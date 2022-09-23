Anna Baluch es una escritora autónoma de Cleveland con enfoques en seguros y finanzas personales. Disfruta escribir contenido educativo que ayuda a la gente que hagan decisiones inteligentes. Se puede ver sus obras por el internet en varias publicaciones bien conocidas, incluyendo Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, y The Balance.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en New Jersey
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $87/mes para solo responsabilidad y $131/mes para cobertura total en New Jersey.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
In New Jersey, drivers spend an average of $216 per month and $2,595 annually on full-coverage car insurance and $112 per month and $1,340 per year on liability-only coverage. By comparison, the national monthly average for full coverage is $213 and $104 for liability.
With a population of more than 9.2 million, New Jersey packs a population density of 1,263 people per square mile in its 8,729 square miles of space. With numerous municipalities serving as bedroom communities for the big cities of New York and Philadelphia, New Jersey drivers also have a long mean commute time of more than 31 minutes. The state's coastal areas are also prone to wind, storm, and flood damage.
All these factors contribute to the high average cost of car insurance in the Garden State. New Jersey drivers should compare quotes from multiple insurers to find the best price for the coverage they need.
Datos Breves
New Jersey drivers must purchase a minimum amount of liability insurance, including $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury coverage and $25,000 per accident for property damage coverage.
The city of Trenton has some of the cheapest rates for car insurance in New Jersey.
CSAA, NJM, and Plymouth Rock offer the cheapest insurance policies in New Jersey.
How much is car insurance in New Jersey?
The cost of auto insurance in the Garden State will depend on whether you opt for liability-only or full-coverage insurance. A liability-only policy will run you $112 per month on average, while a full-coverage policy will cost around $216 per month. Because a full-coverage policy provides more financial protection, it’s typical for it to cost more than less-robust policies.
Personal factors like your age, driving history, marital status, and credit can also affect your car insurance costs. For example, in New Jersey, teen drivers pay a monthly average of $377 for full coverage, while seniors average costs are $182 per month.
Average New Jersey car insurance rates by city
The city you live in will help determine what you pay for car insurance premiums in New Jersey because rates differ in each city.[1] For example, if you live in a highly populated area, like Newark or Jersey City, you can expect higher rates than someone living in a more rural town, like Cranbury or Hopewell. More people and drivers in one area typically increases the risk of car accidents. Insurers may also consider other location-based factors such as the likelihood of crime, local road infrastructure, and risk of certain weather events, like flooding.
The following table illustrates how the average cost of full-coverage and liability-only auto insurance can vary in some of New Jersey’s most populated cities. For example, full-coverage car insurance in Paterson, which has a population of nearly 158,000, costs 39% more than in Trenton, where about 90,400 New Jerseyans live.
Average New Jersey car insurance rates by insurance company
Many car insurance providers serve drivers in New Jersey. As you do your research and shop around for quotes, you’ll find that their rates vary. You may even see significant differences between them, based on how each company calculates premiums.
For example, GEICO’s average monthly quotes of $166 for full coverage and $114 for liability are far less expensive than Amica’s average monthly quotes of $${AUTO_CARRIER_AMICA_FULL_STATE_NJ_PRICE} for full coverage and $${AUTO_CARRIER_AMICA_LIABILITY_STATE_NJ_PRICE} for liability-only coverage. By comparing providers, you can find the best rate for your particular budget and coverage needs. See how auto insurers in New Jersey compare below.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
NJM
131
89
Plymouth Rock
137
96
CSAA
147
87
GEICO
166
114
Mercury
188
159
Foremost
246
139
Midvale Home & Auto
260
170
State Farm
306
209
Travelers
329
270
Bristol West
333
121
Progressive
357
210
Allstate
503
343
Average New Jersey car insurance rates by age
Younger drivers have less experience behind the wheel, so their car insurance rates tend to exceed the rates of older drivers.[2] As younger drivers gain experience, their car insurance costs will go down if they maintain clean driving records. In New Jersey, a teen driver can expect an average monthly quote of $377 for full coverage, while a driver in their 40s may pay $206 per month.
See how average monthly quotes vary by age below.
Quote Price by Age Group
Average New Jersey car insurance rates by gender
Your gender might also affect what you pay for a car insurance policy in New Jersey. Data shows that women tend to get into fewer serious accidents than men. For example, 28,033 men died in motor vehicle accidents in 2020, compared to 10,690 women.[3]
It’s not uncommon for women to spend a tad less on their auto premiums each year than men. As you can see from the table below, a full-coverage policy in New Jersey tends to be a bit cheaper for women than men, but women end up paying a bit more for liability-only coverage.
Gender
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Men
$216
$112
Women
$215
$111
Average New Jersey car insurance rates by marital status
In New Jersey, single drivers pay a monthly average of $321 for full coverage and $261 for liability-only coverage. Married drivers enjoy lower rates of $273 per month for full coverage and $183 per month for liability-only insurance.
When married drivers combine their vehicles under a single auto policy, insurance companies account for the driving records, ages, credit scores, and vehicles of both partners. If both drivers have clean records and solid credit, they might earn lower average rates. But if both drivers have a track record of serious traffic violations and bad credit, their premiums will likely be higher.
The following table shows average monthly quotes for liability-only coverage from some top New Jersey insurance companies based on driver marital status.
Insurance Company
Married
Single
CSAA
85
87
NJM
87
89
Plymouth Rock
94
96
GEICO
111
114
Bristol West
118
121
Foremost
136
139
Mercury
155
159
State Farm
204
209
Progressive
205
210
Travelers
263
270
Allstate
335
343
Average New Jersey car insurance rates by driving record
Your driving record is one of the most important factors that car insurance providers consider when determining your auto rates in New Jersey. As shown in the table below, a New Jersey driver with a clean record will pay an average of $216 per month for full-coverage insurance and $112 per month for a liability-only policy.
The quotes significantly increase for drivers with a driving under the influence (DUI) charge on their record, to an average of $373 per month for full coverage and $193 per month for liability coverage. At-fault accidents and speeding tickets also lead to higher auto insurance costs in New Jersey.
The table below illustrates how certain traffic infractions can push car insurance premiums higher, even for the cheapest liability insurance.
Insurance Company
Clean Record
Speeding Ticket
At-Fault Accident
DUI
CSAA
87
112
127
143
NJM
89
130
140
141
GEICO
114
141
158
187
Bristol West
121
153
167
198
Mercury
159
228
250
267
State Farm
209
255
285
342
Progressive
210
271
300
344
Travelers
270
340
377
442
Allstate
343
424
473
562
Average New Jersey car insurance rates by credit score
In some states, good credit can lead to lower auto insurance rates because studies show that people with strong credit usually file fewer claims.[4] However, New Jersey is one of the states that ban car insurance providers from using a driver’s credit score, occupation, or education to determine premiums.[5]
Still, the table below simply shows how a person’s credit history correlates to auto rates for policyholders in the state.
Quote Price by Credit Score
New Jersey minimum car insurance requirements
New Jersey requires all drivers to carry a minimum amount of car insurance, including:
Bodily injury
This type of liability coverage helps cover the medical expenses of others if you cause an accident. New Jersey states that you must have at least $25,000 in bodily injury liability per person and at least $50,000 per accident.
Property damage
This coverage pays to repair any damage to someone else’s vehicle or property after an accident you caused. New Jersey requires $25,000 in property damage liability per accident.
Personal injury protection (PIP)
Also referred to as no-fault insurance, personal injury protection helps cover your expenses — such as medical bills, lost wages, and funeral costs — after a car accident, regardless of who is at fault. In New Jersey, you must invest in $15,000 of PIP per person.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
This type of coverage can pay for your medical bills and property damage if an uninsured or underinsured driver hits your vehicle. New Jersey requires uninsured and underinsured coverage equal to the minimum bodily injury liability coverage.[6]
New Jersey car insurance FAQs
Here are answers to several of the most common questions related to auto insurance in New Jersey.
What is the average cost of car insurance in New Jersey?
The average cost of car insurance in New Jersey is $112 per month for a liability-only policy and $216 per month for a full-coverage policy. Your age, driving habits, location, insurance company, and other factors will determine the rates you receive.
What factors affect car insurance costs in New Jersey?
A number of factors affect what you pay for auto insurance in the Garden State. In addition to your driving record, car insurance providers will consider your age, gender, marital status, location, and more.
Do car insurance rates vary by county in New Jersey?
Yes, auto insurance rates vary by county in New Jersey due to factors like population density and crime rates. You’ll likely pay less for a policy if you live in a county with a small population than you would if you lived in a heavily populated county.
What are the best auto insurance companies in New Jersey?
Fortunately, many reputable car insurance providers sell auto coverage in New Jersey. Examples include CSAA, NJM, and Plymouth Rock, which also happen to have the cheapest car insurance rates in New Jersey.
Is car insurance required in New Jersey?
Yes, you must carry a minimum amount of auto insurance to legally drive in the Garden State. New Jersey requires at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury coverage, $25,000 per accident in property damage coverage, $15,000 in PIP per person, and uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM) coverage equal to the minimum bodily injury liability.
