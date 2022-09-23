Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
If you’ve ever committed a serious moving violation, like DUI, reckless driving, or driving without insurance, you may need to file for SR-22 insurance.
An SR-22 is a form your insurance company files with the state as proof of auto insurance. It’s required for Missouri drivers who reinstate their driving privileges or license plates after a suspension. If you’re required to file an SR-22, your insurance company will send the form to the state’s driver’s license bureau and department of revenue as proof of insurance. Here’s what you need to know about SR-22 insurance in Missouri.
Datos Breves
Depending on the nature of the traffic violation that led to your suspension, your SR-22 requirement will last either two or three years.
As not all companies will insure a driver who requires an SR-22, you may need to shop around for an insurer that does.
Expect SR-22 insurance to be more expensive than standard auto insurance.
What’s SR-22 insurance in Missouri, and when do you need it?
An SR-22 form is a required proof-of-insurance document that an auto insurance company files on your behalf. This proof of insurance certifies that you’re carrying the minimum state requirements for auto insurance.
Most states have some sort of SR-22 requirement for drivers who have committed major driving violations, such as reckless driving, DUI, or carrying inadequate insurance. Two states — Florida and Virginia — specifically require an FR-44 after a driver has been convicted of driving under the influence.[1] An FR-44 requires the driver to maintain double the state minimum amount of liability coverage. Missouri doesn’t require FR-44 insurance.
While it’s common to refer to “SR-22 insurance,” an SR-22 isn’t actually insurance. It’s simply the required form your insurance company files with the state as proof of insurance.
Depending on your insurer, filing an SR-22 may result in an increase to your premiums or even the termination of your policy. If this happens, you’ll need to find a new insurer that will cover you and file an SR-22 with your state.
How can you get an SR-22 in Missouri?
You may need to pursue SR-22 insurance if any of the following occur:
Motor vehicle accident judgment: This judgment occurs if you’re involved in an accident and a court judgment is rendered against you for failing to pay damages.
Mandatory insurance: This suspension occurs if you failed to show proof of insurance when requested by the Missouri Department of Revenue. An SR-22 is only required if there was an accident involved in the suspension of your license. Other instances may only require you to provide your insurance card as proof of insurance.
Failure to maintain liability insurance: Drivers required to hold an SR-22 who fail to maintain their liability insurance will be suspended and must file a new SR-22 to reinstate their driving privileges.
To file an SR-22 after any of these incidents, you must first find an insurance company that will insure you and file an SR-22 with the state of Missouri. While a number of insurers offer policies to Missouri drivers with an SR-22, the prices for these policies will be higher than conventional rates.
How long is an SR-22 required in Missouri?
You’ll be required to maintain your SR-22 filing for two or three years, depending on the specific violations that led to your suspension. Missouri requires an SR-22 for two years for drivers who were suspended because of a motor vehicle accident judgment and three years for those suspended because of a mandatory insurance infraction that involved an accident.[2]
How much is an SR-22 in Missouri?
You’ll need to consider two costs for your SR-22 insurance. The first is the reinstatement fee, which you must pay when filing the SR-22 to get your license back. The second is the premium cost of your SR-22 insurance policy, which will vary from insurer to insurer.
The reinstatement fee also varies depending on the reason for your suspension.[2] The range of reinstatement fees are as follows:
Reason for Suspension
Reinstatement Fee
Motor vehicle accident judgment
$20
Mandatory insurance infraction
1st offense: $20
2nd offense: $200
3rd offense: $400
Failure to maintain liability insurance
$20
Cheapest companies for SR-22 insurance in Missouri
The premiums for an insurance policy for a driver needing an SR-22 are higher than the premiums for drivers with a clean record. The following insurance companies have the least expensive policies for drivers with an SR-22 in Missouri.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Traders
$183
Liberty Mutual
$245
Direct Auto
$247
Dairyland
$263
AssuranceAmerica
$264
Kemper Specialty
$288
The General
$363
Bristol West
$453
Cheapest insurance companies in Missouri with SR-22 by city
The cost of insurance can vary greatly depending on your location. In Kansas City and St. Louis, the following insurance companies have the cheapest rates for drivers needing an SR-22.
SR-22 Rates in Missouri by City
How an SR-22 affects your driving record and future rates in Missouri
Insurance companies generally consider drivers required to file an SR-22 form to be higher risk. That means SR-22 insurance may increase your rates, and those rates may remain elevated even after your SR-22 requirement expires.
Once the SR-22 has expired, you’ll generally have to call your insurance company to ask it to contact the state to remove the form from your record.
Fortunately, you can use several strategies to improve your driving record and lower your insurance rates, even while you have an SR-22 on file, including:
Follow your SR-22. You must meet every SR-22 insurance requirement, including not allowing your policy to lapse and maintaining minimum liability requirements for the duration of the SR-22.
Take a defensive driving course. Insurers consider drivers with SR-22 insurance to be high risk, so becoming a driver with lower-risk habits will help you improve your driving record and lower your future insurance costs. Taking a course on safe driving habits can also help you improve your driving.
Maintain your car. A well-maintained car not only needs fewer repairs but it's also less likely to have an undetected problem that could cause an accident. Bring your car in for regular checkups and make sure to monitor smaller tasks, like oil changes and checking the tire pressure.
Missouri SR-22 insurance FAQs
The specifics of how to handle an SR-22 requirement can be a little confusing. Here’s some additional information that can help.
How long do you have to hold an SR-22 in Missouri?
Specifically, the Missouri Department of Revenue states that drivers suspended for a motor vehicle accident judgment must hold an SR-22 for two years, while those suspended for false insurance or mandatory insurance involving an accident must maintain an SR-22 for three years.[2]
How do you get rid of an SR-22 in Missouri?
“An SR-22 expires after a period of time,” Obermeyer explains. “It’s a state contract, and there’s no way to cut it short.”
You’ll simply have to wait until the SR-22 reaches the expiration date to get rid of it. At that point, you’ll have to contact your insurer and have it request the SR-22’s removal from your record.
What happens to your SR-22 in Missouri if you move?
Currently, each state has its own SR-22 requirements — and some states have no requirement for SR-22 insurance. But your SR-22 requirements will follow you from Missouri if you move before the SR-22 expiration date — even if you move to a state with no similar requirements.[3]
When you move, you’ll need to update your insurance, driver’s license, and license plates in the new state. The DMV in your new state will learn of your Missouri SR-22 and may make you carry the existing SR-22 until it expires.
Do you need an SR-22 in Missouri if you don’t have a car?
It’s possible. Even if you don’t have a car, you’ll have to comply with the SR-22 in order to maintain a Missouri driver’s license. Obermeyer describes this as a “named-operator” policy, although it may also be called nonowner coverage.
Emily Guy Birken
Emily Guy Birken era previamente una educadora, empollona sobre el dinero por toda la vida y escritora independiente galardonada con el Premio Plutus, especializada en la investigación científica que investiga los comportamientos irracionales sobre el dinero. Su formación por la educación le permite traducirlos temas financieros complejos a ideas comprensibles para los novatos en la materia.
Su trabajo ha aparecido en The Huffington Post, Business Insider, Kiplinger's, MSN Money y The Washington Post online.
Es autora de varios libros, entre ellos The 5 Years Before You Retire, End Financial Stress Now y el nuevo Stacked: Your Super Serious Guide to Modern Money Management, escrito con Joe Saul-Sehy.