Cheapest Auto Insurance in Dearborn, Michigan (2024)

Auto-Owners offers the cheapest car insurance in Dearborn, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $91 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Michigan

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $49/mes para solo responsabilidad y $90/mes para cobertura total en Michigan.

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

The overall average cost of car insurance in Dearborn is $370 per month, or $4,436 per year. Drivers in Michigan pay nearly twice as much as the national average because Michigan’s a no-fault state with high coverage requirements.[1]

Here’s how to compare quotes and find cheap car insurance in Dearborn, Michigan.

Datos Breves

  • The average cost of car insurance in Dearborn is $275 per month for liability-only coverage and $464 per month for full coverage.

  • Auto-Owners is the cheapest full-coverage car insurance company in Dearborn.

  • Dearborn drivers with bad credit pay almost twice as much for car insurance as drivers with good credit.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Dearborn 

USAA, Auto-Owners, and Chubb offer some of the cheapest car insurance rates in Dearborn. Depending on the type and amount of coverage you need, one insurer might be better for you than the rest. Consider your budget and needs as you shop for the best rates.

Here’s a look at a few of the cheapest car insurance companies in Dearborn to start your search.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
USAA4.5$112$67Military members and veterans
Auto-Owners4.0$111$66Cheap liability coverage
Chubb2.9$122$72High-value cars
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for military members and veterans: USAA

USAA requires drivers to have a military affiliation through personal service or a family connection to be a member. Dearborn is close to the Detroit Arsenal, which employs more than 6,000 workers on base, making USAA an excellent pick for residents who work nearby or have another eligible military connection.

Drivers with coverage from USAA can expect competitive rates, accessible customer service, and full-coverage options, including roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement.

Ventajas

  • Strong J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the North Central region

  • Various discounts

Contras

  • Coverage only available to members

  • No 24/7 phone support

Read our USAA review
Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for cheap liability coverage: Auto-Owners

Auto-Owners has some of the lowest rates for liability-only coverage in Dearborn. Liability-only insurance can be a great option if you have an older car that isn’t worth much or you rarely drive. If you’re part of the 8% of Dearborn residents who work from home, liability-only coverage might make sense.

Ventajas

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the North Central region

  • Plenty of add-on coverage options

Contras

  • Fewer advertised discounts than competitors

  • Online quotes not available

Read our Auto-Owners review
Jack - April 9, 2024
Verified

Poor Handling but Partial Payment Made

I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified

Unhappy with Renewal Costs

The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified

Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company

I've had zero issues!

Best insurer for high-value cars: Chubb

Chubb caters to high-value vehicles, including vintage cars, and offers unique perks. The insurance company allows drivers to determine the value of their car and then pays that amount if it’s totaled. There’s no per-day limit for rental car coverage, and the claims team is available 24/7.

Even though Chubb’s coverage caters to high-end vehicles, its average rates in Dearborn are competitive.

Ventajas

  • Ensures original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for replacement parts

  • Lifetime guarantee and certified repair shops

Contras

  • Fewer discounts than other insurers

  • Must work with an agent to get a quote

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Dearborn

Car insurance rates depend on different factors, including your age, ZIP code, vehicle type, driving record, and insurance company. But you can take some steps to lower your car insurance rate:

  • Compare quotes. When you shop for coverage, get at least three quotes, but more is better. Reviewing many options can help you get the best deal on your car insurance. Start with quotes from your area’s cheapest car insurance companies.

  • Reduce coverage on older cars. You must meet the minimum liability insurance coverage the state sets. But you might not need coverage beyond that if you have an older car that isn’t worth much. Reducing or dropping extra coverage can help you save money.

  • Bundle insurance policies. Most companies offer discounts when you bundle different insurance policies. For example, you might be able to bundle auto insurance, renters insurance, and business insurance.

  • Ask about additional discounts. Most insurance agents apply all your discounts before finalizing your coverage, but it’s a good idea to double-check for more. Some insurers offer discounts for being a good student, a safe driver, or a loyal customer.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Dearborn: Auto-Owners

Liability-only car insurance meets the legal requirements for coverage in the state of Michigan. The coverage helps pay for the other driver’s vehicle repairs, property damage, and medical bills when you cause an accident. It doesn’t cover the costs of your repairs or medical treatment.

Liability-only car insurance in Dearborn costs an average of $275 per month. The following insurers offer the cheapest coverage.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners91
USAA93
Chubb99
Safeco115
GEICO139
Progressive175
Nationwide185
State Farm189
Direct Auto207
Travelers220
Liberty Mutual222
Bristol West254
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Dearborn: Auto-Owners

Full-coverage car insurance usually includes liability protection, comprehensive, and collision. The policy helps pay for the other driver’s repairs and medical expenses when you cause an accident. It also covers your vehicle repairs, regardless of fault. If you hit an object, sustain damage from a natural disaster, or are the victim of theft, a full-coverage policy pays for repair costs.

Drivers in Dearborn pay an average of $464 per month for full-coverage car insurance.

Here are some full-coverage car insurance companies with affordable rates in Dearborn.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners153
USAA155
Chubb167
Safeco203
GEICO233
Progressive258
Nationwide311
State Farm316
Travelers367
Liberty Mutual393
Direct Auto424
Bristol West436
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Dearborn car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

Car insurance requirements in Michigan

Michigan drivers must have liability car insurance coverage, but the state’s requirements are higher than other states, which is one of the reasons coverage costs more in Michigan.

Because it’s a no-fault state, you file an insurance claim with your own insurance company if you’re in an accident, so more insurance claims happen since all involved drivers file. As a result, insurance usually costs more in no-fault states.

Furthermore, Michigan requires drivers to purchase personal injury protection coverage, but drivers can choose their limits. Here are the minimum-coverage amounts for drivers in Michigan:[1]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
 
  • $50,000 per person
  • $100,000 per accident
Property damage liability
  • $10,000 per accident for accidents outside of the state
  • $1 million per accident for accidents in Michigan
Personal injury protection

Varying limits:

  • Unlimited coverage
  • $500,000 per person per accident
  • $250,000 per person per accident
  • $250,000 per person per accident with exclusions
  • $50,000 per person per accident
  • No medical PIP coverage

Drivers can consider adding extra car insurance coverage beyond the state minimum to ensure adequate protection. Here are some common options:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance helps pay for repairs if something other than a collision causes damage to your car, including hail, theft, vandalism, or debris.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    If you hit another car or object, collision insurance helps pay for the repairs. For example, you can file a claim if you hit a light post or mailbox.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    Gap insurance pays the difference between your auto loan balance and insurance settlement in the event of a total loss.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/3220fb55f1/broken-windshield.svg

    Glass coverage

    Some policies include free glass repair, but many don’t. If something damages your window or windshield, this policy pays to fix it.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/38dc81ba93/drive-1.svg

    Rental car reimbursement coverage

    If your car is in the shop for repairs during a covered claim, this pays for the cost of renting a car, up to a certain limit.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Car insurance companies consider your driving record when determining rates. Your driving record shows previous incidents, including at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and driving under the influence (DUI) violations. If you have a violation, it means you’re at a higher risk of filing a claim, so insurance companies increase rates to offset that risk.

The incident on your driving record also affects how much your car insurance rates increase. In Dearborn, drivers with a speeding ticket pay an average of $334 per month for liability coverage. But drivers pay an average of $399 per month for liability insurance if they have a DUI — a substantial increase.

Even with higher rates, getting a good deal on car insurance is still possible. Here’s how much extra you can expect to pay after a violation.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
Auto-Owners91111115137
USAA93110116140
Chubb99119124149
Safeco115148157173
GEICO139164173209
Progressive175216226263
Nationwide185220232278
State Farm189219232284
Direct Auto207252266311
Travelers220264277330
Liberty Mutual222284298333
Bristol West254306315381
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Your age affects your car insurance rates. Teen drivers pay the most for car insurance due to inexperience and risky behavior on the road.[2]

Rates usually decrease as drivers age, with the lowest rates around retirement age. But later in life, around age 70, rates increase again due to potential health issues and slower reaction times.[3] 

Here’s how much drivers in Dearborn pay on average for car insurance, by age.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$622
20s$516
30s$451
40s$443
50s$435
60s$410
70s$451
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Dearborn car insurance FAQs

Learn more about getting cheap insurance in Insurify’s guide, and check out the answers to common questions about auto coverage in Dearborn.

  • Does credit score affect car insurance costs in Dearborn?

    No. With Michigan’s recent car insurance law changes, the state eliminated the use of sex, marital status, homeownership status, credit score, educational level, occupation, and ZIP codes in setting rates.[4]

  • How much is car insurance in Dearborn?

    The average cost of car insurance in Dearborn is $275 per month for liability coverage and $464 per month for full coverage.

  • Which companies have the cheapest car insurance in Dearborn?

    Auto-Owners, USAA, and Chubb have the cheapest liability rates in Dearborn, starting at $91, $93, and $99 per month, respectively.

    But the best way to find the cheapest rates for your situation is to use a quote-comparison tool to see as many quotes at once for the coverage you need. This way, you can compare the cheapest rates and find the one that best matches your needs.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Dearborn?

    Auto-Owners, Chubb, and USAA are a few of the best car insurance companies in Dearborn, according to Insurify’s analysis. These insurers have plenty of coverage options, low average rates, and strong customer satisfaction ratings.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services. "Brief Explanation of Michigan No-Fault Insurance."
  2. III. "Auto insurance for teen drivers."
  3. III. "Senior driving safety and insurance tips."
  4. Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services. "Michigan's New Auto Insurance Law."

