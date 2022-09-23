Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en New Jersey
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $87/mes para solo responsabilidad y $131/mes para cobertura total en New Jersey.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
A DUI on your record puts you in the high-risk driver category, which makes you more expensive to insure and increases your car insurance rates. For example, New Jersey drivers with clean records pay an average monthly rate of $269 for car insurance, but people with a DUI face average premiums of $535 per month.
If you live in New Jersey and have a DUI on your record, this information should help you navigate the process of finding cheap insurance as a high-risk driver. Here’s what you need to know about how much car insurance costs after a DUI in New Jersey and which insurance companies offer the cheapest coverage.
Datos Breves
GEICO provides the cheapest average liability and full-coverage quotes for New Jersey drivers with a DUI, at $210 and $224 per month, respectively.
New Jersey doesn’t require drivers with a DUI to carry SR-22 insurance.
A DUI typically stays on your record for at least three years.
New Jersey law states that operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.08% qualifies as drunk driving. But you can get convicted of a DUI offense with a BAC of less than 0.08% if a smaller amount of alcohol proves to have impaired your ability to drive.[1]
Aside from the legal repercussions, drivers with a DUI can face steep financial consequences. “Anyone convicted of a DUI in New Jersey can expect to see a substantial increase in their auto insurance premium,” says Christine O’Brien, president of the Insurance Council of New Jersey. With a DUI, you’re considered at a higher risk of getting into future accidents and costing more to insure.
Drivers with a DUI conviction in New Jersey also have to pay several penalties, including an auto insurance surcharge of $1,000 or $1,500 per year for three years on top of regular premiums.
The basics ofDUI insurance in New Jersey
You can’t expunge a DUI from your driving record in New Jersey, and insurers typically look at your past three to five years of driving history to set rates. On average, car insurance rates increase by almost 100% — from $269 to $535 — for New Jersey drivers with a DUI compared to drivers with clean records.
Overall, car insurance in New Jersey costs more than the national average. Drivers with a DUI in the state pay $75 more per month on average than the national average for someone with a DUI. Even drivers without a DUI pay more for car insurance in the Garden State than the national average of $212 per month.
Finding cheap car insurance after a DUI in New Jersey can feel difficult, but shopping around can help you compare options and find the most affordable rates.
DUI insurance rates in New Jersey vs. the national average
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest DUI insurance in New Jersey
GEICO, Plymouth Rock, and Travelers offer the cheapest liability-only and full-coverage car insurance for New Jersey drivers with a DUI. GEICO has average DUI insurance rates of $224 per month for full coverage and $210 for liability-only insurance.
Alternatively, Bristol West, Allstate, and Midvale Home & Auto have the most expensive average liability-only and full-coverage policies.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
How long will a DUI affect your car insurance premium?
The length of timea DUI can affect your insurance rates varies. You can’t expunge or remove a DUI from your driving record in New Jersey, but you can try to earn cheaper insurance rates if you establish a good driving history following your conviction.
Insurers typically look at the last three to five years of your driving record, so if you have a good recent driving history, your insurance rates could improve. Shopping around is the best way to find reasonably priced coverage you can qualify for.
DUI penalties for drivers in New Jersey
DUI penalties for drivers in New Jersey differ depending on the number of offenses and blood alcohol concentration (BAC) at arrest.
Along with fines, community service, and possible imprisonment, you may need to have an ignition interlock device installed in your car after getting a DUI. An ignition interlock system is an alcohol breath-test machine connected to the engine and used to start the car.
The penalties and fines for a DUI offense in New Jersey increase in severity for each additional offense.[2]
For a BAC of 0.15% or higher, installation is required during license suspension and for six months to one year after license restoration
Required during license suspension and one to three years after license restoration
Required during license suspension and one to three years after restoration
Auto insurance surcharge
$1,000 a year for three years
$1,000 a year for three years
$1,500 a year for three years
Community service
N/A
30 days
Up to 90 days
People charged with DUI offenses in New Jersey may also need to pay the following penalty fees:
$100 surcharge deposited into the Drunk Driving Enforcement Fund
$100 restoration fee for the Motor Vehicle Commission
$100 fee for Intoxicated Driving Program
$50 fee for Violent Crimes Compensation Fund
$75 fee for Safe and Secure Community Program
SR-22 certificate in New Jersey
An SR-22 certificate shows you carry at least the minimum amount of coverage required by state law. Some states and courts require that high-risk drivers submit an SR-22 form through their insurance company.
Hopefully, most of your questions about DUI car insurance in New Jersey have been answered. If not, the information below should provide more insight.
Do you need DUI insurance if you don’t own a car?
New Jersey doesn’t require people convicted of a DUI to maintain insurance without a car, according to O’Brien. However, drivers must show proof of insurance to get a driver’s license reinstated after a suspension.
Do you have to tell your insurance company about a DUI conviction?
Yes. Insurance companies will find out about your DUI by pulling your driving record, even if you don’t mention it. At that point, insurance rates may increase, or your insurer may choose to cancel or not renew your policy.
In some cases, your insurance company could immediately terminate insurance after a DUI if you have a poor driving history or serious infractions on your record.
Can you get insurance after a DUI conviction?
You can get car insurance after a DUI conviction, but it’ll cost more because insurance companies review your driving record to determine the risk of insuring you. Having a DUI on record puts you in the high-risk driver category, resulting in higher insurance rates.
Can your car insurance be canceled after a DUI?
Yes, getting a DUI can result in you losing your car insurance. “The insurance that one has at the time of the infraction may be canceled immediately, depending on if the person already was deemed a high-risk driver before the DUI,” says O’Brien.
How long does a DUI affect your insurance in New Jersey?
You can’t expunge a DUI from your record in New Jersey, but insurance companies generally only look back at the last three to five years of your driving history to set rates. If you maintain a good driving history after your DUI, you could start to see premiums decline with time.
How much does DUI insurance cost in New Jersey?
On average, insurance in New Jersey with a DUI costs $535 per month, which is almost 100% higher than rates for drivers with a clean record. But rates can vary by person and circumstance, and shopping around can help you find the cheapest rate you can qualify for in New Jersey.