Best Cheap Auto Insurance in Asheville, North Carolina (2024)

Midvale Home & Auto offers the cheapest car insurance in Asheville, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $25 per month.

Read Editorial Guidelines

Read Editorial Guidelines

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en North Carolina

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $36/mes para solo responsabilidad y $63/mes para cobertura total en North Carolina.

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

The average cost of car insurance in Asheville is $102 per month for full-coverage insurance and $44 per month for liability-only coverage. However, some insurers have lower rates. The cheapest car insurance companies in Asheville include Direct Auto, Erie, and GEICO.

When choosing a car insurance company, it’s important to consider factors besides price. Here’s what you should know about some of the top insurance providers in North Carolina — and how to find affordable coverage.

Datos Breves

  • Midvale Home & Auto, Erie, and Nationwide offer the lowest car insurance rates for Asheville drivers.

  • In a city with fewer than 100,000 residents, Asheville drivers pay lower average auto insurance rates than drivers in larger North Carolina cities. For example, Charlotte residents pay 78% more than Asheville drivers for full-coverage insurance.

  • North Carolina drivers must pay a $50 fee following their first insurance lapse, as well as a $50 license restoration fee. A second lapse results in a $100 fee.[1]

Cheapest car insurance companies in Asheville

You have unique needs when shopping for coverage, which means the best insurer for one driver may not provide the best coverage for another. For some drivers, the best auto insurance company has the cheapest rates. For others, the best insurer offers the most coverage options or has the best customer service.

Here are a few of the cheapest car insurance companies in Asheville for different coverage types and driver profiles.

Best for cheap rates: Direct Auto

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.3
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$36/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$71/mo

Direct Auto has the cheapest car insurance rates in Asheville for liability only and full coverage. The company offers very basic coverage, with just a few options for customization. However, it has a great selection of discounts. The company offers savings opportunities for good students, senior drivers, military personnel, homeowners, loyal customers, multi-policy customers, loyal customers, and more.

Ventajas

  • Lowest rates for full coverage and liability insurance in Asheville

  • Selection of discounts

Contras

  • Limited coverage offerings

  • Low IQ Score

Joshua - April 23, 2024
Verified

I would advise against choosing this insurance company because they overcharge. Despite not having any tickets for over 10 years and being almost 40, my insurance is still almost $400 with them. This is outrageous. They offer no discounts to help me, and they don't seem to care or try to help. They've even increased my insurance rate. You would think it would decrease since I've been with them for more than a year and have had no tickets or incidents.

I would advise against choosing this insurance company because they overcharge. Despite not having any tickets for over 10 years and being almost 40, my insurance is still almost $400 with them. This is outrageous. They offer no discounts to help me, and they don't seem to care or try to help. They've even increased my insurance rate. You would think it would decrease since I've been with them for more than a year and have had no tickets or incidents.
Chudney - April 21, 2024
Verified

Find Insurance Elsewhere If You Can

It's not good! It's very expensive for people who can't get insurance anywhere else. The customer service is poor.
Peter - April 18, 2024
Verified

Total Rip-off

I was very disappointed. I went online and requested a quote for full coverage and was given a quote that I felt was reasonable. I paid the requested down payment and was told that my policy was in place. However, I later received a mail stating that my full coverage had been changed to liability without any prior discussion or consultation about what I might want to do. They just changed it. When I contacted them and asked why it was changed, I was told it was because my 2020 Kia Sportage didn’t have the auto theft upgrade. I told them no one ever asked me about it, but if that was necessary, I had no problem getting it done. I made an appointment and within two days, it was done. I called to notify them and was told I would have to pay again to put full coverage back on, even though remember, that's what I paid for in the first place. It made no sense why I would have to pay to put the collision and comprehensive back on. It was a total rip-off.

Best for drivers with an incident: Erie

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
870
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$29/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$43/mo

Erie is the cheapest insurer in Asheville for drivers with an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, or DUI on their record. And you can easily customize your auto insurance policy with Erie. The company offers many insurance endorsements, including accident forgiveness, locksmith coverage, and more. Erie also has a Rate Lock guarantee, which means your premium won’t change unless you make adjustments to your policy.

Ventajas

  • Customizable coverage

  • Rate Lock guarantee

Contras

  • New-car replacement coverage not available in North Carolina

  • Low mobile app rating

Best for senior drivers: GEICO

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$32/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$50/mo

One of the country’s top insurers, GEICO offers a number of insurance products, including auto insurance coverages. The company offers affordable rates in Asheville by coverage level, age, and driving history. GEICO has 16 advertised discounts, including some that seniors can commonly benefit from. Older drivers may earn multi-policy, good driver, defensive driving, and vehicle safety discounts. Drivers can also save with the DriveEasy telematics program.

Ventajas

  • Multiple available discounts

  • Many insurance products

Contras

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Rideshare insurance not available

Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Asheville

Per state law, Asheville drivers must have liability-only car insurance. If you cause an accident, personal liability insurance compensates the other driver for their losses, including bodily injury and property damage. Liability-only car insurance doesn’t provide any protection for your medical expenses or vehicle damages, but it does cover resulting legal fees.[2]

On average, Asheville drivers pay $44 per month for minimum-coverage car insurance. In the table below, you can see which car insurance companies in Asheville offer the cheapest liability-only insurance.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Midvale Home & Auto25
Erie29
Nationwide29
GEICO32
Liberty Mutual32
State Auto34
Safeco35
Direct Auto36
Travelers36
Dairyland37
Allstate38
Progressive40
National General47
State Farm47
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Asheville

Full-coverage auto insurance typically includes liability, collision, comprehensive, and medical payments insurance. If you lease or finance a vehicle, your lender may require you to purchase this coverage. You should consider full coverage to provide physical damage protection for new or high-value vehicles. Otherwise, you may face high out-of-pocket expenses for repairs.

Full-coverage auto insurance costs, on average, $71 per month in Asheville. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Asheville for full-coverage insurance.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Erie43
Nationwide46
Midvale Home & Auto48
GEICO50
Travelers52
Allstate59
Progressive60
Safeco61
State Auto65
Direct Auto71
State Farm71
Liberty Mutual83
National General88
Dairyland218
Estimate your Asheville car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in North Carolina

Car insurance is a legal requirement in the state of North Carolina. All vehicle owners must carry a minimum amount of personal liability insurance.[1] The state minimum-coverage requirements may not cover the full cost of an at-fault accident, so you may want to choose higher coverage limits when you purchase a policy.

See the specific requirements below.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/e30eeeebc5/personal-injury-protection.svg

    Bodily injury liability

    $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/9ffcc07fc9/damage-from-aircraft.svg

    Property damage liability

    $25,000 per accident

Common optional coverages to consider for more robust protection include:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    After an accident or collision with an object, collision insurance covers damage to your vehicle.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    When non-collision incidents — like natural disasters, vandalism, or falling objects — cause damage, comprehensive insurance kicks in.[3]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Sometimes called MedPay, this optional insurance provides coverage for your own medical expenses following an accident.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Having an incident — like a speeding ticket, at-fault accident, or DUI — on your driving record usually causes your car insurance premium to increase. From the perspective of an insurance company, drivers with past moving violations are riskier to insure than people with a clean record.[4]

However, the specific cost increase after an incident will depend on your insurance company and the specific violation. For example, someone with a severe violation or multiple incidents typically pays more for insurance than a driver with a single speeding ticket.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Though less severe than some infractions, a speeding ticket can affect the cost of your auto insurance. If you have multiple speeding tickets in a short period of time, you’ll face even higher rates.

A speeding ticket bumps the average cost of full-coverage car insurance to $107 per month in Asheville. In the table below, you can see the monthly auto insurance quotes for Asheville drivers with a speeding ticket.

Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
Nationwide6139
Erie6242
GEICO6642
Travelers7048
Allstate7850
Progressive8255
Safeco8750
State Farm9261
Direct Auto9749
National General11763
Liberty Mutual11845
Dairyland29851
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

If you cause an accident, your car insurance premium will almost always increase. Your insurer, previous accident history, and the severity of the accident all influence specific premium changes.

An at-fault accident bumps the average cost of full coverage in Asheville to $113 per month. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers in Asheville with an at-fault accident.

Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
Erie6544
Nationwide6541
GEICO7145
Travelers7451
Allstate8354
Progressive8858
Safeco9354
State Farm9966
Direct Auto10352
Liberty Mutual12548
National General12667
Dairyland31453
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

No matter where you live, a DUI conviction typically leads to significantly higher car insurance rates. Due to the severity of the offense, insurers consider people with a DUI conviction as high-risk drivers to insure.

Asheville drivers with DUIs on their records face average car insurance costs of $129 per month for full coverage and $80 for liability only. In the table below, you can see which car insurance providers in Asheville have the cheapest rates for drivers with a DUI on their record.

Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
Erie6645
Nationwide7749
GEICO8454
Travelers8761
Allstate9964
Progressive10167
Safeco10359
Direct Auto11961
State Farm11979
Liberty Mutual14054
National General14879
Dairyland36762
Cheapest car insurance for seniors

“There are numerous factors that impact the cost of car insurance, including the age of the driver,” says P.J. Miller, vice president of Wallace & Turner Inc. For most drivers, rates decrease around the age of 35 and start increasing again for drivers 75 and older. However, the cost of car insurance for seniors depends on the insurance company.

The average monthly cost of car insurance for Asheville seniors is $60 for full coverage and $37 for liability-only insurance. Here are the insurance companies in Asheville with the lowest rates for seniors.

Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
Erie3322
Nationwide3522
GEICO4026
Travelers4229
Progressive4429
Allstate4831
Safeco5330
Direct Auto5628
State Farm5637
Liberty Mutual6927
National General7239
Dairyland17930
Cheapest car insurance for teens

Teenagers typically pay much higher rates for auto insurance than adults. Insurers consider young drivers to be high-risk drivers due to a lack of driving experience. Additionally, statistics show that teens are more likely to get into accidents than older drivers.[5]

Although most teens pay expensive insurance premiums, you can attempt to earn a lower rate. For example, driving a safe vehicle and getting good grades in school could help you earn discounts on your policy. Also, it’s usually cheaper for teens to stay insured on their parents’ policy.

The average monthly cost of car insurance for Asheville teens is $111 for full coverage and $44 for liability insurance. In the table below, you can see the cheapest insurers in Asheville for teens.

Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
Erie7450
GEICO7447
Nationwide7447
Travelers8861
Allstate9763
Progressive10168
Safeco10259
State Farm11476
Direct Auto12262
Liberty Mutual13151
National General15884
Dairyland33156
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Asheville

When shopping for car insurance in Asheville, you want to get the best rate. However, car insurance rates depend on many factors, like your age, driving record, insurer, and vehicle type.

Here are a few tips for getting the cheapest car insurance for your situation:

  • Find discounts. Most car insurance companies offer discounts. Some of the most common discounts reward you for bundling policies, paying your premium in full, insuring multiple vehicles, earning good grades, and insuring a car with safety features.

  • Choose high deductibles. For car insurance policies that require a deductible, choosing high deductibles can lower your monthly premium. However, make sure you can afford the higher deductible in case you need to file a claim.

  • Take a defensive driving course. Many insurers provide a discount to drivers who complete an approved defensive driving course.

  • Maintain a clean record. Drivers with a clean record usually pay the lowest insurance rates. Avoid accidents, tickets, and other traffic violations to keep your insurance costs low.

Asheville car insurance quotes by credit tier

In North Carolina, car insurance companies can use credit-based insurance scores. When you apply for a policy, the insurer may consider your credit score when calculating your rate. Drivers with excellent or good credit usually pay lower rates than drivers with poor credit.

Below, you can see the average car insurance rates for drivers in Asheville by credit tier.

Rates by Credit Tier

Is car insurance more expensive in Asheville?

Compared to the national average rate, car insurance in Asheville is affordable. The average car insurance premium in the U.S. is $213 per month for full coverage and $104 per month for liability coverage. For comparison, the average insurance rate in Asheville is $71 per month for full coverage and $44 for liability.

Within North Carolina, Asheville drivers earn lower rates than many other cities in the state. Specific location-based factors that influence rates include an area’s crime rates, accident rates, population density, and traffic congestion. Even your ZIP code affects how insurers assess your risk level.

More cities in North Carolina

Car insurance is cheaper in Asheville than in many other North Carolina cities. Factors like a city’s number of uninsured drivers, vehicle theft rate, and more can influence premiums.

Here are average monthly rates for other cities in North Carolina.

CityAverage Monthly Quote: Full CoverageAverage Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Charlotte$140$75
Durham$118$56
Fayetteville$124$68
Greensboro$101$62
High Point$97$61
Raleigh$116$61
Wilmington$110$59
Asheville car insurance FAQs

Finding the insurance company that provides the exact amount of coverage you need — with all the features you care about — can feel overwhelming. The information below should answer any questions you still have and help you make an informed decision.

  • How much is car insurance in Asheville?

    On average, Asheville drivers pay $58 per month for car insurance. Liability insurance averages $44 per month, while full-coverage insurance averages $71 per month in the city. Statewide, North Carolina drivers pay $108 per month for a full-coverage auto policy and $56 for minimum coverage. Your premium depends on your driving record, credit history, age, vehicle, and more.

  • What company has the cheapest car insurance in Asheville?

    Midvale Home & Auto offers the lowest car insurance rates in Asheville, with liability policies as low as $25 per month. Erie and Nationwide are the second- and third-cheapest insurers in the city, with liability rates starting at $29 and $29, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Asheville?

    Erie is the best car insurance company in Asheville. It has a 4.4 IQ Score, an A+ (Superior) financial strength rating from A.M. Best, and solid rankings in J.D. Power customer and claims satisfaction studies. Other top insurers in the city include Nationwide, GEICO, and Travelers.

  • What factors affect car insurance costs in Asheville?

    Insurers in Asheville consider your driving record, credit history, age, vehicle type, ZIP code, and more when determining your insurance costs. North Carolina has a relatively low amount of uninsured drivers in the state — about 7.4% — which can help decrease risk levels and average auto rates in the state.[6]

  • How much car insurance do you need in North Carolina?

    North Carolina drivers must carry at least $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident in property damage liability.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles. "Insurance Requirements."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "What is covered by collision and comprehensive auto insurance?."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  5. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Teen Drivers and Passengers: Get the Facts."
  6. Insurance Information Institute. "Facts + Statistics: Uninsured motorists."
Read Editorial Guidelines

