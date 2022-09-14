Elizabeth Rivelli es una escritora independiente cubriendo seguros y finanzas personales. Ella tiene conocimiento extensivo de varios tipos de seguros, inclusos los seguros de propiedad y casualidad, la salud, y la vida. Ha realizado trabajos en docenas de publicaciones, incluyendo Investopedia, Forbes, Bankrate, NextAdvisor, y Insurance.com.
The average cost of car insurance in Asheville is $102 per month for full-coverage insurance and $44 per month for liability-only coverage. However, some insurers have lower rates. The cheapest car insurance companies in Asheville include Direct Auto, Erie, and GEICO.
When choosing a car insurance company, it’s important to consider factors besides price. Here’s what you should know about some of the top insurance providers in North Carolina — and how to find affordable coverage.
Datos Breves
Midvale Home & Auto, Erie, and Nationwide offer the lowest car insurance rates for Asheville drivers.
In a city with fewer than 100,000 residents, Asheville drivers pay lower average auto insurance rates than drivers in larger North Carolina cities. For example, Charlotte residents pay 78% more than Asheville drivers for full-coverage insurance.
North Carolina drivers must pay a $50 fee following their first insurance lapse, as well as a $50 license restoration fee. A second lapse results in a $100 fee.[1]
Cheapest car insurance companies in Asheville
You have unique needs when shopping for coverage, which means the best insurer for one driver may not provide the best coverage for another. For some drivers, the best auto insurance company has the cheapest rates. For others, the best insurer offers the most coverage options or has the best customer service.
Here are a few of the cheapest car insurance companies in Asheville for different coverage types and driver profiles.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.3
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$36/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$71/mo
Direct Auto has the cheapest car insurance rates in Asheville for liability only and full coverage. The company offers very basic coverage, with just a few options for customization. However, it has a great selection of discounts. The company offers savings opportunities for good students, senior drivers, military personnel, homeowners, loyal customers, multi-policy customers, loyal customers, and more.
Ventajas
Lowest rates for full coverage and liability insurance in Asheville
I would advise against choosing this insurance company because they overcharge. Despite not having any tickets for over 10 years and being almost 40, my insurance is still almost $400 with them. This is outrageous. They offer no discounts to help me, and they don't seem to care or try to help. They've even increased my insurance rate. You would think it would decrease since I've been with them for more than a year and have had no tickets or incidents.
I would advise against choosing this insurance company because they overcharge. Despite not having any tickets for over 10 years and being almost 40, my insurance is still almost $400 with them. This is outrageous. They offer no discounts to help me, and they don't seem to care or try to help. They've even increased my insurance rate. You would think it would decrease since I've been with them for more than a year and have had no tickets or incidents.
Chudney - April 21, 2024
Verified
Find Insurance Elsewhere If You Can
It's not good! It's very expensive for people who can't get insurance anywhere else. The customer service is poor.
Peter - April 18, 2024
Verified
Total Rip-off
I was very disappointed. I went online and requested a quote for full coverage and was given a quote that I felt was reasonable. I paid the requested down payment and was told that my policy was in place. However, I later received a mail stating that my full coverage had been changed to liability without any prior discussion or consultation about what I might want to do. They just changed it. When I contacted them and asked why it was changed, I was told it was because my 2020 Kia Sportage didn’t have the auto theft upgrade. I told them no one ever asked me about it, but if that was necessary, I had no problem getting it done. I made an appointment and within two days, it was done. I called to notify them and was told I would have to pay again to put full coverage back on, even though remember, that's what I paid for in the first place. It made no sense why I would have to pay to put the collision and comprehensive back on. It was a total rip-off.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
870
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$29/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$43/mo
Erie is the cheapest insurer in Asheville for drivers with an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, or DUI on their record. And you can easily customize your auto insurance policy with Erie. The company offers many insurance endorsements, including accident forgiveness, locksmith coverage, and more. Erie also has a Rate Lock guarantee, which means your premium won’t change unless you make adjustments to your policy.
Ventajas
Customizable coverage
Rate Lock guarantee
Contras
New-car replacement coverage not available in North Carolina
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$32/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$50/mo
One of the country’s top insurers, GEICO offers a number of insurance products, including auto insurance coverages. The company offers affordable rates in Asheville by coverage level, age, and driving history. GEICO has 16 advertised discounts, including some that seniors can commonly benefit from. Older drivers may earn multi-policy, good driver, defensive driving, and vehicle safety discounts. Drivers can also save with the DriveEasy telematics program.
Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified
Average
The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified
We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!
The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Asheville
Per state law, Asheville drivers must have liability-only car insurance. If you cause an accident, personal liability insurance compensates the other driver for their losses, including bodily injury and property damage. Liability-only car insurance doesn’t provide any protection for your medical expenses or vehicle damages, but it does cover resulting legal fees.[2]
On average, Asheville drivers pay $44 per month for minimum-coverage car insurance. In the table below, you can see which car insurance companies in Asheville offer the cheapest liability-only insurance.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Midvale Home & Auto
25
Erie
29
Nationwide
29
GEICO
32
Liberty Mutual
32
State Auto
34
Safeco
35
Direct Auto
36
Travelers
36
Dairyland
37
Allstate
38
Progressive
40
National General
47
State Farm
47
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Asheville
Full-coverage auto insurance typically includes liability, collision, comprehensive, and medical payments insurance. If you lease or finance a vehicle, your lender may require you to purchase this coverage. You should consider full coverage to provide physical damage protection for new or high-value vehicles. Otherwise, you may face high out-of-pocket expenses for repairs.
Full-coverage auto insurance costs, on average, $71 per month in Asheville. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Asheville for full-coverage insurance.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Erie
43
Nationwide
46
Midvale Home & Auto
48
GEICO
50
Travelers
52
Allstate
59
Progressive
60
Safeco
61
State Auto
65
Direct Auto
71
State Farm
71
Liberty Mutual
83
National General
88
Dairyland
218
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in North Carolina
Car insurance is a legal requirement in the state of North Carolina. All vehicle owners must carry a minimum amount of personal liability insurance.[1] The state minimum-coverage requirements may not cover the full cost of an at-fault accident, so you may want to choose higher coverage limits when you purchase a policy.
See the specific requirements below.
Bodily injury liability
$30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
Common optional coverages to consider for more robust protection include:
Collision coverage
After an accident or collision with an object, collision insurance covers damage to your vehicle.
Comprehensive coverage
When non-collision incidents — like natural disasters, vandalism, or falling objects — cause damage, comprehensive insurance kicks in.[3]
Medical payments coverage
Sometimes called MedPay, this optional insurance provides coverage for your own medical expenses following an accident.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Having an incident — like a speeding ticket, at-fault accident, or DUI — on your driving record usually causes your car insurance premium to increase. From the perspective of an insurance company, drivers with past moving violations are riskier to insure than people with a clean record.[4]
However, the specific cost increase after an incident will depend on your insurance company and the specific violation. For example, someone with a severe violation or multiple incidents typically pays more for insurance than a driver with a single speeding ticket.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
Though less severe than some infractions, a speeding ticket can affect the cost of your auto insurance. If you have multiple speeding tickets in a short period of time, you’ll face even higher rates.
A speeding ticket bumps the average cost of full-coverage car insurance to $107 per month in Asheville. In the table below, you can see the monthly auto insurance quotes for Asheville drivers with a speeding ticket.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Nationwide
61
39
Erie
62
42
GEICO
66
42
Travelers
70
48
Allstate
78
50
Progressive
82
55
Safeco
87
50
State Farm
92
61
Direct Auto
97
49
National General
117
63
Liberty Mutual
118
45
Dairyland
298
51
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
If you cause an accident, your car insurance premium will almost always increase. Your insurer, previous accident history, and the severity of the accident all influence specific premium changes.
An at-fault accident bumps the average cost of full coverage in Asheville to $113 per month. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers in Asheville with an at-fault accident.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Erie
65
44
Nationwide
65
41
GEICO
71
45
Travelers
74
51
Allstate
83
54
Progressive
88
58
Safeco
93
54
State Farm
99
66
Direct Auto
103
52
Liberty Mutual
125
48
National General
126
67
Dairyland
314
53
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
No matter where you live, a DUI conviction typically leads to significantly higher car insurance rates. Due to the severity of the offense, insurers consider people with a DUI conviction as high-risk drivers to insure.
Asheville drivers with DUIs on their records face average car insurance costs of $129 per month for full coverage and $80 for liability only. In the table below, you can see which car insurance providers in Asheville have the cheapest rates for drivers with a DUI on their record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Erie
66
45
Nationwide
77
49
GEICO
84
54
Travelers
87
61
Allstate
99
64
Progressive
101
67
Safeco
103
59
Direct Auto
119
61
State Farm
119
79
Liberty Mutual
140
54
National General
148
79
Dairyland
367
62
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
“There are numerous factors that impact the cost of car insurance, including the age of the driver,” says P.J. Miller, vice president of Wallace & Turner Inc. For most drivers, rates decrease around the age of 35 and start increasing again for drivers 75 and older. However, the cost of car insurance for seniors depends on the insurance company.
The average monthly cost of car insurance for Asheville seniors is $60 for full coverage and $37 for liability-only insurance. Here are the insurance companies in Asheville with the lowest rates for seniors.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Erie
33
22
Nationwide
35
22
GEICO
40
26
Travelers
42
29
Progressive
44
29
Allstate
48
31
Safeco
53
30
Direct Auto
56
28
State Farm
56
37
Liberty Mutual
69
27
National General
72
39
Dairyland
179
30
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens
Teenagers typically pay much higher rates for auto insurance than adults. Insurers consider young drivers to be high-risk drivers due to a lack of driving experience. Additionally, statistics show that teens are more likely to get into accidents than older drivers.[5]
Although most teens pay expensive insurance premiums, you can attempt to earn a lower rate. For example, driving a safe vehicle and getting good grades in school could help you earn discounts on your policy. Also, it’s usually cheaper for teens to stay insured on their parents’ policy.
The average monthly cost of car insurance for Asheville teens is $111 for full coverage and $44 for liability insurance. In the table below, you can see the cheapest insurers in Asheville for teens.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Erie
74
50
GEICO
74
47
Nationwide
74
47
Travelers
88
61
Allstate
97
63
Progressive
101
68
Safeco
102
59
State Farm
114
76
Direct Auto
122
62
Liberty Mutual
131
51
National General
158
84
Dairyland
331
56
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Asheville
When shopping for car insurance in Asheville, you want to get the best rate. However, car insurance rates depend on many factors, like your age, driving record, insurer, and vehicle type.
Here are a few tips for getting the cheapest car insurance for your situation:
Find discounts. Most car insurance companies offer discounts. Some of the most common discounts reward you for bundling policies, paying your premium in full, insuring multiple vehicles, earning good grades, and insuring a car with safety features.
Choose high deductibles. For car insurance policies that require a deductible, choosing high deductibles can lower your monthly premium. However, make sure you can afford the higher deductible in case you need to file a claim.
Maintain a clean record. Drivers with a clean record usually pay the lowest insurance rates. Avoid accidents, tickets, and other traffic violations to keep your insurance costs low.
Asheville car insurance quotes by credit tier
In North Carolina, car insurance companies can use credit-based insurance scores. When you apply for a policy, the insurer may consider your credit score when calculating your rate. Drivers with excellent or good credit usually pay lower rates than drivers with poor credit.
Below, you can see the average car insurance rates for drivers in Asheville by credit tier.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Asheville?
Compared to the national average rate, car insurance in Asheville is affordable. The average car insurance premium in the U.S. is $213 per month for full coverage and $104 per month for liability coverage. For comparison, the average insurance rate in Asheville is $71 per month for full coverage and $44 for liability.
Within North Carolina, Asheville drivers earn lower rates than many other cities in the state. Specific location-based factors that influence rates include an area’s crime rates, accident rates, population density, and traffic congestion. Even your ZIP code affects how insurers assess your risk level.
More cities in North Carolina
Car insurance is cheaper in Asheville than in many other North Carolina cities. Factors like a city’s number of uninsured drivers, vehicle theft rate, and more can influence premiums.
Here are average monthly rates for other cities in North Carolina.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Asheville car insurance FAQs
Finding the insurance company that provides the exact amount of coverage you need — with all the features you care about — can feel overwhelming. The information below should answer any questions you still have and help you make an informed decision.
How much is car insurance in Asheville?
On average, Asheville drivers pay $58 per month for car insurance. Liability insurance averages $44 per month, while full-coverage insurance averages $71 per month in the city. Statewide, North Carolina drivers pay $108 per month for a full-coverage auto policy and $56 for minimum coverage. Your premium depends on your driving record, credit history, age, vehicle, and more.
What company has the cheapest car insurance in Asheville?
Midvale Home & Auto offers the lowest car insurance rates in Asheville, with liability policies as low as $25 per month. Erie and Nationwide are the second- and third-cheapest insurers in the city, with liability rates starting at $29 and $29, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Asheville?
Erie is the best car insurance company in Asheville. It has a 4.4 IQ Score, an A+ (Superior) financial strength rating from A.M. Best, and solid rankings in J.D. Power customer and claims satisfaction studies. Other top insurers in the city include Nationwide, GEICO, and Travelers.
What factors affect car insurance costs in Asheville?
Insurers in Asheville consider your driving record, credit history, age, vehicle type, ZIP code, and more when determining your insurance costs. North Carolina has a relatively low amount of uninsured drivers in the state — about 7.4% — which can help decrease risk levels and average auto rates in the state.[6]
How much car insurance do you need in North Carolina?
North Carolina drivers must carry at least $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident in property damage liability.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
