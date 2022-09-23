>Seguros de Autos>Montana

Cheap SR-22 Insurance in Montana (2024)

The General is one of the cheapest companies for SR-22 insurance in Montana, with an average monthly premium of $181.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $49/mes para solo responsabilidad y $100/mes para cobertura total en Montana.

If you’re a driver in Montana with a record of driving under the influence (DUI), driving while uninsured, multiple at-fault accidents, or speeding tickets, you may need SR-22 insurance. The SR-22 certificate proves you’ve purchased the state’s minimum required liability insurance.[1] As a high-risk driver, you must file the form to have your Montana driver’s license reinstated.

Datos Breves

  • An SR-22 is a document that proves you have the minimum required liability coverage in Montana if you’re a high-risk driver.

  • If you cancel your insurance policy or allow it to lapse, your insurer must notify the Montana Motor Vehicle Division (MVD), which may result in resuspension of your license.

  • SR-22 insurance tends to cost more than a non-SR-22 insurance policy. Shopping around can help you find an affordable policy.

What is SR-22 insurance in Montana, and when do you need it?

SR-22 and FR-44 are certificates of insurance; however, they have some differences. If you require an SR-22, you only need to purchase the state’s minimum liability insurance coverage. In contrast, an FR-44 requires higher liability limits than the state’s minimum.

In most states, including Montana, you only need an SR-22 certificate to restore your driving privileges.[1] Only Florida and Virginia have an FR-44 filing requirement.

The state requires high-risk drivers to carry SR-22s so their insurance can pay for bodily injury or property damages if they’re at fault in an accident. In Montana, drivers must have the following minimum coverage:[2]

  • $25,000 in bodily injury coverage per person

  • $50,000 in bodily injury coverage per accident

  • $20,000 in property damage coverage per accident

How can you get an SR-22 in Montana?

“You will need to provide the insurance company with some information, such as your driver’s license number and the reason you need an SR-22,“ says Greg Barrett, CEO of WaterStreet Company, an insurance administration platform in Montana.

Barrett says that once you inform your insurer that you require an SR-22, it’ll file one with the Montana Department of Justice, which monitors your insurance status and notifies the state if your insurance coverage lapses.

Some insurance companies won’t offer SR-22s. If your current insurance company doesn’t provide this type of insurance, you’ll have to purchase coverage with another insurer.

How long is an SR-22 insurance required in Montana?

In Montana, the amount of time you must hold an SR-22 depends on the reason for the SR-22.

“If you were convicted of a DUI, you may be required to hold an SR-22 for at least three years. However, if you were caught driving without insurance, you may only need to hold the SR-22 for one year,” says Barrett. Barrett recommends checking with the Montana Department of Justice to see how long you must maintain SR-22 insurance for your situation.

Keep in mind that if there’s a lapse in your coverage, the state may revoke your license and you may have to restart the filing process.

How much is SR-22 insurance in Montana?

The one-time filing fee for SR-22 insurance can be anywhere from $50 to $100 depending on which insurer you buy a policy with, says Barrett. This price can vary based on your state and insurance company.

Cheapest companies for SR-22 insurance in Montana

The average cost of SR-22 insurance in Montana is $171 a month. However, your driving record, age, gender, location, and vehicle type influence how much you pay.[3] Other factors, such as your credit score and coverage amounts, also affect your SR-22 insurance quote and cost.

Insurify uses proprietary data and real quotes to calculate average rates of driver profiles in the U.S. Montana’s relatively smaller driving population compared to other states results in limited Insurify SR-22 quote data. The General has average rates of $181 a month for drivers who need SR-22 insurance, but your quotes may be different if you shop around with multiple insurers.

Get multiple quotes from insurance companies to get a better idea of how much you’ll pay for SR-22 insurance in Montana among different insurers.

How SR-22 insurance affects driving record and future rates in Montana

Your driving record significantly influences your insurance rates in Montana. If you have an SR-22 filing requirement, you can expect to pay more expensive premiums. While SR-22 insurance may be more expensive than a standard policy, you can still take steps to lower your costs:[4]

  • Drive safely. Maintaining a safe driving record and avoiding further accidents and driving offenses can help you keep your rates low.

  • Ask about discounts. Insurance companies offer vehicle, driving history, driver-specific, and affiliation-based discounts. Some insurance companies don’t advertise some or all of their discounts on their websites, so it won’t hurt to ask which ones you qualify for.

  • Take a defensive driver course. These courses can help you become a safe driver and avoid future traffic violations. Some insurance companies also offer discounts for taking an approved defensive driver’s course.

  • Increase your credit score. In most states, having a low credit score could mean increased premiums. Improve your credit score to help you save a few dollars on your monthly insurance rates.

  • Shop around. Just because you have SR-22 insurance doesn’t mean you’re stuck with high rates. Compare quotes from several insurers to find a company that fits your budget.

Montana SR-22 insurance FAQs

Before buying an insurance policy, check out the average rates by state to understand where Montana car insurance costs stand compared to other states. Here’s some additional information that can help you navigate the SR-22 process in Montana.

  • How long do you have to hold an SR-22 in Montana?

    Depending on the driving violation, you must hold SR-22 insurance for one to three years in Montana.

  • How do you get rid of an SR-22 in Montana?

    To get rid of an SR-22 in Montana, you must maintain your insurance for the designated time. Keep in mind that if you allow your coverage to lapse, you may have to restart the filing process.

  • What happens to your SR-22 in Montana if you move?

    If you move, you’ll still need to carry SR-22 insurance. Notify your insurance company to update your information when you arrive in your new state. Your insurance premiums may also change, depending on your new state.

  • Do you need an SR-22 in Montana if you don’t have a car?

    Yes. You must carry your SR-22 certificate if you still want to drive legally. You can also get nonowner insurance if you borrow or rent cars frequently. This type of insurance only offers the minimum liability coverage.

