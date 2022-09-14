Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Nebraska
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $24/mes para solo responsabilidad y $41/mes para cobertura total en Nebraska.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Grand Island has some of the most affordable car insurance rates in Nebraska. Grand Island drivers pay an overall average of $131 per month for auto coverage. This is similar to the state average of $152 per month, but your actual premium will depend on your type of coverage, driving history, age, and other factors.
If you live in Grand Island, Nebraska, and need car insurance, compare insurance companies below and learn how to find affordable coverage in the city.
Datos Breves
The average cost of car insurance in Grand Island is $72 per month for liability and $190 per month for full coverage.
Auto-Owners, American Family, and USAA have the cheapest car insurance in Grand Island.
Auto-Owners is the cheapest full-coverage auto insurer in Grand Island, with a monthly rate of $36.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Grand Island
Finding cheap car insurance in Grand Island will depend on your coverage needs and unique financial situation. Whether you have a clean record, a ticket, or an accident, you want to find an insurance company that provides competitive rates. See three of the best options for car insurance in Grand Island below, based on affordability and quality of coverage. Rates shown in the table are for the state of Nebraska.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Auto-Oeners
4.0
$41
$24
Cheap rates
Clearcover
3.2
$77
$47
Liability coverage
Midvale Home & Auto
4.0
$131
$75
Senior drivers
4.0
JD Power
837
Liability Only
$21/mo
Full Coverage
$36/mo
Headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, Auto-Owners is one of the nation’s largest insurers, serving nearly 3 million policyholders in 26 states. The company launched in 1916, and today sells car, home, life, and commercial insurance policies. A.M. Best gives Auto-Owners a financial strength and credit rating of A++, and the company has significantly fewer customer complaints than the industry average, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners Consumer Complaint Index. J.D. Power gives the company high marks for claims satisfaction. Auto-Owners offers several discounts, including ones for having multiple policies with the insurer, and for paying in full.
Ventajas
Multiple discounts
High customer satisfaction ratings
Contras
No online quotes
Below-average insurance shopping satisfaction
Auto-Owners is one of the cheapest car insurance companies in Grand Island. Drivers can find plenty of discounts and coverage options to customize their policies with Auto-Owners.
I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified
Unhappy with Renewal Costs
The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.2
A.M. Best
NR
Liability Only
$43/mo
Full Coverage
$66/mo
If you’re looking for the most affordable liability-only coverage, Clearcover is one of the best digital car insurance companies.
Clearcover automatically includes savings for safe driving, vehicle safety features, electronic documents, and up-front payments into your insurance premium. The company also offers a military discount.
Ventajas
A+ BBB rating
App with AI technology
Contras
Offers less affordable full-coverage insurance than some other companies
Above-average number of customer complaints, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) complaint index
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.7
JD Power
Not rated
A.M. Best
A
Full Coverage
$109/mo
Midvale Home & Auto is a great option for older drivers in Grand Island. In addition to auto insurance, the company offers home, condo, and renters coverage and provides bundling opportunities.
Ventajas
Savings possible through bundling home and auto coverages
Advertised discounts
Contras
Above-average number of customer complaints, based on NAIC data
No mobile app
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Grand Island
To get the best car insurance rates in Grand Island, Nebraska, take the following steps:
Compare insurance companies. Look at many different car insurance companies in your area. Review rates, coverage types, benefits, discounts, and more. Aim for a minimum of three insurers so you have multiple reference points.
Look for eligible discounts. Many insurance companies offer discounts to good drivers and people who decide to bundle their auto policy with another insurance policy. See what discounts you may qualify for, and make note of discount percentages.
Maintain safe driving habits. Low car insurance rates start with good driving. Keep up safe driving habits, such as wearing a seat belt, putting your phone away, and not driving while distracted or under the influence of any substances.
Find Cheap Coverage in Grand Island
Liability rates start at $21/mo.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Grand Island: Auto-Owners
Liability-only car insurance is often the most affordable coverage option, but it typically only includes the minimum coverage requirements in your state. This type of coverage pays for any property damage or bodily injury you cause in an accident.
It’s important to note that liability insurance doesn’t cover your own vehicle damages or personal injuries.
Liability insurance in Grand Island costs an average of $72 per month. The table below shows the cheapest companies for liability coverage in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
21
American Family
29
USAA
33
GEICO
34
Allstate
36
State Farm
36
Clearcover
43
Safeco
44
Nationwide
49
Progressive
53
AssuranceAmerica
60
Farmers
61
Shelter
62
Dairyland
76
Liberty Mutual
83
The General
84
Foremost
89
Bristol West
107
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Grand Island: Auto-Owners
If you want to protect your vehicle, opting for full-coverage insurance is your best option. Full coverage generally covers all your bases with liability, comprehensive, and collision coverage. Drivers in Grand Island who want the most protection should consider full coverage over liability-only insurance.
Grand Island drivers pay a monthly average of $190 for full-coverage car insurance. Start your search for full coverage with the companies in the table below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
36
American Family
50
USAA
55
GEICO
57
Allstate
60
State Farm
62
Clearcover
66
Nationwide
83
Progressive
88
Safeco
98
Farmers
102
Shelter
105
Midvale Home & Auto
109
AssuranceAmerica
111
Liberty Mutual
157
Dairyland
184
Foremost
213
The General
219
Bristol West
241
Car insurance requirements in Nebraska
Every state sets its own minimum car insurance requirements. In Nebraska, the minimum liability coverage that drivers must possess includes bodily injury liability, property damage liability, and uninsured motorist coverage.[1]
Nebraska is an at-fault — or tort — state, which means drivers in Nebraska who cause an accident are responsible for covering damage and injury.
“Car insurance in Nebraska is based on various rating factors, so it is important to review coverage. The Department of Insurance requires the car owner purchases and maintains minimum liability and uninsured motorists coverage,” says Nick Schrader, insurance agent and owner of Second Western Insurance in Texas.
“The consumer can also purchase optional coverage for physical damage such as collision and comprehensive losses,” says Schrader. “The rate is based on driving experience, mileage usage, garaging ZIP code, and professional discounts.”
Insurance companies typically consider incidents as indicators of risk and increase rates to make up for the additional risk.[2]
Find Car Insurance in Grand Island, NE
Monthly rates start at $27 for drivers with an incident
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners
Getting a speeding ticket can increase your insurance premiums — the average Grand Island driver pays $107 per month for liability coverage.
But you can still find affordable options for car insurance in Grand Island after receiving a ticket.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Auto-Owners
21
28
American Family
29
39
USAA
33
43
GEICO
34
45
Allstate
36
47
State Farm
36
47
Clearcover
43
61
Safeco
44
63
Nationwide
49
65
Progressive
53
73
AssuranceAmerica
60
84
Farmers
61
80
Shelter
62
90
Dairyland
76
103
Liberty Mutual
83
118
The General
84
115
Bristol West
107
144
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners
At-fault accidents go on your driving record and affect your car insurance premiums. Without an accident, Grand Island drivers pay an average of $72 per month for liability coverage, but that increases to $114 per month after an at-fault accident.
Here are some of the cheapest car insurance companies to consider if you have an at-fault accident on your record.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Auto-Owners
21
30
American Family
29
41
USAA
33
47
GEICO
34
48
Allstate
36
51
State Farm
36
50
Clearcover
43
71
Safeco
44
67
Nationwide
49
70
Progressive
53
77
AssuranceAmerica
60
88
Farmers
61
86
Shelter
62
95
Dairyland
76
109
Liberty Mutual
83
125
The General
84
122
Bristol West
107
151
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners
A serious infraction with the most detrimental effects on car insurance rates, a DUI may double your car insurance costs compared to drivers with a clean record. For example, Grand Island drivers with DUIs pay an average of $128 per month for liability coverage and $339 per month for full coverage.
Here are cheap auto insurers for drivers with a DUI to start your search for affordable coverage in Grand Island.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Auto-Owners
21
35
American Family
29
48
USAA
33
55
GEICO
34
57
Allstate
36
60
State Farm
36
60
Clearcover
43
72
Safeco
44
73
Nationwide
49
82
Progressive
53
88
AssuranceAmerica
60
100
Farmers
61
102
Shelter
62
97
Dairyland
76
127
Liberty Mutual
83
138
The General
84
140
Foremost
89
148
Bristol West
107
178
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners
Rates for drivers tend to decrease around age 35 but increase slightly around age 70. Senior drivers may face cost increases due to new physical vulnerabilities and a higher crash death rate than other age groups.[3]
Grand Island senior drivers pay an average of $46 per month for liability coverage. The table below shows the chepaest companies for senior drivers in Grand Island.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
15
25
American Family
20
35
USAA
23
39
GEICO
24
40
State Farm
24
42
Allstate
26
43
Nationwide
32
55
Progressive
33
55
Safeco
33
74
Clearcover
36
55
AssuranceAmerica
39
72
Shelter
39
67
Farmers
42
71
Dairyland
54
132
Liberty Mutual
60
114
The General
61
159
Bristol West
76
171
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners
Teenagers are just starting to learn how to drive and get comfortable behind the wheel. Due to that inexperience in driving, many insurance companies consider teen drivers as a higher risk — especially because car crashes represent one of the top causes of death among teens.[4] More risk means higher rates.
Rates for teen drivers are much higher than premiums for older drivers, at an average of $125 per month for liability coverage. To get cheap car insurance as a teenager, you should stay on your parents’ insurance plan and try to qualify for a good student or good driver discount.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
35
59
American Family
49
84
GEICO
53
89
USAA
54
90
State Farm
61
105
Allstate
63
104
Clearcover
76
117
Safeco
78
173
Nationwide
83
141
Progressive
94
157
Farmers
105
176
Shelter
106
179
AssuranceAmerica
114
211
Dairyland
122
296
The General
133
347
Liberty Mutual
139
262
Foremost
157
377
Bristol West
176
397
Find Car Insurance in Grand Island, NE
Save money when you compare and shop with top insurers
Grand Island car insurance quotes by credit tier
Nebraska is one of many states that allows insurers to use your credit history as part of the underwriting criteria to assess risk.
Having an excellent or good credit score will get you the most affordable car insurance rates in Grand Island, while drivers with poor credit pay higher rates because some insurers view low credit as an indicator of risk.[5]
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Grand Island?
Car insurance in Grand Island is more affordable than the national average. In Grand Island, the average monthly cost of full-coverage auto insurance is $190 per month. The national average in the U.S. is $213 per month for full-coverage car insurance.
Compared to the average cost of car insurance in Nebraska, Grand Island also has more affordable coverage. The overall average monthly cost of car insurance in Nebraska is $152, compared to $131 per month in Grand Island.
Location can affect rates because it affects your overall risk based on factors like crime and vandalism statistics, accident rates, traffic congestion, and population density in your area. In Nebraska, cities such as Bellevue, Lincoln, and Omaha all have more expensive car insurance rates than Grand Island.
More cities in Nebraska
Grand Island drivers pay some of the cheapest average rates in the state when compared to other cities.
Grand Island car insurance FAQs
Finding car insurance can feel difficult, but Grand Island drivers pay some of the lowest rates in the state. The information below should help you navigate the process of finding coverage.
How much is car insurance in Grand Island?
The average cost of car insurance in Grand Island is $72 per month for liability coverage and $190 per month for full coverage.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Grand Island?
Auto-Owners, American Family, and USAA are the cheapest liability insurers in Grand Island, with rates starting at $21, $29, and $33 per month, respectively.
Comparing quotes from multiple insurers is the best way to find the cheapest rates for your car insurance needs and financial situation.
What are the best car insurance companies in Grand Island?
Travelers is the best car insurance company overall in Grand Island. The company has an IQ Score of 4.3 out of 5, earned an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, and offers cheap rates.
Clearcover is the best insurer in Grand Island for liability insurance, and Midvale Home & Auto offers the best coverage for seniors.
What happens if you don’t purchase the legally required insurance in Nebraska?
If the authorities catch you driving while uninsured in Nebraska, you’ll face fees, penalties, license suspension, and need to file an SR-22 form as proof of financial responsibility for three years from the date of your conviction.[6]
What should you do if your car was damaged in a tornado?
Comprehensive coverage should cover the cost of vehicle damage caused by a tornado. Once you see the damage, you should file a claim with your insurer. If you don’t have comprehensive coverage, you’ll likely have to pay for the damage yourself.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.