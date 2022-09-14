>Seguros de Autos>Nebraska

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Grand Island, Nebraska (2024)

Auto-Owners offers the cheapest car insurance in Grand Island, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $21 per month.

Katie Powers
Editado porKatie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersEscritora de seguros

Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Nebraska

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $24/mes para solo responsabilidad y $41/mes para cobertura total en Nebraska.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Grand Island has some of the most affordable car insurance rates in Nebraska. Grand Island drivers pay an overall average of $131 per month for auto coverage. This is similar to the state average of $152 per month, but your actual premium will depend on your type of coverage, driving history, age, and other factors.

If you live in Grand Island, Nebraska, and need car insurance, compare insurance companies below and learn how to find affordable coverage in the city.

Datos Breves

  • The average cost of car insurance in Grand Island is $72 per month for liability and $190 per month for full coverage.

  • Auto-Owners, American Family, and USAA have the cheapest car insurance in Grand Island.

  • Auto-Owners is the cheapest full-coverage auto insurer in Grand Island, with a monthly rate of $36.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Grand Island

Finding cheap car insurance in Grand Island will depend on your coverage needs and unique financial situation. Whether you have a clean record, a ticket, or an accident, you want to find an insurance company that provides competitive rates. See three of the best options for car insurance in Grand Island below, based on affordability and quality of coverage. Rates shown in the table are for the state of Nebraska.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
Auto-Oeners4.0$41$24Cheap rates
Clearcover3.2$77$47Liability coverage
Midvale Home & Auto4.0$131$75Senior drivers
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for cheap rates: Auto-Owners

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$21/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$36/mo

Headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, Auto-Owners is one of the nation’s largest insurers, serving nearly 3 million policyholders in 26 states. The company launched in 1916, and today sells car, home, life, and commercial insurance policies. A.M. Best gives Auto-Owners a financial strength and credit rating of A++, and the company has significantly fewer customer complaints than the industry average, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners Consumer Complaint Index. J.D. Power gives the company high marks for claims satisfaction. Auto-Owners offers several discounts, including ones for having multiple policies with the insurer, and for paying in full.

Ventajas

  • Multiple discounts

  • High customer satisfaction ratings

Contras

  • No online quotes

  • Below-average insurance shopping satisfaction

Auto-Owners is one of the cheapest car insurance companies in Grand Island. Drivers can find plenty of discounts and coverage options to customize their policies with Auto-Owners.

Read our Auto-Owners review
Jack - April 9, 2024
Verified

Poor Handling but Partial Payment Made

I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified

Unhappy with Renewal Costs

The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified

Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company

I've had zero issues!

Best insurer for liability coverage: Clearcover

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.2
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$43/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$66/mo

If you’re looking for the most affordable liability-only coverage, Clearcover is one of the best digital car insurance companies.

Clearcover automatically includes savings for safe driving, vehicle safety features, electronic documents, and up-front payments into your insurance premium. The company also offers a military discount.

Ventajas

  • A+ BBB rating

  • App with AI technology

Contras

  • Offers less affordable full-coverage insurance than some other companies

  • Above-average number of customer complaints, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) complaint index

Read our Clearcover review
Joshua - April 14, 2024
Verified

Loyal Customers Get Raised Rates

They start off with good rates, but after being a loyal customer, they raise the rates even though the value of the vehicles goes down.
Linda - April 7, 2024
Verified

No

The cost is too high considering how little I drive. I haven't had any tickets in 10 years and I'm a senior.
Larry - February 9, 2024
Verified

Excellent

No problems.

Best insurer for senior drivers: Midvale Home & Auto

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.7
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
Not rated
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$109/mo

Midvale Home & Auto is a great option for older drivers in Grand Island. In addition to auto insurance, the company offers home, condo, and renters coverage and provides bundling opportunities.

Ventajas

  • Savings possible through bundling home and auto coverages

  • Advertised discounts

Contras

  • Above-average number of customer complaints, based on NAIC data

  • No mobile app

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Grand Island

To get the best car insurance rates in Grand Island, Nebraska, take the following steps:

  • Compare insurance companies. Look at many different car insurance companies in your area. Review rates, coverage types, benefits, discounts, and more. Aim for a minimum of three insurers so you have multiple reference points.

  • Look for eligible discounts. Many insurance companies offer discounts to good drivers and people who decide to bundle their auto policy with another insurance policy. See what discounts you may qualify for, and make note of discount percentages.

  • Maintain safe driving habits. Low car insurance rates start with good driving. Keep up safe driving habits, such as wearing a seat belt, putting your phone away, and not driving while distracted or under the influence of any substances.

Find Cheap Coverage in Grand Island

Liability rates start at $21/mo.

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Grand Island: Auto-Owners

Liability-only car insurance is often the most affordable coverage option, but it typically only includes the minimum coverage requirements in your state. This type of coverage pays for any property damage or bodily injury you cause in an accident.

It’s important to note that liability insurance doesn’t cover your own vehicle damages or personal injuries.

Liability insurance in Grand Island costs an average of $72 per month. The table below shows the cheapest companies for liability coverage in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners21
American Family29
USAA33
GEICO34
Allstate36
State Farm36
Clearcover43
Safeco44
Nationwide49
Progressive53
AssuranceAmerica60
Farmers61
Shelter62
Dairyland76
Liberty Mutual83
The General84
Foremost89
Bristol West107
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Grand Island: Auto-Owners

If you want to protect your vehicle, opting for full-coverage insurance is your best option. Full coverage generally covers all your bases with liability, comprehensive, and collision coverage. Drivers in Grand Island who want the most protection should consider full coverage over liability-only insurance.

Grand Island drivers pay a monthly average of $190 for full-coverage car insurance. Start your search for full coverage with the companies in the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners36
American Family50
USAA55
GEICO57
Allstate60
State Farm62
Clearcover66
Nationwide83
Progressive88
Safeco98
Farmers102
Shelter105
Midvale Home & Auto109
AssuranceAmerica111
Liberty Mutual157
Dairyland184
Foremost213
The General219
Bristol West241
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Grand Island car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Nebraska

Every state sets its own minimum car insurance requirements. In Nebraska, the minimum liability coverage that drivers must possess includes bodily injury liability, property damage liability, and uninsured motorist coverage.[1]

Nebraska is an at-fault — or tort — state, which means drivers in Nebraska who cause an accident are responsible for covering damage and injury.

“Car insurance in Nebraska is based on various rating factors, so it is important to review coverage. The Department of Insurance requires the car owner purchases and maintains minimum liability and uninsured motorists coverage,” says Nick Schrader, insurance agent and owner of Second Western Insurance in Texas.

“The consumer can also purchase optional coverage for physical damage such as collision and comprehensive losses,” says Schrader. “The rate is based on driving experience, mileage usage, garaging ZIP code, and professional discounts.”

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident

Beyond required insurance, you may want to purchase the following optional coverages for additional protection:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance covers damage to your vehicle following an auto accident or collision with an object, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance covers damages for non-collision incidents, like fires, natural disasters, vandalism, and falling objects.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Also called MedPay, medical payments insurance provides coverage for medical treatment and funeral expenses after an accident for you and any passengers.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Drivers in Grand Island with an incident on their record can expect to pay more for car insurance coverage. Incidents can include speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and driving under the influence (DUI), as well as other moving violations. These incidents go on your driving record.

Insurance companies typically consider incidents as indicators of risk and increase rates to make up for the additional risk.[2]

Find Car Insurance in Grand Island, NE

Monthly rates start at $27 for drivers with an incident

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners

Getting a speeding ticket can increase your insurance premiums — the average Grand Island driver pays $107 per month for liability coverage.

But you can still find affordable options for car insurance in Grand Island after receiving a ticket.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
Auto-Owners2128
American Family2939
USAA3343
GEICO3445
Allstate3647
State Farm3647
Clearcover4361
Safeco4463
Nationwide4965
Progressive5373
AssuranceAmerica6084
Farmers6180
Shelter6290
Dairyland76103
Liberty Mutual83118
The General84115
Bristol West107144
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners

At-fault accidents go on your driving record and affect your car insurance premiums. Without an accident, Grand Island drivers pay an average of $72 per month for liability coverage, but that increases to $114 per month after an at-fault accident.

Here are some of the cheapest car insurance companies to consider if you have an at-fault accident on your record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
Auto-Owners2130
American Family2941
USAA3347
GEICO3448
Allstate3651
State Farm3650
Clearcover4371
Safeco4467
Nationwide4970
Progressive5377
AssuranceAmerica6088
Farmers6186
Shelter6295
Dairyland76109
Liberty Mutual83125
The General84122
Bristol West107151
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

A serious infraction with the most detrimental effects on car insurance rates, a DUI may double your car insurance costs compared to drivers with a clean record. For example, Grand Island drivers with DUIs pay an average of $128 per month for liability coverage and $339 per month for full coverage.

Here are cheap auto insurers for drivers with a DUI to start your search for affordable coverage in Grand Island.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
Auto-Owners2135
American Family2948
USAA3355
GEICO3457
Allstate3660
State Farm3660
Clearcover4372
Safeco4473
Nationwide4982
Progressive5388
AssuranceAmerica60100
Farmers61102
Shelter6297
Dairyland76127
Liberty Mutual83138
The General84140
Foremost89148
Bristol West107178
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners

Rates for drivers tend to decrease around age 35 but increase slightly around age 70. Senior drivers may face cost increases due to new physical vulnerabilities and a higher crash death rate than other age groups.[3]

Grand Island senior drivers pay an average of $46 per month for liability coverage. The table below shows the chepaest companies for senior drivers in Grand Island.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Auto-Owners1525
American Family2035
USAA2339
GEICO2440
State Farm2442
Allstate2643
Nationwide3255
Progressive3355
Safeco3374
Clearcover3655
AssuranceAmerica3972
Shelter3967
Farmers4271
Dairyland54132
Liberty Mutual60114
The General61159
Bristol West76171
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners

Teenagers are just starting to learn how to drive and get comfortable behind the wheel. Due to that inexperience in driving, many insurance companies consider teen drivers as a higher risk — especially because car crashes represent one of the top causes of death among teens.[4] More risk means higher rates.

Rates for teen drivers are much higher than premiums for older drivers, at an average of $125 per month for liability coverage. To get cheap car insurance as a teenager, you should stay on your parents’ insurance plan and try to qualify for a good student or good driver discount.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Auto-Owners3559
American Family4984
GEICO5389
USAA5490
State Farm61105
Allstate63104
Clearcover76117
Safeco78173
Nationwide83141
Progressive94157
Farmers105176
Shelter106179
AssuranceAmerica114211
Dairyland122296
The General133347
Liberty Mutual139262
Foremost157377
Bristol West176397
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Find Car Insurance in Grand Island, NE

Save money when you compare and shop with top insurers

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Grand Island car insurance quotes by credit tier

Nebraska is one of many states that allows insurers to use your credit history as part of the underwriting criteria to assess risk.

Having an excellent or good credit score will get you the most affordable car insurance rates in Grand Island, while drivers with poor credit pay higher rates because some insurers view low credit as an indicator of risk.[5]

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Grand Island?

Car insurance in Grand Island is more affordable than the national average. In Grand Island, the average monthly cost of full-coverage auto insurance is $190 per month. The national average in the U.S. is $213 per month for full-coverage car insurance.

Compared to the average cost of car insurance in Nebraska, Grand Island also has more affordable coverage. The overall average monthly cost of car insurance in Nebraska is $152, compared to $131 per month in Grand Island.

Location can affect rates because it affects your overall risk based on factors like crime and vandalism statistics, accident rates, traffic congestion, and population density in your area. In Nebraska, cities such as Bellevue, Lincoln, and Omaha all have more expensive car insurance rates than Grand Island.

More cities in Nebraska

Grand Island drivers pay some of the cheapest average rates in the state when compared to other cities.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Bellevue$233$99
Columbus$155$71
Fremont$192$78
Lincoln$198$95
Norfolk$169$73
Omaha$239$111
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Grand Island car insurance FAQs

Finding car insurance can feel difficult, but Grand Island drivers pay some of the lowest rates in the state. The information below should help you navigate the process of finding coverage.

  • How much is car insurance in Grand Island?

    The average cost of car insurance in Grand Island is $72 per month for liability coverage and $190 per month for full coverage.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Grand Island?

    Auto-Owners, American Family, and USAA are the cheapest liability insurers in Grand Island, with rates starting at $21, $29, and $33 per month, respectively.

    Comparing quotes from multiple insurers is the best way to find the cheapest rates for your car insurance needs and financial situation.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Grand Island?

    Travelers is the best car insurance company overall in Grand Island. The company has an IQ Score of 4.3 out of 5, earned an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, and offers cheap rates.

    Clearcover is the best insurer in Grand Island for liability insurance, and Midvale Home & Auto offers the best coverage for seniors.

  • What happens if you don’t purchase the legally required insurance in Nebraska?

    If the authorities catch you driving while uninsured in Nebraska, you’ll face fees, penalties, license suspension, and need to file an SR-22 form as proof of financial responsibility for three years from the date of your conviction.[6]

  • What should you do if your car was damaged in a tornado?

    Comprehensive coverage should cover the cost of vehicle damage caused by a tornado. Once you see the damage, you should file a claim with your insurer. If you don’t have comprehensive coverage, you’ll likely have to pay for the damage yourself.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles. "License Suspensions,­ Revocations,­ Impoundments ­and­ Confiscations."
  2. III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  3. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Older Adult Drivers."
  4. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Teen Drivers and Passengers: Get the Facts."
  5. III. "Background on: Insurance scoring."
  6. Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles. "No Proof of Insurance Conviction."

Compara cotizaciones de seguros de auto instantáneamente

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers