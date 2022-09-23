What is SR-22 insurance in Montana, and when do you need it?

SR-22 and FR-44 are certificates of insurance; however, they have some differences. If you require an SR-22, you only need to purchase the state’s minimum liability insurance coverage. In contrast, an FR-44 requires higher liability limits than the state’s minimum.

In most states, including Montana, you only need an SR-22 certificate to restore your driving privileges.[1] Only Florida and Virginia have an FR-44 filing requirement.

The state requires high-risk drivers to carry SR-22s so their insurance can pay for bodily injury or property damages if they’re at fault in an accident. In Montana, drivers must have the following minimum coverage:[2]

$25,000 in bodily injury coverage per person

$50,000 in bodily injury coverage per accident

$20,000 in property damage coverage per accident

How can you get an SR-22 in Montana?

“You will need to provide the insurance company with some information, such as your driver’s license number and the reason you need an SR-22,“ says Greg Barrett, CEO of WaterStreet Company, an insurance administration platform in Montana.

Barrett says that once you inform your insurer that you require an SR-22, it’ll file one with the Montana Department of Justice, which monitors your insurance status and notifies the state if your insurance coverage lapses.

Some insurance companies won’t offer SR-22s. If your current insurance company doesn’t provide this type of insurance, you’ll have to purchase coverage with another insurer.

How long is an SR-22 insurance required in Montana?

In Montana, the amount of time you must hold an SR-22 depends on the reason for the SR-22.

“If you were convicted of a DUI, you may be required to hold an SR-22 for at least three years. However, if you were caught driving without insurance, you may only need to hold the SR-22 for one year,” says Barrett. Barrett recommends checking with the Montana Department of Justice to see how long you must maintain SR-22 insurance for your situation.

Keep in mind that if there’s a lapse in your coverage, the state may revoke your license and you may have to restart the filing process.