What is an SR-22 in New Hampshire, and when do you need it?

If you’re a high-risk driver who recently had your license suspended or revoked, you may need to file an SR-22 or FR-44 form to drive again legally, depending on where you live.

Both forms show that you have the financial responsibility to protect other drivers if you cause an accident, but FR-44 certificates require meeting higher coverage limits. Florida and Virginia are the only states that require FR-44 forms.

Although New Hampshire is the only state that doesn’t require drivers to have car insurance, the state does require high-risk drivers to obtain an SR-22 certificate following any DUI or DWI charge, fleeing the scene of an accident, or having two reckless driving offenses.[1] SR-22 insurance isn’t much different from a standard auto insurance policy. However, insurers take on more liability by insuring high-risk drivers, so companies may charge you more for coverage.[2]

Find SR-22 Coverage in New Hampshire Código postal Get My Quotes Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar. Basado en más de 3806 reseñas 4.8/5

How can you get SR-22 insurance in New Hampshire?

“We are a ‘take all comers’ state for personal lines,” says Andrew Demers, director of communications at the New Hampshire Insurance Department. This means that everyone can purchase insurance regardless of whether they face license suspension.

The New Hampshire Department of Motor Vehicles (NHDMV) will notify you if you need to file an SR-22. So keep an eye out for a letter from the NHDMV if you believe you need to file an SR-22 form. The letter should explicitly say that “proof of financial responsibility is required,” which indicates that you need SR-22 insurance.

If you don’t already have an auto insurance policy, or if your current company doesn’t offer SR-22 insurance, you need to find and purchase new coverage.

Once you find an auto insurance company that provides coverage to high-risk drivers, let it know you require an SR-22 certificate. Your insurer will then file the form with the NHDMV on your behalf.

Keep in Mind During your search, you may find that premiums for insurance with an SR-22 form are high. You may have to do some digging to find a reputable insurance company that offers high-risk insurance at a price that fits your budget.

How long is SR-22 insurance required in New Hampshire?

If you need to file an SR-22 form in New Hampshire, you must maintain it for three years from the final date of conviction or administrative action following your driving violation. Drivers convicted of a second DUI offense need SR-22 coverage for three years from the date of license restoration eligibility.[3]