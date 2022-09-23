>Seguros de Autos>Minnesota

Car Insurance Requirements in Minnesota (2024)

Minnesota drivers must carry at least 30/60/10 limits for liability coverage in addition to personal injury protection and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.

Sarah Sharkey
Escrito porSarah Sharkey
Sarah Sharkey
Sarah SharkeyInsurance Writer

Sarah Sharkey is a personal finance writer who enjoys helping people make savvy financial decisions. She covered insurance and personal finance topics. You can find her work on Business Insider, Money Under 30, Rocket Mortgage, Bankrate, and more. Connect with her on LinkedIn.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio
Courtney Mikulski
Editado porCourtney Mikulski
Courtney Mikulski
Courtney MikulskiSenior Editor, Auto

  • Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales

  • Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify

Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Minnesota

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $40/mes para solo responsabilidad y $81/mes para cobertura total en Minnesota.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Most states require drivers to carry a minimum amount of auto insurance. However, the required coverage levels vary among states. As a Minnesota driver, understanding its specific insurance requirements can help you avoid the potential penalties of driving without the right coverage. Minnesota not only requires liability coverage, but also personal injury protection (PIP) and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage. PIP coverage, also known as no-fault coverage, pays for your own injuries after an accident, regardless of fault.

In addition to the minimum amount of required coverage, some drivers choose to purchase more protection. Here’s what you need to know about car insurance requirements in Minnesota.

Minnesota car insurance requirements

Minnesota has a 30/60/10 minimum requirement for car insurance, which means drivers must carry at least $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $10,000 per accident for property damage liability.

Drivers must also carry at least $40,000 in PIP coverage per accident and $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.[1]

Asseguranza de carro económico en Minnesota 2024

Asseguranza de carro económico en Minnesota 2024

Bodily injury liability

Bodily injury liability is part of your liability car insurance coverage. Minnesota law requires drivers to carry at least $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident.[1]

If you cause an accident, this coverage will help pay for the other party’s medical costs, up to the policy limits. This insurance won’t cover your medical bills for injuries from a car accident you cause.

Property damage liability

Property damage liability is the other half of your liability car insurance. Minnesota state law requires drivers to carry at least $10,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage.[1]

This type of insurance covers repair costs and damage expenses to other cars and property in an accident you cause. Again, property damage liability coverage doesn’t cover damage to your own car.

Personal injury protection (PIP)

Minnesota requires drivers to carry at least $40,000 per person in personal injury protection (PIP) coverage. The coverage breaks down into $20,000 for hospital and medical expenses and $20,000 for non-medical expenses.[1] Non-medical expenses could include lost wages, replacement services, up to $2,000 in funeral expenses, and more.

Your PIP insurance provides coverage for you and your passengers regardless of fault. After an accident, you first make a claim through your PIP insurance for coverage. If you’re not at fault and your expenses exceed your PIP coverage, you then make a claim against the at-fault driver’s liability coverage.[1]

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

Minnesota requires drivers to carry $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in both uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage. If an uninsured (or underinsured) driver causes an accident and you suffer bodily injury, uninsured motorist coverage covers your medical expenses.

If the at-fault driver surpasses their bodily injury liability coverage limits, your underinsured motorist coverage will pay the rest of your medical expenses.

Get State-Minimum Coverage in Minnesota

Rates are as low as $58 per month

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Do you need more than state-minimum coverage in Minnesota?

A liability-only policy meets the state’s minimum coverage requirements. While liability-only policies tend to be the cheapest option, they might not offer enough financial protection for every driver.

For some drivers, it’s a good idea to purchase a full-coverage auto insurance policy. This includes collision and comprehensive insurance, which covers your vehicle’s damages after an incident. Additionally, some drivers might purchase a policy with higher liability coverage limits.

For Example

Let’s say you have state-minimum car insurance and cause an accident that results in $50,000 in damages. With only the state’s minimum of $10,000 in property damage liability coverage, the costs exceed your policy limits, which means you’ll pay $40,000 out of pocket.

How much coverage you need is a personal decision based on your unique financial situation. Drivers with enough emergency savings to cover repairs after an accident might forgo a full-coverage insurance policy. But drivers who want help covering repair costs after an accident should consider a full-coverage policy.

But if you finance or lease your car, the lender or lessor might require you to purchase comprehensive and collision coverages to protect its investment.

Estimate your Minnesota car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

The cost of liability-only car insurance in Minnesota

Minnesota drivers pay an average of $100 per month for liability-only car insurance. After an accident you cause, this coverage helps pay for the other parties’ injuries and damages.

Here are average car insurance quotes from insurance companies in Minnesota.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Safeco58
Liberty Mutual79
State Auto85
Midvale Home & Auto86
Progressive91
Direct Auto93
Bristol West128
The General160
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

The cost of full-coverage car insurance in Minnesota

Drivers with a full-coverage insurance policy tend to pay more. On average, drivers in Minnesota pay $204 per month for a full-coverage policy. Although it’s more expensive, a full-coverage policy comes with more robust financial protection on the road.

The table below shows the average costs of a full-coverage car insurance policy by insurance company in Minnesota.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Nationwide89
Travelers104
Safeco109
Midvale Home & Auto134
Progressive149
Liberty Mutual163
State Auto172
Direct Auto182
Bristol West270
The General420
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Penalties for driving without proof of insurance in Minnesota

If you drive without sufficient insurance in Minnesota, expect severe penalties. Depending on the situation, you might face the following:

  • Fines: You might face a fine of at least $200. In some cases, the state will accept community service instead of the fine.[2]

  • Misdemeanor charges: The state may charge you with a misdemeanor for driving without the minimum amount of insurance.

  • License and registration revocation: The state may revoke your driver’s license and plates if you fail to show proof of insurance.[3]

Get Liability Insurance in Minnesota

Rates are as low as $58 per month

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Optional car insurance coverages to consider

While you must carry a minimum amount of coverage, you can also purchase optional insurance coverages for more protection on the road. Below is a closer look at some of the optional coverages available:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for your vehicle repairs if you hit a stationary object or another vehicle, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays for vehicle damages from non-collision incidents, like hitting an animal, severe weather, falling objects, theft, and more.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/26eb27a188/rideshare-coverage.svg

    Rideshare coverage

    If you drive for services like Uber or Lyft, rideshare insurance provides extra coverage while you use the vehicle for commercial purposes.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental reimbursement coverage

    Rental reimbursement coverage helps you pay for a rental car while your vehicle is in the repair shop after a covered claim.

Minnesota car insurance requirements FAQs

Here’s what you need to know about a car insurance declaration page. You can also check out the answers to common questions about Minnesota auto coverage requirements below.

  • Does Minnesota require car insurance?

    Yes, Minnesota drivers are required to carry a minimum amount of car insurance. Minnesota requires drivers to carry 30/60/10 liability insurance, $40,000 in personal injury protection, and 25/50 in underinsured and uninsured motorist bodily injury coverage.[1]

  • What two types of insurance must drivers in Minnesota carry?

    All drivers in Minnesota must hold 30/60/10 in liability coverage, which amounts to $30,000 in bodily injury liability per person, $60,000 in bodily injury liability per accident, and $10,000 in property damage liability per accident. Additionally, drivers must carry personal injury protection and uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage.[1]

  • Do you need car insurance to register a car in Minnesota?

    Yes. You must have car insurance to register a car in Minnesota.[4]

  • How long can you drive without insurance after buying a car in Minnesota?

    Most car dealerships require drivers to provide proof of insurance before driving off the lot, so you can’t drive a car without buying car insurance. Call your insurance company to ask about adding a new car to your policy before heading to the dealership.

  • Does insurance follow the car or the driver in Minnesota?

    In general, insurance follows the vehicle. For example, if someone else borrows your vehicle and causes damages and injuries, your insurance policy should kick in. Ultimately, the details vary based on your unique insurance policy.[1]

Sources

  1. Minnesota Department of Commerce. "Auto Insurance: What You Need to Know."
  2. Minnesota Legislature. "169.791 Criminal Penalty for Failure to Show Proof of Insurance."
  3. Minnesota Driver and vehicle Services. "Automobile Insurance."
  4. Anoka County. "First Time Minnesota Registration."
Sarah Sharkey
Sarah SharkeyInsurance Writer

Sarah Sharkey is a personal finance writer who enjoys helping people make savvy financial decisions. She covered insurance and personal finance topics. You can find her work on Business Insider, Money Under 30, Rocket Mortgage, Bankrate, and more. Connect with her on LinkedIn.

Más información
linkedin
Courtney Mikulski
Editado porCourtney MikulskiSenior Editor, Auto
Courtney Mikulski
Courtney MikulskiSenior Editor, Auto

  • Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales

  • Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify

Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Compara cotizaciones de seguros de auto instantáneamente

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers