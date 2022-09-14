>Seguros de Autos>New Mexico

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Hobbs, New Mexico (2024)

State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Hobbs, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $34 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en New Mexico

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $32/mes para solo responsabilidad y $62/mes para cobertura total en New Mexico.

The average monthly cost of car insurance in Hobb is $139 per month, which is slightly above the state average of $131. Rates in New Mexico may be higher because 21% of New Mexico drivers are uninsured, raising the state’s total insurance costs.[1]

Fortunately, the average auto insurance rate in Hobbs still falls below the national average of $158. Here’s what you should know about the things affecting your auto insurance rates in Hobbs, as well as strategies you can use to reduce your insurance costs as much as possible.

Datos Breves

  • Full-coverage car insurance costs an average of $210 per month in Hobbs, while liability-only coverage costs $67 per month.

  • State Farm, USAA, and GEICO are the cheapest car insurance companies in Hobbs.

  • Hobbs drivers pay an average annual rate of $2,516 for a full-coverage policy.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Hobbs

Several factors determine your auto insurance premium, including your driving history, demographics, ZIP code, and coverage limits. The best way to find cheap car insurance is to shop around and compare premiums from different insurers.

The following table outlines the three cheapest car insurance companies in Hobbs, as well as their statewide average rates for full-coverage and liability-only policies.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
State Farm4.5$62$32Teen drivers
USAA4.5$75$38Military members
GEICO4.2$77$39Discounts
Best insurer for teen drivers: State Farm

The median age in Hobbs is 31, and 30% of Hobbs’ population is younger than 17.[2] Most young drivers can benefit by signing up for State Farm’s Steer Clear program, which encourages drivers younger than 25 to practice safe driving habits. Completing the Steer Clear program could result in savings of up to 20%.

Ventajas

  • Top J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southwest region

  • Best option for young adults

Contras

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

  • Must purchase your policy through an insurance agent

Best insurer for military members: USAA

If you’re a veteran or active-duty service member living in Hobbs, it may be a good idea to consider car insurance from USAA. If you garage your car on base, you could save up to 15%. You can also save with USAA by bundling your auto and home insurance, insuring multiple vehicles, and setting up automatic payments.

Ventajas

  • Offers 24/7 online claims assistance

  • Provides banking, investing, and other types of insurance products

Contras

  • Only available for veterans, active-duty service members, and their families

  • Can’t sign up through local insurance agents

Best insurer for discounts: GEICO

The average household income in Hobbs is $73,548, and the city has a low cost of living.[2] If you’re looking for additional ways to cut insurance costs, GEICO is a good choice, thanks to its many discounts. GEICO offers discounts based on customer loyalty, having safety features in your vehicle, and your driving history and habits. You could also earn a discount for belonging to certain groups, like the military or the federal government.

Ventajas

  • Robust online and mobile tools

  • Wide selection of discounts and coverages

Contras

  • No rideshare insurance

  • No gap insurance

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Hobbs

Here are some steps you can take to find the cheapest rates on car insurance in Hobbs:

  • Raise your deductible. Your deductible is the out-of-pocket expense you’ll pay when you file an insurance claim. Raising your deductible could help lower your monthly insurance premiums.

  • Bundle your insurance. Most insurance companies will give you a discount for buying multiple policies from them. For example, you could save by bundling your auto and life insurance or by purchasing insurance policies for multiple vehicles.

  • Take advantage of low-mileage discounts. If you spend very little time on the road, you could save by taking advantage of low-mileage discounts.

  • Lower your coverage. If you have an older vehicle that’s paid off, you could save by eliminating any unnecessary insurance coverage. For example, choosing liability-only coverage will lower your monthly premiums.

  • Shop around. Apply for car insurance quotes from at least three different insurance companies. Shopping around will help you find the lowest rates and best coverage for your situation.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Hobbs: State Farm

Liability-only insurance meets the minimum amount of coverage required to drive in New Mexico. If you’re at fault in an accident, liability coverage will pay for damages to the other party’s vehicle and cover their medical costs. However, you’ll be responsible for paying for your own car repairs and medical costs.

The average rate for liability-only insurance in Hobbs is $67 per month, and here you can see how quotes compare from leading insurers.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm34
USAA40
GEICO41
Hallmark59
Midvale Home & Auto61
The General64
Allstate66
Progressive71
Safeco76
Dairyland78
Farmers79
Nationwide80
GAINSCO85
Bristol West97
Foremost104
Liberty Mutual113
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Hobbs: State Farm

Full-coverage auto insurance includes liability, comprehensive, and collision insurance. Unlike liability insurance, full coverage pays for your vehicle repairs.

The average rate for full-coverage car insurance in Hobbs is $210 per month, and you can see how quotes from top insurers compare here.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm65
USAA79
GEICO81
Midvale Home & Auto126
Allstate128
Progressive138
Safeco139
Farmers154
Nationwide157
The General158
Hallmark165
Dairyland182
GAINSCO204
Liberty Mutual226
Foremost258
Bristol West274
Estimate your Hobbs car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in New Mexico

Like most states, New Mexico requires drivers to meet minimum insurance requirements. If you don’t meet the following requirements, you risk having your vehicle registration suspended.

The minimum requirements in New Mexico are as follows:[3]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability (one person)$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$10,000

If liability coverage alone isn’t robust enough for you, you can enhance your insurance with any of the following coverages:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage protects your vehicle from things like theft, vandalism, falling objects, or other hazards unrelated to an auto accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance reimburses you for damages caused by an accident with another vehicle or object.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments coverage reimburses you for medical expenses resulting from an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage protects you if your vehicle is hit by an underinsured or uninsured motorist.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If you’re caught speeding or driving under the influence, or if you cause an at-fault accident, you can expect your insurance rates to go up. This is because such incidents cause your insurance company to see you as a higher risk.

Your insurer will increase your premiums to compensate for this risk. These increased rates can stay on your premium for up to three years following the claim.[4]

The average rate for liability-only insurance in Hobbs with a clean driving record is $67 per month. The average rates for coverage with a speeding ticket, DUI, and at-fault accident are $95, $117, and $104, respectively.

The following table outlines what drivers with a clean record can expect to pay for insurance in Hobbs compared to drivers with a history of speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, or DUIs.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
State Farm34434756
USAA40515666
GEICO41535768
The General648592106
Allstate668492109
Progressive7195102117
Safeco76106115125
Dairyland78104111129
Farmers79101110130
Nationwide80104112132
GAINSCO85107116140
Bristol West97127135160
Liberty Mutual113156168187
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Your age is one of the biggest factors influencing how much you pay for auto insurance. Car insurance rates begin to decrease around age 35 but increase again starting at age 70. Teen drivers pay the highest rates for car insurance due to their lack of experience behind the wheel. The following table outlines average car insurance quotes based on your age.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$370
20s$252
30s$174
40s$162
50s$136
60s$126
70s$148
Hobbs car insurance quotes by credit tier

New Mexico allows insurance companies to consider your credit history during the underwriting process. They do so because research has shown that drivers with good credit file fewer insurance claims. So drivers with excellent or good credit typically pay less for auto insurance than drivers with poor credit, everything else being equal.

Here’s what you can expect to pay for car insurance in Hobbs based on your credit tier.

Rates by Credit Tier

Hobbs car insurance FAQs

Looking for more information to help you find the most affordable car insurance in Hobbs? Consult the answers to common questions below.

  • How much is car insurance in Hobbs?

    The average rate for car insurance in Hobbs is $139 per month. More specifically, the average rate for liability-only coverage is $67, and the average rate for full coverage is $210.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Hobbs?

    State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Hobbs, at a rate of $34 per month. USAA and GEICO also offer affordable car insurance in the area, with rates of $40 and $41 per month, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Hobbs?

    State Farm, GEICO, and USAA are ranked as three of the top insurers in Hobbs. All offer competitive rates, and State Farm offers several benefits for teen drivers, who traditionally pay some of the highest rates. GEICO offers numerous discounts, and USAA remains a fixture for military members and their families.

Sources

  1. Insurance Information Institute. "Facts + Statistics: Uninsured motorists."
  2. Choose Hobbs. "Hobbs New Mexico: Fast Facts."
  3. New Mexico MVD. "Insurance."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "Do auto insurance premiums go up after a claim?."

