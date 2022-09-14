Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Michigan
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $49/mes para solo responsabilidad y $90/mes para cobertura total en Michigan.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services.
Lansing drivers pay an average car insurance premium of $148 per month for liability insurance. Michigan has some of the highest insurance rates in the country due to the state’s no-fault insurance system and coverage requirements, but Lansing drivers pay less than the rest of the state.
The average monthly cost of liability car insurance in Michigan is $184, which exceeds the national average of $104 for liability coverage.
The cheapest car insurance companies in Lansing include Auto-Owners, USAA, and Chubb.
The average cost of full-coverage insurance is $279 per month in Lansing, $345 in the state of Michigan, and $213 in the U.S.
Michigan insurance companies can’t consider your credit history when determining insurance premiums.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Lansing
Lansing drivers have plenty of affordable and highly rated car insurance companies to choose from. As you review the companies operating in the area, remember that the best company for you will depend on your unique situation and needs.
As you start your search, keep the following three companies in mind. The quotes provided below reflect Michigan’s statewide average costs.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Chubb
2.9
$122
$72
Cheap rates
Auto-Owners
4.0
$111
$66
Customer service
USAA
4.5
$112
$67
Military members and veterans
2.9
A.M. Best
A++
Liability Only
$57/mo
Full Coverage
$96/mo
Chubb may be a good option if you’re looking for an insurer with the cheapest rates for Lansing drivers. The company offers premium coverage options but at an affordable rate. It also boasts a below-average number of customer complaints on the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Customer Complaint Index.
4.0
JD Power
837
Liability Only
$52/mo
Full Coverage
$88/mo
Auto-Owners offers some of the cheapest policies for Lansing drivers and has the added bonus of excellent customer service. The company has highly rated customer satisfaction scores and relatively few customer complaints compared to competitors. The company also offers many discounts, so you have plenty of ways to save even more.
Ventajas
High J.D. Power customer satisfaction scores
Many available discounts
Few customer complaints, based on NAIC data
Contras
Quotes only available through an agent
Below-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction ratings
I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified
Unhappy with Renewal Costs
The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified
Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company
I've had zero issues!
Best insurer for military members and veterans: USAA
4.5
JD Power
880
Liability Only
$53/mo
Full Coverage
$89/mo
USAA offers affordable auto insurance to military service members and veterans, along with their families. The company also has some of the lowest rates and best customer satisfaction in the market. It’s also a full-service financial institution, which allows customers to manage their accounts and insurance policies in one place.
Ventajas
High J.D. Power customer satisfaction scores
Affordable monthly premiums
Savings for good drivers via SafePilot program
Contras
Only available to current and former military members and families
Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified
Excellent
So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified
USAA is the finest. Period.
I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Lansing
Though Michigan generally has high insurance premiums, Lansing drivers are lucky enough to have some of the cheapest rates in the state. Even so, you can do some things to save even more.
The best way to save money on car insurance is by shopping around before signing up for a policy. Don’t just sign up for a policy with the first company you get a quote from. Get quotes from multiple insurers to see which will offer you the cheapest rates.
Other ways to save money include:
Drive safely
Your driving record is one of the most impactful factors when it comes to your car insurance rates. The cleaner your driving record, the lower your premiums.
Save with discounts
Many car insurance companies offer discounts for things like having certain vehicle safety features, paying your premium up front, and more.
Bundle your policies
If you have homeowners insurance or renters insurance, you can save by bundling your insurance products with the same company.
Update your policy
You can reduce your premiums by either raising your deductible or lowering your policy coverage limits.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Lansing: Auto-Owners
You can generally get the lowest rates on car insurance by purchasing a liability-only policy. Liability insurance, which is required in nearly every state, protects other drivers on the road. If you cause an accident, your liability insurance will pay for other people’s injuries as well as damage to their property. Liability insurance also protects you, as it prevents you from having to pay for those damages out of your own pocket.
But liability insurance doesn’t pay for any damage to your vehicle or for any injuries you or your passengers may have suffered.
The average cost of liability-only coverage in Lansing is $148 per month. Here, you can see the average rates for liability-only coverage in Lansing.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.

Insurance Company
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
52
USAA
53
Chubb
57
Safeco
66
GEICO
80
Progressive
101
Nationwide
107
State Farm
109
Direct Auto
119
Travelers
126
Liberty Mutual
128
Bristol West
146
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Lansing: Auto-Owners
Full-coverage insurance includes liability insurance, but it can also include collision insurance, comprehensive insurance, uninsured motorist coverage, and more.
While you may prefer to avoid the higher price tag that comes with full coverage, it’s probably a good idea for drivers who can’t easily afford to replace their vehicle themselves. Many lenders also require you to purchase a full-coverage policy before approving you for a loan.
In Lansing, drivers carrying full coverage pay a monthly average of $279. The following table illustrates full-coverage quotes from top insurers in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.

Insurance Company
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
88
USAA
89
Chubb
96
Safeco
117
GEICO
134
Progressive
149
Nationwide
179
State Farm
182
Travelers
211
Liberty Mutual
227
Direct Auto
244
Bristol West
251
Car insurance requirements in Michigan
Car insurance is required for all vehicle owners in Michigan.[1] The state’s basic auto insurance policy has three main components:
Personal injury protection (PIP)
This coverage pays for your own medical expenses after an accident, regardless of who’s at fault. It also pays for lost wages and other costs associated with your injuries. You can choose from these personal injury protection coverage options:
Unlimited coverage
$500,000 per person per accident
$250,000 per person per accident
$250,000 per person per accident with exclusions (only available when drivers and family members have qualified health coverage)
$50,000 per person per accident (only available when drivers and family members are enrolled in Medicaid)
No coverage (only available to drivers enrolled in Medicare Parts A and B)
Property protection (PPI)
This coverage pays for damage to other property (other than non-parked vehicles) resulting from an accident you cause. You must have up to $1 million in coverage.
Residual liability insurance (bodily injury and property damage)
This coverage pays for injuries and damages to other people and their property if certain conditions are met. The default coverage is:
$250,000 per person of bodily injury
$500,000 per accident of bodily injury
$10,000 of property damage in another state
In addition to the coverages Michigan requires, some additional coverages can be helpful to have. These coverages can help further protect you from financial losses after an accident or incident. Optional coverages include:
The amount your rate will increase depends on a few key factors, including the severity of the incident and what else is on your driving record. A more serious violation or a violation for someone who already has a spotty driving record could mean a bigger rate hike.
The average cost of car insurance for Lansing drivers with a past incident is $181 per month for liability insurance and $341 for full-coverage insurance.
In the sections that follow, you’ll see how specific incidents can affect your rates.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA
Your insurance premiums will probably increase after a speeding ticket. Generally speaking, the faster you were driving, the more your rate will increase.
Your rate increase will also depend on your insurance company. For example, Progressive says its customers pay about 15% more after their first ticket in three years, while Liberty Mutual states premiums go up an average of 25% after a ticket.[2][3]
In Lansing, drivers with a speeding ticket pay an average monthly rate of $180 for liability-only coverage.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.

Insurance Company
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Auto-Owners
52
63
USAA
53
62
Chubb
57
68
Safeco
66
85
GEICO
80
94
Progressive
101
124
Nationwide
107
127
State Farm
109
126
Direct Auto
119
145
Travelers
126
151
Liberty Mutual
128
163
Bristol West
146
176
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners
You can almost certainly expect your insurance premiums to go up if you’re involved in an at-fault accident. Not only did the accident possibly cost your insurance company money, but it also indicates to your insurer that you’re potentially a higher-risk driver.
Of course, it’s not only when you’re at fault for an accident that your rates can increase. You could even see your premiums go up if you didn’t cause the accident. This may be especially true in Michigan, given the state’s no-fault insurance law.
On average, Lansing drivers with an at-fault accident on their motor vehicle records pay $185 per month for liability coverage. The following table illustrates quotes from top insurers for Lansing drivers after an at-fault accident.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.

Insurance Company
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Auto-Owners
52
65
USAA
53
66
Chubb
57
71
Safeco
66
90
GEICO
80
100
Progressive
101
131
Nationwide
107
134
State Farm
109
134
Direct Auto
119
153
Travelers
126
159
Liberty Mutual
128
172
Bristol West
146
181
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners
Driving under the influence is one of the most serious moving violations. If you get a DUI in Michigan, you can have your license suspended for up to 180 days.[4] Once you’re able to drive again, you’ll see your insurance premiums increase and some insurers may even deny you coverage altogether.
While the rate increase after a DUI will vary depending on the driver, many people see their rates roughly double. Lansing drivers with a DUI pay a monthly average of $215 for liability insurance.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.

Insurance Company
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Auto-Owners
52
78
USAA
53
80
Chubb
57
86
Safeco
66
99
GEICO
80
120
Progressive
101
152
Nationwide
107
161
State Farm
109
164
Direct Auto
119
179
Travelers
126
189
Liberty Mutual
128
192
Bristol West
146
219
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners
While insurance rates tend to decrease with age, that trend often reverses once a driver reaches their 70s. Though older drivers tend to drive fewer miles and in fewer high-risk situations (such as night driving), their risk of an accident and their likelihood of filing a claim still increases. As a result, their insurance premiums may increase as well.
Senior drivers in Lansing pay $248 per month for full coverage and $131 for liability-only policies, on average. The following table provides examples of top insurers’ rates for seniors in Lansing.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.

Insurance Company
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
43
73
Chubb
44
73
USAA
44
74
Safeco
58
103
GEICO
66
111
Progressive
76
113
Nationwide
84
141
State Farm
88
147
Direct Auto
96
197
Travelers
103
173
Liberty Mutual
109
194
Bristol West
122
210
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners
Statistically, teens are the highest-risk drivers on the road. They have less experience and are more likely to be killed in an accident than any other age demographic. They’re also more likely than other drivers to engage in risky behaviors like night driving, distracted driving, speeding, and more. As a result, teens pay the highest insurance premiums.
Lansing teen drivers pay an average of $198 per month for liability-only insurance and $373 for full coverage.
If you’re the teen or the parent of a teen, you can do some things to save some money on insurance. Consider taking advantage of one of the many teen and student discounts offered by insurance companies. You can also save by maintaining a clean driving record, driving a safe vehicle, and keeping the teen on their parents’ insurance as long as possible.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.

Insurance Company
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
75
127
USAA
76
128
Chubb
93
157
Safeco
104
184
GEICO
109
182
Progressive
159
235
Nationwide
160
268
State Farm
163
272
Liberty Mutual
188
334
Direct Auto
191
392
Travelers
200
334
Bristol West
211
363
Is car insurance more expensive in Lansing?
Michigan drivers have historically paid some of the highest insurance premiums in the country due to the state’s no-fault insurance system and high minimum coverage requirements. For example, 2020 data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) shows Michigan as having the third-highest average premiums in the country and rates well above the national average.[5]
Lansing insurance rates also exceed the national average. The average cost of liability coverage is $148 per month in Lansing, $184 in Michigan, and $104 nationwide. Full-coverage insurance costs an average of $279 per month in Lansing, $345 statewide, and $104 nationwide.
More cities in Michigan
Lansing has more affordable insurance premiums than some other major cities in the state, like Flint and Detroit. Compare the average car insurance quotes for different Michigan cities below.
Lansing car insurance FAQs
Before buying car insurance in Lansing, make sure you understand the local laws, average premiums, and which companies have the best rates. Here’s some more information to help you with your search.
How much is car insurance in Lansing?
The average cost of car insurance for Lansing drivers is $148 per month for liability-only insurance and $279 per month for full coverage. How much you pay for coverage will ultimately depend on your driving record, age, chosen coverage, and more.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Lansing?
Auto-Owners offers the lowest rates in Lansing. The insurer’s rates start at $52 per month for liability-only coverage and $88 for full coverage. USAA and Chubb also have affordable coverage, with respective liability rates of $53 and $57 per month.
What are the best car insurance companies in Lansing?
With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.0 out of 5, an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), and high claims satisfaction, Auto-Owners is one of the best car insurance companies in Lansing. On average, Lansing drivers with coverage from Auto-Owners pay $66 per month for liability coverage and $111 for full-coverage insurance.
Drivers in the city have plenty of great insurers to choose from, but some other top companies include Chubb and USAA, thanks to their affordable rates and highly-rated customer service.
What are the Michigan minimum car insurance requirements?
Michigan drivers must have three types of insurance coverage. They must have personal injury protection with coverage limits ranging from none to unlimited. Next, they must have property protection coverage of up to $1 million. Finally, they must have residual liability insurance of $250,000 per person and $500,000 per accident of bodily injury liability and $10,000 for property damage liability.
Can Michigan insurers consider your credit history?
No. Michigan passed an insurance reform in 2019 that prohibits insurance companies from using a driver’s credit score to determine their insurance premiums.[6] In many states, your credit score can be a determining factor when it comes to your insurance rates. Drivers with poor credit scores generally pay more for car insurance, while drivers with good credit tend to pay less.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
Erin Gobler es una escritora y periodista especializada en finanzas personales basada en Madison, Wisconsin. Con más de cinco años de experiencia, Erin ha cubierto temas como inversiones, tarjetas de crédito, hipotecas, seguros y mucho más. Su trabajo ha aparecido en publicaciones importantes como Business Insider, Fox Business y Time. Erin recibió su bachillerato de la Universidad de Wisconsin-Oshkosh en 2013, estudiando periodismo y ciencias políticas. También recibió un certificado de planificación financiera de la Universidad de Boston en 2022.