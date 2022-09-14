Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify
Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.
Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Nevada
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $37/mes para solo responsabilidad y $60/mes para cobertura total en Nevada.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
North Las Vegas is the most expensive city for auto insurance rates in Nevada. Monthly average rates for car insurance in North Las Vegas are $291. That’s higher than the state’s monthly average of $254.
North Las Vegas’ population of 280,000 residents and close proximity to Sin City can drive up car insurance rates, despite how residential it is.[1] Here’s what you need to know about getting cheap car insurance in North Las Vegas by comparing rates from multiple companies.
Datos Breves
North Las Vegas drivers pay an average of $216 a month for liability insurance and $365 a month for full coverage.
The cheapest insurers for liability-only insurance in North Las Vegas are COUNTRY Financial, State Farm, and GEICO.
Car insurance companies in Nevada can use your credit history to help determine car insurance rates.[2]
Cheapest car insurance companies in North Las Vegas
Searching for the cheapest and best car insurance company for your needs can take time. What’s best for your neighbor may not be the best option for you.
Here are some of the best auto insurers in North Las Vegas to start your search.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best for
COUNTRY Financial
4.2
$60
$37
Discounts
USAA
4.5
$123
$76
Military members
Safeco
3.8
$205
$151
Coverage options
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
868
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$43/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$70/mo
COUNTRY Financial offers a long list of various discounts, making it easy for you to find several you may qualify for. Discounts for teen drivers, using its telematics app, being engaged, and more round out COUNTRY Financial’s savings opportunities.
Ventajas
Plenty of available discounts
AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior)
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$88/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$141/mo
USAA exclusively caters to active-duty military members, veterans, and their families, providing car insurance, home insurance, and life insurance. The insurer could be a good option for a significant portion of North Las Vegas residents. Nellis Air Force Base is just 5 miles northeast of North Las Vegas, with a military population of 60,000 in the area, including family members and retirees.
Ventajas
High J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings
Highly rated mobile app
Contras
Gap insurance not available
Membership restricted to military members and their families
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.8
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
825
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$175/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$242/mo
Safeco has a reputation for extensive coverage options that go above and beyond what many other insurers offer. It offers rental car reimbursement, new-vehicle replacement, and 24-hour roadside assistance. You can also get 2.5% of your premium back every six months you go without filing a claim.
The underwriter is incompetent. Your staff didn't renew my policy and sent a rude letter stating that I have debris or algae on my roof.
Carol - April 6, 2024
Verified
It seemed good, but I never had to use it. They increased the price by $704 a year, and that ended our relationship.
It seemed good, but I never had to use it. They increased the price by $704 a year, and that ended our relationship.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in North Las Vegas
How much you pay for car insurance in North Las Vegas depends on many variables, like your age, gender, vehicle, ZIP code, credit score, and more. And while one of the best ways to find cheap car insurance is to compare quotes from three or more of the best insurance companies, it’s not the only way to lower your rates.
Here are some things to consider as you look for cheap car insurance:
Reconsider coverage. If you drive an older, paid-off vehicle, you may not need as much car insurance. Comprehensive and collision insurance aren’t as crucial for older vehicles than they are for new vehicles, so you can consider dropping down to liability-only coverage.
Raise your deductible. The higher your deductible, the lower your premiums. Just make sure you can afford to pay the out-of-pocket deductible if you ever file a claim.
Look for discounts. Ask your insurance agent if they know of any discounts that can lower your rates. Insurers usually offer savings for safe driving, certain vehicle features, bundling policies, and more.
Find Cheap Coverage in North Las Vegas
Unlock savings and discounts when you compare with Insurify
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in North Las Vegas: COUNTRY Financial
Liability-only car insurance covers the repair and medical bills of the other party after an accident you caused. But it only goes so far. Liability insurance won’t cover your own injuries or vehicle repairs in an at-fault accident. And if you carry only the minimum required amount, you may still be on the hook financially if the other driver’s damage and injury costs exceed your policy limits.
Because liability offers limited coverage, it’s usually cheaper than a full-coverage policy. COUNTRY Financial is the cheapest car insurance company in North Las Vegas, with average rates of $43 a month. The table below shows average monthly rates for top insurers serving North Las Vegas.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
COUNTRY Financial
43
State Farm
63
GEICO
75
USAA
88
Allstate
112
Midvale Home & Auto
150
Safeco
175
Farmers
176
Nationwide
181
Mercury
188
Sun Coast
199
Travelers
210
American Family
214
Progressive
216
Liberty Mutual
217
Dairyland
228
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in North Las Vegas: COUNTRY Financial
Full-coverage car insurance provides you the protection that liability coverage does, but it goes further and includes collision and comprehensive coverages, which pay for vehicle repairs, regardless of fault. Full coverage will generally always be more expensive because it covers your vehicle in more situations.
On average, North Las Vegas drivers pay $365 per month for full-coverage car insurance. The table below shows the cheapest full-coverage car insurance companies in North Las Vegas.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
COUNTRY Financial
70
State Farm
101
GEICO
122
USAA
141
Allstate
181
Mercury
224
Midvale Home & Auto
224
Safeco
242
Farmers
283
Nationwide
284
Travelers
286
Progressive
294
Liberty Mutual
308
Sun Coast
313
American Family
347
Dairyland
417
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Nevada
If you live in North Las Vegas, you need to have automobile liability coverage. It’s also worth noting that you have to have coverage at all times; there’s no grace period. If your insurance lapses for even just one day, the state could suspend your vehicle registration. The minimum penalty for this infraction is a $250 reinstatement fee.[3]
Here are the minimum car insurance requirements Nevada requires:
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$20,000 per accident
But these requirements are the least of what you need to do. Meeting the minimum requirements will keep you from getting in trouble with the law, but minimum coverage doesn’t protect you in every situation.
If you want to keep your car protected in more situations, you may want to also purchase additional coverages:
Comprehensive coverage
This coverage pays for damages to your car from non-collision events like theft, vandalism, weather, falling objects, and more.
Collision coverage
This pays for vehicle damages and repairs when you hit a stationary object or another vehicle, even if it was your fault.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM)
This covers damages and injuries to you and your passengers if another driver with insufficient insurance causes an accident.
Medical payments (MedPay)
Similar to personal injury protection (PIP), MedPay covers injuries to you and your passengers, even if you’re at fault for the accident.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Incidents like these on your record signal to insurers that you’re more at risk for filing a claim and causing losses, so insurers raise rates to offset that risk. Here’s how different incidents can affect your car insurance premiums in North Las Vegas.
Shop for Car Insurance in North Las Vegas
Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: COUNTRY Financial
The average car insurance rate for drivers with a speeding ticket in North Las Vegas is $384 a month. Speed in North Las Vegas, and you may find yourself visiting the North Las Vegas Municipal Court.
If you get a speeding ticket in North Las Vegas, it’s a safe bet that your insurer will raise your rates. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in the city for drivers with a speeding ticket.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
COUNTRY Financial
43
54
State Farm
63
76
GEICO
75
92
USAA
88
108
Allstate
112
138
Safeco
175
235
Farmers
176
217
Nationwide
181
225
Mercury
188
268
Travelers
210
263
American Family
214
268
Progressive
216
278
Liberty Mutual
217
289
Dairyland
228
291
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: COUNTRY Financial
If you cause an accident, your premiums will likely increase. The average cost of car insurance for drivers after an at-fault accident in North Las Vegas is $396 a month. You may not see your rates increase if you purchased accident forgiveness, but it depends on the severity of the accident.
Here are the cheapest auto insurers in North Las Vegas after an at-fault accident.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
COUNTRY Financial
43
58
State Farm
63
81
GEICO
75
97
USAA
88
114
Allstate
112
145
Safeco
175
248
Farmers
176
228
Nationwide
181
237
Mercury
188
280
Travelers
210
276
American Family
214
279
Progressive
216
291
Liberty Mutual
217
303
Dairyland
228
302
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: COUNTRY Financial
Insurers consider a DUI as an extremely serious incident because it can lead to vehicle damages, injuries, and traffic fatalities. So, if you have a DUI on your record, your rates will almost certainly increase. In some cases, your insurer may stop working with you altogether.
The average cost of car insurance with a DUI on your record in North Las Vegas is $454 a month. The table below shows the cheapest car insurance for drivers in North Las Vegas with a DUI on their records.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
COUNTRY Financial
43
67
State Farm
63
98
GEICO
75
117
USAA
88
137
Allstate
112
174
Safeco
175
272
Farmers
176
274
Nationwide
181
281
Mercury
188
300
Travelers
210
327
American Family
214
333
Progressive
216
336
Liberty Mutual
217
337
Dairyland
228
355
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: COUNTRY Financial
Auto insurers calculate premiums by looking at many different variables, and age is a significant factor. If you’re age 75 or older, your premiums will generally be higher than those of middle-aged drivers because of age-related higher traffic-fatality risks and impairments.[4] Seniors in North Las Vegas pay an average of $212 a month for car insurance, according to Insurify data.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
COUNTRY Financial
33
54
State Farm
46
73
GEICO
56
91
USAA
66
106
Allstate
85
137
Nationwide
128
201
Farmers
130
209
Safeco
141
194
Mercury
145
172
Progressive
146
199
Travelers
156
212
American Family
158
256
Liberty Mutual
168
238
Dairyland
174
318
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: COUNTRY Financial
Insurers tend to charge more expensive premiums for young drivers because of their inexperience behind the wheel and higher risk of filing a claim. Teen drivers have options for getting lower insurance premiums, like staying on their parents’ policies, driving a safe car, and qualifying for student-centric discounts. On average, car insurance for teen drivers in North Las Vegas costs $495 per month.
If you’re a teenager, or you have a teenager driving in North Las Vegas, these are the cheapest auto insurers from which to start your search.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
COUNTRY Financial
59
97
State Farm
106
169
GEICO
116
188
USAA
142
228
Allstate
193
312
Farmers
300
483
Nationwide
303
476
Safeco
306
424
Mercury
338
403
American Family
356
578
Liberty Mutual
358
509
Dairyland
362
662
Travelers
371
505
Progressive
380
517
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Find Car Insurance in North Las Vegas
Rates start as low as $42 per month for liability coverage
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
North Las Vegas car insurance quotes by credit tier
Most states, including Nevada, allow insurers to consider credit scores when pricing insurance policies.[2] Auto insurers argue that a driver’s credit score is a sign of how likely they are to file a claim. Drivers who have excellent or good credit scores typically pay cheaper insurance premiums than people with poor credit scores.
The table below shows how North Las Vegas drivers’ credit scores can affect their insurance premiums.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in North Las Vegas?
Car insurance is more expensive in North Las Vegas than in many other parts of the country. The national car insurance average is $213 per month for full coverage, and liability-only costs $104. Meanwhile, North Las Vegas drivers pay an average of $216 for liability-only coverage and $365 for full coverage.
It’s always hard to pinpoint the exact reasons any city or town has high insurance rates. However, property crime in North Las Vegas has increased, which means insurers need to factor in the risk of theft or vandalism.[5] North Las Vegas also neighbors Las Vegas, which has more than 600,000 residents — and with a lot of traffic, your odds of an accident increase.
More cities in Nevada
The table below shows how car insurance in North Las Vegas compares to other cities across the Silver State. On average, drivers pay $365 a month for full-coverage car insurance in North Las Vegas.
Here’s how the average cost of car insurance in North Las Vegas compares to other Nevada cities’ average rates.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
The average cost of car insurance in North Las Vegas is $216 a month for liability insurance and $365 a month for full coverage.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in North Las Vegas?
COUNTRY Financial has the cheapest car insurance rates in North Las Vegas, at $42 per month for liability-only coverage. North Las Vegas drivers can also find cheap coverage with State Farm and GEICO, which have liability rates of $62 and $74, respectively.
However, you should compare quotes and shop carefully for car insurance to find the company that offers the coverage you need at a price you can afford.
What are the best car insurance companies in North Las Vegas?
Some of the best car insurance companies in North Las Vegas are USAA, Safeco, and COUNTRY Financial. These companies have high Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores, plenty of coverage options, solid J.D. Power ratings, and strong financial stability ratings.
How much is car insurance per month in Nevada?
The average cost of car insurance in Nevada is $317 a month for full-coverage insurance and $191 a month for liability coverage.
Why is auto insurance so expensive in North Las Vegas?
Auto insurance is expensive in North Las Vegas for several reasons. Its proximity to Las Vegas and that area’s traffic and tourists is the main reason, but North Las Vegas also has more than 280,000 residents, which can contribute to higher insurance rates.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.