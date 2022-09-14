Cheapest Auto Insurance in Durham, North Carolina (2024)
Midvale Home & Auto offers the cheapest car insurance in Durham, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $38 per month.
Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en North Carolina
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $36/mes para solo responsabilidad y $63/mes para cobertura total en North Carolina.
The overall average cost of car insurance in Durham is $87 per month — similar to the statewide average of $82 per month and much lower than the national monthly average of $158.
Durham is the fourth-largest city in North Carolina, and its proximity to the capital of Raleigh could have an effect on its car insurance rates.
Here’s what you should know about comparing quotes and how to choose the best coverage for you in the Bull City.
Datos Breves
Midvale Home & Auto, Erie, and Nationwide have the cheapest car insurance in Durham.
The average price for liability coverage in Durham is $56 per month, and full coverage averages $118 per month.
Durham drivers pay a yearly average of $1,412 for full coverage.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Durham
Durham has a lot of options when it comes to insurers. Fortunately, the starting rates for liability and full-coverage insurance are some of the lowest in the country. But your insurance needs and driving history determine which company works best for you.
As you start your search for a new insurance company, keep these three in mind.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Erie
4.4
$63
$41
Affordability
State Farm
4.5
$103
$66
Teen drivers
National General
3.7
$129
$67
Coverage after a DUI
4.4
JD Power
870
Liability Only
$43/mo
Full Coverage
$65/mo
Erie continually offers some of the lowest rates in the area. Erie has been in business for almost 100 years and serves 12 states plus Washington, D.C. The company sports the highest customer service ratings from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and the highest financial stability rating from AM Best.
Ventajas
Highest AM Best, BBB, and J.D. Power ratings
Most competitive rates
Contras
Not offered nationwide
Drivers can’t file a claim or purchase a policy online
4.5
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$70/mo
Full Coverage
$106/mo
State Farm is the best company for adding teens to a policy because it has a lot of family-specific discounts, including discounts for students making grades of B+ and above. The insurer also gives parents a discount for having a driving student away at school.
State Farm has been in business for more than 100 years, and the company has a high customer satisfaction score from J.D. Power. It also offers insurance for home, pet, disability, life, and health in addition to auto coverage.
Ventajas
Has several opportunities for discounts
Higher-than-average J.D. Power customer service satisfaction rating
3.1
JD Power
829
Liability Only
$70/mo
Full Coverage
$132/mo
National General is the best option for drivers with a DUI because it requires them to take part in safe driving and substance abuse programs before issuing another policy. Asking drivers to complete these courses before issuing a policy significantly reduces the risk of a repeat offense and allows National General to offer coverage at lower rates.
National General is a branch of Allstate and offers coverage for accidental death and dismemberment and roadside assistance in addition to auto coverage.
Ventajas
Offers non-standard policies for high-risk drivers
Don't ever expect automatic withdrawal to go smoothly. They tried to take my money out of my account earlier than the due payment date and then charged me extra for insufficient funds.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Durham
Insurance companies consider several factors when deciding how to rate a driver for car insurance. Companies look at:
Age
Gender
ZIP code
Driving record
Credit score
Driving experience
The vehicle to be insured
Some of these factors are outside your control. Others aren’t. The best ways to get the most affordable insurance are:
Gather quotes from insurers and compare them against one another. You can do this easily through a price-comparison platform.
Purchase policies from companies that cater to your needs more closely, such as USAA for veterans.
Work to improve your credit score before switching companies. The better your score, the lower your rate.
Purchase other insurance products, like home insurance, life insurance, and boat or motorcycle coverage, from the same company to get the most discounts and the best rates possible.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Durham: Midvale Home & Auto
Liability coverage pays for the other driver’s vehicle repairs and hospital bills in an accident you cause. Minimum coverage varies from state to state, as each state has its own rules.
But liability coverage won’t pay for any damage to your vehicle, or injuries you and your passengers suffer. Because of this, liability coverage is often the most affordable.
In Durham, liability insurance costs an average of $56 per month. You can see a collection of liability coverage quotes in Durham here.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Midvale Home & Auto
38
Erie
43
Nationwide
43
GEICO
48
Liberty Mutual
48
State Auto
51
Safeco
52
Travelers
53
Direct Auto
55
Dairyland
56
Allstate
58
Progressive
60
National General
70
State Farm
70
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Durham: Erie
Full-coverage insurance provides the same protections as liability insurance but also covers car repairs and hospital bills for you, your passengers, and your vehicle. Because of this, full coverage is often more expensive. But if you finance or lease your vehicle, you’ll likely have to buy full coverage to satisfy your leasing company or lender’s requirements.
On average, Durham drivers pay $1,412 annually for full-coverage car insurance. You can see a collection of full-coverage quotes in Durham below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Erie
65
Nationwide
69
Midvale Home & Auto
72
GEICO
74
Travelers
79
Allstate
88
Progressive
90
Safeco
92
State Auto
97
State Farm
106
Direct Auto
107
Liberty Mutual
125
National General
132
Dairyland
327
Car insurance requirements in North Carolina
To drive legally in the state of North Carolina, you must have coverage that meets the state’s minimum requirements listed below:
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000
You can also add coverage that exceeds the minimum. To further augment your coverage, you may want to consider:
If an event outside of your control damages your vehicle, such as a fire, hail, or vandalism, comprehensive insurance can compensate you.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage protects you if you’re involved in an accident with someone who doesn’t have adequate car insurance coverage. It can also pay for damage from a hit-and-run accident.
Safe Driver Incentive Plan
North Carolina incorporates a points-focused incentive plan to encourage people to drive safely.[1] The more points a driver accumulates against their license, the more their insurance increases. Infractions and the points accrued are as follows:
Moving and minor speeding violations are worth one point and result in a 30% increase in the person’s insurance costs.
Illegal passing, following too closely, and speeding are worth two points each, increasing the driver’s insurance by 45%.
At-fault accidents that result in the other driver’s death are worth three points and a 60% increase in insurance prices.
Reckless driving, passing a stopped school bus, and a hit-and-run accident resulting in property damage result in four points and an 80% increase in insurance rates.
Driving with a suspended license or registration earns eight points and a 195% insurance increase.
Racing on highways and speeding to avoid an arrest are worth 10 points and a 260% increase.
Driving while intoxicated, negligent homicide, manslaughter, highway racing, and transporting illegal alcohol to sell are worth 12 points and a 340% increase.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
An incident on a driver’s record can be a speeding ticket, an at-fault accident, driving under the influence, or any other violation that results in a court summons for the person operating the vehicle. Incidents cause insurance rates to increase because the more incidents the driver accumulates, the higher the chance that the insurance company has to pay out a claim.
Due to the points system in North Carolina, a speeding ticket can increase a policy by 30%, while a DUI or other reckless driving can push rates up by 340% or more.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
Insurers see speeding tickets as a clue to how careful a driver is on the road. The more reckless a driver is, the more likely they are to cause an accident.
Full-coverage car insurance costs Durham drivers with speeding tickets an average of $177 per month. Here, you can see a collection of average monthly quotes for drivers with a speeding ticket in Durham.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Erie
43
62
Nationwide
43
57
GEICO
48
63
Liberty Mutual
48
68
Safeco
52
74
Travelers
53
71
Direct Auto
55
75
Dairyland
56
76
Allstate
58
76
Progressive
60
82
National General
70
93
State Farm
70
91
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
An at-fault accident translates directly to dollars an insurance company pays to cover a claim. If an insurance company takes on more of a risk by insuring drivers with auto accidents on their record, they’ll raise the rates on the driver to collect more cash from them up front.
Durham drivers with at-fault accidents pay a monthly average of $187 for full coverage, Insurify data shows. The following table illustrates how an at-fault accident affects rates from insurers that serve Durham.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Erie
43
65
Nationwide
43
61
GEICO
48
68
Liberty Mutual
48
72
Safeco
52
80
Travelers
53
76
Direct Auto
55
80
Dairyland
56
81
Allstate
58
82
Progressive
60
88
National General
70
101
State Farm
70
98
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
A DUI, or driving under the influence, is one of the most severe and expensive moving violations a driver can accrue. Insurers see this the same way, and you’ll pay higher average premiums for a DUI on your record than you will for any other single incident.
In fact, a DUI makes you ineligible for coverage from some insurance companies. Durham drivers with a DUI pay a monthly average of $102 for liability-only coverage versus $56 for drivers with clean records.
The following table shows monthly quotes from some companies that have insured Durham drivers with DUIs.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Erie
43
66
Nationwide
43
72
GEICO
48
81
Liberty Mutual
48
81
Safeco
52
87
Travelers
53
89
Direct Auto
55
93
Dairyland
56
94
Allstate
58
98
Progressive
60
101
National General
70
118
State Farm
70
118
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
While it’s true that rates decrease around age 35, they can increase again once you reach 70 years old. This is because as reflexes slow and vision becomes worse, insurance companies anticipate more accidents and raise rates.
In Durham, senior drivers pay a monthly average of $99 for full coverage. Below, you can see a collection of the most affordable quotes for senior drivers in Durham.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Erie
50
33
Nationwide
53
33
GEICO
59
39
Travelers
63
42
Progressive
66
44
Allstate
72
47
Safeco
79
45
State Farm
83
55
Direct Auto
84
43
Liberty Mutual
104
40
National General
108
57
Dairyland
268
46
Cheapest car insurance for teens
Young drivers are less experienced and make more mistakes than drivers with more years of driving experience. For this reason, insurance companies charge a higher premium to insure them.
Fortunately, parents can reduce their teen’s premium in a few ways:
Add young drivers to your policy instead of getting them their own coverage.
Try to insure higher-end, more expensive cars on a separate policy that excludes your young driver.
Start newer drivers out with an older vehicle that can carry liability-only insurance instead of needing full coverage.
Take advantage of every discount available, including any good student discounts or credit earned for having a young driver in college while their vehicle is at home.
On average, full-coverage car insurance for teen drivers costs $184 per month. But some drivers may find lower-than-average rates. The table below provides some insight into how much teen drivers pay with different insurers in Durham.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
GEICO
109
71
Nationwide
111
69
Erie
112
74
Travelers
134
90
Allstate
145
96
Progressive
152
101
Safeco
155
87
State Farm
170
112
Direct Auto
184
94
Liberty Mutual
198
76
National General
237
125
Dairyland
496
85
Durham car insurance quotes by credit tier
North Carolina allows insurance companies to rate drivers based on their credit histories. To insurance companies, the better a driver’s credit score, the lower the risk of them filing a claim. Drivers with excellent or good credit scores pay lower insurance premiums, while drivers with poor scores pay higher premiums.
Here, you can see how your credit tier affects quotes in Durham.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Durham?
Compared to the rest of the country, North Carolina is one of the more affordable states to get full-coverage and liability-only car insurance. But rates can vary from city to city within the state.
Insurance companies rate different parts of a state at different risk levels depending on crime rates and other factors. The more claims they register for a particular part of town, the more they charge for drivers located in that area.
More cities in North Carolina
The price difference from city to city in North Carolina depends on how each insurance company rates ZIP codes. Prices tend to be higher in cities where they have to pay more claims.
Compare average quotes in more North Carolina cities below.
Durham car insurance FAQs
Looking for more information to help you secure the best insurance rates in Durham? Check out the answers below.
How much is car insurance in Durham?
Car insurance prices in Durham depend on several factors, including your driving record, financial stability, and residential ZIP code. Rates are an average of $56 monthly for liability only and $118 for full-coverage insurance in the Durham area.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Durham?
Midvale Home & Auto has the cheapest car insurance in Durham, with monthly liability rates as low as $38. Erie and Nationwide also offer affordable coverage, with respective monthly liability rates of $43 and $43.
But the cheapest insurer for you will depend on many factors, such as your age, ZIP code, the type of car you drive, and the coverage levels you choose.
What are the best car insurance companies in Durham?
To check an insurance company’s customer service reputation, financial stability, and other company-specific items, check their scores with the Better Business Bureau, J.D. Power, AM Best, and other nationwide ranking websites. You can also check out how our experts rank companies against one another on our list of best car insurance companies for 2023.
What car insurance do you need in North Carolina?
Drivers must carry the minimum liability limits mandated by the state to operate a motor vehicle legally. A driver caught without the proper coverage risks having their license suspended and their vehicle impounded.
Is North Carolina a no-fault state?
No. North Carolina is an at-fault state. This means a driver who causes an accident is responsible for making everyone involved in the accident financially whole again, usually by filing a claim with their insurer.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.