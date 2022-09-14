>Seguros de Autos>Massachusetts

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Quincy, Massachusetts (2024)

Midvale Home & Auto has the cheapest car insurance in Quincy, with a liability insurance rate of $39 per month.

Icon of a man
Photo of an Insurify author
Actualizado el 24 de abril de 2024

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Quincy, a Boston suburb, has around 100,000 residents and its fair share of traffic.[1] Drivers in Quincy pay an average of $85 per month for car insurance, which is significantly lower than the national average of $158 per month. Despite the busy Greater Boston roads, Quincy residents pay affordable car insurance rates overall.

Comparing quotes from multiple insurers is the best way to find cheap car insurance in Quincy. Here’s what you need to know about car insurance in Quincy, including finding ways to save on coverage.

Datos Breves

  • Quincy drivers pay $65 per month for liability insurance and $106 for full-coverage insurance, on average.

  • Because Massachusetts is a no-fault state, drivers in Quincy must carry personal injury protection (PIP) in addition to the state’s required liability insurance.[2]

  • Massachusetts doesn’t allow car insurance companies to consider your credit history when determining rates, underwriting policies, or renewing coverage.[3]

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Quincy

Quincy drivers can choose from several affordable high-quality car insurance companies. The best car insurance for you depends on your specific needs and driver profile. Rates vary based on your age, driving record, and ZIP code, so it’s smart to shop around.

Here are some of the best car insurance companies for different types of drivers in Quincy. The quotes for these three top insurers reflect statewide average costs in Massachusetts.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
Midvale Home & Auto3.7$108$68Cheap rates
Travelers4.3$66N/AFull coverage
Safeco3.8$157$85Discounts
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for cheap rates: Midvale Home & Auto

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.7
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$39/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$63/mo

Midvale Home & Auto offers the cheapest car insurance in Quincy. Drivers in Quincy can save even more when they take advantage of Midvale’s many discounts, including home and auto bundling, a good student discount, and a “Steer Into Savings” discount for drivers who switch to Midvale from another insurer.

Ventajas

  • Lowest rates for liability-only auto insurance in Quincy

  • Offers gap insurance

Contras

  • Lower Insurify Quality (IQ) Score than some insurers

  • Above-average number of complaints filed with the NAIC

Best insurer for full coverage: Travelers

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
829
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A++
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$44/mo

Travelers offers the lowest average rates for full-coverage policies in Quincy. Full-coverage insurance is a good option for Quincy drivers who are driving a new, high-value vehicle that they would want to repair after a car accident.

A full-coverage auto policy from Travelers includes liability insurance, as well as collision and comprehensive coverage. Policyholders can save on coverage with more than a dozen discounts from Travelers.

Ventajas

  • High IQ Score

  • A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best

Contras

  • Below-average customer satisfaction ranking in J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study[4]

  • No rideshare coverage offered in Massachusetts

Raymond Gary - April 21, 2024
Verified

Disappointed with the Outcome

We had a very minor collision while waiting at a traffic light. The vehicle in front of us claimed we crept forward. Since there was very little damage (none to our car), we submitted the claim. To our surprise, we found that the other driver reported $3000 worth of damage to the rear of his car, with the only visible damage being a cracked piece of chrome trim at the base of the hatch. We called Travelers immediately, warning them that it was a scam. They seemed indifferent and said they would pay the claim. This could be one of the reasons why insurance rates are so expensive.
Willard - April 13, 2024
Verified

No

Too expensive.
Jeffrey - March 23, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Fast.

Best insurer for discounts: Safeco

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.8
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
825
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$49/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$90/mo

Safeco’s average rates in Quincy already start low, but drivers can save even more when they qualify for Safeco’s many discounts. Most discounts are for safe drivers, including RightTrack, a telematics program that saves safe drivers money. You can earn a 10% discount just for enrolling in coverage.

Safeco also rewards you if you go claims-free for six months, sending you a check worth 2.5% of your policy premium. And for each time you renew your policy without a claim, your deductible will decrease.

Ventajas

  • Several generous discounts aimed at safe drivers

  • A (Excellent) financial strength rating from AM Best

Contras

  • Below-average customer satisfaction ranking in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study

  • Limited coverage options

Gary - April 13, 2024
Verified

Excellent

A very good auto insurance company.
Tammy - April 8, 2024
Verified

Bad

The underwriter is incompetent. Your staff didn't renew my policy and sent a rude letter stating that I have debris or algae on my roof.
Carol - April 6, 2024
Verified

It seemed good, but I never had to use it. They increased the price by $704 a year, and that ended our relationship.

It seemed good, but I never had to use it. They increased the price by $704 a year, and that ended our relationship.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Quincy

You can save more on auto coverage in Quincy with the following strategies:

  • Find discounts. Most car insurance companies offer generous discounts. Contact your insurance agent or visit the company’s website if you have questions about which discounts you qualify for.

  • Choose the right vehicles. Cars with advanced safety features and a strong safety record often cost less to insure.

  • Raise your deductible. A higher deductible typically means you’ll have lower monthly premiums — though you’ll have to pay higher out-of-pocket costs in the event of a claim.

  • Bundle policies. Purchasing car insurance and homeowners insurance from the same company is an easy way to qualify for discounts and save money.

  • Shop around. Whether you’re researching online or working with an independent insurance agency, comparing quotes from multiple different companies lets you compare rates side by side and find the best price.[5]

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Quincy, MA

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Quincy: Midvale Home & Auto

If you cause a car accident, liability insurance covers the other driver’s vehicle repairs and medical bills. It doesn’t cover your own vehicle repairs. Midvale Home & Auto offers the cheapest liability-only policies in Quincy, at $39 per month.

The table below lists the cheapest liability-only coverage options in Quincy.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Midvale Home & Auto39
Safeco49
Liberty Mutual68
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Quincy: Travelers

Full-coverage automobile insurance includes liability insurance, as well as collision coverage and comprehensive coverage. A full-coverage policy covers the other driver’s damages as well as your vehicle’s damages. Full coverage might be the right policy for drivers of high-value vehicles or financed vehicles.

Quincy drivers can find the cheapest full-coverage insurance with Travelers, with rates of $44 per month.

Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Quincy for full-coverage insurance.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers44
Midvale Home & Auto63
Safeco90
Liberty Mutual114
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Quincy car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Massachusetts

Massachusetts drivers must carry a minimum amount of auto insurance. Drivers must carry bodily injury liability insurance, property damage liability insurance, and uninsured motorist coverage that meets minimum limits.

Massachusetts is a no-fault state, which is why drivers must also carry personal injury protection (PIP). A no-fault state requires both drivers in an accident to file any injury claims through their insurance, regardless of fault. PIP covers your own medical bills in the event of an accident.

Here are the specific coverage limits required in Massachusetts:[6]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$20,000 per person / $40,000 per accident
Property damage liability$5,000 per person
Personal injury protection$8,000 per person, per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury coverage$20,000 per person / $40,000 per accident

If you want some additional coverage, you can add the following optional coverages to your car insurance policy:

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Drivers with an incident on their record, such as a speeding ticket, driving under the influence charge, or at-fault accident, often deal with higher rates. Car insurers see these drivers as a greater risk for future claims and charge them higher monthly premiums to offset the likelihood of a claim.

Massachusetts has a points-based system, the Safe Driver Insurance Plan (SDIP), that can increase the cost of coverage for drivers with past incidents and decrease costs for good drivers.[7]

Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Quincy for drivers with different types of incidents on their driving records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
Safeco49636470
Liberty Mutual68878798
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Your age is one of the most important rating factors that car insurance companies consider when determining your rates. Generally, teens pay the highest car insurance rates due to a lack of driving experience and a higher likelihood of having a serious accident.

Luckily, drivers see better rates that decrease with age between 35 and 70. Then, rates increase slightly for senior drivers older than 70 due to aging-related risk factors.

The table below shows the average monthly quote in Quincy for different age groups.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$166
20s$206
30s$192
40s$163
50s$122
60s$85
70s$64
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Quincy car insurance FAQs

Before shopping around for car insurance, you should determine the amount you need. The following information should help you navigate finding cheap car insurance in Quincy.

  • How much is car insurance in Quincy?

    The overall cost of car insurance in Quincy is $85 per month. Drivers in Quincy pay $65 per month for liability coverage and $106 for full coverage, on average. Your specific driving record, age, and chosen coverage all influence how much you pay for car insurance.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Quincy?

    With a liability rate of $39 per month, Midvale Home & Auto is the cheapest car insurance company in Quincy. The second-cheapest car insurer in Quincy, Safeco, has a monthly liability coverage rate of $49. Liberty Mutual also offers cheap liability coverage, with a monthly premium of $68. The best way to find cheap coverage is to compare quotes from multiple insurers at once.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Quincy?

    With a high IQ Score of 4.3 out of 5, an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, and more than a dozen discounts, Travelers is the best car insurance company in Quincy. Other top insurers include Safeco and Midvale Home & Auto.

  • Does your credit score affect car insurance rates in Quincy?

    No. Massachusetts prohibits car insurance companies from using credit scores to determine rates, underwrite policies, or decide whether to renew coverage.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. United States Census Bureau. "QuickFacts Quincy city, Massachusetts."
  2. Massachusetts Division of Insurance. "Basics of Auto Insurance."
  3. Experian. "Which States Restrict the Use of Credit Scores in Determining Insurance Rates?."
  4. J.D. Power. "Auto Insurance Customer Satisfaction Plummets as Rates Continue to Surge, J.D. Power Finds."
  5. Insurance Information Institute. "Nine ways to lower your auto insurance costs."
  6. Massachusetts Office of the Attorney General. "Understanding Auto Insurance."
  7. Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles. "Safe Driver Insurance Plan (SDIP)."
Photo of an Insurify author
