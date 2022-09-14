>Seguros de Autos>New Mexico

Best Cheap Auto Insurance in Santa Fe, New Mexico (2024)

State Farm is the cheapest car insurance company in Santa Fe, with liability-only rates of $29 per month.

Jessica es escritora independiente, investigadora profesional y madre de dos niños revoltosos. Se especializa en finanzas personales, mujeres y dinero, y educación financiera. A Jessica le fascina la psicología del dinero y lo que impulsa a la gente a tomar importantes decisiones financieras. Tiene una maestría en Psicología de la Investigación Cognitiva.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en New Mexico

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $32/mes para solo responsabilidad y $62/mes para cobertura total en New Mexico.

Car insurance is relatively affordable in Santa Fe, with average monthly rates that are comparable to New Mexico's state average and well below national averages. The city's moderate weather and walkability may contribute to its comparatively low car insurance rates of $170 per month for full coverage and $70 for minimum coverage.

But auto insurance costs have been rising in New Mexico in the past year, as well as across the country. Comparing quotes from multiple insurers is the best way for Santa Fe drivers to ensure they continue finding the best rates and coverage available to them.

Datos Breves

  • State Farm, GEICO, and USAA offer the lowest car insurance quotes for Santa Fe drivers.

  • In 2022, Santa Fe had the third-highest crash rate in the state 22.2 crashes per 1,000 residents.[1]

  • The city also had a high number of alcohol-related crashes in 2022, at a rate of 10.2 per 1,000 residents.

Best car insurance companies in Santa Fe

The cost of car insurance varies between insurers, as each company uses a slightly different formula to determine insurance rates. Insurance companies can consider factors like your driving record, the car you drive, your marital status, and your age to determine the price of insurance they offer.

Ultimately, the insurance company that’s right for you will depend on your specific situation. Here are three of the best insurers offering coverage in Santa Fe.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
State Farm4.5$62$32Full coverage
GEICO4.2$77$39Families
USAA4.5$75$38Military community
Best insurer for full coverage: State Farm

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
848
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$29/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$56/mo

For more than 100 years, State Farm has been providing car, homeowners, and life insurance. The company offers a variety of discounts, including good driver and teen driver discounts. Available in all 50 states, State Farm is ranked No. 1 for market share, according to the most recent data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).

Ventajas

  • Strong AM Best and S&P Global financial ratings

  • Rideshare insurance available

Contras

  • No gap insurance

  • More expensive for drivers with violations

Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for families: GEICO

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
827
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$35/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$70/mo

GEICO offers competitive rates for Santa Fe drivers, and families with multiple drivers and vehicles may qualify for several discounts that can lower their costs further. Among the family friendly discounts GEICO offers are ones for having multiple vehicles and policies, being a good student, taking a driver's education course, and for being a member of one of more than 500 discount-eligible groups.

Ventajas

  • Good rates for good drivers, seniors, and young drivers

  • Accident forgiveness available

Contras

  • High rates for drivers with certain violations, like DUIs

  • No rideshare or new car replacement coverage available

Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

Best insurer for military members: USAA

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
856
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$35/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$68/mo

USAA has been serving military members and their families for more than 100 years. The company offers several insurance products, as well as banking, investing, and retirement services. Qualifying members can also take advantage of several discounts and savings opportunities, such as legacy discounts for customers whose parents have a USAA auto insurance policy and discounts if you garage your car on base.

Ventajas

  • Low premiums

  • Ability to save up to 30% with safe driving program, SafePilot

Contras

  • Not available to non-military members

  • No 24/7 customer phone support

Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Santa Fe

If you’re trying to secure the cheapest car insurance in Santa Fe, a variety of factors can affect the cost of insurance. To find the best value, consider the following tips:

  • Comparison shop. Spend some time researching and comparing various companies to find the best auto insurance rate for your needs.

  • Drive a safer car. The type of vehicle you drive matters. If you own an expensive car or truck, it can cost more to insure. How safe your car is also matters. Some insurance companies offer discounts if you have a car with high-quality safety features.

  • Keep a clean driving record. Speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and other incidents can drive up the cost of insurance. If you want to find the best deal on car insurance, don’t speed, don’t text and drive, and don’t drive under the influence.

  • Improve your credit score. When you apply for car insurance, lenders in Santa Fe might look at your credit score as a way to assess how likely you are to make your payments. A good or excellent credit score can help you secure the lowest rates.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Santa Fe: State Farm

If you get into a car accident and it’s your fault, liability car insurance will cover the medical expenses and damages you cause to the other party. However, liability insurance won’t cover your own medical bills or damages. As such, liability-only insurance is usually the most affordable type of coverage.

The below table shows a list of insurance companies with low quotes for liability-only car insurance in Santa Fe.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm29
GEICO35
USAA35
Hallmark51
Midvale Home & Auto53
The General55
Allstate57
Progressive61
Safeco65
Dairyland67
Farmers68
Nationwide69
GAINSCO74
Bristol West84
Foremost90
Liberty Mutual97
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Santa Fe: State Farm

Full-coverage car insurance provides the same protections as liability but also covers damages sustained by your vehicle. Full-coverage car insurance typically includes collision and comprehensive coverages. Collision coverage applies to an accident with another vehicle or object. Comprehensive coverage includes protection for damage caused by fire, earthquakes, hitting a deer, or other acts of God.

The insurers below offer the best quotes for full-coverage car insurance in Santa Fe.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm56
USAA68
GEICO70
Midvale Home & Auto109
Allstate111
Progressive119
Safeco120
Farmers133
Nationwide135
The General136
Hallmark143
Dairyland157
GAINSCO176
Liberty Mutual195
Foremost223
Bristol West236
Estimate your Santa Fe car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in New Mexico

To drive legally in New Mexico, you must have coverage that meets the following minimum requirements:[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
  • $25,000 per person
  • $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
  • $10,000 per accident

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

An incident can include a speeding ticket, an at-fault accident, or a driving under the influence (DUI) conviction. Some insurance companies in Santa Fe will refuse you coverage if you have too many incidents on your record. Others specialize in writing car insurance policies for drivers with multiple accidents and are referred to as high-risk or non-standard companies.[3]

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

If you have a speeding ticket on your driving record, you’re likely to pay higher insurance premiums. The amount your insurance will increase depends on your insurer, your location, and how many speeding tickets you have.

Santa Fe drivers with a speeding ticket pay an overall monthly average of $171 for car insurance. The table below provides you a look at quotes from top insurers in Santa Fe for drivers with speeding tickets.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
State Farm7137
USAA8745
GEICO9045
Allstate14273
Progressive15982
Safeco16791
Farmers17187
Nationwide17589
The General18173
Dairyland20889
GAINSCO22193
Liberty Mutual269134
Bristol West309110
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

If you get in an accident and it’s your fault, you can expect your premium to increase. How much it increases will vary between companies, but you can expect the increase to remain for three years following your insurance claim. If you have multiple accidents or other incidents on your record, your insurance company may decide not to renew your policy.[4]

In Santa Fe, you might pay an overall average of around $186 per month for car insurance if you have an at-fault accident on your record. The table below lists the cheapest insurance companies for Santa Fe drivers with an at-fault accident.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
State Farm7740
USAA9549
GEICO9849
Allstate15479
Progressive17288
Safeco18298
Farmers18595
Nationwide19097
The General19679
Dairyland22395
GAINSCO241101
Liberty Mutual291145
Bristol West328117
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Alcohol-related fatalities are the largest contributor to traffic deaths in New Mexico, and alcohol is involved in 40% of all fatal crashes.[5] In Santa Fe, it’s illegal to drive with a blood alcohol level of 0.02% if you’re younger than 21 or 0.08% if you’re older than 21. Driving while under the influence can result in fines, loss of license, higher insurance rates, and possible jail time. 

If you have a DUI on your record, your insurance premiums will rise dramatically, and some insurers may drop you altogether. If you have a DUI on your record, you could pay as much as $210 per month for car insurance, on average.

The table below lists different monthly quotes from companies who insure drivers with a DUI.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
State Farm9248
USAA11258
GEICO11658
Allstate18394
Progressive196101
Safeco198107
Farmers220112
Nationwide223114
The General22491
Dairyland259111
GAINSCO291122
Liberty Mutual322160
Foremost368149
Bristol West390139
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm

Driver age is one of the key factors that determines the cost of auto insurance. Teenagers and drivers younger than 25 typically pay higher insurance rates, and once you’re in your 30s, you can expect rates to go down. 

However, as drivers age into their 70s, rates begin to rise again since older drivers have higher crash rates than middle-aged drivers and are more likely to need additional medical assistance than younger drivers.

Senior drivers in Santa Fe pay an overall monthly average of $80 for car insurance. This table lists the cheapest car insurance quotes for seniors.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
State Farm2815
GEICO3819
USAA3920
Progressive5227
Allstate6232
Nationwide6533
Farmers7036
Safeco8043
The General8534
Dairyland9440
Liberty Mutual11356
GAINSCO11749
Bristol West13749
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm

Teens have crash rates nearly three times as high as drivers 20 and older.[6] As a result, teens also pay some of the highest car insurance rates. Car insurance costs $232 per month overall for teens and young drivers in Santa Fe.

To try to keep insurance costs down, you can look for insurers that offer good student discounts or reward teens who take a driver’s training course. If you have a teen driver, adding them to your policy is also typically cheaper than your teen purchasing their own policy.

Here are the most affordable car insurance quotes for teen drivers.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
State Farm10052
GEICO11658
USAA11861
Allstate204105
Progressive223114
Safeco224121
The General22892
Farmers242124
Nationwide242124
Dairyland267114
GAINSCO329138
Liberty Mutual344171
Bristol West411146
Foremost416168
Santa Fe car insurance quotes by credit tier

The state of New Mexico allows insurers to consider credit history as part of the car insurance application process. Having a good or excellent credit score can help reduce the cost of car insurance. A poor credit score can make it more challenging to find cheap car insurance, but if you’re willing to shop around, you can still find reasonable coverage.

The chart below lists the average monthly quotes in Santa Fe according to credit tiers.

Rates by Credit Tier

Is car insurance more expensive in Santa Fe?

Santa Fe customers enjoy lower rates for car insurance than the national average, and rates that are comparable to the New Mexico state averages. In Santa Fe, full-coverage auto policies average $170 per month, while liability-only coverage averages $70 monthly.

By comparison, the state averages are $193 for full coverage and $70 for liability only. National averages are $213 and $104 per month, respectively.

Location is an important factor in insurance rates as it relates to traffic congestion, population density, accident rates, weather patterns, and vehicle crime rates.

More cities in New Mexico

Car insurance rates can also vary between cities in the same state. On average, Santa Fe residents pay $170 per month for full-coverage insurance. The table below highlights how Santa Fe’s monthly insurance prices stack up to other cities in New Mexico.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Albuquerque$237$91
Farmington$149$52
Las Cruces$175$67
Rio Rancho$212$89
Roswell$195$60
Santa Fe car insurance FAQs

If you still have questions about how to find the cheapest car insurance in Santa Fe, the answers below can help.

  • How much is car insurance in Santa Fe?

    The average price for car insurance in Santa Fe is $70 for liability-only coverage and $170 for full coverage. These rates are lower than the national averages and also lower than those in many other cities around New Mexico.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Santa Fe?

    State Farm offers Santa Fe drivers the lowest auto insurance rates, with liability quotes starting at $29 per month. GEICO, and USAA also offer cheap insurance in Santa Fe. Their liability-only rates are as low as $35 and $35 per month.

    But the cheapest insurance company for you will depend on many factors, including your age, ZIP code, type of car you drive, and more.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Santa Fe?

    State Farm, GEICO, and USAA rank as three of the top insurers in Santa Fe. All three insurers offer some of the lowest rates in the region, and each has been recognized for its financial stability, discounts, or customer service.

  • What factors affect the cost of car insurance in Santa Fe?

    Many things influence car insurance rates in Santa Fe, including the size of the community, the rate of crime, and the cost of living, which can affect the cost to repair a vehicle when necessary.

  • How much car insurance do you need in New Mexico?

    To drive legally in New Mexico, you must carry insurance that meets the state’s minimum requirements for bodily injury liability ($25,000 per person, $50,000 per accident) and property damage liability ($10,000).

  • Is New Mexico a no-fault state?

    No. New Mexico is an at-fault (or tort) state. This means if you’re in an accident that’s judged to be your fault, the other party may have the right to pursue legal action against you to recover compensation for the damages they suffered.

Sources

  1. New Mexico Department of Transportation. "New Mexico Traffic Crash Annual Report 2022."
  2. New Mexico MVD. "Insurance."
  3. Office of Superintendent of Insurance. "Consumer FAQs."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "Do auto insurance premiums go up after a claim?."
  5. NM Department of Public Safety. "DWI Prevention."
  6. IIHS. "Fatality Facts 2021 Teenagers."
