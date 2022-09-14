Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If you have any incidents on your driving record, you could pay more for car insurance. Incidents that could increase your insurance rates include speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, driving under the influence, and other moving violations.

The amount your rate will increase depends on a few key factors, including the severity of the incident and what else is on your driving record. A more serious violation or a violation for someone who already has a spotty driving record could mean a bigger rate hike.

The average cost of car insurance for Lansing drivers with a past incident is $181 per month for liability insurance and $341 for full-coverage insurance.

In the sections that follow, you’ll see how specific incidents can affect your rates.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA

Your insurance premiums will probably increase after a speeding ticket. Generally speaking, the faster you were driving, the more your rate will increase.

Your rate increase will also depend on your insurance company. For example, Progressive says its customers pay about 15% more after their first ticket in three years, while Liberty Mutual states premiums go up an average of 25% after a ticket.[2] [3]

In Lansing, drivers with a speeding ticket pay an average monthly rate of $180 for liability-only coverage.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Auto-Owners 52 63 USAA 53 62 Chubb 57 68 Safeco 66 85 GEICO 80 94 Progressive 101 124 Nationwide 107 127 State Farm 109 126 Direct Auto 119 145 Travelers 126 151 Liberty Mutual 128 163 Bristol West 146 176 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners

You can almost certainly expect your insurance premiums to go up if you’re involved in an at-fault accident. Not only did the accident possibly cost your insurance company money, but it also indicates to your insurer that you’re potentially a higher-risk driver.

Of course, it’s not only when you’re at fault for an accident that your rates can increase. You could even see your premiums go up if you didn’t cause the accident. This may be especially true in Michigan, given the state’s no-fault insurance law.

On average, Lansing drivers with an at-fault accident on their motor vehicle records pay $185 per month for liability coverage. The following table illustrates quotes from top insurers for Lansing drivers after an at-fault accident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Auto-Owners 52 65 USAA 53 66 Chubb 57 71 Safeco 66 90 GEICO 80 100 Progressive 101 131 Nationwide 107 134 State Farm 109 134 Direct Auto 119 153 Travelers 126 159 Liberty Mutual 128 172 Bristol West 146 181 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

Driving under the influence is one of the most serious moving violations. If you get a DUI in Michigan, you can have your license suspended for up to 180 days.[4] Once you’re able to drive again, you’ll see your insurance premiums increase and some insurers may even deny you coverage altogether.

While the rate increase after a DUI will vary depending on the driver, many people see their rates roughly double. Lansing drivers with a DUI pay a monthly average of $215 for liability insurance.