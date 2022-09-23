Missouri car insurance requirements

Most states require drivers to have liability insurance to satisfy financial responsibility requirements. In addition to liability insurance, Missouri requires residents to maintain uninsured motorist insurance.[1]

Out-of-state drivers must meet their state’s minimum requirements to drive in Missouri.

Here, you’ll learn more about the types of car insurance coverage Missouri requires and the policy limits you need to maintain.

Liability coverage

Liability coverage has two parts: bodily injury and property damage. Both protect other people if you’re at fault in a car accident. Bodily injury liability helps pay the medical bills of other drivers and passengers involved in an accident you cause.

Property damage liability pays for repairs to other peoples’ vehicles and property damaged in a crash, such as fences or mailboxes.

But liability coverage doesn’t pay your medical bills or vehicle repairs after an accident.

The state of Missouri requires drivers to maintain at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage and $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage.

Uninsured motorist coverage

Even though driving while uninsured is illegal in Missouri, that doesn’t stop some drivers from doing it. In fact, more than 16% of Missouri drivers don’t have car insurance.[2]

To help protect you, the state requires drivers to carry uninsured motorist coverage. It kicks in to cover your medical bills when someone without insurance is at fault in a car accident or when you’re the victim of a hit-and-run driver. It also applies if someone without insurance hits you when you’re walking or biking.

Missouri requires licensed drivers to maintain uninsured motorist coverage of at least $25,000 in bodily injury per person and $50,000 per accident. However, you can opt for higher coverage limits if you want more protection.