Drivers in Minnesota pay an average of $152 per month for car insurance.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Minnesota
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $40/mes para solo responsabilidad y $81/mes para cobertura total en Minnesota.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
When it comes to auto insurance, residents in Minnesota pay a little less. The average monthly cost of car insurance in Minnesota is $100 per month for liability-only coverage and $204 per month for full coverage. This is lower than the nationwide average of $104 for liability-only coverage and on par with the nationwide full-coverage average of $213.
Minnesota’s car accident death rate per capita and overall accident rate come in within the middle of the pack when compared to other U.S. states.[1] In the sections that follow, you’ll learn more about what drives insurance costs in Minnesota and how you can lower your insurance expenses.
Datos Breves
Minnesota’s average minimum-coverage car insurance cost is $100, below the nationwide average, while the average full-coverage car insurance cost is comparable with the national average, at $204.
Minnesota drivers spend an average of $2,442 per year for full-coverage car insurance.
Auto insurance costs more in Minneapolis than it does in Rochester or Duluth.
What’s the average cost of car insurance in Minnesota?
The average cost of car insurance in Minnesota varies by insurer. Average monthly premiums for liability-only coverage vary by more than $100, and average monthly premiums for full-coverage vary by almost $200 depending on the insurance company. Comparing quotes from different companies allows you to find the best rates for your unique needs.
Check out the table below to see the average rates some top Minnesota auto insurers charge for both liability-only and full-coverage insurance.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Safeco
58
109
Liberty Mutual
79
163
State Auto
85
172
Midvale Home & Auto
86
134
Progressive
91
149
Direct Auto
93
182
Bristol West
128
270
The General
160
420
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Average Minnesota car insurance rates by city
Insurers take your location into account when setting rates. Busier cities such as Minneapolis tend to see higher premiums than smaller areas where there’s less traffic and crime, such as Duluth.
The table below shows how much drivers in different areas of Minnesota can expect to pay for auto insurance coverage. Remember, your rate could vary depending on a variety of different factors, including the discounts you qualify for, the insurance companies you get car insurance quotes from, and your driving record.
Average Minnesota car insurance rates by age
Your car insurance rates will change as you age. Young drivers, who are inexperienced on the roads and have a propensity toward risk, also have the highest average crash rates.[2] As a result, teen drivers typically pay higher rates for auto insurance. Meanwhile, middle-aged drivers tend to be safer on the roads and qualify for lower rates, but their premiums will begin to rise around age 70.[3]
The table below shows what you can expect to pay, on average, for auto insurance based on your age.
Rates by Age
How gender affects car insurance rates in Minnesota
Women typically pay less than men for auto insurance coverage — especially young women versus young men. This is because men tend to drive more and are statistically more likely to become involved in a collision or engage in high-risk driving behaviors.[4]
The table below shows how much Minnesota drivers can expect to pay for auto insurance in Minnesota based on their gender.
Gender
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Male
$198
$97
Female
$210
$103
How your driving record affects car insurance rates in Minnesota
Insurers consider your past driving behavior in order to estimate the likelihood of future accidents. As a result, a driver with an incident such as a speeding ticket or car accidentin their past will typically be charged higher premiums than a driver with a clean record.
If you’re considered a high-risk driver, you’ll want to shop around carefully to get an affordable rate, as some insurers impose larger penalties for driving incidents.
The table below shows how much Minnesota drivers with different records can expect to pay for coverage.
Driver Record
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Clean record
$100
$204
With accident
$144
$294
With speeding ticket
$143
$292
With DUI
$164
$335
Average Minnesota car insurance rates by marital status
Marital status is another factor that can affect auto insurance rates. Marital status plays a role in setting premium pricing because claims data shows that married drivers are less likely to become involved in auto accidents than their single peers.
Check out average car insurance rates in the table below to see how much married versus unmarried Minnesota drivers might pay for auto insurance.
Insurance Company
Married
Single
Safeco
60
58
Liberty Mutual
82
79
Progressive
95
91
Direct Auto
97
93
Bristol West
133
128
The General
166
160
Average Minnesota car insurance rates by credit tier
In Minnesota, insurance companies are permitted to consider your credit history to create a credit-based insurance score. This score is then used as one factor in setting your premiums.
If you have a higher credit score, you can expect to pay lower auto insurance premiums, while someone with a lower credit score can expect to pay higher insurance rates.[5]
The table below shows average monthly Minnesota auto insurance premiums for people with bad credit versus average credit, good credit, or excellent credit scores.
Credit Tier
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Excellent
$66
$133
Good
$78
$157
Fair
$86
$173
Poor
$133
$268
Minnesota car insurance FAQs
Still have questions about car insurance in Minnesota? Here are the answers to some of the most frequent questions drivers have about auto insurance coverage.
What is the average cost of car insurance in Minnesota?
The average cost of car insurance in Minnesota is $100 per month if you buy liability-only coverage. This would pay only for the damage and injuries suffered by the other party in an accident you cause. The average cost of full coverage is $204 per month.
Which company offers the cheapest car insurance in Minnesota?
The cheapest liability-only car insurance coverage in Minnesota is provided by Safeco and Liberty Mutual, which charge rates starting at $58 and $79 per month, respectively. Drivers with a clean record can expect to get the best deal on coverage and pay the most competitive rates, while insurers will charge people with an incident on their record more money for a policy.
Do car insurance rates vary by county in Minnesota?
Yes. Car insurance rates vary by county, ZIP code, and city. That’s because the risk of accidents or crime fluctuates based on where you live. For example, the average auto insurance premiums in Duluth are only $124 per month, versus $181 monthly in Minneapolis. That’s why it’s important for drivers to shop around to find the cheapest car insurance companies where they live.
What are the best auto insurance companies in Minnesota?
The best auto insurance companies in Minnesota depend on what you want to prioritize when selecting an insurer. Safeco and Liberty Mutual are the cheapest auto insurers, so they may be the best if you’re focused primarily on price. However, other insurers may be more appealing depending on your unique needs. That’s why it’s important to shop around to find the insurer that’s the best fit for you.
What are the car insurance requirements in Minnesota?
Minnesota requires drivers to buy personal injury protection (PIP) coverage. This pays for medical expenses and wage loss while covering medical bills regardless of who was at fault for the accident. The state also requires liability coverage, as well as uninsured motorist coverage and underinsured motorist coverage.
According to the rules for state minimums, you must have a minimum of $40,000 per person, per accident in personal injury protection, as well as $30,000 per person, $60,000 per accident, and $10,000 in physical damage liability coverage. You also must have at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in both uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage.[6]
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.