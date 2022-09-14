Jessica es escritora independiente, investigadora profesional y madre de dos niños revoltosos. Se especializa en finanzas personales, mujeres y dinero, y educación financiera. A Jessica le fascina la psicología del dinero y lo que impulsa a la gente a tomar importantes decisiones financieras. Tiene una maestría en Psicología de la Investigación Cognitiva.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en New Mexico
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $32/mes para solo responsabilidad y $62/mes para cobertura total en New Mexico.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Car insurance is relatively affordable in Santa Fe, with average monthly rates that are comparable to New Mexico's state average and well below national averages. The city's moderate weather and walkability may contribute to its comparatively low car insurance rates of $170 per month for full coverage and $70 for minimum coverage.
But auto insurance costs have been rising in New Mexico in the past year, as well as across the country. Comparing quotes from multiple insurers is the best way for Santa Fe drivers to ensure they continue finding the best rates and coverage available to them.
Datos Breves
State Farm, GEICO, and USAA offer the lowest car insurance quotes for Santa Fe drivers.
In 2022, Santa Fe had the third-highest crash rate in the state –22.2 crashes per 1,000 residents.[1]
The city also had a high number of alcohol-related crashes in 2022, at a rate of 10.2 per 1,000 residents.
Best car insurance companies in Santa Fe
The cost of car insurance varies between insurers, as each company uses a slightly different formula to determine insurance rates. Insurance companies can consider factors like your driving record, the car you drive, your marital status, and your age to determine the price of insurance they offer.
Ultimately, the insurance company that’s right for you will depend on your specific situation. Here are three of the best insurers offering coverage in Santa Fe.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
State Farm
4.5
$62
$32
Full coverage
GEICO
4.2
$77
$39
Families
USAA
4.5
$75
$38
Military community
4.5
JD Power
848
Liability Only
$29/mo
Full Coverage
$56/mo
For more than 100 years, State Farm has been providing car, homeowners, and life insurance. The company offers a variety of discounts, including good driver and teen driver discounts. Available in all 50 states, State Farm is ranked No. 1 for market share, according to the most recent data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).
4.2
JD Power
827
Liability Only
$35/mo
Full Coverage
$70/mo
GEICO offers competitive rates for Santa Fe drivers, and families with multiple drivers and vehicles may qualify for several discounts that can lower their costs further. Among the family friendly discounts GEICO offers are ones for having multiple vehicles and policies, being a good student, taking a driver's education course, and for being a member of one of more than 500 discount-eligible groups.
Ventajas
Good rates for good drivers, seniors, and young drivers
Accident forgiveness available
Contras
High rates for drivers with certain violations, like DUIs
No rideshare or new car replacement coverage available
4.5
JD Power
856
Liability Only
$35/mo
Full Coverage
$68/mo
USAA has been serving military members and their families for more than 100 years. The company offers several insurance products, as well as banking, investing, and retirement services. Qualifying members can also take advantage of several discounts and savings opportunities, such as legacy discounts for customers whose parents have a USAA auto insurance policy and discounts if you garage your car on base.
Ventajas
Low premiums
Ability to save up to 30% with safe driving program, SafePilot
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Santa Fe
If you’re trying to secure the cheapest car insurance in Santa Fe, a variety of factors can affect the cost of insurance. To find the best value, consider the following tips:
Comparison shop. Spend some time researching and comparing various companies to find the best auto insurance rate for your needs.
Drive a safer car. The type of vehicle you drive matters. If you own an expensive car or truck, it can cost more to insure. How safe your car is also matters. Some insurance companies offer discounts if you have a car with high-quality safety features.
Keep a clean driving record. Speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and other incidents can drive up the cost of insurance. If you want to find the best deal on car insurance, don’t speed, don’t text and drive, and don’t drive under the influence.
Improve your credit score. When you apply for car insurance, lenders in Santa Fe might look at your credit score as a way to assess how likely you are to make your payments. A good or excellent credit score can help you secure the lowest rates.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Santa Fe: State Farm
If you get into a car accident and it’s your fault,liability car insurance will cover the medical expenses and damages you cause to the other party. However, liability insurance won’t cover your own medical bills or damages. As such, liability-only insurance is usually the most affordable type of coverage.
The below table shows a list of insurance companies with low quotes for liability-only car insurance in Santa Fe.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
29
GEICO
35
USAA
35
Hallmark
51
Midvale Home & Auto
53
The General
55
Allstate
57
Progressive
61
Safeco
65
Dairyland
67
Farmers
68
Nationwide
69
GAINSCO
74
Bristol West
84
Foremost
90
Liberty Mutual
97
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Santa Fe: State Farm
Full-coverage car insurance provides the same protections as liability but also covers damages sustained by your vehicle. Full-coverage car insurance typically includes collision and comprehensive coverages. Collision coverage applies to an accident with another vehicle or object. Comprehensive coverage includes protection for damage caused by fire, earthquakes, hitting a deer, or other acts of God.
The insurers below offer the best quotes for full-coverage car insurance in Santa Fe.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
56
USAA
68
GEICO
70
Midvale Home & Auto
109
Allstate
111
Progressive
119
Safeco
120
Farmers
133
Nationwide
135
The General
136
Hallmark
143
Dairyland
157
GAINSCO
176
Liberty Mutual
195
Foremost
223
Bristol West
236
Car insurance requirements in New Mexico
To drive legally in New Mexico, you must have coverage that meets the following minimum requirements:[2]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person
$50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$10,000 per accident
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
An incident can include a speeding ticket, an at-fault accident, or a driving under the influence (DUI) conviction. Some insurance companies in Santa Fe will refuse you coverage if you have too many incidents on your record. Others specialize in writing car insurance policies for drivers with multiple accidents and are referred to as high-risk or non-standard companies.[3]
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
If you have a speeding ticket on your driving record, you’re likely to pay higher insurance premiums. The amount your insurance will increase depends on your insurer, your location, and how many speeding tickets you have.
Santa Fe drivers with a speeding ticket pay an overall monthly average of $171 for car insurance. The table below provides you a look at quotes from top insurers in Santa Fe for drivers with speeding tickets.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
State Farm
71
37
USAA
87
45
GEICO
90
45
Allstate
142
73
Progressive
159
82
Safeco
167
91
Farmers
171
87
Nationwide
175
89
The General
181
73
Dairyland
208
89
GAINSCO
221
93
Liberty Mutual
269
134
Bristol West
309
110
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
If you get in an accident and it’s your fault, you can expect your premium to increase. How much it increases will vary between companies, but you can expect the increase to remain for three years following your insurance claim. If you have multiple accidents or other incidents on your record, your insurance company may decide not to renew your policy.[4]
In Santa Fe, you might pay an overall average of around $186 per month for car insurance if you have an at-fault accident on your record. The table below lists the cheapest insurance companies for Santa Fe drivers with an at-fault accident.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
State Farm
77
40
USAA
95
49
GEICO
98
49
Allstate
154
79
Progressive
172
88
Safeco
182
98
Farmers
185
95
Nationwide
190
97
The General
196
79
Dairyland
223
95
GAINSCO
241
101
Liberty Mutual
291
145
Bristol West
328
117
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
Alcohol-related fatalities are the largest contributor to traffic deaths in New Mexico, and alcohol is involved in 40% of all fatal crashes.[5] In Santa Fe, it’s illegal to drive with a blood alcohol level of 0.02% if you’re younger than 21 or 0.08% if you’re older than 21. Driving while under the influence can result in fines, loss of license, higher insurance rates, and possible jail time.
If you have a DUI on your record, your insurance premiums will rise dramatically, and some insurers may drop you altogether. If you have a DUI on your record, you could pay as much as $210 per month for car insurance, on average.
The table below lists different monthly quotes from companies who insure drivers with a DUI.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
State Farm
92
48
USAA
112
58
GEICO
116
58
Allstate
183
94
Progressive
196
101
Safeco
198
107
Farmers
220
112
Nationwide
223
114
The General
224
91
Dairyland
259
111
GAINSCO
291
122
Liberty Mutual
322
160
Foremost
368
149
Bristol West
390
139
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
Driver age is one of the key factors that determines the cost of auto insurance. Teenagers and drivers younger than 25 typically pay higher insurance rates, and once you’re in your 30s, you can expect rates to go down.
However, as drivers age into their 70s, rates begin to rise again since older drivers have higher crash rates than middle-aged drivers and are more likely to need additional medical assistance than younger drivers.
Senior drivers in Santa Fe pay an overall monthly average of $80 for car insurance. This table lists the cheapest car insurance quotes for seniors.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
State Farm
28
15
GEICO
38
19
USAA
39
20
Progressive
52
27
Allstate
62
32
Nationwide
65
33
Farmers
70
36
Safeco
80
43
The General
85
34
Dairyland
94
40
Liberty Mutual
113
56
GAINSCO
117
49
Bristol West
137
49
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm
Teens have crash rates nearly three times as high as drivers 20 and older.[6] As a result, teens also pay some of the highest car insurance rates. Car insurance costs $232 per month overall for teens and young drivers in Santa Fe.
To try to keep insurance costs down, you can look for insurers that offer good student discounts or reward teens who take a driver’s training course. If you have a teen driver, adding them to your policy is also typically cheaper than your teen purchasing their own policy.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
State Farm
100
52
GEICO
116
58
USAA
118
61
Allstate
204
105
Progressive
223
114
Safeco
224
121
The General
228
92
Farmers
242
124
Nationwide
242
124
Dairyland
267
114
GAINSCO
329
138
Liberty Mutual
344
171
Bristol West
411
146
Foremost
416
168
Santa Fe car insurance quotes by credit tier
The state of New Mexico allows insurers to consider credit history as part of the car insurance application process. Having a good or excellent credit score can help reduce the cost of car insurance. A poor credit score can make it more challenging to find cheap car insurance, but if you’re willing to shop around, you can still find reasonable coverage.
The chart below lists the average monthly quotes in Santa Fe according to credit tiers.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Santa Fe?
Santa Fe customers enjoy lower rates for car insurance than the national average, and rates that are comparable to the New Mexico state averages. In Santa Fe, full-coverage auto policies average $170 per month, while liability-only coverage averages $70 monthly.
By comparison, the state averages are $193 for full coverage and $70 for liability only. National averages are $213 and $104 per month, respectively.
Location is an important factor in insurance rates as it relates to traffic congestion, population density, accident rates, weather patterns, and vehicle crime rates.
More cities in New Mexico
Car insurance rates can also vary between cities in the same state. On average, Santa Fe residents pay $170 per month for full-coverage insurance. The table below highlights how Santa Fe’s monthly insurance prices stack up to other cities in New Mexico.
Santa Fe car insurance FAQs
If you still have questions about how to find the cheapest car insurance in Santa Fe, the answers below can help.
How much is car insurance in Santa Fe?
The average price for car insurance in Santa Fe is $70 for liability-only coverage and $170 for full coverage. These rates are lower than the national averages and also lower than those in many other cities around New Mexico.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Santa Fe?
State Farm offers Santa Fe drivers the lowest auto insurance rates, with liability quotes starting at $29 per month. GEICO, and USAA also offer cheap insurance in Santa Fe. Their liability-only rates are as low as $35 and $35 per month.
But the cheapest insurance company for you will depend on many factors, including your age, ZIP code, type of car you drive, and more.
What are the best car insurance companies in Santa Fe?
State Farm, GEICO, and USAA rank as three of the top insurers in Santa Fe. All three insurers offer some of the lowest rates in the region, and each has been recognized for its financial stability, discounts, or customer service.
What factors affect the cost of car insurance in Santa Fe?
Many things influence car insurance rates in Santa Fe, including the size of the community, the rate of crime, and the cost of living, which can affect the cost to repair a vehicle when necessary.
How much car insurance do you need in New Mexico?
To drive legally in New Mexico, you must carry insurance that meets the state’s minimum requirements for bodily injury liability ($25,000 per person, $50,000 per accident) and property damage liability ($10,000).
Is New Mexico a no-fault state?
No. New Mexico is an at-fault (or tort) state. This means if you’re in an accident that’s judged to be your fault, the other party may have the right to pursue legal action against you to recover compensation for the damages they suffered.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
