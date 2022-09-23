Minnesota car insurance requirements

Minnesota has a 30/60/10 minimum requirement for car insurance, which means drivers must carry at least $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $10,000 per accident for property damage liability.

Drivers must also carry at least $40,000 in PIP coverage per accident and $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.[1]

Bodily injury liability

Bodily injury liability is part of your liability car insurance coverage. Minnesota law requires drivers to carry at least $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident.[1]

If you cause an accident, this coverage will help pay for the other party’s medical costs, up to the policy limits. This insurance won’t cover your medical bills for injuries from a car accident you cause.

Property damage liability

Property damage liability is the other half of your liability car insurance. Minnesota state law requires drivers to carry at least $10,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage.[1]

This type of insurance covers repair costs and damage expenses to other cars and property in an accident you cause. Again, property damage liability coverage doesn’t cover damage to your own car.

Personal injury protection (PIP)

Minnesota requires drivers to carry at least $40,000 per person in personal injury protection (PIP) coverage. The coverage breaks down into $20,000 for hospital and medical expenses and $20,000 for non-medical expenses.[1] Non-medical expenses could include lost wages, replacement services, up to $2,000 in funeral expenses, and more.

Your PIP insurance provides coverage for you and your passengers regardless of fault. After an accident, you first make a claim through your PIP insurance for coverage. If you’re not at fault and your expenses exceed your PIP coverage, you then make a claim against the at-fault driver’s liability coverage.[1]

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

Minnesota requires drivers to carry $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in both uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage. If an uninsured (or underinsured) driver causes an accident and you suffer bodily injury, uninsured motorist coverage covers your medical expenses.

If the at-fault driver surpasses their bodily injury liability coverage limits, your underinsured motorist coverage will pay the rest of your medical expenses.