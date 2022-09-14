Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If you have certain incidents on your driving record, your premiums are likely to be higher. A variety of incidents can increase your insurance rates, but common examples include speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, driving under the influence, and other moving violations.

In the sections that follow, you’ll see how unique incident types affect your car insurance rates in Billings.

Shop for Car Insurance in Billings, MT Montana rates start as low as $94 per month for liability coverage Código postal Get My Quotes Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar. Basado en más de 3806 reseñas 4.8/5

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

A speeding ticket is one of the most common types of moving violations and may increase your insurance premiums. This possible rate increase depends on how fast you were driving, whether you have other speeding tickets on your record, and other factors.

The average monthly rate for Montana drivers with a speeding ticket is $288 for full coverage.

The table below shows the rates offered by leading insurers in Billings.

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket State Farm $44 $60 USAA $48 $65 Safeco $53 $70 Midvale Home & Auto $52 $69 Progressive $57 $76 Farmers $82 $110 The General $99 $133 GEICO $86 $115 Foremost $117 $157 Allstate $90 $120 Bristol West $90 $120 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

When you’re at fault for an accident, your insurance premiums typically rise. An accident on your record shows insurers that you’re a higher-risk driver. Additionally, you’ve cost your insurance company money since it had to pay any claims for damage to your vehicle or any other parties.

In Montana, you can expect to pay an average monthly rate of $293 for full coverage with an accident on your record.

It’s worth noting that your rate could increase after an accident where you weren’t at fault, depending on your insurance company. However, the table below shows the cheapest insurance rates for drivers with an at-fault accident.

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident State Farm $44 $64 USAA $48 $69 Safeco $53 $75 Midvale Home & Auto $52 $74 Progressive $57 $81 Farmers $82 $117 The General $99 $142 GEICO $86 $123 Foremost $117 $168 Allstate $90 $129 Bristol West $90 $129 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

A DUI is one of the most serious driving offenses you can have on your record, so it’s no surprise that it also has the most severe impact on your insurance premiums. Drivers often see their premiums increase significantly after a DUI — and they could stay that way for several years. In some cases, your insurer may drop you altogether if you have a DUI on your record.

The average monthly rate for full coverage in Montana with a DUI on your record is $332.

The table below shows the cheapest insurance quotes available in the Billings area.