to how careful a driver is on the road. The more reckless a driver is, the more likely they are to cause an accident.

Full-coverage car insurance costs Durham drivers with speeding tickets an average of $177 per month. Here, you can see a collection of average monthly quotes for drivers with a speeding ticket in Durham.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Erie 43 62 Nationwide 43 57 GEICO 48 63 Liberty Mutual 48 68 Safeco 52 74 Travelers 53 71 Direct Auto 55 75 Dairyland 56 76 Allstate 58 76 Progressive 60 82 National General 70 93 State Farm 70 91 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

An at-fault accident translates directly to dollars an insurance company pays to cover a claim. If an insurance company takes on more of a risk by insuring drivers with auto accidents on their record, they’ll raise the rates on the driver to collect more cash from them up front.

Durham drivers with at-fault accidents pay a monthly average of $187 for full coverage, Insurify data shows. The following table illustrates how an at-fault accident affects rates from insurers that serve Durham.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p.� m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Erie 43 65 Nationwide 43 61 GEICO 48 68 Liberty Mutual 48 72 Safeco 52 80 Travelers 53 76 Direct Auto 55 80 Dairyland 56 81 Allstate 58 82 Progressive 60 88 National General 70 101 State Farm 70 98 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

A DUI, or driving under the influence, is one of the most severe and expensive moving violations a driver can accrue. Insurers see this the same way, and you’ll pay higher average premiums for a DUI on your record than you will for any other single incident.

In fact, a DUI makes you ineligible for coverage from some insurance companies. Durham drivers with a DUI pay a monthly average of $102 for liability-only coverage versus $56 for drivers with clean records.

The following table shows monthly quotes from some companies that have insured Durham drivers with DUIs.