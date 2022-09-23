>Seguros de Autos>New Hampshire

Cheap SR-22 Insurance in New Hampshire (2024)

High-risk drivers with SR-22 insurance face more expensive car insurance premiums.

Alani Asis
Escrito porAlani Asis
Alani Asis
Alani Asis

  • 3 años de experiencia en redacción de contenidos

  • Artículos en destacadas publicaciones financieras

Alani es una escritora independiente especializada en finanzas personales. Su objetivo es hacer que los temas complejos sean más accesibles a través de contenidos divertidos y digestibles.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
Katie Powers
Editado porKatie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersEscritora de seguros

Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio
Amber Benka
Revisado porAmber Benka
Icon of a woman
Amber BenkaAgente de seguros con licencia

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en New Hampshire

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $38/mes para solo responsabilidad y $58/mes para cobertura total en New Hampshire.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

High-risk drivers usually have a record of serious traffic violations, such as driving while intoxicated (DWI) or under the influence (DUI), fleeing an accident, or multiple at-fault accidents. If you fall into this category, you may need SR-22 insurance, depending on the severity of your violations.

An SR-22 certificate can prove you have a minimum required amount of liability coverage in New Hampshire. You may have to take additional steps to find affordable coverage, but you can find the right insurer to help you get back on the road if you know what to look for in a car insurance company.

Datos Breves

  • High-risk drivers in New Hampshire may need to file an SR-22 form as proof of the minimum required liability coverage.

  • The average cost of SR-22 insurance in New Hampshire is $175 per month.

  • You must carry an SR-22 certificate for a minimum of three years.

What is an SR-22 in New Hampshire, and when do you need it?

If you’re a high-risk driver who recently had your license suspended or revoked, you may need to file an SR-22 or FR-44 form to drive again legally, depending on where you live.

Both forms show that you have the financial responsibility to protect other drivers if you cause an accident, but FR-44 certificates require meeting higher coverage limits. Florida and Virginia are the only states that require FR-44 forms.

Although New Hampshire is the only state that doesn’t require drivers to have car insurance, the state does require high-risk drivers to obtain an SR-22 certificate following any DUI or DWI charge, fleeing the scene of an accident, or having two reckless driving offenses.[1] SR-22 insurance isn’t much different from a standard auto insurance policy. However, insurers take on more liability by insuring high-risk drivers, so companies may charge you more for coverage.[2]

Find SR-22 Coverage in New Hampshire

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

How can you get SR-22 insurance in New Hampshire?

“We are a ‘take all comers’ state for personal lines,” says Andrew Demers, director of communications at the New Hampshire Insurance Department. This means that everyone can purchase insurance regardless of whether they face license suspension.

The New Hampshire Department of Motor Vehicles (NHDMV) will notify you if you need to file an SR-22. So keep an eye out for a letter from the NHDMV if you believe you need to file an SR-22 form. The letter should explicitly say that “proof of financial responsibility is required,” which indicates that you need SR-22 insurance.

If you don’t already have an auto insurance policy, or if your current company doesn’t offer SR-22 insurance, you need to find and purchase new coverage.

Once you find an auto insurance company that provides coverage to high-risk drivers, let it know you require an SR-22 certificate. Your insurer will then file the form with the NHDMV on your behalf.

Keep in Mind

During your search, you may find that premiums for insurance with an SR-22 form are high. You may have to do some digging to find a reputable insurance company that offers high-risk insurance at a price that fits your budget.

How long is SR-22 insurance required in New Hampshire?

If you need to file an SR-22 form in New Hampshire, you must maintain it for three years from the final date of conviction or administrative action following your driving violation. Drivers convicted of a second DUI offense need SR-22 coverage for three years from the date of license restoration eligibility.[3]

How much is an SR-22 in New Hampshire?

Insurance companies may charge a one-time fee to file an SR-22 certificate with the NHDMV. The filing fee will cost most applicants about $25. However, you would need to ask an insurance agent for filing costs, as it may vary based on your driver history and agent fees.

More significantly, the violation that required the filing of an SR-22 typically increases your insurance premiums substantially. The actual SR-22 filing fee is a small portion of the overall costs.

Cheapest companies for SR-22 insurance in New Hampshire

On average, drivers in New Hampshire can expect to pay around $175 per month for SR-22 insurance. However, this cost may vary based on factors such as your driving history, age, location, and vehicle type. Your credit score and policy will also affect how much you pay.[4]

The cheapest company for you ultimately depends on your personal criteria and insurance needs. Companies that offer affordable SR-22 coverage in New Hampshire include Allstate, Concord, GEICO, State Farm, Travelers, and USAA.

SR-22 insurance in New Hampshire by city

Your city can also influence how much you pay for SR-22 insurance premiums. Insurers consider your ZIP code’s crime rates, frequency of accidents, population density, and more when establishing base rates in the area.

Drivers in more populated cities, like Manchester, Nashua, and Concord, may face higher average rates than others in the state. Your actual rates will vary based on your driving history, coverage levels, and chosen insurer.

Find SR-22 Coverage in New Hampshire

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

How SR-22 insurance affects driving record and future rates in New Hampshire

Insurers may classify you as a high-risk driver if you require SR-22 insurance in New Hampshire. Unfortunately, you’ll probably see higher rates when shopping for car insurance coverage.

While your coverage may cost more, you can still reduce your premiums by taking the following steps:

  • Avoid future traffic violations or accidents. Multiple offenses can drive up your insurance premiums and even result in denial of coverage. Consider taking a defensive driving course to improve your driving and potentially qualify for a discount.

  • Seek discounts. You can save if you qualify for one or more discounts and by bundling your auto insurance with other policies. Ask your insurer if you qualify for policy-, driver-, or affiliation-based discounts.

  • Choose a higher deductible. You pay your out-of-pocket deductible before your insurance company reimburses your claim. A higher deductible usually means lower monthly premiums.

  • Maintain or build a good credit score. In New Hampshire, insurance companies can use your credit score to determine your risk level as a driver. Generally, a better credit score means slightly cheaper rates.

  • Compare quotes. You don’t have to settle for an insurance company out of your budget. Shop around to see which company will offer you the best service at an affordable rate. Ensure your coverage limits are similar across all quote estimates for the most accurate comparison.

New Hampshire SR-22 insurance FAQs

Realizing you need to file an SR-22 can feel stressful. The following information should help you further understand how SR-22 insurance affects you and your insurance rates in New Hampshire.

  • How long do you have to hold an SR-22 in New Hampshire?

    In New Hampshire, you must hold your SR-22 for three years. For a second offense of driving while intoxicated (DWI), you must carry your SR-22 form for three more years from the date your driver’s license is eligible for restoration. The length of time a driver must carry an SR-22 in New Hampshire depends on the severity and frequency of the offense.

  • How do you get rid of an SR-22 in New Hampshire?

    Once you complete the SR-22 filing requirement term, you must contact the New Hampshire Bureau of Financial Responsibility to have your file reviewed. Otherwise, you need to maintain your SR-22 insurance for a minimum of three years.

  • What happens to your SR-22 in New Hampshire if you move?

    You must still carry the SR-22 certificate in New Hampshire to drive in the state legally. The New Hampshire Division of Motor Vehicles will also notify your new state of your violation.

  • Do you need an SR-22 in New Hampshire if you don’t have a car?

    You must file an operator’s SR-22 certificate with nonowner insurance. This type of insurance gives you minimum liability coverage if you rent or borrow cars but don’t own a vehicle.

Sources

  1. New Hampshire Division of Motor Vehicles. "Insurance Requirements / SR-22."
  2. New Hampshire Insurance Department. "2022 Automobile Insurance Consumer Frequently Asked Questions."
  3. New Hampshire Division of Motor Vehicles. "Insurance Requirements/SR-22 FAQs."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
Alani Asis
Alani Asis

Alani Asis es redactora independiente de finanzas personales con casi tres años de experiencia en la creación de contenidos. Ha publicado titulares en publicaciones y marcas destacadas como Insider, Fortune y LendingTree, entre otros. El objetivo de Alani es hacer que las finanzas personales sean accesibles a través de contenidos divertidos, comprensibles y digestibles.

Más información
linkedin
Katie Powers
Editado porKatie PowersEscritora de seguros
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersEscritora de seguros

Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio
Amber Benka
Revisado porAmber BenkaAgente de seguros con licencia
Icon of a woman
Amber BenkaAgente de seguros con licencia

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Compara cotizaciones de seguros de auto instantáneamente

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers