Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Montana
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $49/mes para solo responsabilidad y $100/mes para cobertura total en Montana.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
The average monthly cost of car insurance in Billings is $145 per month. Billings drivers pay insurance premiums that are slightly higher than the rest of Montana. The average monthly cost for full-coverage car insurance in Montana is $196.
But Billings residents still pay less than the national full-coverage average of $213, thanks partially to Montana’s reasonable insurance requirements and low population density.
Of course, insurance rates also depend on several factors that are personal to each driver, so your rates may look different from the city’s average. In this article, you’ll see what affects your car insurance rates in Billings and learn how you can reduce your costs by comparing quotes from multiple companies.
Datos Breves
Montana law allows insurers to review your credit score before assigning you rates.
Factors that affect your auto insurance rates include your age, credit score, and driving history.
You can save money on car insurance in Billings by shopping around for the cheapest coverage, taking advantage of discounts, and adjusting your policy coverages.
Cheapest car insurance companies in Billings
Billings drivers can choose from many car insurance companies offering affordable rates for liability coverage. As you start your search for coverage, remember the best insurance company for you will depend on your individual situation and needs.
Included here are three of the top companies serving the Billings community, and they’re an excellent place to start your search. You’ll also find the statewide average rates for each company here.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Best for
State Farm
4.5
$106
$45
Customer service
USAA
4.5
$84
$40
Military members
Travelers
4.3
$95
NA
Discount options
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Billings, Montana
Montana rates start as low as $94 per month for liability coverage
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$54/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$116/mo
Not only is State Farm one of the top car insurance companies in the country — it writes more policies than any other insurer — but it also has affordable rates for Billings drivers. With State Farm, you can save on your policy while getting highly rated customer service with a variety of coverage and discount options.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$46/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$100/mo
USAA was founded specifically to offer insurance and other financial products to military service members and veterans. The company has some of the cheapest rates available for both liability-only insurance and full coverage. Additionally, USAA has the highest-rated customer satisfaction for any auto insurance company in the Northwest region, which includes Montana.[1]
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
829
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$90/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$197/mo
Travelers offers some of the cheapest full-coverage insurance for Billings drivers. The company also stands out by having some of the most wide-ranging coverage and discount options. Travelers offers more coverage options than most companies. And because Travelers offers an impressive 14 different discounts, just about everyone can find one that applies.
We had a very minor collision while waiting at a traffic light. The vehicle in front of us claimed we crept forward. Since there was very little damage (none to our car), we submitted the claim. To our surprise, we found that the other driver reported $3000 worth of damage to the rear of his car, with the only visible damage being a cracked piece of chrome trim at the base of the hatch. We called Travelers immediately, warning them that it was a scam. They seemed indifferent and said they would pay the claim. This could be one of the reasons why insurance rates are so expensive.
Willard - April 13, 2024
Verified
No
Too expensive.
Jeffrey - March 23, 2024
Verified
Excellent
Fast.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Billings
While Montana has cheaper auto insurance than most states, you can always reduce your rates a little more by following these tips:
Shop around for quotes. You can find the best rate by getting quotes from multiple companies or by using a comparison site to compare quotes all in one place.
Bundle your policies. If you also have home insurance or renters insurance, get your auto insurance from the same company to get a lower rate.
Save with discounts. Take advantage of the many discounts insurance companies offer for safe driving, up-front payments, membership to affinity groups, and more.
Adjust your coverage. You can reduce your premiums by either reducing your coverage limits or increasing your policy deductible.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Billings
Liability insurance is the minimum amount of coverage you must have to drive legally in most states. This is true in Montana as well. Liability-only coverage pays for the injuries and vehicle damage that other people suffered in an accident you cause. However, liability coverage won’t cover your own losses.
This type of coverage might be sufficient if you drive a vehicle that isn’t worth much or could easily afford to replace your vehicle if it was totaled in an accident.
The average monthly rate for liability coverage in Montana is $94, and the table below shows the cheapest insurance quotes for liability-only coverage in Billings.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Travelers
N/A
State Farm
$44
USAA
$48
Safeco
$53
Midvale Home & Auto
$52
Progressive
$57
Farmers
$82
The General
$99
GEICO
$86
Foremost
$117
Allstate
$90
Bristol West
$90
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Billings
Full-coverage car insurance includes liability coverage, but it also includes additional coverages to protect your vehicle and finances after an accident. Full coverage pays for damage to your vehicle from an accident or another covered incident, as well as damage uninsured drivers cause.
Full coverage is best for drivers with more valuable vehicles or people who couldn’t afford to replace their car if it were totaled in an accident. Additionally, your lender will probably require you to have full coverage as a condition of granting you a loan or lease.
The average monthly rate for full coverage in Montana is $196, and the table below shows the cheapest insurance quotes for full coverage in Billings.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Travelers
$93
State Farm
$104
USAA
$111
Safeco
$118
Midvale Home & Auto
$125
Progressive
$130
Farmers
$184
The General
$199
GEICO
$200
Foremost
$203
Allstate
$206
Bristol West
$219
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Montana
To drive legally in the state of Montana, your insurance coverage must meet or exceed state-required minimums.
Keep in mind that Montana’s insurance requirements only include coverages to protect other drivers and their property. Additionally, these minimum coverage limits may not be enough to pay for all the damages after a major car accident.
The minimum coverage levels you need to carry are outlined below.[2]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$20,000 per accident
In addition to Montana’s minimum insurance requirements, you can add plenty of other coverages to your policy to protect yourself even more. Here are some of the optional coverages you can add to your insurance policy in Billings:
Collision coverage
Collision insurance pays for damage to your vehicle from an accident, regardless of fault or whether other parties were involved.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance pays for damage to your vehicle caused by something other than an accident, such as theft, vandalism, or inclement weather.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
This coverage applies when you’re in an accident caused by another person, but the at-fault driver either leaves the scene or doesn’t have insurance.
Gap insurance
This covers the difference between your car’s value and your remaining loan or lease amount if your car is totaled.
Rental car coverage
This pays for all or part of your rental car costs when your insured vehicle is damaged in a covered incident.
Roadside assistance
This helps you get roadside assistance for tire changes, lockouts, towing services, and more.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
In the sections that follow, you’ll see how unique incident types affect your car insurance rates in Billings.
Shop for Car Insurance in Billings, MT
Montana rates start as low as $94 per month for liability coverage
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
A speeding ticket is one of the most common types of moving violations and may increase your insurance premiums. This possible rate increase depends on how fast you were driving, whether you have other speeding tickets on your record, and other factors.
The average monthly rate for Montana drivers with a speeding ticket is $288 for full coverage.
The table below shows the rates offered by leading insurers in Billings.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
State Farm
$44
$60
USAA
$48
$65
Safeco
$53
$70
Midvale Home & Auto
$52
$69
Progressive
$57
$76
Farmers
$82
$110
The General
$99
$133
GEICO
$86
$115
Foremost
$117
$157
Allstate
$90
$120
Bristol West
$90
$120
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
When you’re at fault for an accident, your insurance premiums typically rise. An accident on your record shows insurers that you’re a higher-risk driver. Additionally, you’ve cost your insurance company money since it had to pay any claims for damage to your vehicle or any other parties.
In Montana, you can expect to pay an average monthly rate of $293 for full coverage with an accident on your record.
It’s worth noting that your rate could increase after an accident where you weren’t at fault, depending on your insurance company. However, the table below shows the cheapest insurance rates for drivers with an at-fault accident.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
State Farm
$44
$64
USAA
$48
$69
Safeco
$53
$75
Midvale Home & Auto
$52
$74
Progressive
$57
$81
Farmers
$82
$117
The General
$99
$142
GEICO
$86
$123
Foremost
$117
$168
Allstate
$90
$129
Bristol West
$90
$129
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
A DUI is one of the most serious driving offenses you can have on your record, so it’s no surprise that it also has the most severe impact on your insurance premiums. Drivers often see their premiums increase significantly after a DUI — and they could stay that way for several years. In some cases, your insurer may drop you altogether if you have a DUI on your record.
The average monthly rate for full coverage in Montana with a DUI on your record is $332.
The table below shows the cheapest insurance quotes available in the Billings area.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
State Farm
$44
$69
USAA
$48
$75
Safeco
$53
$81
Midvale Home & Auto
$52
$80
Progressive
$57
$88
Farmers
$82
$127
The General
$99
$153
GEICO
$86
$133
Foremost
$117
$182
Allstate
$90
$139
Bristol West
$90
$139
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
One of the benefits of aging is you typically enjoy lower car insurance premiums. However, that’s only true until you reach your mid-70s, at which point your insurance rates are likely to start rising again. This is because drivers in their 70s are more likely to have a fatal accident than slightly younger drivers and may have certain characteristics that make it risky for them to drive.[3]
Senior drivers in Montana pay an average monthly rate of $106 for coverage, and the table below shows the cheapest insurance quotes for senior drivers in Billings.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Travelers
N/A
$65
State Farm
$31
$73
USAA
$34
$78
Safeco
$37
$83
Midvale Home & Auto
$36
$88
Progressive
$40
$91
Farmers
$57
$129
The General
$69
$139
GEICO
$60
$140
Foremost
$82
$142
Allstate
$63
$144
Bristol West
$63
$153
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens
Teens and young adults generally pay the highest insurance premiums of any other age bracket. This is because they lack driving experience and maturity, which can lead to a higher prevalence of risky behaviors, like speeding or distracted driving.[4]
Fortunately, teen drivers can save money on insurance premiums by maintaining a safe driving record, taking advantage of teen and student discounts, driving a safe vehicle, and staying on a parent’s insurance policy for as long as possible.
The average monthly rate for teens in Montana is $226, and the table below shows the cheapest insurance quotes for teen drivers in Billings.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Travelers
N/A
$172
State Farm
$82
$192
USAA
$90
$206
Safeco
$97
$219
Midvale Home & Auto
$95
$232
Progressive
$105
$241
Farmers
$151
$340
The General
$183
$368
GEICO
$159
$370
Foremost
$217
$376
Allstate
$166
$381
Bristol West
$166
$405
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Find Car Insurance in Billings
Unlock savings and get real-time quotes when you compare with Insurify
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Billings car insurance quotes by credit tier
When you sign up for car insurance, insurers use a variety of factors to gauge your risk level. One of these factors is your credit score. While a handful of states have barred insurance companies from using this factor, Montana isn’t one of them.
Generally speaking, the better your credit, the lower your insurance premiums. Drivers with excellent or good credit scores may enjoy the best rates, depending on their other characteristics. On the other hand, drivers with poor credit scores are likely to pay more.
The table below shows the average insurance premiums in Billings for each credit tier.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Billings?
Montana drivers pay insurance premiums that are considerably lower than the national average. Data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners from 2020, the last year for which data is available, shows car insurance premiums in Montana are 23% lower than the national average.[5]
However, car insurance premiums vary within a state. Different cities in Montana — and even different neighborhoods or ZIP codes — may have different rates of accidents, crime, or uninsured drivers, all of which can contribute to the local insurance rates.
More cities in Montana
Billings has average insurance premiums that are higher than most other cities in the state. As you can see in the table below, drivers in Bozeman, Butte, Great Falls, Helena, and Missoula all pay premiums that are lower than those in Billings.
City
Full Coverage
Compared to Billings
Bozeman
$169
-13%
Butte
$183
-6%
Great Falls
$177
-9%
Helena
$184
-6%
Missoula
$168
-14%
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Billings car insurance FAQs
If you’re looking for more information to help you find the most affordable rates in Billings, the following answers can help.
How much is car insurance in Montana?
The average yearly rate for liability-only insurance in Montana is $1,126. The average annual rate for full coverage is $2,346. This puts Montana about 23% below the national average.[5]
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Billings?
USAA offers the most affordable rates in Billings, averaging $40 per month for liability-only coverage and $84 per month for full coverage. However, USAA insurance is only available to active members of the military and their families. If you don’t meet these criteria, you can also compare quotes from three to five insurers to find the best rates for you.
What are the best car insurance companies in Billings?
USAA, State Farm, and Travelers rank as three of the top insurers in Billings. These insurers offer some of the area’s lowest rates, and all three have impressive Insurify Quality Scores of 4.5, 4.5, and 4.3, respectively. In addition, each has been recognized for customer service, discount offerings, and financial stability.
USAA’s national average price for full coverage is $100 per month, while State Farm and Travelers have averages of $116 and $197, respectively.
What car insurance is required in Montana?
To drive legally in the state of Montana, your insurance coverage must meet the state’s 25/50/20 requirement. This means your coverage must include bodily injury liability protections of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident. You must also have property damage liability protection of $20,000 per accident.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
Sources
J.D. Power. "Auto Insurance Customer Satisfaction Plummets as Rates Continue to Surge, J.D. Power Finds."
Erin Gobler es una escritora y periodista especializada en finanzas personales basada en Madison, Wisconsin. Con más de cinco años de experiencia, Erin ha cubierto temas como inversiones, tarjetas de crédito, hipotecas, seguros y mucho más. Su trabajo ha aparecido en publicaciones importantes como Business Insider, Fox Business y Time. Erin recibió su bachillerato de la Universidad de Wisconsin-Oshkosh en 2013, estudiando periodismo y ciencias políticas. También recibió un certificado de planificación financiera de la Universidad de Boston en 2022.