What’s gap insurance, and how does it work?

Also sometimes referred to as guaranteed asset protection, guaranteed auto protection, or loan/lease coverage, gap insurance is optional coverage. It pays the difference between the actual cash value (ACV) of your vehicle and your car loan balance if someone steals your car or you total your vehicle.

For example, if a car accident totals your vehicle, your insurer may cover the current worth of your vehicle (minus your deductible) with collision insurance.[3] However, the ACV of your vehicle may cost less than what you still owe on your auto loan.

Your new car will likely depreciate in value by 20% during the first year you own it, according to the Insurance Information Institute. Since vehicles depreciate rather quickly, gap insurance can provide financial protection if you’ve financed or leased your vehicle. Buying gap insurance helps you avoid making out-of-pocket payments for a total loss or stolen vehicle.

What does gap insurance cover in Michigan?

Gap insurance can cover the cost difference between the ACV of your vehicle and the remaining auto loan or lease balance. It’s a supplemental coverage that works alongside collision and comprehensive coverage in the event of auto theft or a vehicle-totaling accident. It doesn’t cover partial vehicle damage, routine maintenance, or missed car payments.

Here’s an example to demonstrate how the coverage works. In this scenario, you have $30,000 left on your auto loan, the ACV of your car is $25,000, and your comprehensive coverage deductible is $500.

If someone steals your car, your comprehensive policy payout is $24,500, which is the ACV of your vehicle minus your deductible. You still owe $5,500 on your auto loan. If you have a gap insurance policy, it can cover this remaining balance so you don’t have to deal with a financial loss.

You should know that gap insurance coverage may have maximum claim benefits and loan term limits. Read the terms and conditions of your policy to understand the reach of your coverage.

Keep in Mind When you lease or finance a vehicle, the insurance payout from a total loss will go to pay the leasing company or lender — not in your pocket.

Gap insurance vs. full coverage

A full-coverage policy in Michigan generally includes a combination of coverages to keep you protected, including liability, collision, and comprehensive insurance. Michigan requires drivers to carry a minimum amount of bodily injury and property damage liability insurance to cover the costs of the other driver’s medical bills and vehicle damage in the event of an accident.

Collision coverage kicks in to cover your vehicle damages after an accident, and comprehensive insurance pays for repairs caused by vandalism, severe weather, and other qualifying events. Though full-coverage insurance provides a range of protections for Michigan drivers, it doesn’t include gap insurance. However, the two optional coverages do work well together.

Not everyone with full-coverage insurance needs gap insurance, but it’s a good idea for drivers financing or leasing a vehicle worth less than their auto loan balance.