Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Having an incident — like a speeding ticket, at-fault accident, or DUI — on your driving record usually causes your car insurance premium to increase. From the perspective of an insurance company, drivers with past moving violations are riskier to insure than people with a clean record.[4]

However, the specific cost increase after an incident will depend on your insurance company and the specific violation. For example, someone with a severe violation or multiple incidents typically pays more for insurance than a driver with a single speeding ticket.

Drivers with incidents on their records can find rates as low as $${AUTO_CHEAPEST_LIABILITY_CITY_NC_ASHEVILLE_PRICE_1_HAS-INCIDENT}/mo. in Asheville

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Though less severe than some infractions, a speeding ticket can affect the cost of your auto insurance. If you have multiple speeding tickets in a short period of time, you’ll face even higher rates.

A speeding ticket bumps the average cost of full-coverage car insurance to $107 per month in Asheville. In the table below, you can see the monthly auto insurance quotes for Asheville drivers with a speeding ticket.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Full Coverage Liability Only Nationwide 61 39 Erie 62 42 GEICO 66 42 Travelers 70 48 Allstate 78 50 Progressive 82 55 Safeco 87 50 State Farm 92 61 Direct Auto 97 49 National General 117 63 Liberty Mutual 118 45 Dairyland 298 51 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

If you cause an accident, your car insurance premium will almost always increase. Your insurer, previous accident history, and the severity of the accident all influence specific premium changes.

An at-fault accident bumps the average cost of full coverage in Asheville to $113 per month. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers in Asheville with an at-fault accident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Full Coverage Liability Only Erie 65 44 Nationwide 65 41 GEICO 71 45 Travelers 74 51 Allstate 83 54 Progressive 88 58 Safeco 93 54 State Farm 99 66 Direct Auto 103 52 Liberty Mutual 125 48 National General 126 67 Dairyland 314 53 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

No matter where you live, a DUI conviction typically leads to significantly higher car insurance rates. Due to the severity of the offense, insurers consider people with a DUI conviction as high-risk drivers to insure.

Asheville drivers with DUIs on their records face average car insurance costs of $129 per month for full coverage and $80 for liability only. In the table below, you can see which car insurance providers in Asheville have the cheapest rates for drivers with a DUI on their record.