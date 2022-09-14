Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

An incident can include a speeding ticket, an at-fault accident, or a driving under the influence (DUI) conviction. Some insurance companies in Santa Fe will refuse you coverage if you have too many incidents on your record. Others specialize in writing car insurance policies for drivers with multiple accidents and are referred to as high-risk or non-standard companies.[3]

Shop for Car Insurance in Santa Fe, NM Find low prices on liability and full coverage policies Código postal Get My Quotes Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar. Basado en más de 3806 reseñas 4.8/5

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

If you have a speeding ticket on your driving record, you’re likely to pay higher insurance premiums. The amount your insurance will increase depends on your insurer, your location, and how many speeding tickets you have.

Santa Fe drivers with a speeding ticket pay an overall monthly average of $171 for car insurance. The table below provides you a look at quotes from top insurers in Santa Fe for drivers with speeding tickets.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only State Farm 71 37 USAA 87 45 GEICO 90 45 Allstate 142 73 Progressive 159 82 Safeco 167 91 Farmers 171 87 Nationwide 175 89 The General 181 73 Dairyland 208 89 GAINSCO 221 93 Liberty Mutual 269 134 Bristol West 309 110 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

If you get in an accident and it’s your fault, you can expect your premium to increase. How much it increases will vary between companies, but you can expect the increase to remain for three years following your insurance claim. If you have multiple accidents or other incidents on your record, your insurance company may decide not to renew your policy.[4]

In Santa Fe, you might pay an overall average of around $186 per month for car insurance if you have an at-fault accident on your record. The table below lists the cheapest insurance companies for Santa Fe drivers with an at-fault accident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only State Farm 77 40 USAA 95 49 GEICO 98 49 Allstate 154 79 Progressive 172 88 Safeco 182 98 Farmers 185 95 Nationwide 190 97 The General 196 79 Dairyland 223 95 GAINSCO 241 101 Liberty Mutual 291 145 Bristol West 328 117 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Alcohol-related fatalities are the largest contributor to traffic deaths in New Mexico, and alcohol is involved in 40% of all fatal crashes.[5] In Santa Fe, it’s illegal to drive with a blood alcohol level of 0.02% if you’re younger than 21 or 0.08% if you’re older than 21. Driving while under the influence can result in fines, loss of license, higher insurance rates, and possible jail time.

If you have a DUI on your record, your insurance premiums will rise dramatically, and some insurers may drop you altogether. If you have a DUI on your record, you could pay as much as $210 per month for car insurance, on average.

The table below lists different monthly quotes from companies who insure drivers with a DUI.