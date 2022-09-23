What’s SR-22 insurance in Missouri, and when do you need it?

An SR-22 form is a required proof-of-insurance document that an auto insurance company files on your behalf. This proof of insurance certifies that you’re carrying the minimum state requirements for auto insurance.

Most states have some sort of SR-22 requirement for drivers who have committed major driving violations, such as reckless driving, DUI, or carrying inadequate insurance. Two states — Florida and Virginia — specifically require an FR-44 after a driver has been convicted of driving under the influence.[1] An FR-44 requires the driver to maintain double the state minimum amount of liability coverage. Missouri doesn’t require FR-44 insurance.

While it’s common to refer to “SR-22 insurance,” an SR-22 isn’t actually insurance. It’s simply the required form your insurance company files with the state as proof of insurance.

Depending on your insurer, filing an SR-22 may result in an increase to your premiums or even the termination of your policy. If this happens, you’ll need to find a new insurer that will cover you and file an SR-22 with your state.

How can you get an SR-22 in Missouri?

You may need to pursue SR-22 insurance if any of the following occur:

Motor vehicle accident judgment: This judgment occurs if you’re involved in an accident and a court judgment is rendered against you for failing to pay damages.

Mandatory insurance: This suspension occurs if you failed to show proof of insurance when requested by the Missouri Department of Revenue. An SR-22 is only required if there was an accident involved in the suspension of your license. Other instances may only require you to provide your insurance card as proof of insurance.

Failure to maintain liability insurance: Drivers required to hold an SR-22 who fail to maintain their liability insurance will be suspended and must file a new SR-22 to reinstate their driving privileges.

To file an SR-22 after any of these incidents, you must first find an insurance company that will insure you and file an SR-22 with the state of Missouri. While a number of insurers offer policies to Missouri drivers with an SR-22, the prices for these policies will be higher than conventional rates.

How long is an SR-22 required in Missouri?

You’ll be required to maintain your SR-22 filing for two or three years, depending on the specific violations that led to your suspension. Missouri requires an SR-22 for two years for drivers who were suspended because of a motor vehicle accident judgment and three years for those suspended because of a mandatory insurance infraction that involved an accident.[2]