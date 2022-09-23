Average Car Insurance Cost in New York (2024)

Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Drivers in New York face the third-highest car insurance costs in the country, with an average monthly premium of $169 for full-coverage insurance. New York requires drivers to carry more insurance than most other states, and the state also deals with one in four personal injury protection claims involving a lawsuit, which can drive up the shared risk and car insurance costs.[1]
If you know what factors cause your car insurance rates to vary, you can have a better idea of whether you’re paying too much for car insurance or getting a good deal. Here are the average car insurance costs in New York and what you can expect to pay depending on your age, gender, marital status, and more.
Datos Breves
New York’s state minimum requirements contribute to the state’s high insurance costs.
Brooklyn, The Bronx, and New York City have the highest car insurance rates in the state.
The cheapest insurers in New York are CSAA, Safeco, and Liberty Mutual.
What’s the average cost of car insurance in New York?
The average monthly cost of car insurance is $169 for full-coverage policies and $145 for minimum coverage in New York. While many states require just personal liability and property damage insurance, New York also requires personal injury protection (PIP) and uninsured motorist coverage.[2]
“New York requires more auto insurance than most other states,” says Michael DeLong, Consumer Federation of America research and advisory associate. “In certain places, auto insurance premiums can be very expensive, sometimes even over $3,000 or $4,000 annually.”
Average New York car insurance rates by city
The city or even the ZIP code you live in can affect how much you pay for car insurance. That’s because insurance companies charge more if you live in an area where they’re likely to pay out higher claims, and more of them.
Some areas are simply riskier to live in. For example, you might be more likely to file a claim if you live in an urban area where auto theft and vandalism rates are high.[3] This is the case with many of New York’s big cities, unfortunately, and it’s reflected in your cost of car insurance, even if you never file a claim.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Average New York car insurance rates by insurance company
Car insurance companies set their own rates, and these can be very different in New York state. It’s yet another reason why it’s important to shop around. If you purchased a policy from Bristol West, for example, you might pay four times more per year for insurance than if you shopped around and found that Travelers may be a cheaper option.
Keep in mind that these are averages across all people and situations in New York, and these averages may not hold up in your car insurance shopping experience. Sometimes, insurers offer better rates to different drivers, and that’s not always something you find out until you shop around.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Safeco
195
157
CSAA
201
140
Liberty Mutual
280
201
Progressive
341
240
Bristol West
457
401
Erie
459
324
USAA
478
337
Travelers
558
394
Average New York car insurance rates by age
Car insurance rates change based on your age. Rates are generally higher for very young and very old drivers, with costs decreasing after drivers turn 25.[3]
Young drivers are charged more because they have less experience behind the wheel. As drivers age and gain experience, rates decrease.
Here’s how much New York drivers can expect to pay, on average, depending on how old they are.
Age
Average Monthly Quote
Teenagers
$925
Younger than 25
$620
25–29
$465
30s
$418
40s
$432
50s
$389
60s
$320
70s
$291
80+
$348
Average New York car insurance rates by gender
Men are often charged higher rates than women because they tend to get into more accidents. Women are less likely than men to be convicted of a DUI offense, for example.[3]
The table below shows the average rates for car insurance in New York by gender.
Gender
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Men
$175
$150
Women
$161
$138
Average New York car insurance rates by marital status
Married drivers in New York tend to pay less for car insurance than single drivers. Because married people may insure their cars under one policy, they may get a discount, contributing to lower rates. The following table illustrates liability rates from top carriers for both married and unmarried drivers in New York.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Married
Single
CSAA
145
139
Safeco
162
156
Liberty Mutual
208
200
Progressive
248
239
Erie
335
322
USAA
349
335
Travelers
408
392
Bristol West
415
399
Average New York car insurance rates by driving record
Car insurance companies can look up your driving record, and this greatly affects how much you pay for car insurance. New York drivers with marks on their driving record pay far higher rates because they’re more likely to file a claim.[3]
Some driving infractions are more severe than others. Here’s how much you can expect to pay in New York for liability insurance with different types of driving offenses compared to someone with a clean record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Record
Speeding Ticket
At-Fault Accident
DUI
CSAA
140
165
175
201
Safeco
157
195
204
225
Liberty Mutual
201
248
257
289
Progressive
240
285
295
345
Erie
324
408
413
421
USAA
337
382
397
484
Travelers
394
455
471
566
Bristol West
401
465
472
576
Average New York car insurance rates by credit history
New York insurance companies often charge higher rates to people with lower credit scores on the assumption that they may be more likely to file a claim. This is a controversial factor in car insurance pricing policies, and some states have even outlawed it entirely.[4] But New York residents aren’t quite so lucky, as the state allows insurance companies to use credit scores as a factor in determining premiums.[5]
“Auto insurers use non-driving related factors, especially credit scores, to unfairly charge people higher premiums,” says DeLong. “People with poor credit can wind up paying 70%, 80%, even 100% or more for auto insurance even if they have a perfect driving record.”
The table below shows that, all else being equal, New York drivers with poor credit may pay twice as much on average as drivers with excellent credit.
Quote Price by Credit Score
New York minimum car insurance requirements
One of the reasons New York car insurance costs so much is because it requires drivers to purchase more minimum coverage than other states. Here are the types and amounts of coverage you need to legally drive in the Empire State:[2]
$25,000 per person for bodily injury liability
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability
$10,000 per accident for property damage liability
$50,000 per accident for personal injury protection
$50,000 per accident for uninsured motorist coverage
New York car insurance FAQs
Here are some answers to questions New York drivers often have about their car insurance.
What is the average cost of car insurance in New York?
The monthly average cost of car insurance for New York drivers is $169 for a full-coverage policy and $145 for liability-only insurance. By comparison, national average rate for full coverage is $213 and $104 for liability.
What factors affect car insurance costs in New York?
Car insurance is more expensive for New York drivers because the state requires drivers to carry more insurance coverage than most other places. New York is also plagued with claims lawsuits, which increases rates for drivers.[1]
Do car insurance rates vary by county in New York?
Yes. Car insurance companies generally take your ZIP code and residence into account when pricing your policy.[3]
What are the best auto insurance companies in New York?
Travelers is one of the best insurance companies in New York because of its lower-than-average rates and average J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings.[6] Safeco and Midvale Home & Auto round out Insurify’s top three picks for cheapest rates in New York. However, the best car insurance company for you will depend on your personal situation and budget, so it’s important to shop around and compare quotes.
Is car insurance required in New York?
Yes, you’re required to carry car insurance in New York. Drivers in New York must carry personal injury protection, uninsured motorist coverage, and liability coverage for bodily injury and property damage.[2]