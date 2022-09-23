Michigan car insurance requirements

Michigan has some of the most stringent car insurance requirements in the nation. It’s a no-fault state, so each driver’s car insurance pays for their own damages and medical bills in a motor vehicle accident, no matter who’s at fault.

This means you must carry the following coverages to drive legally in Michigan.

Personal injury protection (PIP)

PIP coverage pays for your medical costs (and resulting loss of income) that you incur because you’re injured in an auto accident, no matter who’s at fault. Michigan drivers can choose from the following coverage levels for PIP insurance:

Unlimited coverage, which is the default option unless the insured driver chooses a different coverage level

Up to $500,000 in coverage

Up to $250,000 in coverage

Up to $50,000 in coverage, for drivers enrolled in Medicaid

PIP medical opt-out, for drivers who have both Medicare Part A and Part B health insurance[1]

Property protection insurance (PPI)

PPI coverage will pay for up to $1 million in damage that your vehicle does to another person’s property in the state of Michigan (but not to other cars involved in the accident, unless they were parked).

Bodily injury liability

This kind of coverage will pay for damages you cause as well as your legal defense if you injure or kill someone in an accident and their own coverage isn’t enough to pay for their medical care. The minimum requirements for bodily injury liability are as follows:

$50,000 per person

$100,000 per accident

Michigan has set the default coverage much higher at:

Up to $250,000 for a person hurt or killed in an accident

Up to $500,000 for each accident if several people are hurt or killed[2]

This means you will get the higher coverage limits with your bodily injury liability coverage unless you request lower limits.

Property damage liability

This kind of insurance coverage will pay for the property damage you cause with your vehicle, but only in another state. The minimum coverage requirement for property damage liability is $10,000.[2]